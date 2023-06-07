Ruben's - Fells Point

Restaurant info

Ruben’s Mexican Food all started with a man’s dream for a better life. Ruben Sr. came to the U.S. in search for better opportunities. He found himself working at a bakery, where he learned to make crepes. This led to him opening a stand at the farmer’s market under the 83 bridge, where he used his heritage and experience with crepes to create a menu with a French/Mexican blend. After his business grew at local farmer’s markets, he opened his own restaurant at 1043 S Charles St. Sadly, there was a flood that caused electrical issues that were too expensive to repair, causing him to close the restaurant. Ruben Jr. and his business partner and cousin, Jonathan had worked with Ruben Sr. at the farmer’s markets and the restaurant on S Charles St, so when they saw the restaurant at 1043 S Charles St. for lease, they wanted to continue what Ruben Sr. had started and reopen Ruben’s Mexican Food.

