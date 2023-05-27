Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruben's - Federal Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1043 South Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

The Breakfast Burrito

The Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Flour Tortilla filled with Eggs, Refried Beans, Hash Browns, and Mexican Cheese

Burrito

Burrito

$11.99

Filled with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and Mexican Cheese.Served with salsas and sour cream.

Somewhat Vegan Burrito

Somewhat Vegan Burrito

$12.99

Vegetarian Burrito filled with Fries, Extra Cheese, Spinach, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, And Ranchito Sauce


OG ENTREES

Taco

Taco

$2.49

Topped with Chopped Onion & Cilantro

Burrito

Burrito

$11.99

Filled with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and Mexican Cheese.Served with salsas and sour cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

Filled with Choice of Protein and Mexican cheese.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$11.99

Rice topped with beans, Pico de Gallo, and Mexican cheese. Served with salsas and sour cream.

OFF THE MENU

Nachos

Nachos

$13.99

Fresh Chips topped with Homemade Queso, Your Choice of Meat, Pico De Gallo, and Mexican Cheese.

Cali Fries

Cali Fries

$13.99

Hand Cut fries topped with Homemade Queso, Your Choice of Meat, Pico De Gallo, and Mexican Cheese.

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$14.99

Filled with Fries, Extra Steak, Guacamole, Mexican Cheese, and Ranchito Sauce.

7-Elevan Burrito

7-Elevan Burrito

$9.99

The infamous Gas Station Burrito, Filled with just Chicken, Refried Beans, Black Beans, Extra Cheese.

The Founder Burrito

The Founder Burrito

$17.99

Owners’ Favorite Burrito, Filled with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Extra Cheese, Chicken and Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Ranchito Sauce, and Ruben’s Hot Sauce.

Somewhat Vegan Burrito

Somewhat Vegan Burrito

$12.99

Vegetarian Burrito filled with Fries, Extra Cheese, Spinach, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, And Ranchito Sauce

The Breakfast Burrito

The Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Flour Tortilla filled with Eggs, Refried Beans, Hash Browns, and Mexican Cheese

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$19.99

Buy 1 order get one free. 3 State-of-the-art Crunchy and greasy ass tacos that will sober you up in no time. Served with consome

Sides

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$7.99
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$2.99
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.99
Box of Fries

Box of Fries

$5.99
Box of Chips

Box of Chips

$3.50
Churros

Churros

$1.99
Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$5.99
Side of Queso

Side of Queso

$2.99

Fries & Queso

$7.99

Chips & Pico

$5.00
Ruben’s Hot Sauce Bottle

Ruben’s Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.99

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
Half sweet tea & Half lemonade

Half sweet tea & Half lemonade

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Agua Frescas

Horchata

Horchata

$5.99Out of stock

24 oz refreshment

Jamaica

Jamaica

$5.99

24 oz Hibiscus Tea

Mango

Mango

$5.99

24 oz refreshment

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ruben’s Mexican Food all started with a man’s dream for a better life. Ruben Sr. came to the U.S. in search for better opportunities. He found himself working at a bakery, where he learned to make crepes. This led to him opening a stand at the farmer’s market under the 83 bridge, where he used his heritage and experience with crepes to create a menu with a French/Mexican blend. After his business grew at local farmer’s markets, he opened his own restaurant at 1043 S Charles St. Sadly, there was a flood that caused electrical issues that were too expensive to repair, causing him to close the restaurant. Ruben Jr. and his business partner and cousin, Jonathan had worked with Ruben Sr. at the farmer’s markets and the restaurant on S Charles St, so when they saw the restaurant at 1043 S Charles St. for lease, they wanted to continue what Ruben Sr. had started and reopen Ruben’s Mexican Food.

1043 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

