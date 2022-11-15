Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Rubinstein Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

Serving Greater Seattle

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Bag
Herb & Garlic Cream Cheese (8oz)
Little Mixed Bag

Bakers Dozen Bagels

Mixed Bag

Mixed Bag

$28.00

4 Choices + Bonus Bagel

Dozen Sesame

Dozen Sesame

$28.00
Dozen Sea Salt

Dozen Sea Salt

$28.00
Dozen Salted Rosemary

Dozen Salted Rosemary

$28.00
Dozen Garlic

Dozen Garlic

$28.00
Dozen Everything

Dozen Everything

$28.00
Dozen Plain

Dozen Plain

$28.00
Dozen Poppy Seed

Dozen Poppy Seed

$28.00
Dozen Shallot

Dozen Shallot

$28.00
Dozen Caraway Salt

Dozen Caraway Salt

$28.00
Dozen Jalapeno Cheddar

Dozen Jalapeno Cheddar

$28.00
Dozen Cacio e Pepe

Dozen Cacio e Pepe

$28.00

1/2 Dozen Bagels

Little Mixed Bag

Little Mixed Bag

$16.50

You pick 2 sets of 3.

Little Plain

Little Plain

$16.50
Little Rosemary

Little Rosemary

$16.50
Little Garlic

Little Garlic

$16.50
Little Poppy

Little Poppy

$16.50
Little Everything

Little Everything

$16.50
Little Salty

Little Salty

$16.50
Little Sesame

Little Sesame

$16.50
Little Shallot

Little Shallot

$16.50
Little Caraway Salt

Little Caraway Salt

$16.50
Little Jalapeno Cheddar

Little Jalapeno Cheddar

$16.50
Little Cacio e Pepe

Little Cacio e Pepe

$16.50
Little Cinnamon Raisin

Little Cinnamon Raisin

$16.50Out of stock
Little Chocolate Chip Cherry

Little Chocolate Chip Cherry

$16.50Out of stock

8oz Schmears

Lox Cream Cheese (8oz)

Lox Cream Cheese (8oz)

$10.00

Whipped Atlantic salmon schmear with chunks of lox throughout.

Fried Onion & Chive Cream Cheese (8oz)

Fried Onion & Chive Cream Cheese (8oz)

$9.00

Whipped schmear with golden fried onions, chives and shallots.

Herb & Garlic Cream Cheese (8oz)

Herb & Garlic Cream Cheese (8oz)

$9.00

Whipped schmear with fresh Italian parsley, oregano, mint and minced garlic.

Plain Cream Cheese (8oz)

Plain Cream Cheese (8oz)

$9.00

Whipped plain cream cheese.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese (8oz)

Jalapeno Cream Cheese (8oz)

$9.00

Whipped schmear with pickled jalapeño chunks.

Black Truffle Shallot Cream Cheese

Black Truffle Shallot Cream Cheese

$9.00

Whipped schmear with truffle carpaccio, truffle oil and shallots.

Catering Platters

Lox Platter (included veggies & serves approx 8 - 12 people)

Lox Platter (included veggies & serves approx 8 - 12 people)

$110.00

1 LB of Smoked Atlantic salmon, red onion, tomatoes, capers and cucumbers.

Veggie Platter (serves approx 8 - 12 people)

Veggie Platter (serves approx 8 - 12 people)

$50.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Arugula, Capers and Pickled Onions.

Tuna Salad Platter ( (included veggies & serves approx 8 - 12 people)

$80.00

12 oz of tuna salad, red onion, tomatoes, capers and cucumbers.

Protein Platter (Tuna + Lox + Capers - serves approx 8 - 12 people)

Protein Platter (Tuna + Lox + Capers - serves approx 8 - 12 people)

$130.00

Coffee By The Bag

Big Truck Organic Espresso 12oz

Big Truck Organic Espresso 12oz

$16.00

Sweet chocolate, and ripe berry flavors, all in a dense heavy body "15 years ago, this was Olympia Coffee's first blend. We devote constant attention to Big Truck and think it might be the best organic espresso blend you can find. Coffee is a seasonal fresh produce and different producing countries have varied seasons and harvest periods. So, we strive to buy smaller lots in their prime to keep the blend as fresh as possible. The ingredients of the blend change based upon seasonality, but you can bet the flavor profile for Big Truck remains the same year-round!"

Morning Sun Organic

Morning Sun Organic

$16.00

With flavors of dark chocolate, hazelnut and vanilla, this is a rich and delicious coffee that will ease you into your day, with flavors that are familiar and comforting from Olympia's Columbia coffee producers. It's their darkest roast, both a chocolaty and reliable way to wake up or keep going.

Merch

RB Orange Tee

RB Orange Tee

$15.00

Comes in Small, Medium, Large, XL and 2XL. Please note what size you would like when checking out.

RB Cream Tee

RB Cream Tee

$15.00

Comes in Small, Medium, Large, XL and 2XL. Please note what size you would like when checking out.

RB Black Tee

RB Black Tee

$15.00

Comes in Small, Medium, Large, XL and 2XL. Please note what size you would like when checking out.

RB Hoodie

RB Hoodie

$32.00

Comes in Small, Medium, Large, XL and 2XL. Please note what size you would like when checking out.

Black on Black Crewneck

Black on Black Crewneck

$23.50

BLACK ON BLACK RB CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT!! Small, Medium, Large, XL, XXL

Carb Load Canvas Tote Bag

Carb Load Canvas Tote Bag

$10.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Sour Dough Born, Boiled & Baked

Website

Location

Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery image
Banner pic
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Armistice Coffee - Pike Place
orange starNo Reviews
1914 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - 6th and Olive
orange starNo Reviews
1631 6th Ave. Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Pike Place Market
orange star4.5 • 2,384
1600 Pike Place Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
orange star4.0 • 491
1531 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - University Street
orange starNo Reviews
600 University Street Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Jack's BBQ - South Lake Union
orange starNo Reviews
238 9th Ave North Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Great State Burger - Amazon
orange star4.1 • 1,587
2041 7th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Table
orange star4.4 • 1,168
2121 Westlake Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Nana's Green Tea Seattle
orange star4.5 • 1,097
1007 Stewart St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Serious Take Out
orange star4.7 • 1,004
5118 14th Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
G.H. Pasta Co.
orange star4.5 • 489
2305 6th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Willmott's Ghost
orange star4.3 • 179
2100 6th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston