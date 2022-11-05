  • Home
Ruby Cates Bake + Shop 202 b S Main St

No reviews yet

202 b S Main St

Aubrey, TX 76227

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

One Dozen
Vanilla Cupcakes
Chocolate Cupcakes

Cookies

One Cookie

$3.00

Half Dozen

$15.00

One Dozen

$28.00

Gluten Free Cookies

One Cookie GF

$4.00

Half Dozen GF

$16.00

One Dozen GF

$29.00

Baked Goods

Granola

$4.00

Brownies

$5.00

Cookie Butter Granola - Large

$6.00

Vanilla Cupcakes

$3.00+

Chocolate Cupcakes

$3.00+
Muffin

Muffin

$3.50
Muffin - Gluten Free

Muffin - Gluten Free

$4.50

Rocky Road

$4.00

Breads

Banana Bread - Loaf

$32.00

Banana Bread - Single

$4.50

Nutella Bread - Loaf

$32.00

Nutella Bread - Single Slice

$4.50

Coffee Cake

$3.50

To-Go

Who's hungry? We love our sweeter than sweet but if you are looking for something a little more hearty we've got something for you!

Breakfast Sandwich (Sausage)

$4.50

Made from scratch sweet potato biscuits with breakfast sausage.

Breakfast Sandwich (Bacon)

$4.50

Made from scratch sweet potato biscuits with breakfast bacon.

To-Go Salad - Club

To-Go Salad - Club

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with honey smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, candied bacon, and egg ready to be dressed with our honey chipotle aioli

To-Go Salad - Strawberry

To-Go Salad - Strawberry

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with our infamous Preacher Man's Chicken Salad, strawberries, and pecans ready to be dressed in our fresh made vinaigrette

Lunchable

$7.95

Who says lunchables are just for the kids? Load up on a healthy helping of protein rich meats/nuts/cheeses and crackers.

Yogurt Parfait

$3.95

Layered goodness of yogurt, fruit, and fresh made granola

Chicken Salad - Pint

$14.95

Our "Preacherman" chicken salad goes fast! This fresh made classic is packed with chicken and mixed with dressing, celery, and season

Chicken Salad - 1/2 Pint

$7.95

Our "Preacherman" chicken salad goes fast! This fresh made classic is packed with chicken and mixed with dressing, celery, and season

Rock Candy

$0.50

Ice Cream

Ice Cream One Scoop

$3.00
Ice Cream Two Scoops

Ice Cream Two Scoops

$6.00

Brownie A La Mode

$6.00

Cookie A La Mode

$6.00
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Coffee

Iced Coffee 16 oz.

$3.50

Iced Coffee 24 oz.

$5.00

Iced Latte - 16 oz

$6.50

Iced Latte - 24 oz

$7.50

Drip Coffee - 12 oz

$2.75

Drip Coffee - 16 oz

$3.25

Cold Brew-16oz

$6.95

Cold Brew-24oz

$7.95

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.25

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew Flight

$16.00

Hot Latte

$5.00+

Affogato

$5.50

Signature Coffee - Bags

$18.95

Tea

Hot Tea 16 oz.

$4.50

London Fog 16 oz.

$5.50

Chai Tea Latte Hot

$5.50

Chai Tea Latte Iced

$5.50

Matcha Latte Iced - 16 oz

$6.50

Matcha Latte Iced - 24 oz

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

12 oz.

$3.00

16 oz.

$4.00

Drinks

Apple Juice 8oz

$3.00

Orange Juice 8oz

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Made to order cherry & sprite classic

Orangesicle Drink

$4.00

This whipped with goodness orange flavored treat is a fan favorite

gallon-lemonade

$34.95

Ruby Cates signature recipes each fresh squeezed and bottled daily in house

RC Drinks

Ruby Cates signature recipes each fresh squeezed and bottled daily in house

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico / Perrier

$4.00

Canned Drinks

$2.00

Bang Drinks

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee + Cookies + Community: Scratch kitchen located in the heart of Aubrey, TX offering made from scratch to- go items, cookies, coffee, sweets, ice cream and more.

Location

202 b S Main St, Aubrey, TX 76227

Directions

