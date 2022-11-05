- Home
RU Grill and Pizza 142 Easton Ave
No reviews yet
142 Easton Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Wings/Chicken Fingers
6pc Wings
6pc Boneless Wings
8pc Wings
8pc Boneless Wings
10pc Wings
10pc Boneless Wings
12pc Wings
12pc Boneless Wings
18pc Wings
18pc Boneless Wings
24pc Wings
24pc Boneless Wings
36pc Wings
36pc Boneless Wings
4pc Chicken Fingers
6pc Chicken Fingers
8pc Chicken Fingers
12pc Chicken Fingers
Hot Subs
Cheesesteak mayo and ketchup
Cheesesteak Deluxe
Chicken Cheesesteak
Mayo and ketchup
Chicken Cheesesteak Deluxe
Chicken Parm
Sausage Parm
Meatball Parm
Eggplant Parm
Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce tomato mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lettuce and tomatoes
Chicken Finger Sand
Lettuce tomatoes and mayo
Crispy Chicken Sub
Lettuce tomatoes and mayo
Vegan Chicken Parm
BLT
Lettuce tomatoes mayo
R.U’S PHAT SPECIALS
Fat Cat#1
Double cheeseburger with french fries, mayo, ketchup lettuce & tomato
Fat Darrell #2
Chicken fingers with 2 mozzarella sticks marinara, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes
FatMojo #3
chicken fingers with 2 mozzarella sticks, french fries, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes
Fat Soprano #4
chicken fingers, bacon, white sauce, hot sauce, french fries
Fat Koko #5
cheesesteak with 2 mozzarella sticks french fries, marinara, lettuce tomato
Vavoom #6
cheesesteak with 2 mozzarella sticks, bacon, french fries, marinara, lettuce, tomato
Fat Bitch #7
cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Fat Night #8
cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks french fries, marinara, lettuce, tomato
Fat Mimi 69 #9
cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes
Fat Elbow #10
cheesesteak with 2 mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, BBQ, lettuce, tomato
Fat Doughboy #11
cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, bacon, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Fat Mom #12
Cheesesteak with bacon, egg, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Fat Sam #13
cheese steak with grilled chicken, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Fat Romano#14
Fat Blunt #15
cheesesteak with bacon, egg, mozzarella stick, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato,
Fat Drunk #16
cheese steak with grilled chicken, 2 mozzarella sticks, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato,
Chicken Cat #17
grilled chicken with cheese, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Fat Elvis #18
gyro meat with 2 mozzarella sticks, french fries, white sauce, lettuce, tomato
Fat Bastard #19
chicken finger, gyro meat, to mozzarella sticks, french fries, white sauce, lettuce, tomato
Fat Filipino #20
Cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, gyro meat, french fries, white sauce, lettuce, tomato,
Fat Dad #21
Fat Moon #22
chicken finger with bacon, egg, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Veggie Cat#23
double veggie burgers with cheese, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Fat Mouse#24
chicken fingers with 2 mozzarella sticks, to poppers, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato,
Fat RU Grill#25
double cheeseburger with mozzarella stick chicken finger, bacon, egg, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Fat Sheriff#26
cheese steak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo
Fat Crackhead #27
grilled chicken with cheese with mozzarella stick, bacon, egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo
Fat Veggie Indian#28
Falafel with mozzarella sticks, french fries, white sauce, lettuce, tomato
Fat Veggie Brian#29
veggie burger with cheese, two mozzarella sticks, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Fat Zak#30
two slices of pizza wrapped up like a sandwich with mozzarella sticks french fries and marinara sauce
Fat Buffalo #31
Fat Rancho#32
Beyond Fat Cat
Burgers
Gyro/Gyro Platter
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap #1
romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap #2
lettuce, tomatoes
Ru Chicken Wrap #3
Veggie Burguer Wrap #4
Blt Wrap #5
Cheesesteak Wrap Deluxe #6
onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise and ketchup
Chicken Chstack Wrap #7
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap #8
Chicken Poppers Wrap #9
Falafel Wrap #10
Chicken Parm Wrap#11
Crispy Chicken Wrap#14
lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Grilled Chicken Wrap#13
lettuce, tomatoes, mayo