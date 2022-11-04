Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruby of Siam - Highland Park 1849 2nd St

3,033 Reviews

$$

1849 2nd St

Highland Park, IL 60035

Order Again

Popular Items

#46 Pad Thai
#48 Pad See Iew
#1 Satay

Appetizers

#1 Satay

$10.99

6 pieces. Grilled with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

#2a Poa-Pia

$5.99

2 pieces. Fried spring rolls filled with bean thread noodles and cabbage.

#2b Baby Spring Rolls

$7.99

10 pieces. Bean thread noodles, mixed veggies.

#3 Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.99

Scrambled egg, cucumbers, tofu and bean sprouts.

#4 Shrimp Spring Rolls

$10.99

6 pieces. Marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin.

#5 Moo-Sarong

$9.99

Fried seasoned ground pork wrapped in egg noodles.

#6 Moo Ping

$10.99

6 pieces. Marinated grilled pork skewers.

#7 Fried Tofu

$5.99

Served with ground peanuts and sweet and spicy sauce.

#8 Spicy Fried Tofu

$10.99

Served with tangy spicy sauce.

#9 Kanom Jeeb

$9.99

10 pieces. Shrimp dumplings served fried or steamed.

#10 Angel Wings

$10.99

Seasoned minced chicken with bean thread noodles stuffed in marinated chicken wings.

#11c Chive Cake

$7.99

#11d Chive Dumpling

$7.99

#12 Crying Tiger

$10.99

Charbroiled marinated beef with tangy sauce.

#13 Mee Krob

$9.99

Deep fried vermicelli cooked with sweet and sour sauce, topped with scrambled egg.

#14 Ruby Crab Legs

$8.99

6 pieces. A crab rangoon filled with deep fried crab stick, cream cheese and celery rolled with spring roll skin.

#15 Lime

$10.99

Deep fried and served on a bed of crispy greens, and topped with our homemade lime sauce.

#17 Tod Mun

$9.99

Fried fish cake served with peanuts and cucumber salad.

#18 Sunshine Beef

$9.99

Deep fried beef marinated in Thai seasoning.

#19 One-Bite Noodle

$10.99

Ground chicken sauteed in curry powder served on soft rice noodle sheets and lettuce leaves.

#20 Potstickers

$9.99

Dumplings, prepared pan fried or steamed.

#21One-bite Chicken

$10.99

Ground chicken cooked with lime dressing, peanuts and lemongrass served on lettuce leaves.

#22 Fried Wonton

$10.99

Deep fried wontons stuffed with seasoned minced chicken.

Ruby Sampler(3)

$12.99

Ruby Sampler Plate (Choose 3) Baby Spring Rolls, Chicken Satay, Lime Chicken, Ruby Crab Legs, Pot Stickers, Moo Sarong, Fried Wonton, Fresh Spring Rolls

Ruby Sampler(4)

$14.99

Ruby Sampler Plate (Choose 4) Baby Spring Rolls, Chicken Satay, Lime Chicken, Ruby Crab Legs, Pot Stickers, Moo Sarong, Fried Wonton, Fresh Spring Rolls

Soups

#23 S - Tomyum

$4.99

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass and straw mushrooms.

#23 L - Tomyum

$13.99

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass and straw mushrooms.

#24 S - Noodle Soup

$4.99

Choice of thin, flat egg or bean thread noodles with bean sprouts and onions in mild soup.

#24 L - Noodle Soup

$13.99

Choice of thin, flat egg or bean thread noodles with bean sprouts and onions in mild soup.

#25 S - Tom Ka

$5.99

Coconut milk soup with lemongrass.

#25 L - Tom Ka

$15.99

Coconut milk soup with lemongrass.

#26 S - Poh Tak

$6.99

Mixed seafood in a clear hot and sour soup.

#26 L - Poh Tak

$17.99

Mixed seafood in a clear hot and sour soup.

#27 S - Wonton

$4.99

#27 L - Wonton

$13.99

#28 S - Tom Chud

$4.99

Mild clear soup with mixed vegetables.

#28 L - Tom Chud

$13.99

Mild clear soup with mixed vegetables.

#29 S - Egg Drop

$4.99

Egg and vegetables cooked in mild chicken or vegetarian broth.

#29 L - Egg Drop

$13.99

Egg and vegetables cooked in mild chicken or vegetarian broth.

#30 S - Seaweed

$4.99

#30 L - Seaweed

$14.99

#31 S - Bean Thread

$4.99

Bean thread noodles, ground chicken, onions and mushrooms in a mild soup.

#31 L - Bean Thread

$13.99

Bean thread noodles, ground chicken, onions and mushrooms in a mild soup.

#32 S - Tofu Soup

$4.99

Tofu, ground chicken and onions in a mild soup.

#32 L - Tofu Soup

$13.99

Tofu, ground chicken and onions in a mild soup.

Salads

#33 Yum

$14.99

Your selection, lettuce, onions & mixed fresh vegetables with lime dressing

#34 Yum Kai Krob

$14.99

Shredded crispy chicken, green papaya, onions & peanuts served with lime dressing on fresh lettuce

#35 Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Cucumbers w/onions and jalapeños in a sweet & sour dressing

#36 Salmon Salad

$17.99

Marinated grilled salmon filet with papaya salad

#37 Yum Talay

$16.99

Seafood and vegetables with lime dressing

#38 Yum Woon Sen

$12.99

Bean thread noodles mixed w/onions, peanuts, ginger, dried mushrooms & lime dressing with chili shrimp paste

#39 Pla

$12.99

Charbroiled choice of meat w/lemongrass, chili shrimp paste and onions in lime dressing

#40 Num Tok

$14.99

Charbroiled beef mixed with, rice powder, onions and lime dressing

#41 Nam Sod

$12.99

Ground selection mixed with lime dressing, ginger & peanuts

#42 Larb

$12.99

Ground selection, lime juice, peppers, onions, & rice powder

#43 Som Tum

$10.99

Shredded green papaya mixed with green beans, tomatoes & peanuts in a lime dressing

#44 Mushroom Salad

$11.99

Steamed mushrooms with onion, ginger, red onions & peanuts served in lime juice on fresh lettuce

#45 Yum Tawai

$12.99

Steamed vegetables topped with peanut sauce, sesame seeds and roasted onions

Noodles

#46 Pad Thai

$11.99

Stir-fried noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts & green onions

#47 Rard Nar

$11.99

Flat or vermicelli noodle with broccoli in bean sauce gravy

#48 Pad See Iew

$11.99

Stir-fried flat or vermicelli noodles with broccoli, eggs & sweet soy sauce

#49 KT Neu Sub

$12.99

Pan-fried flat rice noodle topped with ground beef, tomatoes & onions in gravy

#50 KT Kee Mao

$12.99

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with bell peppers, bean sprouts, tomato, basil leaves & broccoli

#51 Bami Rard Nar

$11.99

Pan-fried egg noodles topped with bamboo shoots & mix veggies in gravy

#52 Bami See Iew

$11.99

Stir-fried egg noodles, egg, bamboo shoots & mix veggies in sweet soy sauce

#53 Tung Tak

$12.99

Stir-fried flatnoodles with tofu, bean sprout, onion and green onion

#54 Khao Soy

$14.99

Steamed egg noodles in coconut curry soup topped with crispy egg noodles & onions

#55 KuayT Nam Prik Pao

$12.99

Pan-fried flat or vermicelli noodles topped with broccoli & chili shrimp paste

#56 Rard Nar Wonton

$11.99

Crispy chicken wonton topped with carrots, broccoli & straw mushrooms in homemade gravy

#57 Panang KuayT

$14.99

Steamed noodles topped with panang curry and bell peppers

#58 Ruby Noodles

$10.99

Stir-fried vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, tofu, & green onions in bean sauce topped with scrambled egg

Rice Dishes

#59 Kao Pad

$10.99

Thai fried rice with eggs & onions

#60 Kao Pad Talay

$14.99

Seafood Thai fried rice with eggs & onions

#61 Kao Pad Mun Koong

$15.99

Shrimp paste fried rice mixed vegetable fried rice, eggs, & onions

#62 Kao Pad Paak

$10.99

Mixed vegetable with fried rice, eggs & onions

#63 Kao Pad Kari

$10.99

Curry fried rice with eggs & onions

#64 Kao Pad See Iew

$10.99

Sweet soy sauce fried rice with broccoli & eggs

#65 Kao Pad Suparod

$15.99

Pineapple fried rice with egg, onions, & a combination of: beef, chicken, pork & shrimp

#66 Kao Pad Nam Prik Pao

$15.99

Chili shrimp paste fried rice with shrimp, onions & bell peppers

#67 Kao Pad Wiang Ping

$15.99

Green chili paste fried rice with green beans topped with your selection sautéed in a garlic sauce

#68 Imperial Fried Rice

$14.99

Curry powder fried rice with Chinese sausage and onions topped with shredded pork & scrambled egg

#69 Kao Pad Kaprao

$14.99

Sweet soy sauce fried rice with basil & bell peppers

#70 Kao Op Mor Din

$14.99

Choice of protein sautéed w/ onions, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a Thai clay pot

#71 Kao Nar Ped

$14.99

Sliced roasted duck (with skin) served with broccoli & soy sauce and a side of pickled ginger

#72 Kao Pad Kratiam

$15.99

Garlic fried rice topped with your selection sautéed in garlic sauce served with cucumber slices

Entrees

#77 Kaomun Somtum

$13.99

Garlic fried rice topped with your selection sautéed in garlic sauce served with cucumber slices

#78 Pad Paak Roum

$13.99

Stir-fried mixed vegetables

#79 Pad Broccoli/Kana

$13.99

Stir-fried broccoli with oyster sauce

#80 Pad Khing

$13.99

Stir-fried ginger, green onions, bell peppers, bean sauce & dried mushrooms

#81 Pad Prik Sod

$13.99

Stir-fried peppers & onions

#82 Pad Ped

$13.99

Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, green beans, bell peppers & basil sautéed in red curry or green curry

#83 Pad Krapao

$13.99

Stir-fried basil leaves & bell peppers

#84 Kai Sam Rod

$13.99

Battered chicken sautéed in sweet & sour sauce

#85 Pad Kratiam

$13.99

Selection sautéed with garlic sauce

#86 Pad Suparod

$13.99

Sautéed pineapple, onions, & bell peppers over fried chicken

#87g Pad Green Bean

$13.99

Green beans your choice with oyster sauce

#87p Pad Peapod

$13.99

Peapods in your choice with oyster sauce

#88 Pad Kaprao Duck

$16.99

Sautéed roasted duck (with skin) & basil leaves

#89 Pad Woon Sen

$13.99

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with tomatoes, eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, & bell peppers

#90 Pad Prik Khing

$13.99

Stir-fried green beans & bell peppers in chili paste

#91 Pad Cashew Nut

$14.99

Sautéed cashews & onions

#92 Steak Pad Ped

$15.99

Sliced steak topped with thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, green beans, bell peppers, & basil leaves in a red curry sauce

#93 Pad Ta-Krai

$14.99

Stir-fried chopped lemongrass and basil leaves

#94 Eggplant with Basil

$12.99

stir-fried basil leaves with sliced oriental eggplants & bell pepper

#95 Pad Peanut

$13.99

Stir-fried ground meat with peanuts & onions

#96 Kai Yad Sai

$14.99

Sautéed ground chicken & mixed vegetables wrapped in a thin layer of scrambled egg

#97 Kaprao Haw Kai

$14.99

Sautéed chicken with basil & bamboo shoots wrapped in a thin layer of scrambled egg

Lime Dinner

$15.99

Deep fried & served over crispy greens & lime sauce

Tiger Dinner

$19.99

Charbroiled marinated beef with spicy sauce

Curries

#98 Kang Dang

$13.99

Red curry, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk

#99 Kang Keow

$13.99

Green curry, Thai eggplants, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk

#100 Kang Panang

$13.99

Panang curry, bell peppers & kaffir leaves in coconut milk

#101 Kang Masaman

$13.99

Masaman curry, onions, potatoes & peanuts in coconut milk

#102 Kang Kari

$13.99

Kari curry, onions & sweet potatoes cooked in coconut milk

#103 Jungle Curry

$13.99

Jungle curry, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, broccoli green beans,basil leaves

#104 Kang Pla

$16.99

Fish, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots & sweet basil in coconut milk

#105 Kang Hang Lay

$13.99

Kari curry, potato, onions, ginger & peanuts cooked in coconut milk

#106 Duck Curry

$16.99

Red curry, roasted duck (with skin), bell pepper, peapod, tomato, carrot, grape, pineapple, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk

#107 Pineapple Curry

$13.99

Red curry, pineapple & bell peppers in coconut milk

Seafood

#108 Larb Pla

$17.99

Pan-fried tilapia topped with tamarind sauce, onions, rice powder & lime sauce served with sticky rice

#109 Pad Ped Fish

$16.99

Fish, Thai eggplant, green beans, bamboo shoots & sweet basil sautéed in red curry paste

#110 NamPrik Pao Talay

$16.99

Seafood, bell peppers & onions sautéed in chili shrimp paste

#111 Pla Dang Rad Prik

$20.99

Red snapper deep fried in your choice of sweet & sour sauce or curry sauce

#112 Seafood Plate

$23.99

Grilled or fried with choo chee curry

#113 SH/Fish Sam Rod

$17.99

Battered shrimp or fish sautéed in Thai three-flavor (sweet & sour) sauce

#114 Pad Ta-krai Talay

$19.99

Stir-fried chopped lemongrass and basil leaves

#115 Marinated Skewers

$18.99

Grilled & served over mix vegetables and rice

#116b Basil Seafood

$19.99

Seafood sautéed with basil sauce

#116k Kratiam Seafood

$19.99

Seafood sautéed with garlic sauce

#117 Pad Phong Kari

$19.99

Seafood, onions & peppers in yellow curry sauce and egg

#118 Tilapia Rad Prik

$17.99

Deep fried or grilled with sweet & sour sauce or curry sauce

#119 Tilapia Drunken Ndl

$17.99

Marinated tilapia filet over drunken noodle, basil and bell peppers

Sides

S - Steam Rice

$3.99

L - Steam Rice

$4.99

S - Brown Rice

$4.99

L - Brown Rice

$5.99

S - Coconut Rice

$3.99

L - Coconut Rice

$6.99

S - Sticky Rice

$3.99

L - Sticky Rice

$5.99

Peanut Sauce - S

$1.99

Peanut Sauce - M

$3.99

Peanut Sauce - L

$6.99

Lime Sauce - S

$1.99

Lime Sauce - M

$3.99

Lime Sauce - L

$6.99

Steamed Veg - S

$3.99

Steamed Veg - L

$5.99

Desserts

Banana Dumpling

$5.99

Sweet sticky rice with banana and black bean with coconut glaze

Custard w Coco Sticky

$6.99

Thai bean custard with coconut sweet sticky rice with coconut glaze

Mango w CocoSti

$7.99

Sliced mango with coconut sweet sticky rice with coconut glaze

Tapioca

$5.99

Young coconut meat with black bean in sweet coconut milk

Thai Custard

$5.99

Thai bean custard

Local Flavor

Adam's Salad

$13.99

Chinese Sausage salad with sweet lime vinaigrette

Gilat Diet Stir-fry

$14.99

Sliced chicken breast with green beans, bell peppers, Chinese broccoli, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in light red sauce.

Gilat Soup

$5.99

Chicken, mushrooms, bamboo, shoots, green onion, and white onions in soup

Jack's Pad Thai

$11.99

Flat-noodle pad thai with fried tofu

Jen Crispy Panang

$15.99

Panang curry reduced with crispy flat noodles.

Kriser Beef

$10.99

Marinated beef chargrilled over tangy salad

Kriser Noodle

$15.99

Curry rice noodles with ground chicken or pork, green beans, and bell peppers topped with fried onions

Laura Steak NDL

$15.99

Char-broiled marinated steak stir-fried with pad-see-iew

Winer Noodle

$13.99

Flat noodles, bell peppers, broccoli, bean sprouts, tomato, and basil leaves stir-fried with steak.

Specials

Edamame

$5.99

Edamame steamed in pod with sea salt

Fried Chicken

$10.99

Fried chicken served with sweet & spicy chicken sauce

Half Crispy Duck

$23.99

Half roasted crispy duck served with a side of stir-fried mixed vegetables and fried rice.

Lychee Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

Fried rice with lychee, mixed vegetables, and onions

Nue Ping

$10.99

Marinated beef grilled and served tangy mayo salad

Ruby Pop Shrimp

$10.99

Popcorn shrimp fried and served with sweet & sour and siracha sauce

Sauteed Cripsy Tofu ( Vegan)

$15.99

Stir-fried bell peppers in basil sauce over fried tofu garnished with crispy basil leaves

Traditional Basil

$15.99

Traditional style basil chicken served with half fry over easy egg

Thai Curry Puff

$7.99

Thai puff pastry (2 pieces) filled with ground chicken or potatoes and vegetables. Served with cucumber salad.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bubble Tea

$5.49

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Soft Drink

$2.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.99

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Lunch

Lunch Box

$12.99

Catering

Baby Springroll Platter - Small

$35.00

Baby Springroll Platter- Large

$70.00

Bami See-iew Tray - Large

$100.00

Bami See-iew Tray - Small

$50.00

Cucumber Salad Platter - Large

$70.00

Cucumber Salad Platter - Small

$35.00

Drunken Ndl Tray - Large

$110.00

Drunken Ndl Tray - Small

$55.00

Fresh Springroll Platter - Large

$70.00

Fresh Springroll Platter - Small

$35.00

Lime Platter - Large

$80.00

Lime Platter - Small

$50.00

One Bit Cup Platter - Large

$90.00

One-bite Cup Platter - Small

$45.00

Pad See-iew Tray - Large

$100.00

Pad see-iew Tray - Small

$55.00

Pad Thai Tray - Large

$100.00

Pad Thai Tray - Small

$50.00

Papaya Salad Platter - Large

$90.00

Papaya Salad Platter - Small

$45.00

Potsticker Platter - Large

$80.00

Potsticker Platter - Small

$45.00

Satay Platter - Large

$80.00

Satay Platter - Small

$40.00

Thai Salad Platter - Large

$120.00

Thai Salad Platter - Small

$60.00

Yum Tawaii Platter - Large

$90.00

Yum Tawaii Platter - Small

$45.00

Thai Fried Rice - Small

$50.00

Red Snapper filet - Small

$100.00

Green Curry - Small

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Cuisine in the Chicago north shore since 1984. We have over 120 unique dishes that are fully customizable. Gluten-free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Allergy, and low-cal friendly. We pride ourselves on making the dish that you want with authentic Thai Flavors.

Location

1849 2nd St, Highland Park, IL 60035

Directions

Gallery
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park image
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park image

