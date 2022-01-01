Food Trucks
Ruby Ru's Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Char Grilled Bourbon Chicken!
Location
Broomfield, Broomfield, Broomfield, CO 80020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Deja Roux Cajun & Soul - Food Truck
No Reviews
5199 East 147th Avenue Thornton, CO 80602
View restaurant
CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102
No Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Broomfield
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Westminster
4.5 • 2,873
14315 Orchard Pkwy Westminster, CO 80023
View restaurant
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Westminster, CO
4.3 • 1,706
14697 Delaware Street Westminster, CO 80023
View restaurant
More near Broomfield