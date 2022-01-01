Main picView gallery

Rubirosa Cucina & Bar

5 New Paltz Plaza

Mohonk Lake, NY 12561

To Start

Butternut Soup

$8.00

Diced Avocado / Sour Cream / Micro Cilantro / Corn Tortilla Chips

Figs Flatbread (GF)

$16.00

Honey Ricotta / Pistachios / Mission Figs / Arugula / Mozzarella / Figs Balsamic Reduction

Sticky Bites

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Bites / House Blend Spicy Sticky Sauce / Blue Cheese / Celery

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choice of Vietnamese / Buffalo / or Sticky Bite Sauce

Fried Calamari (GF)

$13.00

Pickled Onion / Sweet and Sour Sauce Garlic Aioli / Fresh Lemon

Cauliflower Bites (GF)

$12.00

House Made Sticky Sauce / Spanish Slaw

Tuna Poke Nachos (GF)

$14.00

Crispy Corn Tortilla / Seaweed Salad / Pico de Gallo / Jalapeños / Avocado / Wasabi Aioli / Sesame Seeds / Micro Cilantro

Crab Empanadas

$15.00

Caribbean Crab Meat Stuffed / Chipotle Aioli

Sliders

$13.00

Octopus

$22.00

Mussels

$12.00

Greens

Rubirosa Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens Large

$11.00

Mixed Greens Small

$7.00

Caesar Salad Large

$11.00

Caesar Salad Small

$7.00

Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Sesame Crusted Rare Ahi Tuna / Seaweed Salad / Pico de Gallo / Wasabi Aioli

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Horseradish Cream / Caramelized Onions & Peppers / Spanish Slaw

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Mango Relish / Chipotle Aioli / Pickled Red Onions

Sandwiches

Rubirosa Burger

$16.00

Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket / Longaniza Sausage Jam / Pan Fried Latin Cheese / Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Cabbage / Brioche Bun / Hand Cut Fries

Build a Burger

$15.00

Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Hand Cut Fries (Toppings - $1 Additional Each)

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

NY Strip / Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Jalapeños / House Cheese Sauce / Baguette / Hand Cut Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pesto Aioli / Roasted Tomato / Lettuce / Spanish Mozzarella / Rosemary Focaccia Roll / White Balsamic Glaze / Sweet Potato Fries

Polenta & Quinoa Burger (Vegan)

$15.00

Tomato Red Pepper Jam / Arugula / Pickled Carrots / Rosemary Focaccia Roll / Side Mixed Green Salad

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sticky Bite Sauce / Blue Cheese Dressing / Pickled Red Onions / Spanish Mozzarella

Mains

Salmon (GF)

$27.00

Fresh Corn Succotash / Cilantro Lemon Vinaigrette

Crabmeat Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Taro Root Purée / Broccolini / Roasted Garlic Chicken Au Jus

Seafood Pasta

$28.00

Green Peppercorn Sauce / Yucca Fries / Roasted Tomato / Broccolini

Chicken Shank

$24.00

Pork Chop

$26.00

Petit Filet

$28.00

Skirt Steak

$27.00

Sides

Yucca Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Seasonal Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Seasoned Kale

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$12.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$12.00

Kid's Pasta Sauce

$12.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Muddy Puddles

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

Kid's Chocolate Ice Cream

Kids Vanilla Sundae

Kid's Chocolate Sundae

Desserts

Warm Apple Crisp

$9.00

Chocolate Mud Cake

$9.00

Sorbet-Raspberry

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

LUNCH MENU

THAI COCONUT CURRY BUTTERNUT SOUP

$8.00

MISSION FIGS FLAT BREAD

$16.00

STICKY BITES

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.00

TUNA POKE NACHOS

$14.00

CRAB EMPANADAS

$15.00

BUILD -A- SALAD 9

$9.00

BUILD -A- SALAD 12

$12.00

TUNA TACO

$16.00

STEAK TACO

$15.00

SHRIMP TACO

$15.00

RUBIROSA BURGER

$15.00

BUILD A BURGER

$14.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

VEGAN BURGER

$14.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

CRISPY SALMON

$25.00

CHICKEN SHANK

$22.00

SKIRT STEAK

$26.00

RICE BOWLS

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

RUBIROSA

$15.00

ZSA ZSA

$15.00

THE LAST PLAY BOY

$15.00

FLOR DE ORO

$15.00

DORIS DUKE

$15.00

ODILE RODIN

$15.00

Classics

2 1/2 ounces gin or vodka 1/2 ounce dry vermouth 1/2 ounce olive brine Garnish: 2 to 4 olives

Margarita

$13.00

2 oz Tequila 1 Lime 1/2 Agave

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

2 ounces rye whiskey 1 ounce sweet vermouth 2 dashes Angostura bitters Garnish: brandied cherry (or lemon twist, if preferred)

Dirty martini

$14.00

2 1/2 ounces gin or vodka 1/2 ounce dry vermouth 1/2 ounce olive brine Garnish: 2 to 4 olives

sex on the beach

$14.00

1 1/2 ounces vodka 1/2 ounce peach schnapps 1/2 ounce Chambord or creme de cassis (optional) 1 1/2 ounces orange juice, freshly squeezed 1 1/2 ounces cranberry juice Garnish: cocktail umbrella

cosmopolitan

$14.00

1 1/2 ounces citron vodka 3/4 ounce Cointreau 3/4 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce cranberry juice cocktail Garnish: lime wedge

bellini

$14.00

1 1/2 ounces fresh white peach puree Prosecco, chilled, to top Garnish: peach slice

Tom Collins

$14.00

2 ounces London dry gin 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 ounce simple syrup Club soda, to top Garnish: lemon wheel Garnish: maraschino cherry

Dirty shirley

$13.00

Tequila

HOUSE

$12.00

CASA AMIGOS SILVER

$13.00

PATRON

$13.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$13.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$15.00

TEREMANA SILVER

$13.00

TEREMANA REPOSADO

$15.00

CLASE AZUL

$30.00

DON JULIO 1942

$30.00

Whiskey

HOUSE

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$13.00

JOHNNIE WALCKER GOLD

$15.00

JOHNNIE WALCKER GOLD 18

$18.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$30.00

DEWARS

$13.00

JAMESON

$13.00

FIREBALL

$12.00

BUCHANNAS 12

$13.00

BUCHANNAS 18

$15.00

THE GLENVILET 12

$13.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12

$13.00

CHIVAS REGAL 18

$15.00

JACK DANIELS

$13.00

JACK DANIELS HONNEY

$13.00

MAKERS MARK

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL

KNOB CREWK

$13.00

ANGELS ENVY

$14.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Belvedere

$13.00

House

$12.00

Cognac

HOUSE

$12.00

HENNESSEY VS

$13.00

HENNESSEY VSOP

$15.00

REMY MARTIN VS

$13.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$15.00

Rum

Brugal

$13.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$13.00

BACARDI

$13.00

HOUSE

$12.00

ZACAPA

$14.00

MALIBU

$13.00

Gin

HOUSE

$13.00

BOMBAY

$13.00

TANQUERAY

$13.00

HENDRIX

$13.00

Liqueur

HOUSE AMARETO

$12.00

FRANGELICO

$13.00

SAMBUCA

$13.00

GRAND MARNIER

$13.00

COINTREAU

$13.00

ST-GERMAIN

$13.00

BAILEYS

$13.00

JAGERMEISTER

$13.00

RED WINE GLASS

PINOT NOIR

$12.00

MERLOT

$12.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

ROSSO

$12.00

WHITE WINE GLASS

ROSATO

$12.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00

CHARDONNAY

$12.00

MOSCATO

$12.00

PROSECO

$12.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

BOTTLE WINE

RED WINE BTL

$45.00

WHITE WINE BTL

$45.00

DRAFT

PERONI

$8.00

SAM ADAMS

$8.00

GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$8.00

LAGUNITAS

$8.00

FROG ALLEY MOHOPS

$8.00

BOTTLE

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

CORONA PREMIER

$7.00

MODELO SPECIAL

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

STELLA

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

$6.00

Beverages

PELLEGRINO

$8.00

AQUA PANNA

$8.00

SPRITE

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00

champagne

Moet ice

$200.00

moet rose

$250.00

STAFF MENU

Grilled Chicken sandwich fries or mixed green

Grilled cheese with American cheese- fries or mixed green

4 0z Cheese burger lettuce, tomatoes, bacon - fries or mixed green

Rigatoni with tomato cream sauce with parm cheese

Sticky bite - fries or sweet potato or mixed green

Chicken breast / mash potato / mix veg / Chicken sauce

Grille chicken parm

Grilled chicken tacos, chipotle aioli, slaw, Pico de Gallo

Grilled chicken quesadilla

Kids mac and cheese plain or with chicken

Mixed green or chopped Cesar w/chicken

Grille chicken w/ fries

Tropical bowl with grill or blanked chicken

Asian bowl with grill or blanked chicken

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Experience a diverse Modern Latin and International menu. Stunning settings, vibrant energy and impressive food.

Website

Location

5 New Paltz Plaza, Mohonk Lake, NY 12561

Directions

Main pic

