Ruby Chow's

331 Reviews

$$

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1

Atlanta, GA 30308

Order Again

Popular Items

General Tso's Chicken
Crispy Vegetable Roll/ 2 pcs
Spicy Pork Noodles

STARTERS

House Salad w/ Ginger Carrot Dressing

$4.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Spicy Wonton Dumpling/ 5 pcs

$7.00

Shrimp and Pork

Crispy Vegetable Roll/ 2 pcs

$5.00

ENTREES

Black Pepper Steak

$18.00

-Side Steamed Rice -Ribeye, bell pepper, onion

Chicken Curry

$13.00

-Side Steamed Rice -Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf

Sauteed Market Greens

$11.00

-Side Steamed Rice - Garlic Soy Glaze

Szechuan Eggplant

$12.00

-Side Steamed Rice -Chili oil, sweet soy glaze, scallions, sesame seeds

Lap Cheong Fried Rice

$12.00

Asian sausage, egg,onion, jasmine rice, chili oil

General Tso's Chicken

$13.00

-Side Steamed Rice -Chicken, sweet & spicy soy

Spicy Pork Noodles

$12.00

Ground pork, egg noodles, spicy chili sauce

DESSERT

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Matcha and Earl Grey tea, Cream, Seasonal Berries

SAKE

MANOSURU CRANE JUNMAI

$23.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE BY THE BOTTLE

2018 Pizzaolato Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BEER

Sapproro

$6.00Out of stock

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

RUBY CHOW'S T-SHIRT

MEN'S BLACK T SHIRT W/ RED LOGO / MEDIUM

$20.00Out of stock

MEN'S BLACK T SHIRT W/ RED LOGO / LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

WOMEN'S BLACK T SHIRT W/ RED LOGO / SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

WOMEN'S BLACK T SHIRT W/ RED LOGO / MEDIUM

$20.00Out of stock

WOMEN'S BLACK T SHIRT W/ RED LOGO / LARGE

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Ruby Chow's! The latest creation from Chef Guy Wong- featuring Asian small plates.

Website

Location

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Ruby Chow's image
Ruby Chow's image
Ruby Chow's image

