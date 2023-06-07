Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruben's - Fells Point

review star

No reviews yet

809 South Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Birria Wednesday Special

BOGO Birria

$19.99

OG ENTREES

Taco

$2.49

Topped with Chopped Onion & Cilantro

Burrito

$11.99

Filled with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and Mexican Cheese.Served with salsas and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$11.99

Filled with Choice of Protein and Mexican cheese.

Rice Bowl

$11.99

Rice topped with beans, Pico de Gallo, and Mexican cheese. Served with salsas and sour cream.

OFF THE MENU

Nachos

$13.99

Fresh Chips topped with Homemade Queso, Your Choice of Meat, Pico De Gallo, and Mexican Cheese.

Cali Fries

$13.99

Hand Cut fries topped with Homemade Queso, Your Choice of Meat, Pico De Gallo, and Mexican Cheese.

Cali Burrito

$14.99

Filled with Fries, Extra Steak, Guacamole, Mexican Cheese, and Ranchito Sauce.

7-Elevan Burrito

$9.99

The infamous Gas Station Burrito, Filled with just Chicken, Refried Beans, Black Beans, Extra Cheese.

The Founder Burrito

$17.99

Owners’ Favorite Burrito, Filled with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Extra Cheese, Chicken and Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Ranchito Sauce, and Ruben’s Hot Sauce.

Somewhat Vegan Burrito

$12.99

Vegetarian Burrito filled with Fries, Extra Cheese, Spinach, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, And Ranchito Sauce

The Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Flour Tortilla filled with Eggs, Refried Beans, Hash Browns, and Mexican Cheese

Birria Tacos

$19.99

Buy 1 order get one free. 3 State-of-the-art Crunchy and greasy ass tacos that will sober you up in no time. Served with consome

Sides

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$7.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Fries

$4.99

Box of Fries

$5.99

Box of Chips

$3.50

Churros

$1.99

Queso & Chips

$5.99

Side of Queso

$2.99

Fries & Queso

$7.99

Chips & Pico

$5.00

Ruben’s Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Half Sweet tea & Half Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$5.99Out of stock

24 oz refreshment

Jamaica

$5.99

24 oz Hibiscus Tea

Mango

$5.99

24 oz refreshment

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ruben’s Mexican Food all started with a man’s dream for a better life. Ruben Sr. came to the U.S. in search for better opportunities. He found himself working at a bakery, where he learned to make crepes. This led to him opening a stand at the farmer’s market under the 83 bridge, where he used his heritage and experience with crepes to create a menu with a French/Mexican blend. After his business grew at local farmer’s markets, he opened his own restaurant at 1043 S Charles St. Sadly, there was a flood that caused electrical issues that were too expensive to repair, causing him to close the restaurant. Ruben Jr. and his business partner and cousin, Jonathan had worked with Ruben Sr. at the farmer’s markets and the restaurant on S Charles St, so when they saw the restaurant at 1043 S Charles St. for lease, they wanted to continue what Ruben Sr. had started and reopen Ruben’s Mexican Food.

Website

Location

809 South Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
orange star4.5 • 1,705
811 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
1710 Thames Street Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Riptide • Fells Point
orange star4.0 • 929
1718 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Riptide
orange starNo Reviews
1718 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Pitango Gelato - Fells Point, Gelato
orange starNo Reviews
802 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Restaurant and Bar - Baltimore
orange star4.0 • 1,501
734 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)