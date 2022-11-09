Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Ruby of Siam - Skokie 9420 Skokie Blvd

1,623 Reviews

$$

9420 Skokie Blvd

Skokie, IL 60077

Order Again

Popular Items

#46 Pad Thai
#48 Pad See Iew
#1 Satay

Appetizers

#1 Satay

$10.99

Grilled with a side of peanut sauce & cucumber salad (6pc)

#2a Poa-Pia

$5.99

Fried spring rolls filled with bean thread noodles & cabbage (2pc)

#2b Baby Spring Rolls

$7.99

Bean thread noodles, mixed veggies (10pc)

#3 Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.99

Scrambled egg, cucumbers, tofu & bean sprouts

#4 Shrimp Spring Rolls

$10.99

Marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin (6pc)

#5 Moo-Sarong

$9.99

Fried seasoned ground pork wrapped in egg noodles

#6 Moo Ping

$10.99

Marinated grilled pork skewers (6pc)

#7 Fried Tofu

$5.99

Served with ground peanuts with sweet & spicy sauce

#8 Spicy Fried Tofu

$10.99

Served with tangy spicy sauce

#9 Kanom Jeeb

$9.99

Shrimp Dumplings (10pc)

#10 Angel Wings

$10.99

Seasoned minced chicken w/ bean thread noodles stuffed in marinated chicken wings

#11c Chive Cake

$7.99

Chives made into rice flour cake steamed or fried

#11d Chive Dumpling

$7.99

Chive rice dumpling steamed or pan-fried

#12 Crying Tiger

$10.99

Charbroiled marinated beef with tangy sauce

#13 Mee Krob

$9.99

Deep fried vermicelli noodles cooked with sweet & sour sauce topped with scrambled egg

#14 Ruby Crab Legs

$8.99

Deep fried crab stick, cream cheese and celery rolled with spring roll skin (6pc)

#15 Lime

$10.99

Deep fried & served over crispy greens & lime sauce

#17 Tod Mun

$9.99

Fried fishcake served with peanuts & cucumber salad

#18 Sunshine Beef

$9.99

Deep fried beef marinated in Thai seasoning

#19 One-Bite Noodle

$10.99

Ground chicken sautéed in curry powder served with flat rice noodle sheets & lettuce leaves

#20 Potstickers

$9.99

Dumplings served steamed or pan fried

#21One-bite Chicken

$10.99

Ground chicken with lime dressing, peanuts & lemongrass served on lettuce leaves

#22 Fried Wonton

$11.99

Deep fried wontons stuffed w/seasoned minced chicken

Ruby Sampler(3)

$12.99

Ruby Sampler Plate (Choose 3) Lime Chicken, Ruby Crab Legs, Pot Stickers, Moo Sarong, Fried Wonton, Fresh Spring Rolls

Ruby Sampler(4)

$14.99

Ruby Sampler Plate (Choose 4) Baby Spring Rolls, Chicken Satay, Lime Chicken, Ruby Crab Legs, Pot Stickers, Moo Sarong, Fried Wonton, Fresh Spring Rolls

Soups

#23 S - Tomyum

$4.99

Hot & sour soup w/lemongrass & straw mushrooms

#23 L - Tomyum

$13.99

Hot & sour soup w/lemongrass & straw mushrooms

#24 S - Noodle Soup

$4.99

Choice of thin, flat, egg or bean thread noodle with beansprouts & onions in mild soup

#24 L - Noodle Soup

$13.99

Choice of thin, flat, egg or bean thread noodle with beansprouts & onions in mild soup

#25 S - Tom Ka

$5.99

Coconut milk soup with lemongrass and mushrooms

#25 L - Tom Ka

$17.99

Coconut milk soup with lemongrass and mushrooms

#26 S - Poh Tak

$7.99

Mixed seafood in a clear hot & sour soup

#26 L - Poh Tak

$17.99

Mixed seafood in a clear hot & sour soup

#27 S - Wonton

$4.99

Steamed chicken or shrimp wontons served in mild clear soup with onions (shrimp comes with Chinese broccoli)

#27 L - Wonton

$13.99

Steamed chicken or shrimp wontons served in mild clear soup with onions (shrimp comes with Chinese broccoli)

#28 S - Tom Chud

$4.99

Mild clear soup with mixed vegetables

#28 L - Tom Chud

$13.99

Mild clear soup with mixed vegetables

#29 S - Egg Drop

$4.99

Egg and vegetables cooked in mild chicken or Vegetarian broth

#29 L - Egg Drop

$13.99

Egg and vegetables cooked in mild chicken or Vegetarian broth

#30 S - Seaweed

$4.99

Light clear soup with Napa lettuce and seaweed

#30 L - Seaweed

$14.99

Light clear soup with Napa lettuce and seaweed

#31 S - Bean Thread

$4.99

Bean thread noodles, ground chicken, onions & mushrooms in mild soup

#31 L - Bean Thread

$13.99

Bean thread noodles, ground chicken, onions & mushrooms in mild soup

#32 S - Tofu Soup

$4.99

Tofu, ground chicken & onions in a mild soup

#32 L - Tofu Soup

$13.99

Tofu, ground chicken & onions in a mild soup

Salads

#33 Yum

$14.99

Your selection, lettuce, onions & mixed fresh vegetables with lime dressing

#34 Yum Kai Krob

$14.99

Shredded crispy chicken, green papaya, onions & peanuts served with lime dressing on fresh lettuce

#35 Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Cucumbers with onions and jalapeños in a sweet & sour dressing

#36 Salmon Salad

$17.99

Marinated grilled salmon filet with papaya salad

#37 Yum Talay

$16.99

Seafood and vegetables with lime dressing

#38 Yum Woon Sen

$12.99

Bean thread noodles mixed w/onions, peanuts, ginger, dried mushrooms & lime dressing with chili shrimp paste

#39 Pla

$12.99

Charbroiled choice of meat w/lemongrass, chili shrimp paste and onions in lime dressing

#40 Num Tok

$14.99

Charbroiled beef mixed with, rice powder, onions and lime dressing

#41 Nam Sod

$12.99

Ground selection mixed with lime dressing, ginger & peanuts

#42 Larb

$12.99

Ground selection, lime juice, peppers, onions, & rice powder

#43 Som Tum

$10.99

Shredded green papaya mixed with green beans, tomatoes & peanuts in a lime dressing

#44 Mushroom Salad

$11.99

Steamed mushrooms with onion, ginger, red onions & peanuts served in lime juice on fresh lettuce

#45 Yum Tawai

$12.99

Steamed vegetables topped with peanut sauce, sesame seeds and roasted onions

Noodles

#46 Pad Thai

$11.99

Stir-fried noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts & green onions

#47 Rard Nar

$11.99

Flat or vermicelli noodle with broccoli in bean sauce gravy

#48 Pad See Iew

$11.99

Stir-fried flat or vermicelli noodles with broccoli, eggs & sweet soy sauce

#49 KT Neu Sub

$12.99

Pan-fried flat rice noodle topped with ground beef, tomatoes & onions in gravy

#50 KT Kee Mao

$12.99

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with bell peppers, bean sprouts, tomato, basil leaves & broccoli

#51 Bami Rard Nar

$11.99

Pan-fried egg noodles topped with bamboo shoots & mix veggies in gravy

#52 Bami See Iew

$11.99

Stir-fried egg noodles, egg, bamboo shoots & mix veggies in sweet soy sauce

#53 Tung Tak

$12.99

Stir-fried flatnoodles with tofu, bean sprout, onion and green onion

#54 Khao Soy

$14.99

Steamed egg noodles in coconut curry soup topped with crispy egg noodles & onions

#55 KuayT Nam Prik Pao

$12.99

Pan-fried flat or vermicelli noodles topped with broccoli & chili shrimp paste

#56 Rard Nar Wonton

$11.99

Crispy chicken wonton topped with carrots, broccoli & straw mushrooms in homemade gravy

#57 Panang KuayT

$14.99

Steamed noodles topped with panang curry and bell peppers

#58 Ruby Noodles

$10.99

Stir-fried vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, tofu, & green onions in bean sauce topped with scrambled egg

Rice Dishes

#59 Kao Pad

$10.99

Thai fried rice with eggs & onions

#60 Kao Pad Talay

$14.99

Seafood Thai fried rice with eggs & onions

#61 Kao Pad Mun Koong

$15.99

Shrimp paste fried rice mixed vegetable fried rice, eggs, & onions

#62 Kao Pad Paak

$10.99

Mixed vegetable with fried rice, eggs & onions

#63 Kao Pad Kari

$10.99

Curry fried rice with eggs & onions

#64 Kao Pad See Iew

$10.99

Sweet soy sauce fried rice with broccoli & eggs

#65 Kao Pad Suparod

$15.99

Pineapple fried rice with egg, onions, & a combination of: beef, chicken, pork & shrimp

#66 Kao Pad Nam Prik Pao

$15.99

Chili shrimp paste fried rice with shrimp, onions & bell peppers

#67 Kao Pad Wiang Ping

$15.99

Green chili paste fried rice with green beans topped with your selection sautéed in a garlic sauce

#68 Imperial Fried Rice

$14.99

Curry powder fried rice with Chinese sausage and onions topped with shredded pork & scrambled egg

#69 Kao Pad Kaprao

$14.99

Sweet soy sauce fried rice with basil & bell peppers

#70 Kao Op Mor Din

$14.99

Choice of protein sautéed w/ onions, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a Thai clay pot

#71 Kao Nar Ped

$14.99

Sliced roasted duck (with skin) served with broccoli & soy sauce and a side of pickled ginger

#72 Kao Pad Kratiam

$15.99

Garlic fried rice topped with your selection sautéed in garlic sauce served with cucumber slices

Entrees

#77 Kaomun Somtum

$13.99

Coconut milk infused rice served with charbroiled chicken or tofu & papaya salad

#78 Pad Paak Roum

$13.99

Stir-fried mixed vegetables

#79 Pad Broccoli/Kana

$13.99

Stir-fried broccoli with oyster sauce

#80 Pad Khing

$13.99

Stir-fried ginger, green onions, bell peppers, bean sauce & dried mushrooms

#81 Pad Prik Sod

$13.99

Stir-fried peppers & onions

#82 Pad Ped

$13.99

Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, green beans, bell peppers & basil sautéed in red curry or green curry

#83 Pad Krapao

$13.99

Stir-fried basil leaves & bell peppers

#84 Kai Sam Rod

$13.99

Battered chicken sautéed in sweet & sour sauce

#85 Pad Kratiam

$13.99

Selection sautéed with garlic sauce

#86 Pad Suparod

$13.99

Sautéed pineapple, onions, & bell peppers over fried chicken

#87g Pad Green Bean

$13.99

Sautéed green beans your choice with oyster sauce

#87p Pad Peapod

$13.99

Sautéed peapods your choice with oyster sauce

#88 Pad Kaprao Duck

$16.99

Sautéed roasted duck (with skin) & basil leaves

#89 Pad Woon Sen

$13.99

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with tomatoes, eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, & bell peppers

#90 Pad Prik Khing

$13.99

Stir-fried green beans & bell peppers in chili paste

#91 Pad Cashew Nut

$14.99

Sautéed cashews & onions

#92 Steak Pad Ped

$15.99

Sliced steak topped with thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, green beans, bell peppers, & basil leaves in a red curry sauce

#93 Pad Ta-Krai

$14.99

Stir-fried chopped lemongrass and basil leaves

#94 Eggplant with Basil

$12.99

stir-fried basil leaves with sliced oriental eggplants & bell pepper

#95 Pad Peanut

$13.99

Stir-fried ground meat with peanuts & onions

#96 Kai Yad Sai

$14.99

Sautéed ground chicken & mixed vegetables wrapped in a thin layer of scrambled egg

#97 Kaprao Haw Kai

$14.99

Sautéed chicken with basil & bamboo shoots wrapped in a thin layer of scrambled egg

Lime Dinner

$15.99

Deep fried & served over crispy greens & lime sauce

Tiger Dinner

$19.99

Charbroiled marinated beef with tangy sauce

Curries

#98 Kang Dang

$13.99

Red curry, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk

#99 Kang Keow

$13.99

Green curry, Thai eggplants, bamboo shoots, green beans & sweet basil cooked in coconut milk

#100 Kang Panang

$13.99

Panang curry, bell peppers & kaffir leaves in coconut milk

#101 Kang Masaman

$13.99

Masaman curry, onions, potatoes & peanuts in coconut milk

#102 Kang Kari

$13.99

Kari curry, onions & sweet potatoes cooked in coconut milk

#103 Jungle Curry

$13.99

Jungle curry, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, broccoli, green beans, basil leaves

#104 Kang Pla

$16.99

Fish, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots & sweet basil in coconut milk

#105 Kang Hang Lay

$13.99

Kari curry, potato, onions, ginger & peanuts cooked in coconut milk

#106 Duck Curry

$16.99

Red curry, roasted duck (with skin), bell pepper, peapod, tomato, carrot, grape, pineapple, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk

#107 Pineapple Curry

$13.99

Red curry, pineapple & bell peppers in coconut milk

Seafood

#108 Larb Pla

$17.99

Pan-fried tilapia topped with tamarind sauce, onions, rice powder & lime sauce served with sticky rice

#109 Pad Ped Fish

$16.99

Fish, Thai eggplant, green beans, bamboo shoots & sweet basil sautéed in red curry paste

#110 NamPrik Pao Talay

$16.99

Seafood, bell peppers & onions sautéed in chili shrimp paste

#111 Pla Dang Rad Prik

$20.99

Red snapper deep fried in your choice of sweet & sour sauce or curry sauce

#112 Seafood Plate

$23.99

Grilled or fried with choo chee curry

#113 SH/Fish Sam Rod

$17.99

Battered shrimp or fish sautéed in three-flavor (sweet & sour) sauce

#114 Pad Ta-krai Talay

$19.99

Stir-fried chopped lemongrass and basil leaves

#115 Marinated Skewers

$18.99

Grilled & served over mix vegetables and rice

#116b Basil Seafood

$19.99

Seafood sautéed with basil sauce

#116k Kratiam Seafood

$19.99

Seafood sautéed with garlic sauce

#117 Pad Phong Kari

$19.99

Seafood, onions & peppers in yellow curry sauce and egg

#118 Tilapia Rad Prik

$17.99

Deep fried or grilled with sweet & sour sauce or curry sauce

#119 Tilapia Drunken Ndl

$17.99

Marinated tilapia filet over drunken noodle, basil and bell peppers

Sides

S - Steam Rice

$3.99

L - Steam Rice

$4.99

S - Brown Rice

$4.99

L - Brown Rice

$5.99

S - Coconut Rice

$3.99

L - Coconut Rice

$6.99

S - Sticky Rice

$3.99

L - Sticky Rice

$5.99

Steamed Veg - S

$3.99

Steamed Veg - L

$5.99

Peanut Sauce -s

$1.99

Peanut Sauce - L

$6.99

Peanut Sauce - M

$3.99

Lime Sauce - S

$1.99

Lime Sauce - M

$3.99

Lime Sauce - L

$6.99

Desserts

Mango w CocoSti

$7.99

Sliced mango with coconut sweet sticky rice with coconut glaze

Banana Dumpling

$5.99

Sweet sticky rice with banana and black bean with coconut glaze

Custard w Coco Sticky

$6.99

Thai bean custard with coconut sweet sticky rice with coconut glaze

Tapioca

$5.99

Young coconut meat with black bean in sweet coconut milk

Thai Custard

$5.99

Thai bean custard

Local Flavor

Adam's Salad

$13.99

Chinese Sausage salad with sweet lime vinaigrette

Gilat Diet Stir-fry

$14.99

Sliced chicken breast with green beans, bell peppers, Chinese broccoli, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in light red sauce.

Gilat Soup

$5.99

Chicken, mushrooms, bamboo, shoots, green onion, and white onions in soup

Jack's Pad Thai

$11.99

Flat-noodle pad thai with fried tofu

Jen Crispy Panang

$15.99

Panang curry reduced with crispy flat noodles.

Kriser Beef

$10.99

Marinated beef chargrilled over tangy salad

Kriser Noodle

$15.99

Curry rice noodles with ground chicken or pork, green beans, and bell peppers topped with fried onions

Laura Steak NDL

$15.99

Char-broiled marinated steak stir-fried with pad-see-iew

Winer Noodle

$13.99

Flat noodles, bell peppers, broccoli, bean sprouts, tomato, and basil leaves stir-fried with steak.

Specials

Edamame

$5.99

Edamame steamed in pod with sea salt

Fried Chicken

$10.99

Fried chicken served with sweet & spicy chicken sauce

Half Crispy Duck

$23.99

Half roasted crispy duck served with a side of stir-fried mixed vegetables and fried rice.

Lychee Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

Fried rice with lychee, mixed vegetables, and onions

Nue Ping

$10.99

Marinated beef grilled and served tangy mayo salad

Ruby Pop Shrimp

$10.99

Popcorn shrimp fried and served with sweet & sour and siracha sauce

Sauteed Cripsy Tofu

$15.99

Stir-fried bell peppers in basil sauce over fried tofu garnished with crispy basil leaves

Traditional Basil

$15.99

Traditional style basil chicken served with half fry over easy egg

Thai Curry Puff

$7.99

Thai puff pastry (2 pieces) filled with ground chicken or potatoes and vegetables. Served with cucumber salad.

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.99

Soft Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bubble Tea

$5.49

Lunch

Lunch Box

$13.99

Catering

Baby Springroll Platter - Small

$35.00

Baby Springroll Platter- Large

$70.00

Bami See-iew Tray - Large

$100.00

Bami See-iew Tray - Small

$50.00

Cucumber Salad Platter - Large

$70.00

Cucumber Salad Platter - Small

$35.00

Drunken Ndl Tray - Large

$110.00

Drunken Ndl Tray - Small

$55.00

Fresh Springroll Platter - Large

$70.00

Fresh Springroll Platter - Small

$35.00

Lime Platter - Large

$80.00

Lime Platter - Small

$40.00

One Bit Cup Platter - Large

$90.00

One-bite Cup Platter - Small

$45.00

Pad See-iew Tray - Large

$100.00

Pad see-iew Tray - Small

$50.00

Pad Thai Tray - Large

$100.00

Pad Thai Tray - Small

$50.00

Papaya Salad Platter - Large

$90.00

Papaya Salad Platter - Small

$45.00

Potsticker Platter - Large

$80.00

Potsticker Platter - Small

$40.00

Satay Platter - Large

$80.00

Satay Platter - Small

$40.00

Thai Salad Platter - Large

$120.00

Thai Salad Platter - Small

$60.00

Yum Tawaii Platter - Large

$90.00

Yum Tawaii Platter - Small

$45.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Cuisine in the Chicago north shore since 1984. We have over 120 unique dishes that are fully customizable. Gluten-free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Allergy, and low-cal friendly. We pride ourselves on making the dish that you want with authentic Thai Flavors.

Location

9420 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077

Directions

