Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar

Slender Blender
Ruby Rapture
Super Energy

Paninis

Hot, grilled sandwiches made to order.

Build Your Own

$8.40

Tell us how you want it!

Club

$8.40

turkey, ham & bacon, your choice of cheese & more

Ham & Cheese

$8.40

black forest ham, your choice of cheese & more

Roast Beef

$8.40

seasoned Angus roast beef, your choice of cheese & more

Tuna

$8.40

tuna with celery, sweet pickle relish, mayonnaise, your choice of cheese & more

Turkey

$8.40

oven roasted turkey breast, your choice of cheese & more

Hot Soup

We serve hot, hearty soups. Pairs very well with our paninis & cornbread.

Soup of the Day

Varies day to day. We always have Chili Vegetarian and two other soups: Wisconsin Cheese, Chicken Tortilla, Chicken Thai Rice, Creamy Tomato, Potato with Bacon, Clam Chowder, Chicken Noodle, Creamy Broccoli, Chicken Poblano, Baja Chicken Enchilada. Call 307-634-3022 for soup of the day.

Chili Vegetarian Southwest

A daily staple at Ruby Juice.

Wraps

Fresh and healthy!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.35

chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing rolled in a spinach wrap

Ginger Chicken Wrap

$7.35

chicken breast, broccoli, cashews, green onion, romaine lettuce & mandarin orange ginger dressing, rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap

Harvest Chicken Wrap

$7.35

chicken breast, red grapes, diced apple, celery, cran-raisins, mayonnaise, lemon juice & spring mix in a wheat wrap

Hawaiian Cashew Chicken Wrap

$7.35

chicken breast, mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits, green onion, red peppers, cashews & spring mix in a wheat wrap

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$7.35

chicken breast, honey mustard dressing, shredded carrots, red onion & spring mix in a spinach wrap

Hummus & Veggies Wrap

$7.35

hummus, thinly sliced cucumbers, shredded carrots, broccoli, avocado & spinach wrapped in a sun-dried tomato wrap

Nutella Crunch Wrap

$7.35

Nutella spread with granola and a banana on a wheat wrap

Peanut Butter Crunch Wrap

$7.35

peanut butter, granola, honey & banana on a wheat wrap

Ruby Club Wrap

$7.35

turkey breast, ham, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato & spinach with a splash of Italian dressing in a wheat wrap with honey mustard dressing

Spicy Roast Beef Wrap

$7.35

roast beef, provolone cheese, onions, tomato, horse radish sauce & spinach on a wheat wrap

Southwest Wrap

$7.35

chicken breast, jalapeno cheese, kidney & black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, red & green pepper, red onion, spinach & chipotle sauce in a sun-dried tomato wrap

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$7.35

turkey breast, Swiss cheese, red onion, bacon bits, tomato, avocado & spinach with a splash of Italian dressing rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap seasoned with mayonnaise & mustard

Fresh Salads

Appealing and delicious; full of nutritious ingredients.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.35

chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing (or choose your own dressing)

Davinci Salad Salad

$7.35

spinach, purple cabbage, red pepper, tomatoes, avocados, sunflower seeds, raisons and your choice of dressing

Ginger Chicken Salad

$7.35

chicken breast, broccoli, green onion, romaine lettuce, cashews and your choice of dressing

Harvest Chicken Salad

$7.35

chicken breast, red grapes, dices apple, celery, cran-raisins, mayonnaise, lemon juice on spring mix

Hawaiian Cashew Chicken Salad

$7.35

chicken breast, mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits, green onion, red peppers, cashews & your choice of dressing

Southwest Salad

$7.35

chicken breast, kidney & black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, red & green pepper, red onion, spinach

Spinach with Veggies Salad

$7.35

spinach, red peppers, cucumbers, grated carrots, sprouts & your choice of dressing

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Apple, beet, carrot, celery, cucumber, ginger, lemon, lime, spinach & wheatgrass. We also offer a green blend option (celery, avocado and spinach).

Pick Your Pleasure

$7.34+

Get creative! We'll blend together just what you want!

Ruby Sunrise

$7.34+

A Ruby Juice signature blend made with carrots, red delicious apples & beets.

Ginger Jive

$7.34+

A Ruby Juice signature blend of red delicious apple, carrots and a shot of ginger.

Vegginator

$7.34+

Ruby Juice signature blend of carrots, celery & beets.

Wellness Shot

$2.63

A Ruby Juice mainstay for cleansing and immune system support. Celery, lemon, lime & ginger topped with a touch of cayenne pepper.

Zinger

$4.99

8 ounce blend of fresh wheatgrass, lemon, lime, & apple

Wheatgrass Shots

$4.73+

Our wheatgrass is locally sourced and prepared on order. It is a fabulous source of chlorophyll and is rich in vitamins and minerals.

Apple

$7.34+

fresh squeezed from red delicious apples

Beet

$7.34+

made from fresh beets

Carrot

$7.34+

made from fresh carrots

Matcha Green Tea

Matcha is an excellent source of antioxidants, especially epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), and high amounts of L-theanine, an amino acid that may help improve your memory and concentration.

Matcha Green Tea Shots

$4.73+

Matcha is an excellent source of antioxidants, especially epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), and high amounts of L-theanine, an amino acid that may help improve your memory and concentration.

Acai Smoothies & Bowls

Acai berries are rich in antioxidants and contain excellent amounts of calcium, and vitamin A.

Acai

$7.34+

Acai berries are rich in antioxidants and contain excellent amounts of calcium, and vitamin A.

Create Your Own

$7.34+

Your choice of strawberries, peaches, banana, raspberries or mango blended with organic acai and low-fat yogurt.

Super Energy

$7.34+

Organic acai, tropical juice, mango, banana, low-fat yogurt and double energy blend.

Warrior

$7.34+

Organic acai, apple juice, strawberries, banana and low-fat yogurt.

Rio Bowl

$9.44

Traditional way to enjoy acai, blended thick and topped with granola and bananas.

Energy Parfait Bowl

$9.44

Blend of acai and banana, layered with soft vanilla yogurt and granola.

Acai Smoothie Pack

$3.15

Add to smoothies, or eat it like a frozen energy bar.

Signature Smoothies

Ruby Rapture, Ruby Relaxer, Slender Blender, Soyberry Smash, Total Immunity

Ruby Rapture

$7.34+

This is a power smoothie! Cranrazz juice, strawberries, banana, orange sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Protein, Energy & Multi-Vitamin blends.

Ruby Relaxer

$7.34+

De-stress your day with pineapple juice, strawberries, banana, orange sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Mellow & Multi-Vitamin blends.

Slender Blender

$7.34+

Boosted to aid your fitness regimen. Pineapple juice, mango, banana, raspberry sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Metabolizer & Protein blends.

Soyberry Smash

$7.34+

All of the flavor, none of the dairy. Soy or almond milk, strawberries, banana, honey and a double dose of Add a Scoop™ Protein blend.

Total Immunity

$7.34+

Helps knock out what ails you. orange juice, strawberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Metabolizer and Protein blends.

Specialty Smoothies

Chai Tea Latte

$7.34+

Chai tea, your choice of milk.

Matcha Green Tea

$7.34+

Matcha Green Tea booster, frozen yogurt (vanilla), your choice of milk.

Rubysaurus Rex

$7.34+

Energy drink, strawberries, bananas, orange sorbet.

Bosses Special

$7.34+

House Smoothies

We have an amazing variety of Berry, Citrus, Tropical & Peach smoothies. We also have a selection of Low Fat smoothies and delicious Desert smoothies

Blueberry Blitz

$6.29+

Apple juice, blueberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Cranberry Lane

$6.29+

Cran-raspberry juice, strawberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Hail Berry!

$6.29+

Raspberry juice, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, raspberry sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Raspberry Razz

$6.29+

Raspberry juice, raspberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Strawberry Slam

$6.29+

Apple juice, strawberries, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Strawberry Tease

$6.29+

Apple juice, strawberries, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Citric Censation

$6.29+

Orange and pineapple juice, strawberries, banana, orange sherbet, and ice.

Citrus Sunshine

$6.29+

Orange juice, strawberries, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Orange Tempest

$6.29+

Orange juice, pineapple juice, strawberries, blueberries, orange sherbet and ice.

Orangeberry Squeeze

$6.29+

Orange juice, strawberries, banana, blueberries, raspberry sherbet and ice.

Peach Paradise

$6.29+

Peach juice, peaches, banana, orange sherbet and ice.

Peach Pizazz

$6.29+

Peach juice, peaches, raspberries, raspberry sherbet and ice.

Peach Potion

$6.29+

Peach juice, mango, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Peachy Keen

$6.29+

Peach juice, strawberries, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Alota Kolada

$6.29+

Pineapple juice, coconut, pineapple, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Guavaberry

$6.29+

Guava juice, strawberries, banana, raspberry sherbet and ice.

Mangoberry Blast

$6.29+

Tropical juice, mango, raspberries, banana, raspberry sherbet and ice.

Pacific Pineapple

$6.29+

Pineapple juice, pineapple, banana, pineapple sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Pineapple Spike

$6.29+

Pineapple juice, pineapple, strawberries, pineapple sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Tropical Fuze

$6.29+

Guava juice, mango, banana, pineapple sherbet and ice.

Banana Bango

$6.29+

Virtually fat free. Tropical juice, mango, banana and ice.

Fuzzy Orange

$6.29+

Virtually fat free. Orange juice, peaches, banana and ice.

Raspberry Raid

$6.29+

Virtually fat free. Cranrazz juice, raspberries, pineapple, banana and ice.

Serious Fruit

$6.29+

Virtually fat free. Orange and pineapple juice, strawberries, peaches, mango, raspberries, pineapple and ice.

Coffee Kaboom

$6.29+

Chilled coffee, mocha powder, low-fat frozen yogurt, chocolate or caramel and ice.

Creamy Orange Cooler

$6.29+

Orange juice, low-fat frozen yogurt, orange sherbet, honey and ice.

Milk-n-Cookies

$6.29+

Milk of your choice, Oreo cookies, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Mocha Motion

$6.29+

Milk of your choice, mocha powder, Hershey's chocolate, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Peeces of Reese's

$6.29+

Your choice of milk, Reese's peanut butter cups, Hershey's chocolate, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.

Pick Your Pleasure

$6.29+

Breakfast

We have a variety of breakfast burritos served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp them in our panini press.

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.78

Served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp your burrito in our panini press.

Chorizo & Egg Breakfast Burrito

$5.78

Served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp your burrito in our panini press.

Egg Breakfast Burrito

$5.78

Served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp your burrito in our panini press.

Spicy Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.78

Served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp your burrito in our panini press.

Snacks & Sides

Chips

$1.68

Boulder Canyon thick cut, kettle-cooked potato chips. Crisp, crunchy, bold, real. NON-GMO. 1.5 ounce.

Cornbread

$1.05

Delicious with soup!

Soft, Stuffed Pretzels

$4.46

Served hot! Classic comfort food!

Trail Mix

$1.05

Kar's Sweet 'N Salty Mix, 2 ounces. Brings your energy into balance!

Cliff Bar

$2.36

NON GMO Energy Bars

String Cheese

$0.74

Lunchables

$2.36

Three ready to serve stackers (turkey or ham).

Cinnamonster Gourmet Cinnamon Bun

$4.88

Loaded with Frosting! Nearly a one-half pound each.

Go-Gurt

$0.84

Low fat yogurt with calcium, vitamins A & D. No artificial color or flavors‎. 2 ounces.

Rice Krispy

$1.84

Blueberry Muffin

$3.68

Bottled Beverages

Water

$1.31

Pure Leaf Teas

$2.89

Real, brewed iced teas. Lemon, Peach, Raspberry, Sweet & Unsweetend.

Red Bull

$3.83

8.4 ounces, regular or sugar free

Gatorade

$3.15

20 ounces.

Canned Gatorade

$1.58

Regular Juice

We offer juice from quality concentrate: apple, cran-raspberry, guava, orange, peach, pineapple & tropical juice.

Apple

$5.24+

Cran-Raspberry

$5.24+

Guava

$5.24+

Orange

$5.24+

Peach

$5.24+

Tropical

$5.24+

Pineapple

$5.24+

Add a Scoop™ Canisters

Made in the USA nutrition supplement powders for beverages.

Energy

$31.49

Excellent source of vitamins B6 & B12 plus green tea, taurine, guarana and more. 1 pound canister.

Immune Support with Zinc

$31.49

Nature’s defense! Vitamin C, echinacea, angustifolia powder, zinc and more. 1 pound canister.

Multi-Vitamin

$31.49

Add Multi-vitamin to your smoothies to support daily nutritional intake. 1 pound canister.

Protein Blend

$31.49

Soy protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, inulin. Protein provides building blocks for bones, muscles, skin, cartilage and blood. 1 pound canister.

Relaxing

$31.49

Chamomile, ginger root, valerian root powder, GABA. 1 pound canister.

Trim and Fit

$31.49

Inulin, L-carnitine 67%, Garcinia Cambogia (50% Extract), chromium (as chromium picolinate) maltodextrin. 1 pound canister.

Matcha Premium Green Tea

$47.71

Made with premium grade whole tea leaves to produce the highest and purest concentration of green tea’s antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibers. 1 pound canister.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Ruby Juice offers wraps, salads, paninis, fresh squeezed juice and a MASSIVE variety of smoothies. We also have fresh soups and healthy snacks.

