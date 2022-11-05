A map showing the location of RU Grill and Pizza 142 Easton AveView gallery

RU Grill and Pizza 142 Easton Ave

review star

No reviews yet

142 Easton Ave

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Wings/Chicken Fingers

6pc Wings

$9.35

6pc Boneless Wings

$9.35

8pc Wings

$12.47

8pc Boneless Wings

$12.47

10pc Wings

$15.59

10pc Boneless Wings

$15.59

12pc Wings

$19.75

12pc Boneless Wings

$19.75

18pc Wings

$23.91

18pc Boneless Wings

$23.91

24pc Wings

$31.19

24pc Boneless Wings

$31.19

36pc Wings

$47.83

36pc Boneless Wings

$47.83

4pc Chicken Fingers

$6.23

6pc Chicken Fingers

$9.35

8pc Chicken Fingers

$12.47

12pc Chicken Fingers

$15.59

Hot Subs

Cheesesteak mayo and ketchup

$6.23

Cheesesteak Deluxe

$8.31

Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.23

Mayo and ketchup

Chicken Cheesesteak Deluxe

$8.31

Chicken Parm

$8.31

Sausage Parm

$8.31

Meatball Parm

$8.31

Eggplant Parm

$8.31

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.31

Lettuce tomato mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.31

Lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Finger Sand

$8.31

Lettuce tomatoes and mayo

Crispy Chicken Sub

$8.31

Lettuce tomatoes and mayo

Vegan Chicken Parm

$10.39

BLT

$7.27

Lettuce tomatoes mayo

R.U’S PHAT SPECIALS

Fat Cat#1

$9.99

Double cheeseburger with french fries, mayo, ketchup lettuce & tomato

Fat Darrell #2

$9.99

Chicken fingers with 2 mozzarella sticks marinara, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes

FatMojo #3

$9.99

chicken fingers with 2 mozzarella sticks, french fries, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes

Fat Soprano #4

$9.99

chicken fingers, bacon, white sauce, hot sauce, french fries

Fat Koko #5

$9.99

cheesesteak with 2 mozzarella sticks french fries, marinara, lettuce tomato

Vavoom #6

$9.99

cheesesteak with 2 mozzarella sticks, bacon, french fries, marinara, lettuce, tomato

Fat Bitch #7

$9.99

cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Fat Night #8

$9.99

cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks french fries, marinara, lettuce, tomato

Fat Mimi 69 #9

$9.99

cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes

Fat Elbow #10

$9.99

cheesesteak with 2 mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, BBQ, lettuce, tomato

Fat Doughboy #11

$10.99

cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, bacon, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Fat Mom #12

$9.99

Cheesesteak with bacon, egg, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Fat Sam #13

$9.99

cheese steak with grilled chicken, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Fat Romano#14

$9.99

Fat Blunt #15

$10.99

cheesesteak with bacon, egg, mozzarella stick, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato,

Fat Drunk #16

$10.69

cheese steak with grilled chicken, 2 mozzarella sticks, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato,

Chicken Cat #17

$9.99

grilled chicken with cheese, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Fat Elvis #18

$9.99

gyro meat with 2 mozzarella sticks, french fries, white sauce, lettuce, tomato

Fat Bastard #19

$10.99

chicken finger, gyro meat, to mozzarella sticks, french fries, white sauce, lettuce, tomato

Fat Filipino #20

$10.99

Cheesesteak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, gyro meat, french fries, white sauce, lettuce, tomato,

Fat Dad #21

$9.99

Fat Moon #22

$9.99

chicken finger with bacon, egg, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Veggie Cat#23

$9.99

double veggie burgers with cheese, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Fat Mouse#24

$10.99

chicken fingers with 2 mozzarella sticks, to poppers, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato,

Fat RU Grill#25

$10.99

double cheeseburger with mozzarella stick chicken finger, bacon, egg, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Fat Sheriff#26

$10.99

cheese steak with chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo

Fat Crackhead #27

$10.99

grilled chicken with cheese with mozzarella stick, bacon, egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo

Fat Veggie Indian#28

$9.99

Falafel with mozzarella sticks, french fries, white sauce, lettuce, tomato

Fat Veggie Brian#29

$10.99

veggie burger with cheese, two mozzarella sticks, french fries, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato

Fat Zak#30

$10.99

two slices of pizza wrapped up like a sandwich with mozzarella sticks french fries and marinara sauce

Fat Buffalo #31

$9.99

Fat Rancho#32

$9.99

Beyond Fat Cat

$15.59

Burgers

Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and ketchup

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger

$8.31

Crispy Chicken Burger

$6.23

Veggie Cheesburger

$6.23

Bacon Cheesburger

$7.27

Double Cheeseburger

$8.30

Grilled Chicken Burger

$6.23

Beyond Burger

$9.35

Calif Ch Burger Delux

$8.99

Double Bacon Ch Burger

$9.99

Pizza Burger

$6.99

Gyro/Gyro Platter

Platters are served with your choice of rice or fries, salad and white sauce and hot sauce on the side.

Lamb Gyro

$6.99

Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Mixed Gyro

$8.99

Veggie Gyro

$6.23

Lamb Gyro Platter

$8.31

Chicken Gyro Platter

$8.31

Mixed Gyro Platter

$10.39

Veggie Gyro Platter

$8.31

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap #1

$7.99

romaine lettuce and caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap #2

$7.99

lettuce, tomatoes

Ru Chicken Wrap #3

$8.99

Veggie Burguer Wrap #4

$7.99

Blt Wrap #5

$6.99

Cheesesteak Wrap Deluxe #6

$8.31

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise and ketchup

Chicken Chstack Wrap #7

$8.31

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap #8

$7.27

Chicken Poppers Wrap #9

$8.99

Falafel Wrap #10

$7.27

Chicken Parm Wrap#11

$7.99

Chicken Parm Wrap

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap#14

$7.27

lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Grilled Chicken Wrap#13

$7.27

lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Meatball Parm Wrap #12

$7.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.23

Caesar Salad

$6.23

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.35

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.35

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.35

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.35

Chicken Bacon Salad

$10.39

Chef Salad

$8.31

Antipasto Salad

$8.31

Tuna Salad

$8.31

Greek Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad With Chicken

$13.99

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.35

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.35

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.35

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$9.35

Vegan Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$11.43

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.50

Curly Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Curly Cheese Fries

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.23

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.23

Fried Mushroom

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$6.23

Pizza Frie

$5.25

Macaroni Cheese Bites

$5.99

Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.23

Garlic Bread

$2.60

Garlic Knots

$2.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.16

Chicken Patty

$3.00

Jamican Patty

$3.00

Jamican Patty With Cheese

$3.75

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Onion Ring

$5.99

Broccoli Bits

$5.99

Chicken Patty

$3.00

Cold Subs

All subs come with lettuce tomatoes onions mayo oil and vinegar

Turkey Ham Cheese Sub

$7.27

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$7.27

Italian Sub

$7.27

Tuna Sub

$7.27

Club Sub

$7.27

Veggie Cheese Sub

$6.23

Club Sandwich Turkey Provolone and Bacon

$9.35

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.15

Chocolate Cake

$4.15

Carrot Cake

$4.15

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.15

Red Velvet Cake

$4.15

Bronni

$3.99

Browni

$3.99

Triamisu

$3.99

Baklava Seet

$4.99

Baklava Sweet

$4.99

Milkshakes

All served with Oreos

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.19

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.19

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.19

Oreos Milkshakes

$5.50

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.64

20oz Soda

$2.60

Water

$1.04

Can

$1.56

Snapple

$2.60

Arizona

$1.04

Monster

$2.99

Credit Fees

$0.50

Gatorate

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Slices

Slice Margarita

$3.99

Buffalo Chicken

$3.50

Slice Pepperoni

$3.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$3.99

Slice penni

$3.99

White

$3.50

Sicilian

$3.00

Meat

$4.50

Veggi

$4.50

Slice Plain

$2.50

Chicken Vodka

$4.50

Breakfast

Fried Eggs

$3.75

Eggs & Cheese

$4.25

Ham , Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Bacon , Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Small

SM Plain

$8.31

SM Pepperoni

$10.39

SM White

$10.99

SM Hawaiian

$11.99

SM Margarita

$11.99

SM Vegan

$10.99

SM Grilled Chicken

$11.43

SM Buffalo Chicken

$11.43

SM BBQ Chicken

$11.43

SM Chicken Parm

$11.43

SM Cheese Steak

$11.99

SM Meat lover

$12.99

SM Veggie

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Sm Penne Vodka

$12.00

Sm Chicken Vodka

$12.50

Medium

MED Plain

$11.99

MED Pepperoni

$13.51

MED White

$13.99

MED Hawaiian

$14.99

MED Margarita

$15.99

MED Vegan

$15.99

MED Grilled Chicken

$14.55

MED Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

MED BBQ Chicken

$14.99

MED Chicken Parm

$14.99

MED Cheese Steak

$14.99

MED Meat lover

$15.99

MED Veggie

$14.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.47

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Med Penne Vodcka

$17.00

Med Chicken Vodcka

$17.50

Large

LG Plain

$14.99

LG Pepperoni

$16.63

LG White

$16.99

LG Hawaiian

$18.99

LG Margarita

$16.99

LG Vegan

$18.99

LG Grilled Chicken

$18.71

LG Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

LG BBQ Chicken

$18.99

LG Chicken Parm

$18.99

LG Cheese Steak

$18.99

LG Meat lover

$19.99

LG Veggie

$18.99

Sicilian Pizza

$16.63

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

LG Cesar

$17.99

LG Chicken Vodcka

$18.99

LG Penne Vodcka

$18.00

XLarge

XL Plain

$18.99

XL Pepperoni

$20.79

XL White

$21.99