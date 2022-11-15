Rubinstein Bagels

Big Truck Organic Espresso 12oz

$16.00

Sweet chocolate, and ripe berry flavors, all in a dense heavy body "15 years ago, this was Olympia Coffee's first blend. We devote constant attention to Big Truck and think it might be the best organic espresso blend you can find. Coffee is a seasonal fresh produce and different producing countries have varied seasons and harvest periods. So, we strive to buy smaller lots in their prime to keep the blend as fresh as possible. The ingredients of the blend change based upon seasonality, but you can bet the flavor profile for Big Truck remains the same year-round!"