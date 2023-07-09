Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny

12330 Johnston Road

Charlotte, NC 28277

Starters

APP - French Toast Bites

$6.75

Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce

APP - Pig-Candy Bacon Bites

$5.75

Applewood-smoked bacon bites with candy glaze

APP - Loaded Tots

$7.25

Tots topped with apple-braised pork debris, tasso cream sauce and chives

Specialties

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.50

Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage Gravy served with two eggs and style, fried green tomato and apple-wood smoked bacon

Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites

$16.00

Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites

Migas

$12.50

A Tex-Mex scremable of eggs with pico de gallo, spicy chorizo sausage over crispy tortilla strips, topped with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija, and cilantro served with a side of avocado

Bennies

Eggs Cochon Benedict

$16.00

Slow-cooked, apple-braised pork served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise

Chicken St. Charles Benedict

$16.00

Fried chicken breast served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce

Eggs Blackstone The O.G. Benedict

$15.00

Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad

One Tomato, Two Tomato Benedict

$14.50

Fried green tomato and grilled red tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side salad

The Peacemaker

$16.50

Mix and match any two of our benedicts

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$11.00

Brioche French toast topped with fresh strawberries and cane syrup butter

French Toast Bites

$11.50

Brioche French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce

Pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

With cane syrup butter

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$13.00

Filled with cinnamon & sugar and topped with cream cheese icing

Eggs & Omelets

Southern Breakfast

$12.50

Two eggs any style, stone-ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, fried green tomato with a buttermilk biscuit

Spanish Omelet

$13.50

Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit

Three Little Pigs Omelet

$14.50

Applewood-smoked bacon, ham and sausage with Swiss cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit

Sammies & Salads

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Choice of meat (applewood-smoked bacon, hot sausage or chicken sausage), choice of egg (scrambled or fried) and choice of cheese, served on a biscuit with a side of your choice

Burger

$13.00

Served on a brioche bun with cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, applewood-smoked bacon onion jam & mayo, served with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a brioche bun with cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo, served with fries

Southern BLT

$12.50

Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche toast, served with fries

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Three grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, cotija, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of breakfast potatoes

On The Side

Applewood-Smoked Bacon Side

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes Side

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuit Side

$3.00

Chicken Sausage Patties Side

$4.00

Chorizo Sausage Side

$4.00

French Fries Side

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Side

$3.50

One Egg Any Style Side

$2.50

Pork Sausage Links Side

$4.00

Stone-Ground Grits Side

$3.00

Stone-Ground Grits w/ Cheddar Side

$3.50

Stone-Ground Grits w/ Goat Cheese Side

$3.50

Stone-Ground Grits w/ Pepperjack Side

$3.50

Stone-Ground Grits w/ Swiss Side

$3.50
Tater Tots Side

$3.00

Toast Side

$3.00

Beverages

French Truck Iced Coffee

$5.50

Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style: NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream; Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg; Black: no milk; Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk

French Truck Coffee

$3.50

Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend

French Truck Espresso

$5.00

A double shot of French Truck Big River Espresso

French Truck Latte

$5.00

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk

French Truck Cappuccino

$5.00

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth

French Truck Mocha

$4.00

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
32oz Iced Coffee

$10.00

32oz of French Truck Cold Brewed Coffee - Chose your style: Black, NOLA Style (Milk & Cream), Creamy Vanilla (Vanilla Syrup, Milk & Cream)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in #NOLA in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al; Pensacola, Fl.

12330 Johnston Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

