Food

starters

arancini
$11.00

deep fried rice balls filled with ham & cheese, served with creamy mushroom and white truffle sauce

avocado burrata
$14.00

sliced tomatoes and avocados topped with creamy burrata cheese, fresh basil & balsamic glaze

basket fresh cut fries
$7.00
basket of fries
$5.00
basket old bay fries
$5.00
basket onion rings
$6.00
boom boom shrimp
$14.00

six pieces of fresh shrimp, hand-breaded and deep fried in house, topped with boom boom sauce

brewski sliders
$14.00

three mini ground beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo

calamari
$16.00

lightly hand-breaded with a side of marinara

classic meatballs
$12.00

ground beef, veal and pork meatballs topped with our house-made marinara sauce

crab & artichoke dip
$14.00

lump crab meat mixed with artichokes and a blend of cheeses, served warm with tortilla chips

devils on horseback
$11.00

bacon wrapped dates stuffed with pecans, layered on gorgonzola cheese and sprinkled with sweet honey + sliced almonds

double dry hopped fries
$14.00

fries, cheese sauce & bacon, topped with scallions + drizzle ofranch

garlic knots
$11.00

house-made dough smothered in garlic + butter with marinara sauce

guacamole
$14.00

chef's house-made recipe served with tortilla chips

nachos
$13.00

chicken or chorizo, homemade cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream

pepperoni garlic knots
$13.00

house-made dough smothered in garlic + butter with marinara sauce

pierogies
$10.00

potato pierogies served with butter, sautéed onions,roasted red & green peppers and bacon bites

pretsoul
$10.00

warm soft pretzel braid served with guava butter, nacho cheese and dijon horseradish mustard

short rib poutine fries
$17.50

tender shortrib piled onto hand-cut fries and topped with sharp white cheddar, fresh parmesan & gravy

supreme nachos
$14.00
wings
$13.00

10 wings with your choice of mango habanero, house buffalo, or BBQ sauce served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese

salads

Antipasto Salad
$15.00

pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, onions, sweet peppers, giardiniera, romaine lettuce, balsamic dressing

Calamari Salad
$17.00

hand lightly breaded calamari, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, choice of dressing

Cauliflower Quinoa Salad
$15.00

roasted cauliflower, quinoa, toasted chickpeas, tomatoes, arugula, lemon aioli & olive oil dressing

Chef Salad
$14.00

turkey, ham, provolone, onion, tomato, sweet peppers, hard boiled egg, romaine, choice of dressing

Cobb Salad
$17.00

chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes,romaine lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese

Fajita Salad
$16.00
Fall Harvest Salad
$17.00
Small Side Salad
$5.00
Caesar Salad
$12.00

croutons, shaved parmesan,romaine, Caesar dressing

Southwest Salad
$17.00

romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, avocado, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, grilled chicken,ranch

Ribeye Steak Salad
$18.00
Taco Salad
$15.00

chicken or ground beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, sour cream, crunchy tortilla bowl

Tossed House Salad
$7.00

subs

cali chix cheesesteak
$12.50

choice of shaved chicken or steak, with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and mayo

cali steak sub
$12.50
chicken cheesesteak
$10.50
chicken parm sub
$10.50

breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, sub bread

italian sub
$10.50

salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomato, drizzle of oil & vinegar

meatball sub
$10.50

homemade meatballs (beef, veal & pork), marinara, melted mozzarella

philly cheesteak
$10.50

choice of shaved chicken or steak with grilled onions, American cheese and house-made marinara sauce

portobello cheesesteak
$10.50

sliced mushrooms, green & red peppers, provolone, chipotle mayo

sausage & pepper sub
$10.50

Italian sausage, green & red peppers, onions, fresh grated parmesan and house-made marinara sauce

turkey sub
$10.50

turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, onion, mayo

bolis

buffalo chicken boli
$12.00

chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella

CBR boli
$12.00
ham & cheese boli
$12.00

ham & mozzarella

italian boli
$12.00

pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella

philly boli
$12.00

shaved steak, grilled onions, mozzarella

veggie boli
$12.00

green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, onions, broccoli, mozzarella

large boli
$18.00

pizza

BLT pizza
$15.50
brew works pizza
$15.50
buffalo chicken pizza
$16.50

chicken,hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, bleu cheese

cheese pizza
$12.50
create your own
$17.50
hawaiian hula pizza
$16.50

pineapple, ham, mozzarella, marinara

margherita pizza
$16.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, garlic

meatlovers pizza
$17.50

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

mike's hot roni' pizza
$15.50

pepperoni, hot honey drizzle

mushroom & asparagus pizza
$15.50

mushroom, asparagus,roasted garlic, pesto, crushed red pepper, mozzarella

pepperoni pizza
$14.50

pepperoni & cheese

sicilian pizza
$19.50

pepperoni, onions,red & green peppers, tomato sauce

the figgy pig pizza
$17.50

figs, prosciutto, gorgonzola, onions, arugula, balsamic

toscana pizza
$15.50
veggie pizza
$17.50

broccoli, pesto, tomatoes,ricotta, mozzarella

pickles & pastrami pizza
$16.50
large cheese pizza
$22.00
large pepperoni pizza
$22.50

handhelds & more

bbq sandwich
$16.00

smoked pulled pork sourced locally by Lonny B - choice of BBQ sauce or dry dust, topped with coleslaw, served with fries

beefwich
$15.00

angus reserve sliced beef, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, onion ring, gravy, spicy brown mustard, fries

chicken sandwich
$17.00

choice of grilled orfried chicken; lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & fries

fajita burrito
$16.00

chicken, green & red peppers, onions, pico de gallo, cheddar, mozzarella, chipotle sauce, fresh cut fries, allrolled in a tortilla

farmhouse chicken sandwich
$15.00

fried chicken breast, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, buttermilk ranch, fries

impossible burger
$17.00
plain cheeseburger
$15.00
soul burger
$17.00

ground beef patty, american cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, fries

tacos
$15.00

choice of fried cod, grilled shrimp, or boom boom shrimp with house-made mango pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & old bay fries

tex-mex quesadilla
$15.00

chicken, steak or chorizo served with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, & a side of house-made taco sauce

specials

chicken parm
$19.00
chicken, rice & veggies
$23.00
chicken, steak, shrimp fajitas
$28.00
guac & shrimp
$18.00
hawaiian shrimp & scallops
$28.00
HH tacos
$8.00
lobster ravioli
$20.00
seafood pappardelle special
$22.00
seafood molcajete
$28.00Out of stock
shrimp & scallop salad
$23.00
butternut squash ravioli
$18.00

desserts

Cannoli
$7.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$7.00
Lemon Angel Cake
$7.00
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
$7.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$7.00
Turtle Cheesecake
$7.00

extras

apple dijon
$0.25
balsamic
$0.25
banana peppers
$0.25
bbq
$0.25
bleu cheese
$0.25
boom boom sauce
$0.50
bread
$1.00
caesar dressing
$0.25
celery
$1.00
chipotle sauce
$0.25
coleslaw
$0.75
dijon horseradish mustard
$0.25
dry rub
garlic bread
$1.00
gravy
$0.50
guava butter
$0.50
honey mustard
$0.25
hot sauce
italian dressing
$0.25
jalapenos
$0.25
lemon aioli
$0.25
mango habanero
$0.50
marinara
$0.50
mayo
$0.25
nacho sauce
$0.50
oil & vinegar
$0.25
pico de gallo
$0.25
pita bread
$2.00
ranch
$0.25
raspberry vinaigrette
$0.25
siracha honey
$0.25
sour cream
$0.25
sunny side egg
$1.50
taco sauce
$0.25
tartar sauce
$0.25
tortilla chips
$1.00

kids

quesadilla
$8.00
chicken fingers
$9.00
baby boli
$8.00
spaghetti
$8.50

Beverages

Beer

dropout crowler
$13.00
fresh dew crowler
$11.00
hummelsfest lager crowler
$11.00
lil' homie crowler
$13.00
mosaic crowler
$13.00
nightmare on hanover st crowler
$13.00
pumpkin porter crowler
$11.00
sour summer no. 1 crowler
$13.00
sour summer no. 2 crowler
$13.00
southpaw crowler
$11.00
vienna crowler
$11.00
4pk dropout
$17.00
4pk fresh dew
$14.00
4pk hummelstown pale
$15.00
4pk sour no. 1
$18.00
4pk sour No. 2
$18.00
4pk southpaw
$14.00
4pk nightmare on hanover st
$17.00

N/A beverages

Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Club Soda
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Coke
$2.50
Cranberry
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Mocktail
$5.00
Rootbeer
$2.50
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Tomato
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50