Ruby Slipper Cafe - Destin, FL
34902 Emerald Coast Parkway
Destin, FL 32541
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Our Award-winning Bloody Mary **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Ruby Slipper Mimosa
A glass of Cava Sparkling Wine with Orange Juice and a splash of Pomegranate Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Bacon Bloody Mary
Our Award-winning Bloody Mary with house infused Bacon Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Peach Bellini
A glass of our Cava Sparkling Wine mixed with Peach Puree and Peach Schnapps **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Boozy Iced Coffee
Our French Truck Cold Brew mixed with Vodka and Vanilla Cream/Milk **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Irish Coffee
Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Benchmark Irish Coffee
Bourbon and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Morning Margarita
Our housemade sour mix with Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and Natalie's Blood Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Peychaud's Apertivo Spritz
A glass of Cava Sparkling Wine with Peychaud's Apertivo and a splash of soda **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Brandy Milk Punch
Brandy shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Hello Sunshine!
Local Gin with a housemade rosemary syrup and Natalie's Grapefruit Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Bourbon Milk Punch
Bourbon shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Sazerac Sipper
Our take on the classic Sazerac Cocktail: Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Peychaud's Bitters, Rosemary Simple Syrup and Gingerale in an Herbsaint coated glass, garnished with a rosemary sprig **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Grapefruit Mimosa
Natalie's Grapefruit Juice and our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Cranberry Mimosa
Cranberry Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Pineapple Mimosa
Pineapple Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Blood Orange Mimosa
Natalie's Blood Orange Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Blue Orange Mimosa
A blend of Orange Juice, Blue Curacao and Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL OR NC LOCATIONS**
Hello Moonshine!
*NOT AVAILABLE IN NC, SC, FL OR AL LOCATIONS* Seasonal Cocktail featuring Sugarlands Moonshine - see version for Seasonal description
Screwdriver
House Vodka and Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Gin Bloody Mary
Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Gin **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Tequila Mary
Our Award Winning Bloody Mary made with Tequila **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Corazon Morning Margarita
Our housemade sour mix with Corazon Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and Natalie's Blood Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Tito's Bloody Mary
Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Tito's Boozy Iced Coffee
Our French Truck Cold Brew mixed with Tito's Vodka and Vanilla Cream/Milk **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Tito's Screwdriver
Tito's Vodka with Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Tito's Bacon Bloody Mary
Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Hendricks Hello Sunshine!
Hendricks Gin with a housemade Rosemary Syrup and Grapefruit Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Buffalo Trace Milk Punch
Buffalo Trace Bourbon shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Corazon Tequila Mary
Corazon Tequila with our Award Winning Bloody Mary Mix **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Buffalo Trace Irish Coffee
Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Sazerac Rye Irish Coffee
Sazerac Rye Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Hendricks Bloody Mary
Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**
Starters
Specialties
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
Migas
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
Migas v2
Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo and chorizo sausage over fried white corn tortilla strips, topped with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro, served with a side of avocado
Breakfast Tacos v2
3 grilled flour/corn blend tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs and pico de gallo, topped with cotija cheese, chipotle sour cream, avocado and cilantro, served with choice of side. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4, Add Crawfish $5
Bennies
Eggs Cochon
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
Chicken St. Charles
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Eggs Blackstone
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled red tomato over a housemade buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs and finished with hollandaise
One Tomato, Two Tomato
Fried green & grilled red tomato over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and finished with hollandaise
The Peacemaker
Mix & match any 2 benedicts
Eggs & Omelets
Southern Breakfast
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Buttermilk Biscuit with choice of side
Three Little Pigs Omelet
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Spanish Omelet
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Three Little Pigs Omelet v2
Three egg omelet with Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Ham, Pork Sausage and Swiss Cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit
Spanish Omelet v2
Three egg omelet with spicy pork chorizo, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit
Pancakes
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
Bacon Praline Pancakes
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
French Toast
Sammies & Sliders
Burger
A classic burger topped with cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon onion jam & mayonnaise on a brioche bun, served with choice of side
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side ** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Southern BLT
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side
On the Side
Buttermilk Biscuit
Housemade buttermilk biscuit served with cane syrup butter
Eggs A La Carte
One egg any style
Bacon
Pork Sausage Links
Chicken Sausage Patties
Breakfast Potatoes
Stone-Ground Grits
Cheese Grits
Creamy stone-ground grits cooked with butter and milk, topped with choice of cheese
French Fries
Cheddar Grits
Pepperjack Grits
Swiss Grits
Goat Cheese Grits
Beverages
French Truck Iced Coffee
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style: NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream; Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg; Black: no milk; Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
French Truck Coffee
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
French Truck Espresso
A double shot of French Truck Big River Espresso
French Truck Latte
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk
French Truck Cappuccino
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
French Truck Mocha
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Unsweetened Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
32oz Iced Coffee
32oz of French Truck Cold Brewed Coffee - Chose your style: Black, NOLA Style (Milk & Cream), Creamy Vanilla (Vanilla Syrup, Milk & Cream)
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Over the last ten years, Ruby Slipper has expanded to several restaurants across the Gulf south, but New Orleans remains our home office and our inspiration. Visit us at 6 NOLA locations, as well as Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, LA; Mobile, AL; Orange Beach, AL; downtown Pensacola, FL and Destin, FL!
