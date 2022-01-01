Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Ruby Ru's Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

Broomfield

Broomfield

Broomfield, CO 80020

Entrees

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$13.00

Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.

Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

3 Tacos on Flour Tortillas, with Chicken, rice, grilled pineapple, spicy aioli and cilantro

Taco Bowl

$13.00

Everything you love about our Bourbon Street Tacos, except no flour tortillas. Everything over a bed of rice!

Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Quinoa with shredded Brussels Sprouts, tomatoes, and roasted shallot vinaigrette

Bahn Mi Bowl

Bahn Mi Bowl

$14.00

Charred Chicken, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cilantro, Cucumbers and Jalapenos all over a bowl of rice

HOT DOG AND CHIPS

$8.00

1/4lb All Beef hot dog with your choice of cihps 

Single Taco

$4.25

Jerk Bowl

$13.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Cajun Potatoes

$5.00

Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Char Grilled Bourbon Chicken!

Website

Location

Broomfield, Broomfield, Broomfield, CO 80020

Directions

