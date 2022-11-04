- Home
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park 1849 2nd St
3,033 Reviews
$$
1849 2nd St
Highland Park, IL 60035
Popular Items
Appetizers
#1 Satay
6 pieces. Grilled with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
#2a Poa-Pia
2 pieces. Fried spring rolls filled with bean thread noodles and cabbage.
#2b Baby Spring Rolls
10 pieces. Bean thread noodles, mixed veggies.
#3 Fresh Spring Rolls
Scrambled egg, cucumbers, tofu and bean sprouts.
#4 Shrimp Spring Rolls
6 pieces. Marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin.
#5 Moo-Sarong
Fried seasoned ground pork wrapped in egg noodles.
#6 Moo Ping
6 pieces. Marinated grilled pork skewers.
#7 Fried Tofu
Served with ground peanuts and sweet and spicy sauce.
#8 Spicy Fried Tofu
Served with tangy spicy sauce.
#9 Kanom Jeeb
10 pieces. Shrimp dumplings served fried or steamed.
#10 Angel Wings
Seasoned minced chicken with bean thread noodles stuffed in marinated chicken wings.
#11c Chive Cake
#11d Chive Dumpling
#12 Crying Tiger
Charbroiled marinated beef with tangy sauce.
#13 Mee Krob
Deep fried vermicelli cooked with sweet and sour sauce, topped with scrambled egg.
#14 Ruby Crab Legs
6 pieces. A crab rangoon filled with deep fried crab stick, cream cheese and celery rolled with spring roll skin.
#15 Lime
Deep fried and served on a bed of crispy greens, and topped with our homemade lime sauce.
#17 Tod Mun
Fried fish cake served with peanuts and cucumber salad.
#18 Sunshine Beef
Deep fried beef marinated in Thai seasoning.
#19 One-Bite Noodle
Ground chicken sauteed in curry powder served on soft rice noodle sheets and lettuce leaves.
#20 Potstickers
Dumplings, prepared pan fried or steamed.
#21One-bite Chicken
Ground chicken cooked with lime dressing, peanuts and lemongrass served on lettuce leaves.
#22 Fried Wonton
Deep fried wontons stuffed with seasoned minced chicken.
Ruby Sampler(3)
Ruby Sampler Plate (Choose 3) Baby Spring Rolls, Chicken Satay, Lime Chicken, Ruby Crab Legs, Pot Stickers, Moo Sarong, Fried Wonton, Fresh Spring Rolls
Ruby Sampler(4)
Ruby Sampler Plate (Choose 4) Baby Spring Rolls, Chicken Satay, Lime Chicken, Ruby Crab Legs, Pot Stickers, Moo Sarong, Fried Wonton, Fresh Spring Rolls
Soups
#23 S - Tomyum
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass and straw mushrooms.
#23 L - Tomyum
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass and straw mushrooms.
#24 S - Noodle Soup
Choice of thin, flat egg or bean thread noodles with bean sprouts and onions in mild soup.
#24 L - Noodle Soup
Choice of thin, flat egg or bean thread noodles with bean sprouts and onions in mild soup.
#25 S - Tom Ka
Coconut milk soup with lemongrass.
#25 L - Tom Ka
Coconut milk soup with lemongrass.
#26 S - Poh Tak
Mixed seafood in a clear hot and sour soup.
#26 L - Poh Tak
Mixed seafood in a clear hot and sour soup.
#27 S - Wonton
#27 L - Wonton
#28 S - Tom Chud
Mild clear soup with mixed vegetables.
#28 L - Tom Chud
Mild clear soup with mixed vegetables.
#29 S - Egg Drop
Egg and vegetables cooked in mild chicken or vegetarian broth.
#29 L - Egg Drop
Egg and vegetables cooked in mild chicken or vegetarian broth.
#30 S - Seaweed
#30 L - Seaweed
#31 S - Bean Thread
Bean thread noodles, ground chicken, onions and mushrooms in a mild soup.
#31 L - Bean Thread
Bean thread noodles, ground chicken, onions and mushrooms in a mild soup.
#32 S - Tofu Soup
Tofu, ground chicken and onions in a mild soup.
#32 L - Tofu Soup
Tofu, ground chicken and onions in a mild soup.
Salads
#33 Yum
Your selection, lettuce, onions & mixed fresh vegetables with lime dressing
#34 Yum Kai Krob
Shredded crispy chicken, green papaya, onions & peanuts served with lime dressing on fresh lettuce
#35 Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers w/onions and jalapeños in a sweet & sour dressing
#36 Salmon Salad
Marinated grilled salmon filet with papaya salad
#37 Yum Talay
Seafood and vegetables with lime dressing
#38 Yum Woon Sen
Bean thread noodles mixed w/onions, peanuts, ginger, dried mushrooms & lime dressing with chili shrimp paste
#39 Pla
Charbroiled choice of meat w/lemongrass, chili shrimp paste and onions in lime dressing
#40 Num Tok
Charbroiled beef mixed with, rice powder, onions and lime dressing
#41 Nam Sod
Ground selection mixed with lime dressing, ginger & peanuts
#42 Larb
Ground selection, lime juice, peppers, onions, & rice powder
#43 Som Tum
Shredded green papaya mixed with green beans, tomatoes & peanuts in a lime dressing
#44 Mushroom Salad
Steamed mushrooms with onion, ginger, red onions & peanuts served in lime juice on fresh lettuce
#45 Yum Tawai
Steamed vegetables topped with peanut sauce, sesame seeds and roasted onions
Noodles
#46 Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts & green onions
#47 Rard Nar
Flat or vermicelli noodle with broccoli in bean sauce gravy
#48 Pad See Iew
Stir-fried flat or vermicelli noodles with broccoli, eggs & sweet soy sauce
#49 KT Neu Sub
Pan-fried flat rice noodle topped with ground beef, tomatoes & onions in gravy
#50 KT Kee Mao
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with bell peppers, bean sprouts, tomato, basil leaves & broccoli
#51 Bami Rard Nar
Pan-fried egg noodles topped with bamboo shoots & mix veggies in gravy
#52 Bami See Iew
Stir-fried egg noodles, egg, bamboo shoots & mix veggies in sweet soy sauce
#53 Tung Tak
Stir-fried flatnoodles with tofu, bean sprout, onion and green onion
#54 Khao Soy
Steamed egg noodles in coconut curry soup topped with crispy egg noodles & onions
#55 KuayT Nam Prik Pao
Pan-fried flat or vermicelli noodles topped with broccoli & chili shrimp paste
#56 Rard Nar Wonton
Crispy chicken wonton topped with carrots, broccoli & straw mushrooms in homemade gravy
#57 Panang KuayT
Steamed noodles topped with panang curry and bell peppers
#58 Ruby Noodles
Stir-fried vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, tofu, & green onions in bean sauce topped with scrambled egg
Rice Dishes
#59 Kao Pad
Thai fried rice with eggs & onions
#60 Kao Pad Talay
Seafood Thai fried rice with eggs & onions
#61 Kao Pad Mun Koong
Shrimp paste fried rice mixed vegetable fried rice, eggs, & onions
#62 Kao Pad Paak
Mixed vegetable with fried rice, eggs & onions
#63 Kao Pad Kari
Curry fried rice with eggs & onions
#64 Kao Pad See Iew
Sweet soy sauce fried rice with broccoli & eggs
#65 Kao Pad Suparod
Pineapple fried rice with egg, onions, & a combination of: beef, chicken, pork & shrimp
#66 Kao Pad Nam Prik Pao
Chili shrimp paste fried rice with shrimp, onions & bell peppers
#67 Kao Pad Wiang Ping
Green chili paste fried rice with green beans topped with your selection sautéed in a garlic sauce
#68 Imperial Fried Rice
Curry powder fried rice with Chinese sausage and onions topped with shredded pork & scrambled egg
#69 Kao Pad Kaprao
Sweet soy sauce fried rice with basil & bell peppers
#70 Kao Op Mor Din
Choice of protein sautéed w/ onions, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a Thai clay pot
#71 Kao Nar Ped
Sliced roasted duck (with skin) served with broccoli & soy sauce and a side of pickled ginger
#72 Kao Pad Kratiam
Garlic fried rice topped with your selection sautéed in garlic sauce served with cucumber slices
Entrees
#77 Kaomun Somtum
Garlic fried rice topped with your selection sautéed in garlic sauce served with cucumber slices
#78 Pad Paak Roum
Stir-fried mixed vegetables
#79 Pad Broccoli/Kana
Stir-fried broccoli with oyster sauce
#80 Pad Khing
Stir-fried ginger, green onions, bell peppers, bean sauce & dried mushrooms
#81 Pad Prik Sod
Stir-fried peppers & onions
#82 Pad Ped
Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, green beans, bell peppers & basil sautéed in red curry or green curry
#83 Pad Krapao
Stir-fried basil leaves & bell peppers
#84 Kai Sam Rod
Battered chicken sautéed in sweet & sour sauce
#85 Pad Kratiam
Selection sautéed with garlic sauce
#86 Pad Suparod
Sautéed pineapple, onions, & bell peppers over fried chicken
#87g Pad Green Bean
Green beans your choice with oyster sauce
#87p Pad Peapod
Peapods in your choice with oyster sauce
#88 Pad Kaprao Duck
Sautéed roasted duck (with skin) & basil leaves
#89 Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with tomatoes, eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, & bell peppers
#90 Pad Prik Khing
Stir-fried green beans & bell peppers in chili paste
#91 Pad Cashew Nut
Sautéed cashews & onions
#92 Steak Pad Ped
Sliced steak topped with thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, green beans, bell peppers, & basil leaves in a red curry sauce
#93 Pad Ta-Krai
Stir-fried chopped lemongrass and basil leaves
#94 Eggplant with Basil
stir-fried basil leaves with sliced oriental eggplants & bell pepper
#95 Pad Peanut
Stir-fried ground meat with peanuts & onions
#96 Kai Yad Sai
Sautéed ground chicken & mixed vegetables wrapped in a thin layer of scrambled egg
#97 Kaprao Haw Kai
Sautéed chicken with basil & bamboo shoots wrapped in a thin layer of scrambled egg
Lime Dinner
Deep fried & served over crispy greens & lime sauce
Tiger Dinner
Charbroiled marinated beef with spicy sauce
Curries
#98 Kang Dang
Red curry, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk
#99 Kang Keow
Green curry, Thai eggplants, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk
#100 Kang Panang
Panang curry, bell peppers & kaffir leaves in coconut milk
#101 Kang Masaman
Masaman curry, onions, potatoes & peanuts in coconut milk
#102 Kang Kari
Kari curry, onions & sweet potatoes cooked in coconut milk
#103 Jungle Curry
Jungle curry, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, broccoli green beans,basil leaves
#104 Kang Pla
Fish, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots & sweet basil in coconut milk
#105 Kang Hang Lay
Kari curry, potato, onions, ginger & peanuts cooked in coconut milk
#106 Duck Curry
Red curry, roasted duck (with skin), bell pepper, peapod, tomato, carrot, grape, pineapple, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk
#107 Pineapple Curry
Red curry, pineapple & bell peppers in coconut milk
Seafood
#108 Larb Pla
Pan-fried tilapia topped with tamarind sauce, onions, rice powder & lime sauce served with sticky rice
#109 Pad Ped Fish
Fish, Thai eggplant, green beans, bamboo shoots & sweet basil sautéed in red curry paste
#110 NamPrik Pao Talay
Seafood, bell peppers & onions sautéed in chili shrimp paste
#111 Pla Dang Rad Prik
Red snapper deep fried in your choice of sweet & sour sauce or curry sauce
#112 Seafood Plate
Grilled or fried with choo chee curry
#113 SH/Fish Sam Rod
Battered shrimp or fish sautéed in Thai three-flavor (sweet & sour) sauce
#114 Pad Ta-krai Talay
Stir-fried chopped lemongrass and basil leaves
#115 Marinated Skewers
Grilled & served over mix vegetables and rice
#116b Basil Seafood
Seafood sautéed with basil sauce
#116k Kratiam Seafood
Seafood sautéed with garlic sauce
#117 Pad Phong Kari
Seafood, onions & peppers in yellow curry sauce and egg
#118 Tilapia Rad Prik
Deep fried or grilled with sweet & sour sauce or curry sauce
#119 Tilapia Drunken Ndl
Marinated tilapia filet over drunken noodle, basil and bell peppers
Sides
S - Steam Rice
L - Steam Rice
S - Brown Rice
L - Brown Rice
S - Coconut Rice
L - Coconut Rice
S - Sticky Rice
L - Sticky Rice
Peanut Sauce - S
Peanut Sauce - M
Peanut Sauce - L
Lime Sauce - S
Lime Sauce - M
Lime Sauce - L
Steamed Veg - S
Steamed Veg - L
Desserts
Banana Dumpling
Sweet sticky rice with banana and black bean with coconut glaze
Custard w Coco Sticky
Thai bean custard with coconut sweet sticky rice with coconut glaze
Mango w CocoSti
Sliced mango with coconut sweet sticky rice with coconut glaze
Tapioca
Young coconut meat with black bean in sweet coconut milk
Thai Custard
Thai bean custard
Local Flavor
Adam's Salad
Chinese Sausage salad with sweet lime vinaigrette
Gilat Diet Stir-fry
Sliced chicken breast with green beans, bell peppers, Chinese broccoli, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in light red sauce.
Gilat Soup
Chicken, mushrooms, bamboo, shoots, green onion, and white onions in soup
Jack's Pad Thai
Flat-noodle pad thai with fried tofu
Jen Crispy Panang
Panang curry reduced with crispy flat noodles.
Kriser Beef
Marinated beef chargrilled over tangy salad
Kriser Noodle
Curry rice noodles with ground chicken or pork, green beans, and bell peppers topped with fried onions
Laura Steak NDL
Char-broiled marinated steak stir-fried with pad-see-iew
Winer Noodle
Flat noodles, bell peppers, broccoli, bean sprouts, tomato, and basil leaves stir-fried with steak.
Specials
Edamame
Edamame steamed in pod with sea salt
Fried Chicken
Fried chicken served with sweet & spicy chicken sauce
Half Crispy Duck
Half roasted crispy duck served with a side of stir-fried mixed vegetables and fried rice.
Lychee Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with lychee, mixed vegetables, and onions
Nue Ping
Marinated beef grilled and served tangy mayo salad
Ruby Pop Shrimp
Popcorn shrimp fried and served with sweet & sour and siracha sauce
Sauteed Cripsy Tofu ( Vegan)
Stir-fried bell peppers in basil sauce over fried tofu garnished with crispy basil leaves
Traditional Basil
Traditional style basil chicken served with half fry over easy egg
Thai Curry Puff
Thai puff pastry (2 pieces) filled with ground chicken or potatoes and vegetables. Served with cucumber salad.
Catering
Baby Springroll Platter - Small
Baby Springroll Platter- Large
Bami See-iew Tray - Large
Bami See-iew Tray - Small
Cucumber Salad Platter - Large
Cucumber Salad Platter - Small
Drunken Ndl Tray - Large
Drunken Ndl Tray - Small
Fresh Springroll Platter - Large
Fresh Springroll Platter - Small
Lime Platter - Large
Lime Platter - Small
One Bit Cup Platter - Large
One-bite Cup Platter - Small
Pad See-iew Tray - Large
Pad see-iew Tray - Small
Pad Thai Tray - Large
Pad Thai Tray - Small
Papaya Salad Platter - Large
Papaya Salad Platter - Small
Potsticker Platter - Large
Potsticker Platter - Small
Satay Platter - Large
Satay Platter - Small
Thai Salad Platter - Large
Thai Salad Platter - Small
Yum Tawaii Platter - Large
Yum Tawaii Platter - Small
Thai Fried Rice - Small
Red Snapper filet - Small
Green Curry - Small
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Authentic Thai Cuisine in the Chicago north shore since 1984. We have over 120 unique dishes that are fully customizable. Gluten-free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Allergy, and low-cal friendly. We pride ourselves on making the dish that you want with authentic Thai Flavors.
1849 2nd St, Highland Park, IL 60035