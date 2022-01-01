Rubirosa Cucina & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Experience a diverse Modern Latin and International menu. Stunning settings, vibrant energy and impressive food.
Location
5 New Paltz Plaza, Mohonk Lake, NY 12561
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gunks Gaming Guild Cafe - New Paltz - 17 Church Street
No Reviews
17 Church Street New Paltz, NY 12561
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mohonk Lake
More near Mohonk Lake