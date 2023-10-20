Rubber Soul Brewing 136 South Hanover Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Rubber Soul Brewing Co. - our mission is to refuel each and every sOul that walks through our doors with our craft beer, homemade food and local vibe. Located right in the heart of Hummelstown, PA, we welcome you with no judgements, no impossible standards and #nofilter. All we require is that you sit back, relax and do a little sOul searching.
Location
136 South Hanover Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Way Pizza & Grill - 757 Middletown Road
No Reviews
757 Middletown Road Hummelstown, PA 17036
View restaurant
More near Hummelstown