Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar
669 Reviews
$
113 E 17th St
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Paninis
Build Your Own
Tell us how you want it!
Club
turkey, ham & bacon, your choice of cheese & more
Ham & Cheese
black forest ham, your choice of cheese & more
Roast Beef
seasoned Angus roast beef, your choice of cheese & more
Tuna
tuna with celery, sweet pickle relish, mayonnaise, your choice of cheese & more
Turkey
oven roasted turkey breast, your choice of cheese & more
Hot Soup
Soup of the Day
Varies day to day. We always have Chili Vegetarian and two other soups: Wisconsin Cheese, Chicken Tortilla, Chicken Thai Rice, Creamy Tomato, Potato with Bacon, Clam Chowder, Chicken Noodle, Creamy Broccoli, Chicken Poblano, Baja Chicken Enchilada. Call 307-634-3022 for soup of the day.
Chili Vegetarian Southwest
A daily staple at Ruby Juice.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing rolled in a spinach wrap
Ginger Chicken Wrap
chicken breast, broccoli, cashews, green onion, romaine lettuce & mandarin orange ginger dressing, rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Harvest Chicken Wrap
chicken breast, red grapes, diced apple, celery, cran-raisins, mayonnaise, lemon juice & spring mix in a wheat wrap
Hawaiian Cashew Chicken Wrap
chicken breast, mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits, green onion, red peppers, cashews & spring mix in a wheat wrap
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
chicken breast, honey mustard dressing, shredded carrots, red onion & spring mix in a spinach wrap
Hummus & Veggies Wrap
hummus, thinly sliced cucumbers, shredded carrots, broccoli, avocado & spinach wrapped in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Nutella Crunch Wrap
Nutella spread with granola and a banana on a wheat wrap
Peanut Butter Crunch Wrap
peanut butter, granola, honey & banana on a wheat wrap
Ruby Club Wrap
turkey breast, ham, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato & spinach with a splash of Italian dressing in a wheat wrap with honey mustard dressing
Spicy Roast Beef Wrap
roast beef, provolone cheese, onions, tomato, horse radish sauce & spinach on a wheat wrap
Southwest Wrap
chicken breast, jalapeno cheese, kidney & black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, red & green pepper, red onion, spinach & chipotle sauce in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Turkey Avocado Wrap
turkey breast, Swiss cheese, red onion, bacon bits, tomato, avocado & spinach with a splash of Italian dressing rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap seasoned with mayonnaise & mustard
Fresh Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing (or choose your own dressing)
Davinci Salad Salad
spinach, purple cabbage, red pepper, tomatoes, avocados, sunflower seeds, raisons and your choice of dressing
Ginger Chicken Salad
chicken breast, broccoli, green onion, romaine lettuce, cashews and your choice of dressing
Harvest Chicken Salad
chicken breast, red grapes, dices apple, celery, cran-raisins, mayonnaise, lemon juice on spring mix
Hawaiian Cashew Chicken Salad
chicken breast, mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits, green onion, red peppers, cashews & your choice of dressing
Southwest Salad
chicken breast, kidney & black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, red & green pepper, red onion, spinach
Spinach with Veggies Salad
spinach, red peppers, cucumbers, grated carrots, sprouts & your choice of dressing
Fresh Squeezed Juice
Pick Your Pleasure
Get creative! We'll blend together just what you want!
Ruby Sunrise
A Ruby Juice signature blend made with carrots, red delicious apples & beets.
Ginger Jive
A Ruby Juice signature blend of red delicious apple, carrots and a shot of ginger.
Vegginator
Ruby Juice signature blend of carrots, celery & beets.
Wellness Shot
A Ruby Juice mainstay for cleansing and immune system support. Celery, lemon, lime & ginger topped with a touch of cayenne pepper.
Zinger
8 ounce blend of fresh wheatgrass, lemon, lime, & apple
Wheatgrass Shots
Our wheatgrass is locally sourced and prepared on order. It is a fabulous source of chlorophyll and is rich in vitamins and minerals.
Apple
fresh squeezed from red delicious apples
Beet
made from fresh beets
Carrot
made from fresh carrots
Matcha Green Tea
Acai Smoothies & Bowls
Acai
Acai berries are rich in antioxidants and contain excellent amounts of calcium, and vitamin A.
Create Your Own
Your choice of strawberries, peaches, banana, raspberries or mango blended with organic acai and low-fat yogurt.
Super Energy
Organic acai, tropical juice, mango, banana, low-fat yogurt and double energy blend.
Warrior
Organic acai, apple juice, strawberries, banana and low-fat yogurt.
Rio Bowl
Traditional way to enjoy acai, blended thick and topped with granola and bananas.
Energy Parfait Bowl
Blend of acai and banana, layered with soft vanilla yogurt and granola.
Acai Smoothie Pack
Add to smoothies, or eat it like a frozen energy bar.
Signature Smoothies
Ruby Rapture
This is a power smoothie! Cranrazz juice, strawberries, banana, orange sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Protein, Energy & Multi-Vitamin blends.
Ruby Relaxer
De-stress your day with pineapple juice, strawberries, banana, orange sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Mellow & Multi-Vitamin blends.
Slender Blender
Boosted to aid your fitness regimen. Pineapple juice, mango, banana, raspberry sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Metabolizer & Protein blends.
Soyberry Smash
All of the flavor, none of the dairy. Soy or almond milk, strawberries, banana, honey and a double dose of Add a Scoop™ Protein blend.
Total Immunity
Helps knock out what ails you. orange juice, strawberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, Add a Scoop™ Metabolizer and Protein blends.
Specialty Smoothies
House Smoothies
Blueberry Blitz
Apple juice, blueberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Cranberry Lane
Cran-raspberry juice, strawberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Hail Berry!
Raspberry juice, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, raspberry sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Raspberry Razz
Raspberry juice, raspberries, banana, raspberry sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Strawberry Slam
Apple juice, strawberries, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Strawberry Tease
Apple juice, strawberries, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Citric Censation
Orange and pineapple juice, strawberries, banana, orange sherbet, and ice.
Citrus Sunshine
Orange juice, strawberries, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Orange Tempest
Orange juice, pineapple juice, strawberries, blueberries, orange sherbet and ice.
Orangeberry Squeeze
Orange juice, strawberries, banana, blueberries, raspberry sherbet and ice.
Peach Paradise
Peach juice, peaches, banana, orange sherbet and ice.
Peach Pizazz
Peach juice, peaches, raspberries, raspberry sherbet and ice.
Peach Potion
Peach juice, mango, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Peachy Keen
Peach juice, strawberries, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Alota Kolada
Pineapple juice, coconut, pineapple, banana, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Guavaberry
Guava juice, strawberries, banana, raspberry sherbet and ice.
Mangoberry Blast
Tropical juice, mango, raspberries, banana, raspberry sherbet and ice.
Pacific Pineapple
Pineapple juice, pineapple, banana, pineapple sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Pineapple Spike
Pineapple juice, pineapple, strawberries, pineapple sherbet, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Tropical Fuze
Guava juice, mango, banana, pineapple sherbet and ice.
Banana Bango
Virtually fat free. Tropical juice, mango, banana and ice.
Fuzzy Orange
Virtually fat free. Orange juice, peaches, banana and ice.
Raspberry Raid
Virtually fat free. Cranrazz juice, raspberries, pineapple, banana and ice.
Serious Fruit
Virtually fat free. Orange and pineapple juice, strawberries, peaches, mango, raspberries, pineapple and ice.
Coffee Kaboom
Chilled coffee, mocha powder, low-fat frozen yogurt, chocolate or caramel and ice.
Creamy Orange Cooler
Orange juice, low-fat frozen yogurt, orange sherbet, honey and ice.
Milk-n-Cookies
Milk of your choice, Oreo cookies, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Mocha Motion
Milk of your choice, mocha powder, Hershey's chocolate, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Peeces of Reese's
Your choice of milk, Reese's peanut butter cups, Hershey's chocolate, low-fat frozen yogurt and ice.
Pick Your Pleasure
Breakfast
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp your burrito in our panini press.
Chorizo & Egg Breakfast Burrito
Served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp your burrito in our panini press.
Egg Breakfast Burrito
Served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp your burrito in our panini press.
Spicy Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Served steaming hot. If you like, we can crisp your burrito in our panini press.
Snacks & Sides
Chips
Boulder Canyon thick cut, kettle-cooked potato chips. Crisp, crunchy, bold, real. NON-GMO. 1.5 ounce.
Cornbread
Delicious with soup!
Soft, Stuffed Pretzels
Served hot! Classic comfort food!
Trail Mix
Kar's Sweet 'N Salty Mix, 2 ounces. Brings your energy into balance!
Cliff Bar
NON GMO Energy Bars
String Cheese
Lunchables
Three ready to serve stackers (turkey or ham).
Cinnamonster Gourmet Cinnamon Bun
Loaded with Frosting! Nearly a one-half pound each.
Go-Gurt
Low fat yogurt with calcium, vitamins A & D. No artificial color or flavors. 2 ounces.
Rice Krispy
Blueberry Muffin
Bottled Beverages
Regular Juice
Add a Scoop™ Canisters
Energy
Excellent source of vitamins B6 & B12 plus green tea, taurine, guarana and more. 1 pound canister.
Immune Support with Zinc
Nature’s defense! Vitamin C, echinacea, angustifolia powder, zinc and more. 1 pound canister.
Multi-Vitamin
Add Multi-vitamin to your smoothies to support daily nutritional intake. 1 pound canister.
Protein Blend
Soy protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, inulin. Protein provides building blocks for bones, muscles, skin, cartilage and blood. 1 pound canister.
Relaxing
Chamomile, ginger root, valerian root powder, GABA. 1 pound canister.
Trim and Fit
Inulin, L-carnitine 67%, Garcinia Cambogia (50% Extract), chromium (as chromium picolinate) maltodextrin. 1 pound canister.
Matcha Premium Green Tea
Made with premium grade whole tea leaves to produce the highest and purest concentration of green tea’s antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibers. 1 pound canister.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Ruby Juice offers wraps, salads, paninis, fresh squeezed juice and a MASSIVE variety of smoothies. We also have fresh soups and healthy snacks.
113 E 17th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001