Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Ruby Sunshine - BrookHighland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.
Location
5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham, AL 35242
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brook Highland AL #620
No Reviews
5279 Highway 280 Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurant
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Lee Branch
No Reviews
1001 Doug Baker Blvd. Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham