Ruby and Lee 203 south church street suite A

203 south church street suite A

Livingston, TN 38570

Order Again

Scones

Scone

$3.75

Muffins

Muffin

$4.00

Rolls

Traditional Cinnamon Roll

$3.75+

Dessert Rolls

$5.00+

Savory Rolls

$5.00

Donuts

Glazed

$1.25+

Cake

$1.25+

Filled

$1.25+

Sprinkle

$1.25+

Donut Hole Cups

$4.25

Cupcakes

Standard Cupcake

$2.50

Deluxe Cupcake

$3.50

Cake Cup

$3.50

Brownies

Brownie Slice

$4.00

Brownie Bites

$1.00+

Cookies

Standard Cookie

$2.00

Deluxe Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip- S&S

$2.00

No Bake- S&S

$3.25

Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Cookie Kits

$25.00

Dozen No Bakes

$20.00

By The Slice

Cake

$6.25

Cheesecake

$6.00+

Doublestack

$8.25

Pie

$3.75

Cake Pop

Traditional Cake Pop

$2.75

Dipped Treats

6ct Dipped Treats- S&S

$6.00

Macaron

Macaron

$2.50+

Macaron Holiday Box

$16.00

Truffles

Truffles

$3.89+

Brewed

Hot Brew

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Comes with 1 flavor and half/half or milk on request. Alternative milks are an up charge.

Signature Latte

Lattes

$4.00+

Comes with 1 Flavor and whole milk. Alternative milks and additional flavors are an up charge.

Seasonal

$4.75+

Bonfire

$4.75+

Blondie

$4.75+

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.75+

Honey Bee

$4.75+

Macchiatos

Macchiatos

$5.50+

Comes with 1 Flavor and whole milk. Alternative milks and additional flavors are an up charge.

Cappuccino

Hot 12oz

$4.00

Blenders

Blenders

$4.50+

Blended Latte

$5.25+

Espresso

Americano- 8oz

$3.00

Breve- 8oz

$4.50

Espresso Cup- 2 shots

$2.75

Espresso Shot Add On

$1.00

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Lotus

Signature Lotus

$7.00

12oz Kids Spritzer- No Caffeine

$3.00

Bottled drinks

Bottled drinks

$1.75

Milk

Milk

$1.75+

Teas

Sweet/Fruit Tea

$2.25+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

Traditional

$3.00+

Gourmet

$5.00+

Ice Water

Ice Water

$0.75

Wine Chips

Wine Chips(3oz)

$9.95

Wine Chips(3.5oz)

$12.95

Nuts

JD Praline Pecans(Large)

$11.95

JD Praline Pecans(small)

$6.95

Cajun Pecans

$6.95

Tumblers

R&L mugs

$24.95

R&L Mug Club 2023

$175.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.25+

Candy

Candy Drops

$3.45

Hammond’s Candy Bar

$3.95

Hot Chocolate Spoon

$3.95

Lindor Truffle

$0.65

Grab & Go's

Grab & Go's

$6.95

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Charcuterie Box

$8.95

Soup

Soup

$4.00+

Brunch

Henny

$8.00

Avocado Mash, sliced red onion, flaky salt

Dollie&Louise

$7.00

7 biscuit dippers with chocolate and white gravy on the side

Trooper Bowl

$12.00

Roasted potato medley, sweet onions & peppers, sharp cheddar, choice of meat, choice of egg

Lillie Tacos

$12.00

Vegetarian Option

Ethel Tacos

$12.00

Melissa Kay

$9.50

Stuffed French Toast Cheesecake filling, seasonal fruit, syrup on the side

Eva Marie

$7.00

Classic French toast with syrup on the side

Big Bertha

$6.00

Open Face tenderloin biscuit, arugula, onion, tomato, egg(fried hard), American cheese

A la carte

Side of toast(2 slices)

$2.00

Bacon(3)

$3.50

Sausage(2)

$3.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Biscuit

$2.00

Roasted Potato Medley

$4.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Turkey Bacon(3)

$3.50

Egg(1)

$1.50

New York

New York

$35.00+

Flavored

Turtle

$55.00

Caramel Brownie

$55.00

Lemon Curd

$52.00+

Lemonberry

$55.00

Chocolate Chip

$52.00

Triple Chocolate

$55.00

German Chocolate

$55.00

Birthday Cake

$52.00

Amaretto

$52.00

Apple Pie

$55.00

Banana Pudding

$55.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$55.00

*Christmas Tree*

$55.00

Deluxe Flavors

Vanilla Bean

$62.00

Peppermint Mocha

$62.00

With Nuts

Pecan

$20.00

Pecan Chocolate Chip

$20.00

Nut Free

Chocolate

$17.00+

Coconut Cream/ whipped topping

$17.00

Deep Dish Caramel Apple

$20.00

Lemon Meringue

$17.00

Beer

Draft

$5.00

Bottled

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 south church street suite A, Livingston, TN 38570

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

