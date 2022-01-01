Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rubicon Deli

35 Reviews

$

10550 craftsman way

San Diego, CA 92127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Well Bread Sandwiches

Dapper Dipper

Dapper Dipper

$9.99+

prime roast beef, swiss, tempura onion, creamy horseradish, au jus for the soak

Dom Pastram

Dom Pastram

$9.99+

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, house russian dressing

Rich Boy

Rich Boy

$9.99+

chipotle chicken, avocado, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic tabasco mayo

Rubi Club

Rubi Club

$9.79+

buffalo turkey, thick-cut bacon, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cilantro jalapeño ranch

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$9.79+

charred shiitake mushroom, cheddar, jack, swiss, sun-dried tomato, tempura onion, wild arugula, chipotle mayo

Super Mario

Super Mario

$9.79+

roasted turkey, prosciutto, asiago, roasted red pepper tapenade, wild arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze

Meltdown

Meltdown

$9.99+

chipotle chicken, double cheddar, bacon, avocado, lettuce, chipotle mayo

Build your Own

Build your Own

$8.79+

A custom built sandwich to make your day more dapper.

Rubicon Special

Rubicon Special

$8.99+

roasted turkey, smoked gouda, roasted red pepper tapenade, lettuce, pesto mayo

The Stallion

The Stallion

$9.49+

genoa salami, applewood smoked ham, provolone, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, spicy chop-chop, lettuce, mayo, mustard

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$9.49+

albacore tuna salad, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, onion, pickle, pepperoncini, lettuce, mayo, habañero mustard

Hog's Breath

Hog's Breath

$9.49+

applewood smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey hot + sweet mustard, chipotle mayo

Crandie

Crandie

$9.49+

roasted turkey, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, balsamic glaze, mayo, cranberry mustard

Whale's Veg

Whale's Veg

$8.99+

avocado, pesto goat cheese, cucumber, tomato, carrot, alfalfa sprout, spring greens, tarragon dijon mustard, balsamic glaze

Giddy Up

Giddy Up

$9.49+

prime roast beef, swiss, roasted red pepper tapenade, carmelized onion, wild arugula, creamy horseradish

Achin' 4 Bacon

Achin' 4 Bacon

$9.49+

roasted turkey, think-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo

The All-Star (Kid's)

The All-Star (Kid's)

$6.99

ham, turkey, or salami, cheese, lettuce, mayo, mustard on a soft cheese roll

Cheese-Melt (Kid's)

Cheese-Melt (Kid's)

$6.99

cheddar, jack and provolone cheeses melted on a soft cheese roll

Best Dressed Salads + Acaí

Superfood

Superfood

$12.79

charred shiitake, avocado, fresh blueberries, walnuts, hemp seeds, kale chips, spring greens, wild arugula, goddess dressing with omega 3 rich flax oil

Borderline Cobb

Borderline Cobb

$12.79

crispy buffalo chicken, thick-cut bacon, danish bleu cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, baby romaine, cilantro jalapeño ranch

Emerald Skirt

Emerald Skirt

$15.99

seared skirt steak, cotija, roasted red pepper, toasted corn, carmelized onion, wild arugula, chimichurri, cilantro jalapeño ranch

Cowboy

Cowboy

$12.79

chipotle chicken, cotija, avocado, black beans, hominy, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, baby romaine, cilantro lime dressing, chipotle créme

Baby Bleu

Baby Bleu

$11.99

quinoa, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, avocado, strawberries, spring greens, wild arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Classy lil' Green Salad

Classy lil' Green Salad

$5.25

a half-size portion of cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, spring greens, honey dijon vinaigrette

Nutty Bowl

$9.49

100% pure acai, granola, bananas, organic peanut butter, cacao nibs, cinnamon

Fruity Bowl

$9.49

100% pure acai, granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, honey

Soups + Sidekicks + Sweets

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$3.99

Potato Leek

$3.99
Classy lil' Green Salad

Classy lil' Green Salad

$5.25

a half-size portion of cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, spring greens, honey dijon vinaigrette

Bacon Potato Salad

Bacon Potato Salad

$3.79

red potatoes, bacon, celery, red onion, parsley, mayo, dijon mustard, salt & pepper

Jumbo Pickle

Jumbo Pickle

$1.50
House Chips

House Chips

$1.99
Mini Cookie Trio

Mini Cookie Trio

$1.25
Mini Cookies

Mini Cookies

$3.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Rubicon Bottled Water

$2.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.89
San Pellegrino Arianciata

San Pellegrino Arianciata

$2.69
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.69
San Pellegrino Rossa

San Pellegrino Rossa

$2.69

Bottled Coke

$2.69

Bottled Sprite

$2.69

Bottled Fanta

$2.69

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Juniors

The All-Star (Kid's)

The All-Star (Kid's)

$6.99

ham, turkey, or salami, cheese, lettuce, mayo, mustard on a soft cheese roll

Cheese-Melt (Kid's)

Cheese-Melt (Kid's)

$6.99

cheddar, jack and provolone cheeses melted on a soft cheese roll

Retail

Dapper Dude Trucker Hat

$18.99

Proper Lunch Packages

everything you need to be the office hero
Large Proper Lunch (Serves 18)

Large Proper Lunch (Serves 18)

$224.00

a large picnic box containing our six most popular sandwiches, a large best dressed salad or top-tier side salad, house chips and 2 dozen mini cookies

Small Proper Lunch (Serves 9)

Small Proper Lunch (Serves 9)

$124.00

a small picnic box containing three of our most popular sandwiches, a small best dressed salad or top-tier side salad, house chips and a dozen mini cookies

Lunch Boxes

our signature catering boxes; sure to win you friends and influence the right people
Picnic Box (Serves 18)

Picnic Box (Serves 18)

$119.00

a picnic box containing our six most popular sandwiches

1/2 Picnic Box (Serves 9)

1/2 Picnic Box (Serves 9)

$59.00

a small picnic box containing three of our most popular sandwiches

Bowtie Box

Bowtie Box

individually packaged sandwiches and salads with a bag of our house chips and a mini cookie trio

Best Dressed Salads

our best dressed salads; generous portions of farm fresh ingredients and scratch dressings, made in-house daily
Baby Bleu

Baby Bleu

$49.00+

quinoa, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, avocado, strawberries, spring greens, wild arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Cowboy

Cowboy

$49.00+

chipotle chicken, cotija, avocado, black beans, hominy, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, baby romaine, cilantro lime dressing, chipotle cremé

Farmer's

Farmer's

$49.00+

avocado, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta, house-made croutons, spring greens, red cabbage, honey dijon vinaigrette

Superfood

Superfood

$49.00+

charred shiitake, avocado, fresh blueberries, walnuts, hemp seeds, kale chips, spring greens, wild arugula, goddess dressing with omega 3 rich flax oil

Emerald Skirt Steak

Emerald Skirt Steak

$49.00+

seared skirt steak, cotija, roasted red pepper, toasted corn, carmelized onion, wild arugula, chimichurri, cilantro jalapeño ranch

Top-Tier Side Salads

stand out side salads that elevate your lunch experience
Bacon Potato Salad

Bacon Potato Salad

$59.00+

red potatoes, bacon, celery, red onion, parsley, mayo, dijon mustard, salt & pepper

Bowtie Pesto Salad

Bowtie Pesto Salad

$59.00+

bowtie pasta, red onion, sun-dried tomato, shaved asiago, dressed in a pesto sauce

Mozzabella

Mozzabella

$59.00+

fresh mozzarella pearls, cherry tomato, fresh basil, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar

Uncle Nat's Orzo

Uncle Nat's Orzo

$59.00+

orzo, candied walnuts, blueberries, currants, arugula, honey dijon vinaigrette

Extras

Box of House Chips

Box of House Chips

$15.00+

box of our house-made chips

Dozen Mini Cookies

Dozen Mini Cookies

$6.00
Bag of Dirty Chips

Bag of Dirty Chips

$1.50

Drinks

Iced Tea Totes

Iced Tea Totes

$18.00
Seasonal Lemonade Totes

Seasonal Lemonade Totes

$20.00
Can Pepsi

Can Pepsi

$2.00
Can Diet Pepsi

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$2.00

Rubicon Bottled Water

$2.25
San Pellegrino Arianciata

San Pellegrino Arianciata

$2.69
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.69
San Pellegrino Rossa

San Pellegrino Rossa

$2.69

For all Breakfast orders please call the catering line for availability (858) 877-9911 x3

Morning Glory Bundle (Serves 9)

Morning Glory Bundle (Serves 9)

$129.00

B.E.C. Box, Small Fruit Salad, Premium Coffee Box or Simply Orange Juice (2). Serves 9

Sweet Spot Bundle (Serves 9)

$119.00

Acaí Bar, Assorted Mini Danishes, Premium Coffee Box or Simply Orange Juice (2). Serves 9

Enterprise Bundle (Serves 9)

$109.00

Assorted Danishes, Small Fruit Salad, Premium Coffee Box and Simply Orange Juice (1). Serves 9

Acaí Bar (Serves 9)

Acaí Bar (Serves 9)

$59.00

Nine individually portioned bowls of 100% Pure Acaí with a buffet of Granola, Bananas, Blueberries & Strawberries. Serves 9

B.E.C. Box (Serves 9)

B.E.C. Box (Serves 9)

$69.00

Nine breakfast sandwiches with: bacon, soft scrambled egg, American Cheese, chili aoili, on a Brioche bun. Serves 9

Box of Mini Danishes

Box of Mini Danishes

$29.00+

An assortment of 5 trendy flavors: Cherry Chocolate Coronet, Toasted Coconut Swirl, Salted Caramel Braid, Lemon Cheesecake Coronet & Strawberry Shortcake Crown.

Seasonal Fruit Salad

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$49.00+

An assortment of fresh, seasonal fruit.

Premium Coffee Box (Serves 12)

Premium Coffee Box (Serves 12)

$26.00

96 oz of Premium Coffee with cups, lids, sugar, creamer and stir sticks. Serves 12

Simply Orange® Juice

Simply Orange® Juice

$15.00

52 oz of 100% Pure Squeezed, Not-from-concentrate, Non GMO Orange Juice. Serves 7

Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCredit Cards
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwiches with personality to put a lil dapper in your day.

Website

Location

10550 craftsman way, San Diego, CA 92127

Directions

Gallery
Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub image
Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub image
Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Ren
orange starNo Reviews
16480 Paseo Del Sur, Ste 115 San Diego, CA 92127
View restaurantnext
Gor Gai Thai Eatery - Del Sur
orange star4.1 • 403
16490 Paseo Del Sur Ste 125 San Diego, CA 92127
View restaurantnext
Soi- RB Thai Street Food - 15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106
orange starNo Reviews
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106 San Diego, CA 92127
View restaurantnext
Tandoori Xpress - The Indian Cuisine - 15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112
orange star4.0 • 1,336
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112 San Diego, CA 92127
View restaurantnext
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
orange star4.2 • 269
16691 Bernardo Center Drive San Diego, CA 92128
View restaurantnext
Pauly's Pizza Joint RB - 16588 Bernardo Center Driv
orange starNo Reviews
16588 Bernardo Center Driv san diego, CA 92128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston