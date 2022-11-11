- Home
Ruby Cafe Stevens Point
1410 3rd street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Ruby Parfait
“Kalona Supernatural” vanilla greek yogurt, seasonal fruits, granola, and your choice of “ Bird and the Bees” honey or “Jay’s” maple syrup
Breakfast Tacos
Choice of meat (Sausage, bacon, or ham) Egg, cotija cheese, topped with pico de Gallo, cilantro micro greens, and fire-roasted poblano cream sauce
Harvest Bowl
Choice of meat (bacon, sausage, ham, or vegan chorizo) over a bed of potatoes, sweet potatoes and bell peppers, topped with two sunny side eggs, two pieces of Main Grain Bakery toast. Served with house made ketchup
Ruby Beef Burger
Ruby Family Beef and Aged White Cheddar Smashed Burger featuring real family-raised, Humbird, Wisconsin ground beef, local aged cheddar, sliced tomato, house pickles, scratch mayo, sweet white onions & Coldsnap greens served on an Earthcrust honey wheat bun! Served with Whitefeather potato wedges with house made ketchup and our spicy mustard.
Breakfast BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and scrambled egg with a ancho chili aioli on MGB sourdough bread
Sweet Autumn Salad
Romaine and kale tossed in a ginger plum dressing with roasted sweet potato, toasted pecans, dried cranberries and feta
Caramel Apple Crepe
Traditional crepe batter, topped with local honeycrisp apples, and drizzled with a housemade caramel syrup and vanilla whipped cream.
Bakery
Ruby-Made Meat GF Scone - Maple Ham & Brown Sugar
Ruby-Made GF Sweet Scone - Pecan, Cinnamon, Molasses, Nutmeg
House-made GF batter with quality fruits and house-made glaze.
Ruby-Made GF Veg Scone - Celery, Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Oregano, & Red Pepper Flakes
House-made GF batter with quality vegetables.
MGB - Vegan Peanut Butter Bar
Ruby-Made GF Lemon Poppyseed Bread
Ruby-Made GF Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
Amazing Gluten-Free Banana Bread with Chocolate Chunks
Ruby-Made GF Pumpkin Bread
MGB - Mixed Berry Oat Bar
GF Fudge Brownie
Valley's Own Bakehouse Gluten-Free Brownie Finished with House-Made Chocolate and Powdered Cane Sugar
MGB - Berry Swirl Cheesecake
MGB- Brownie Cookie
MGB- Sweet Corn Cookie
MGB - Sweet Fennel Cookie
MGB - Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Shortbread
MGB- Chewy Chocolate Chip
Ruby Made GF - Mini Pecan Pie
MG - Hazelnut Cheesecake
Crepes Traditional
Banana Foster Crepe
Brown sugar rum-glazed bananas, toasted coconut topped with powdered sugar and vanilla whip
Lemon blueberry Crepe
Fresh stewed lemon and blueberries served in a traditional crepe batter and topped with a lemon glaze
Caramel Apple Crepe
Traditional crepe batter, topped with local honeycrisp apples, and drizzled with a housemade caramel syrup and vanilla whipped cream.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe
Traditional crepe batter topped with pumpkin cheesecake filling, toasted walnuts and orange zest. Topped with powdered sugar and a housemade vanilla whipped cream
Crepes Buckwheat
Salads
Other Foods
Breakfast Sandwich
Local ham, Scrambled Bird's Eggs, and Three Cheese Blend on grilled MGB Rustic White Sourdough.
“Bird’s Nest” Avocado Toast
Two eggs served “egg-in-a-basket” style on Main Grain Bakery toast, topped with avocado and sun dried tomatoes over a bed of micro greens
Chef's Quiche
Local Mushroom and Wisconsin Cheddar Quiche with Mornay Sauce and Microgreen Salad with House-Made Cider Vinaigrette
French Toast
Main Grain Bakery bread served with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and Jay’s maple syrup *mixed berry sauce add-on available
Monte Cristo Sandwich
two slices of main grain bread French toast with ham and a three cheese blend with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup.
Soup - Green Pea & Ham
House made soup.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Featuring MGB Rustic White Bread, Cheddar, Swiss & Parmesan Cheeses
Soup 'n Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Featuring MGB Rustic White Bread, Cheddar, Swiss & Parmesan Cheeses with a Cup of Soup of the Day
Brunch Patty Melt
two slices of main grain bread with 3 oz Peter's beef burger patty three cheese blend avocado bacon and a fried egg. Served with potato wedges and house made ketchup
Featured Drinks
Ruby Coffee Affogato
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Housemade pumpkin whipping cream over Portage cold brew topped with fall spices
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Latte with your choice of milk and espresso, with housemade pumpkin syrup topped with fall spices
Ginger Mocha Latte
House made ginger syrup mixed with our house made mocha sauce. served hot or iced
House-Made Pear Cider
House made apple cider with added citrus and fall spices
Golden Milk Latte
A healing drink comprised of Kilogram's Turmeric Tonic, fresh Ginger, Pink Peppercorn, and Bird and the Bees local Honey. The perfect blend of sweet and spicy
Coffee
Batch Brew [12oz-16oz] Rigoberto Rodriguez- Honduras
Fresh Single Origin Brew of the Day
Cold Brew [16oz] (Creamery)
Cold Brew Over Ice
Cold Brew Honey Latte
A batched Iced latte with Cold Brew Coffee, local Honey & Whole Milk. The perfect option for a FAST iced latte.
Double Espresso [40g]
~40g shot of Creamery or Single Origin
Americano [8oz or 12oz]
Espresso & Hot Water
Sparkling Americano
Macchiato [4oz]
2oz Espresso with just a Splash of Foamed Milk, 3oz drink in total
Cortado [4oz]
Equal Parts Espresso and Milk
Cappuccino [8oz]
Espresso and Milk Foam
Latte [12oz]
Shot of Espresso, Topped with Steamed Milk & Foam 2oz Espresso & 10oz Milk
Maple Latte [12oz]
Shot of Espresso with Local Maple Syrup, Steamed Milk & Foam
Honey Latte [12oz]
Shot of Espresso with Local Honey, Steamed Milk & Foam
Mocha [12oz]
Shot of Espresso with House-Made Chocolate Sauce, Steamed Milk & Foam
Maple Cold Foam Cold Brew
Sea Salt Caramel Latte
Home-made Sea Salt Caramel mixed with choice of milk served as a latte. Caramel contains Dairy.
Flat White [6oz]
Pour Over
Non-Coffee Drinks from the Bar
Chai Latte
Masala Chai & Steamed Milk
Hot Chocolate
Steamed whole milk mixed with our house-made chocolate sauce
Maple Steamer
Steamed Milk with Local Maple Syrup
Steamer
Steamed Milk
Sunny T Latte
Made with Iced Spirit Tea's "Sunstone" Black tea, local honey, and topped with whole milk - ICED
Water Cup
House-Made Pear Cider
House made apple cider with added citrus and fall spices
Retail Bottles/Cans
Forage - Tropical
Ingredients: oolong tea, kombucha culture, organic cane sugar, organic coconut, organic pineapple, mango, natural passionfruit flavor, natural lychee flavor.
Forage - Peach
Ingredients: organic white tea, kombucha culture, organic cane sugar, organic apples, organic quince, organic peach, essential orange oil.
Forage - Blackberry Grape
Ingredients: black tea, green tea, hibiscus, currants, schisandra, guayusa, red wine grape skins, blackberry flavor, lychee flavor, organic cane sugar, kombucha culture.
Forage- Lemon Ginger
Ingredients: organic black tea, black limon, ginger root, cane sugar, lemon oil, lime oil, kombucha culture.
Forage- Jasmine Rose Kombucha
Sparkle - Lime
Fresh lime juice and filtered sparkling water. How could something so simple have such big taste? It'll get you back on track after a hike. THREE REAL INGREDIENTS: sparkling filtered water - fresh organic lime juice - organic lime peel. Certified Organic, Non-GMO & Unsweetened
Sparkle - Lemon
Fresh, organic lemon juice, filtered sparkling water and nothing else. No additives, "natural flavors", or GMOs. Pairs beautifully with a stroll at the farmer's market or a paddle down the river. TWO REAL INGREDIENTS: sparkling filtered water - fresh organic lemon juice Certified Organic, Non-GMO & Unsweetened
Rubarb Sparkling Siren Shrub Can
Basil Sparkling Siren Shrub Can
Tart Cherry Sparkling Shrub Can
Water and Tart Cherry Siren Shrub in a 12oz can. Priced per single can.
Ruby Coffee Sparkling Siren Shrub Can
Fitaid RX Recovery Low Cal
Fitaid RX Recovery Zero
Enroot Cold Brew Tea- Strawberry Lavender
Enroot Cold Brew Tea- Apple, Lemon, Cayenne, And Yerba Mate
Bottled Orange Juice
Tea
Iron Goddess Black
Black Gold
Sunstone
Yiwu Maocha
Ambrosia
Korean Black Balchychoa
Crescent Green
Kodama Sencha
Morning Mist
Thai Silver Tip
Lao Shan Red
Qi Lan
Honey Orchid
Malabar
Rosella
Butterfly Pea Flower
Iced Sunstone
Spirit Tea's Sunstone, cold brewed.
Iced Rosella
Spirit Tea's Rosella, chilled to serve.
Red Chai
Peppermint Herbal Tea
Half Gallon Batched Drinks
64oz Cold Brew Honey Latte
Available by phone order: (715)-544-6139. Prep times vary. local raw honey, milk, and fresh coffee combined to make for the perfect everyday go-to drink
64oz (Oat Milk) Cold Brew Honey Latte
Available by phone order: (715)-544-6139. Prep times vary. Ruby's fresh cold brew paired with bird and the bee honey and oat milk served in 64oz
64 Oz Rosella Tea
64 Oz Sunstone Tea
64 Oz Cold Brew Maple Latte
64oz Cold Brew Maple Latte
Airpots & Cambros
2L Airpot Creamery
Includes 9 (8oz) cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, and stevia.
2.5 Gal Cambro
Includes 40 (8oz) cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, and stevia.
5 Gal Cambro
Includes 80 (8oz) cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, and stevia.
1 Gallon Box
Includes 16 (8oz) cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, and stevia.
Singles
One Egg
Local Egg Made to Order
Toast
MGB Rustic White or Gluten Free Also Available Upon Request
Sausage
House-Made Lonely Oak Maple Breakfast Sausage
Fruit
Usually Mandarins *availability changes
Preserves
House-Made Fruit Spread *Changes Frequently
Mustard
House-Made Mustard Zesty*
Bacon
Local Bacon From Stone House Farms, Liberation Farms, Lonely Oak Farm or Nami Moon Farms
GF Bun
Microgreen Salad
Whitefeather Organics microgreens topped with a cider vinaigrette
Retail 12oz RUBY Coffee Bags
CREAMERY
PORTAGE BLEND
TOMORROW Organic Seasonal Project
AUGUST Seasonal Blend
DECAF Flume
EL SALVADOR Talnamica
ETHIOPIA Reko
ETHIOPIA Worka Chelbessa
ETHIOPIA Wate Gogugu
GUATEMALA Finca De Dios Nacimiento
GUATEMALA Organic Pablo Marcos Jimenez
HONDURAS Rigoberto Rodriguez
KENYA Gachatha
KENYA Kamoini
CHEERS Blend
Retail 5lb Ruby Creamery Coffee Bags
RUBY Apparel
Hat, Dad Hat
Hat, Fleece BrFur
Hat, Stormy Kromer -ask about sizes
Knit Hat - Black
Knit Hat - Red
Neck Gaiters
Ruby Print Neck Gaiter Throat Coats. 100% Polyester.
Patch Ruby NoSo Repair
T-shirt Longsleeve Lines Logo
Sweatshirt, Nelsonville Crewneck
Sweatshirt, Hooded Zip White Logo on Black
To confirm availability of a size, please call us at 715-544-6139
T-shirt Ruby Ski Trail
Nellsonville Winter Skiing Hoodie
Ruby Pattern T Shirt
Tote, Lines Pattern
Ruby Bandana Red
Leather Patch Trucker Hat
Blue Canoe Ruby Shirt
Drinkware
32oz Miir Wide-Mouth Thermal-Insulated Carafe
Can Glass - Ruby White Branded
Handmade Ruby PKK Coffee Tumbler
Miir 12 Ounce Travel Mug
MUG Waves Mug - White
Reusable Stainless Steel Straws
Sunset Hill Stoneware Mug (Green)
Sunset Hill Stoneware Mug Cinnamon Roll (Brown)
WATER BOTTLE Cyclist Style - White and Red
Nelsonville 32oz Nalgene - Clementine
Nelsonville 32oz Nalgene - Seafoam
Handmade Ruby PKK Coffee Mug
Handmade Ruby PKK Tall Coffee Tumbler
WATER BOTTLE - Cycling Scene Clear Bottle/Black Cap
WATER BOTTLE - Cycling Scene White Bottle/Clear Cap
Skiing Camp Mug
Canoeing Cold Cup
Honey - Bird & The Bees
Instant Coffee
Brewing Equipment
Aeropress Filters
Chemex Filters
Tea Brewers
Chemex Coffee Maker - 8 Cup
Aeropress Go
Loveramics Pourover Dripper
The Loveramics pourover dripper & brass holder duo is perfectly crafted with both functionality and design in mind. The dripper is a ceramic cone with a textured pattern designed to create an even and slow airflow during coffee brewing. The brass holder is a separate piece that keeps the cone centered perfectly over your brewing vessel while making the piece a beautiful addition to your kitchen. This design works with any cone shaped filter, like the Hario V60 filters that we have stocked in the cafe and available online.
Hario V60 Filters
Chocolates
Alter Eco Mint Blackout Organic Dark 90%
Cuna de Piedro Comalcalco, Tabasco Mexico 73% Dark with Mexcal Reposado
Dick Taylor Dark Fig
Fossa Cascara Tea Chocolate 50%
Fossa Chili Peanut Praline
French Broad Scorpion Pepper Dark 72%
Fruition Vanilla Bean Toasted White 53%
Goodio Pure Nacionale 80%
Hu- Crunchy Mint Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao
Hu- Cashew Butter + Orange Vanilla Dark Chocolate (70% Cacao)
Mayana Coconut Dream Bar
Mayana Heavens to Bacon Bar
Naive Lemon Liquorice Organic Dark Chocolate 66%
Pump Street Ecuador Single Farm 85%
Pump Street Oat Milk 60%
Pump Street Sourdough & Sea Salt 66%
Single Origin Peru Drinking Chocolate
Rózsavölgyi Csokoládé Hops and Malt in 73% Dark
Rózsavölgyi Csokoládé Magic Houdini Hot Paprika Chocolate
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
Cherry Almond Chocolate Bar
Mayan Spice Chocolatebar
S'More Chocolate Bar
Citrus Ginger Chocolate Bar
Vanilla Bean Malt Chocolate Bar
Maple Syrup
Jay's Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple
Jay's Maple Syrup Pint
Jay's Maple Cream
Tapped Cardamom Infused Maple Syrup Pint
Tapped Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters Cocktail Maple Syrup
Tapped Cinnamon Infused Maple Syrup Pint
Tapped Hops Infused Maple Syrup Pint
Tapped Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup 8 Oz
Tapped Whiskey Barrel Aged Maple Syrup 8oz
Retail Tea
Siren Shrub
Steeped Coffee
Half Gallon Batched Drinks/Gallon sized Hot coffee TOGO
128oz Hot Black Coffee (Creamery)
Includes cups, lids, sugar, & stir sticks. If you do not require these items, please let us know.
64 Oz Sunstone Tea
64 Oz Rosella Tea
GF Banana Bread, Whole Loaf
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Colorful Coffees
1410 3rd street, Stevens Point, WI 54481