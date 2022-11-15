Restaurant header imageView gallery

R Truck Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

1275 South Main Street

Salinas, CA 93901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Michaelangelo
Italian Meatball Sandwich
Raffaele

R Specials

Star Market Italian Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.00

Signature Pastas

Choose one of our signature pasta dishes! All meals come with 1 Sourdough Roll

Michaelangelo

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine

Leonardo

$16.00

Fresh Broccoli, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Italian Style Herbs, Tossed in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Raffaele

$16.00

Fresh Broccoli, Grilled Chicken, Tossed in our Alfredo Bianco Sauce

Donatello

$16.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Creamy Alfredo Bianco Sauce, & Italian Style Herbs

Ralph's Famous Mac N' Cheese

$16.00

Polpette Alla Napoletana

$16.00

AKA Spaghetti & Meatballs!

Family Meal Entrees (Feeds 4-6)

Family Meals come with a Family Size House Salad and 6 Sourdough Rolls

Michaelangelo Family Meal

$60.00

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine

Leonardo Family Meal

$60.00

Fresh Broccoli, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Italian Style Herbs, Tossed in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Raffaele Family Meal

$60.00

Fresh Broccoli, Grilled Chicken, Tossed in our Alfredo Bianco Sauce

Donatello Family Meal

$60.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Creamy Alfredo Bianco Sauce, & Italian Style Herbs

Ralph's Famous Mac N' Cheese Family Meal

$60.00

Polpette Alla Napoletana Family Meal

$60.00

AKA Spaghetti & Meatballs!

Build Your Own Pasta!

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00
Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$12.00
Penne

Penne

$12.00

Build Your Own Family Meal!

Spaghetti Family Meal

Spaghetti Family Meal

$50.00
Fettuccine Family Meal

Fettuccine Family Meal

$50.00
Penne Family Meal

Penne Family Meal

$50.00

Appetizers

Meatballs (8)

$8.00

Calamari

$12.00

Artichoke Bisque Cup

$5.00

Artichoke Bisque Pint

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come Check Out The Ferrari of Food Trucks!

Location

1275 South Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bagel Corner
orange starNo Reviews
818 park row Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Pastability's
orange star4.6 • 335
11 W Acacia Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Whitey’s Classic Burgers and Sandwiches - Padre Drive (lunch) West San Joaquin Street (dinner), Salinas, CA
orange starNo Reviews
West San Joaquin Street Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Alvarado on Main
orange starNo Reviews
301 Main St. Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Portobello's
orange starNo Reviews
150 S Main St Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
201 Main - James Dean Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
201 Main St Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salinas

Salinas City BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,912
700 W Market St Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
El Charrito - Salinas
orange star4.5 • 1,078
122 West Market Street Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA111 - Salinas
orange star4.4 • 1,037
1790 Northridge Mall Salinas, CA 93906
View restaurantnext
Pastability's
orange star4.6 • 335
11 W Acacia Salinas, CA 93901
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 205
22736 Portola dr. Salinas, CA 93908
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke - Salinas
orange star4.5 • 77
1582 Constitution Blvd Salinas, CA 93905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salinas
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Gilroy
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston