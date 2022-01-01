RuBBs Steakhouse 1950 River Rd

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

O-Rings

$9.00

Curds

$11.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Poppers

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Beef Rib App

$7.00

Calamari

$15.00

Rob's Ribs

Full Rack

$33.00

Half Rack

$25.00

Features

Beef Ribs

$19.00

Steaks

Ribeye

$34.00

Tenderloin Filet

$36.00

New York

$32.00

Porterhouse

$54.00

Shoulder Tender

$22.00

Prime

12oz Prime

$34.00

16oz Prime

$44.00

20oz Prime

$54.00

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

Salmon

$28.00

2pc. Fish Fry

$22.00

Lobster

$45.00

Seafood Platter

$70.00

Scallops

$30.00

AYCE Fish Fry

$17.00

Fish Re-order

Pasta

Chicken Linguine

$27.00

Shrimp Linguine

$32.00

Veg Linguine

$22.00

Salad Bar

Adult Salad Bar

$14.00

Kid Salad Bar

$5.00

Kids

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

Dessert

Turtle Cheescake

$9.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Gluten Free, Flourless

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.00

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$9.00Out of stock

Milk Shake

$9.00

Ice Cream Ala Mode

$2.99

Entree Enhancers

8oz Lobster

$35.00

4oz Lobster

$20.00

5 Scampi Shrimp

$16.00

5 Deep Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Special Request's

Don't Make

Extra Plate

Frosted Glass

2 Glasses

4 Glasses

A La Carte

French Fries

$4.00

Rice Medley

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Homemade Steak Fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Soda

Apple Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Lrg Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sprecher's Cream Soda

$4.00

Sprecher's Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite-0

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

Michelob Golden Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Old Style

$4.00

Pabst

$4.00

Red Wine

Conundrum

$10.00

Decoy Merlot

$10.00

Douglass Hill Cabernet

$8.00

Douglass Hill Merlot

$8.00

Douglass Hill Shiraz

$8.00

J Lohr Cabernet

$9.00

Red Sangria

$5.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$9.00

Acacia Pnoir

$10.00

Douglass Hill Shiraz Bottle

$24.00

Douglass Hill Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

Douglass Hill Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir Bottle

$27.00

J Lohr Cabernet Bottle

$27.00

Decoy Merlot Bottle

$35.00

Conundrum Bottle

$35.00

Caymus Bottle

$120.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Bottle

$90.00

White Wine

1749 Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

1895 Moscato

$9.00

Douglass Hill Chardonnay

$8.00

Douglass Hill Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pierre Sparr Riesling

$9.00

Salmon Creek Brut Champagne

$8.00

White Sangria

$5.00

White Zin

$8.00

Douglass Hill Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Douglass Hill Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

1895 Moscato Bottle

$27.00

Pierre Sparr Riesling Bottle

$27.00

1749 Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$27.00

Specialty Drinks

Blue Moon Martini

$12.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Honey Old Fashioned

$7.50

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Red Stag Cherry Manhattan

$8.50

Shaken Berry Lemonade

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Blackberry Old Fashioned

$4.00

Apricot Old Fashioned

$4.00

Pecan Whiskey Old Fashioned

$4.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Daiquiri

$8.00

L.I.T.

$8.00

L.I.T. Premium

$12.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Rasp. Martini

$8.50

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

After Dinner Drinks

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Cherry Pie

$12.00

Golden Cadillac

$12.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Pink Squirrel

$12.00

Choc Martini

$12.00

Smith N Kerns

$8.00

Premium Beer

Michelob Amberbock

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Honeyweiss

$5.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.00

Summit Saga IPA

$5.00

Mud Puppy Porter

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Badger Club Amber

$5.00

Sam Adams Oktober

$5.00

Leinies Oktober

Import Beer

Stella

$6.00

Heinekin

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heinekin 0.0

$5.00

Krombacher

$5.00

Hacker Pshorr

$6.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weizen

$7.00

Guiness

$6.00

Seltzer

White Claw- Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw- Mango

$4.00

Clothes

Black Hat

$5.00

White Hat

$7.00

Polo

$30.00

T-Shirt

Gift

Key Chain

Logo Glass

$8.00

Logo Pint

$8.00

Menu

$15.00

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Mandarin

$6.00

Absolut Ruby Red

$6.00

Blavod

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Lime Vodka

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$6.00

Pinnacle Cotton Candy

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped Cream

$5.00

Skyy

$6.00

Skyy 90

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Cake

$5.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Smirnoff Cinna Sugar

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$6.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Svedka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

UV Blue

$5.00

UV Cherry

$5.00

X Rated

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Gin

Rail Gin

$5.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Brandy

Rail Brandy

$5.00

B&B

$9.00

Hennessey

$8.00

HW Cherry Brandy

$5.00

J Bavet

$6.00

Korbel

$6.00

Polish Blackberry Brandy-LeRoux

$6.00

Mr. Boston Apricot Brandy

$5.00

Mr. Boston Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$5.00

American Honey

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Canadian Mist

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Dr. Apple Whiskey

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$7.00

Kessler

$7.00

Mt. Royal Light

$7.00

Revelstoke Pecan

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Southern Comfort Lime

$5.00

Southern Comfort Pepper

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Windsor

$7.00

Yukon Jack

$7.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Rye 6 Year

$7.00

Whistle Pig Rye 10 Year

$9.00

Bourbon

Rail Bourbon Early Times

$5.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Honey

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Scotch / Irish Whiskey

Buchanan's 12 Year

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

J & B

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Rum

Rail Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Vanilla

$6.00

Black Magic Spiced

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyer's

$6.00

Mt. Gay Rum

$7.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Tequila

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Cabo Wabo

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$5.00

Amaretto Disaronna

$7.00

Apple Pie

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Black Haus

$6.00

Blue Curacoa

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Caronlan's Irish Cream

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cherry Pucker

$5.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Dr. Cherry

$6.00

Dr. Menthe

$6.00

Dr. Vanilla

$6.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangellico

$7.00

Galliano

$7.00

Godvia

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Hot Dam

$6.00

Island Punch Pucker

$5.00

Jaegermiester

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kamora

$6.00

Liqor 43

$6.00

Maui

$5.00

Melon Pucker

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Raspberry Pucker

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Sambuca Black

$6.00

Sambuca White

$6.00

Spearmint Schnapps

$5.00

Tripple Sec

$5.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Wht Cream de Cocao

$5.00

Wht Creme de Menthe

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Old Wisconsin Supper Club

Location

1950 River Rd, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

