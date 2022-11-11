Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ruby Cafe Stevens Point

No reviews yet

1410 3rd street

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Maple Latte [12oz]
Batch Brew [12oz-16oz] Rigoberto Rodriguez- Honduras
Harvest Bowl

Features

Ruby Parfait

$6.00

“Kalona Supernatural” vanilla greek yogurt, seasonal fruits, granola, and your choice of “ Bird and the Bees” honey or “Jay’s” maple syrup

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Choice of meat (Sausage, bacon, or ham) Egg, cotija cheese, topped with pico de Gallo, cilantro micro greens, and fire-roasted poblano cream sauce

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$12.00

Choice of meat (bacon, sausage, ham, or vegan chorizo) over a bed of potatoes, sweet potatoes and bell peppers, topped with two sunny side eggs, two pieces of Main Grain Bakery toast. Served with house made ketchup

Ruby Beef Burger

Ruby Beef Burger

$12.00

Ruby Family Beef and Aged White Cheddar Smashed Burger featuring real family-raised, Humbird, Wisconsin ground beef, local aged cheddar, sliced tomato, house pickles, scratch mayo, sweet white onions & Coldsnap greens served on an Earthcrust honey wheat bun! Served with Whitefeather potato wedges with house made ketchup and our spicy mustard.

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and scrambled egg with a ancho chili aioli on MGB sourdough bread

Sweet Autumn Salad

Sweet Autumn Salad

$12.00

Romaine and kale tossed in a ginger plum dressing with roasted sweet potato, toasted pecans, dried cranberries and feta

Caramel Apple Crepe

$12.00

Traditional crepe batter, topped with local honeycrisp apples, and drizzled with a housemade caramel syrup and vanilla whipped cream.

Bakery

Ruby-Made Meat GF Scone - Maple Ham & Brown Sugar

Ruby-Made Meat GF Scone - Maple Ham & Brown Sugar

$4.00

Ruby-Made GF Sweet Scone - Pecan, Cinnamon, Molasses, Nutmeg

Ruby-Made GF Sweet Scone - Pecan, Cinnamon, Molasses, Nutmeg

$4.00

House-made GF batter with quality fruits and house-made glaze.

Ruby-Made GF Veg Scone - Celery, Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Oregano, & Red Pepper Flakes

Ruby-Made GF Veg Scone - Celery, Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Oregano, & Red Pepper Flakes

$4.00

House-made GF batter with quality vegetables.

MGB - Vegan Peanut Butter Bar

MGB - Vegan Peanut Butter Bar

$4.00
Ruby-Made GF Lemon Poppyseed Bread

Ruby-Made GF Lemon Poppyseed Bread

$2.50Out of stock
Ruby-Made GF Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Ruby-Made GF Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.50

Amazing Gluten-Free Banana Bread with Chocolate Chunks

Ruby-Made GF Pumpkin Bread

Ruby-Made GF Pumpkin Bread

$2.50
MGB - Mixed Berry Oat Bar

MGB - Mixed Berry Oat Bar

$2.25
GF Fudge Brownie

GF Fudge Brownie

$2.75

Valley's Own Bakehouse Gluten-Free Brownie Finished with House-Made Chocolate and Powdered Cane Sugar

MGB - Berry Swirl Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock
MGB- Brownie Cookie

MGB- Brownie Cookie

$2.25Out of stock
MGB- Sweet Corn Cookie

MGB- Sweet Corn Cookie

$2.50

MGB - Sweet Fennel Cookie

$2.25
MGB - Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Shortbread

MGB - Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Shortbread

$2.50Out of stock

MGB- Chewy Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock

Ruby Made GF - Mini Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

MG - Hazelnut Cheesecake

$4.00

Crepes Traditional

Banana Foster Crepe

Banana Foster Crepe

$10.00

Brown sugar rum-glazed bananas, toasted coconut topped with powdered sugar and vanilla whip

Lemon blueberry Crepe

$11.00

Fresh stewed lemon and blueberries served in a traditional crepe batter and topped with a lemon glaze

Caramel Apple Crepe

$12.00

Traditional crepe batter, topped with local honeycrisp apples, and drizzled with a housemade caramel syrup and vanilla whipped cream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe

$11.00

Traditional crepe batter topped with pumpkin cheesecake filling, toasted walnuts and orange zest. Topped with powdered sugar and a housemade vanilla whipped cream

Crepes Buckwheat

Sausage Crepe

Sausage Crepe

$12.00

House-Made Bice's quality critter ranch Maple Breakfast Sausage & Diced Potato with Sunny-Side-Up Egg & Maple Syrup

Seasonal Vegetable Crepe

$12.00

Sautéed peppers onions, tomato and rainbow chard topped with micro greens and a thyme yogurt sauce on a buckwheat crepe.

Salads

Sweet Autumn Salad

Sweet Autumn Salad

$12.00

Romaine and kale tossed in a ginger plum dressing with roasted sweet potato, toasted pecans, dried cranberries and feta

Other Foods

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Local ham, Scrambled Bird's Eggs, and Three Cheese Blend on grilled MGB Rustic White Sourdough.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Choice of meat (Sausage, bacon, or ham) Egg, cotija cheese, topped with pico de Gallo, cilantro micro greens, and fire-roasted poblano cream sauce

“Bird’s Nest” Avocado Toast

“Bird’s Nest” Avocado Toast

$11.00

Two eggs served “egg-in-a-basket” style on Main Grain Bakery toast, topped with avocado and sun dried tomatoes over a bed of micro greens

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$12.00

Choice of meat (bacon, sausage, ham, or vegan chorizo) over a bed of potatoes, sweet potatoes and bell peppers, topped with two sunny side eggs, two pieces of Main Grain Bakery toast. Served with house made ketchup

Chef's Quiche

Chef's Quiche

$12.00

Local Mushroom and Wisconsin Cheddar Quiche with Mornay Sauce and Microgreen Salad with House-Made Cider Vinaigrette

Ruby Beef Burger

Ruby Beef Burger

$12.00

Ruby Family Beef and Aged White Cheddar Smashed Burger featuring real family-raised, Humbird, Wisconsin ground beef, local aged cheddar, sliced tomato, house pickles, scratch mayo, sweet white onions & Coldsnap greens served on an Earthcrust honey wheat bun! Served with Whitefeather potato wedges with house made ketchup and our spicy mustard.

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Main Grain Bakery bread served with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and Jay’s maple syrup *mixed berry sauce add-on available

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$11.50

two slices of main grain bread French toast with ham and a three cheese blend with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup.

Soup - Green Pea & Ham

$4.00

House made soup.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Featuring MGB Rustic White Bread, Cheddar, Swiss & Parmesan Cheeses

Soup 'n Sandwich

Soup 'n Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Featuring MGB Rustic White Bread, Cheddar, Swiss & Parmesan Cheeses with a Cup of Soup of the Day

Ruby Parfait

$6.00

“Kalona Supernatural” vanilla greek yogurt, seasonal fruits, granola, and your choice of “ Bird and the Bees” honey or “Jay’s” maple syrup

Brunch Patty Melt

Brunch Patty Melt

$13.00

two slices of main grain bread with 3 oz Peter's beef burger patty three cheese blend avocado bacon and a fried egg. Served with potato wedges and house made ketchup

Featured Drinks

Ruby Coffee Affogato

$5.00
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.75

Housemade pumpkin whipping cream over Portage cold brew topped with fall spices

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Latte with your choice of milk and espresso, with housemade pumpkin syrup topped with fall spices

Ginger Mocha Latte

Ginger Mocha Latte

$5.00

House made ginger syrup mixed with our house made mocha sauce. served hot or iced

House-Made Pear Cider

$3.75

House made apple cider with added citrus and fall spices

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00

A healing drink comprised of Kilogram's Turmeric Tonic, fresh Ginger, Pink Peppercorn, and Bird and the Bees local Honey. The perfect blend of sweet and spicy

Coffee

Batch Brew [12oz-16oz] Rigoberto Rodriguez- Honduras

Batch Brew [12oz-16oz] Rigoberto Rodriguez- Honduras

$3.00+

Fresh Single Origin Brew of the Day

Cold Brew [16oz] (Creamery)

Cold Brew [16oz] (Creamery)

$4.00

Cold Brew Over Ice

Cold Brew Honey Latte

Cold Brew Honey Latte

$4.50

A batched Iced latte with Cold Brew Coffee, local Honey & Whole Milk. The perfect option for a FAST iced latte.

Double Espresso [40g]

Double Espresso [40g]

$3.00

~40g shot of Creamery or Single Origin

Americano [8oz or 12oz]

Americano [8oz or 12oz]

$3.00+

Espresso & Hot Water

Sparkling Americano

$4.25
Macchiato [4oz]

Macchiato [4oz]

$3.50

2oz Espresso with just a Splash of Foamed Milk, 3oz drink in total

Cortado [4oz]

Cortado [4oz]

$3.50

Equal Parts Espresso and Milk

Cappuccino [8oz]

Cappuccino [8oz]

$3.50

Espresso and Milk Foam

Latte [12oz]

Latte [12oz]

$4.25

Shot of Espresso, Topped with Steamed Milk & Foam 2oz Espresso & 10oz Milk

Maple Latte [12oz]

Maple Latte [12oz]

$5.00

Shot of Espresso with Local Maple Syrup, Steamed Milk & Foam

Honey Latte [12oz]

Honey Latte [12oz]

$5.00

Shot of Espresso with Local Honey, Steamed Milk & Foam

Mocha [12oz]

Mocha [12oz]

$5.00

Shot of Espresso with House-Made Chocolate Sauce, Steamed Milk & Foam

Maple Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.50

Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$5.00

Home-made Sea Salt Caramel mixed with choice of milk served as a latte. Caramel contains Dairy.

Flat White [6oz]

$3.50
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Latte with your choice of milk and espresso, with housemade pumpkin syrup topped with fall spices

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.75

Housemade pumpkin whipping cream over Portage cold brew topped with fall spices

Ginger Mocha Latte

Ginger Mocha Latte

$5.00

House made ginger syrup mixed with our house made mocha sauce. served hot or iced

Pour Over

500g Kalita Wave Hand Pour
Pour Over : DECAF Flume

Pour Over : DECAF Flume

$4.00

Individual brew just for you!!

Pour Over: Reko- Ethiopia

Pour Over: Reko- Ethiopia

$5.50

Individual brew just for you!!

Non-Coffee Drinks from the Bar

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Masala Chai & Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed whole milk mixed with our house-made chocolate sauce

Maple Steamer

Maple Steamer

$2.50+

Steamed Milk with Local Maple Syrup

Steamer

Steamer

$3.00

Steamed Milk

Sunny T Latte

Sunny T Latte

$4.50

Made with Iced Spirit Tea's "Sunstone" Black tea, local honey, and topped with whole milk - ICED

Water Cup

House-Made Pear Cider

$3.75

House made apple cider with added citrus and fall spices

Retail Bottles/Cans

Forage - Tropical

Forage - Tropical

$3.25

Ingredients: oolong tea, kombucha culture, organic cane sugar, organic coconut, organic pineapple, mango, natural passionfruit flavor, natural lychee flavor.

Forage - Peach

Forage - Peach

$3.25

Ingredients: organic white tea, kombucha culture, organic cane sugar, organic apples, organic quince, organic peach, essential orange oil.

Forage - Blackberry Grape

Forage - Blackberry Grape

$3.25

Ingredients: black tea, green tea, hibiscus, currants, schisandra, guayusa, red wine grape skins, blackberry flavor, lychee flavor, organic cane sugar, kombucha culture.

Forage- Lemon Ginger

Forage- Lemon Ginger

$3.25

Ingredients: organic black tea, black limon, ginger root, cane sugar, lemon oil, lime oil, kombucha culture.

Forage- Jasmine Rose Kombucha

Forage- Jasmine Rose Kombucha

$3.25
Sparkle - Lime

Sparkle - Lime

$2.25

Fresh lime juice and filtered sparkling water. How could something so simple have such big taste? It'll get you back on track after a hike. THREE REAL INGREDIENTS: sparkling filtered water - fresh organic lime juice - organic lime peel. Certified Organic, Non-GMO & Unsweetened

Sparkle - Lemon

Sparkle - Lemon

$2.25

Fresh, organic lemon juice, filtered sparkling water and nothing else. No additives, "natural flavors", or GMOs. Pairs beautifully with a stroll at the farmer's market or a paddle down the river. TWO REAL INGREDIENTS: sparkling filtered water - fresh organic lemon juice Certified Organic, Non-GMO & Unsweetened

Rubarb Sparkling Siren Shrub Can

Rubarb Sparkling Siren Shrub Can

$3.50
Basil Sparkling Siren Shrub Can

Basil Sparkling Siren Shrub Can

$3.50
Tart Cherry Sparkling Shrub Can

Tart Cherry Sparkling Shrub Can

$3.50

Water and Tart Cherry Siren Shrub in a 12oz can. Priced per single can.

Ruby Coffee Sparkling Siren Shrub Can

Ruby Coffee Sparkling Siren Shrub Can

$5.00

Fitaid RX Recovery Low Cal

$2.75

Fitaid RX Recovery Zero

$2.75
Enroot Cold Brew Tea- Strawberry Lavender

Enroot Cold Brew Tea- Strawberry Lavender

$6.00
Enroot Cold Brew Tea- Apple, Lemon, Cayenne, And Yerba Mate

Enroot Cold Brew Tea- Apple, Lemon, Cayenne, And Yerba Mate

$6.00

Bottled Orange Juice

$5.50

Tea

Iron Goddess Black

$5.00

Black Gold

$5.25
Sunstone

Sunstone

$3.75
Yiwu Maocha

Yiwu Maocha

$5.00
Ambrosia

Ambrosia

$3.75

Korean Black Balchychoa

$5.25
Crescent Green

Crescent Green

$3.75

Kodama Sencha

$3.75

Morning Mist

$3.75

Thai Silver Tip

$5.00

Lao Shan Red

$3.75

Qi Lan

$5.00
Honey Orchid

Honey Orchid

$5.00
Malabar

Malabar

$3.75
Rosella

Rosella

$3.75

Butterfly Pea Flower

$3.75
Iced Sunstone

Iced Sunstone

$3.75

Spirit Tea's Sunstone, cold brewed.

Iced Rosella

Iced Rosella

$3.75

Spirit Tea's Rosella, chilled to serve.

Red Chai

Red Chai

$4.00

Peppermint Herbal Tea

$3.50

Half Gallon Batched Drinks

Icebox Cold Brew Concentrate

Icebox Cold Brew Concentrate

$20.00

Available by phone order: (715)-544-6139. Prep times vary. Ruby's custom cold brew blend in full concentrate. Half gallon container.

64oz Cold Brew Honey Latte

64oz Cold Brew Honey Latte

$20.00Out of stock

Available by phone order: (715)-544-6139. Prep times vary. local raw honey, milk, and fresh coffee combined to make for the perfect everyday go-to drink

64oz (Oat Milk) Cold Brew Honey Latte

64oz (Oat Milk) Cold Brew Honey Latte

$25.00Out of stock

Available by phone order: (715)-544-6139. Prep times vary. Ruby's fresh cold brew paired with bird and the bee honey and oat milk served in 64oz

64 Oz Rosella Tea

$12.00Out of stock

64 Oz Sunstone Tea

$12.00Out of stock

64 Oz Cold Brew Maple Latte

Out of stock

64oz Cold Brew Maple Latte

$20.00Out of stock

Airpots & Cambros

2L Airpot Creamery

$20.00Out of stock

Includes 9 (8oz) cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, and stevia.

2.5 Gal Cambro

$65.00

Includes 40 (8oz) cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, and stevia.

5 Gal Cambro

$125.00

Includes 80 (8oz) cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, and stevia.

1 Gallon Box

$35.00

Includes 16 (8oz) cups, sleeves, lids, stirrers, sugar, and stevia.

Singles

One Egg

$1.75

Local Egg Made to Order

Toast

$2.50

MGB Rustic White or Gluten Free Also Available Upon Request

Sausage

$3.50

House-Made Lonely Oak Maple Breakfast Sausage

Fruit

$4.00

Usually Mandarins *availability changes

Preserves

$1.00

House-Made Fruit Spread *Changes Frequently

Mustard

$1.00

House-Made Mustard Zesty*

Bacon

$3.50

Local Bacon From Stone House Farms, Liberation Farms, Lonely Oak Farm or Nami Moon Farms

GF Bun

$2.00

Microgreen Salad

$3.75

Whitefeather Organics microgreens topped with a cider vinaigrette

Retail 12oz RUBY Coffee Bags

CREAMERY

CREAMERY

$15.00
PORTAGE BLEND

PORTAGE BLEND

$15.00
TOMORROW Organic Seasonal Project

TOMORROW Organic Seasonal Project

$15.50
AUGUST Seasonal Blend

AUGUST Seasonal Blend

$16.50
DECAF Flume

DECAF Flume

$16.00Out of stock
EL SALVADOR Talnamica

EL SALVADOR Talnamica

$17.50
ETHIOPIA Reko

ETHIOPIA Reko

$19.00
ETHIOPIA Worka Chelbessa

ETHIOPIA Worka Chelbessa

$17.75
ETHIOPIA Wate Gogugu

ETHIOPIA Wate Gogugu

$18.75
GUATEMALA Finca De Dios Nacimiento

GUATEMALA Finca De Dios Nacimiento

$18.50
GUATEMALA Organic Pablo Marcos Jimenez

GUATEMALA Organic Pablo Marcos Jimenez

$18.50
HONDURAS Rigoberto Rodriguez

HONDURAS Rigoberto Rodriguez

$18.00

KENYA Gachatha

$17.50
KENYA Kamoini

KENYA Kamoini

$18.75Out of stock

CHEERS Blend

$18.75

Retail 5lb Ruby Creamery Coffee Bags

5lb Bag Creamery Ruby Coffee

$75.00

Portage 5lb

$60.00

RUBY Apparel

Hat, Dad Hat

Hat, Dad Hat

$18.00+
Hat, Fleece BrFur

Hat, Fleece BrFur

$25.00+
Hat, Stormy Kromer -ask about sizes

Hat, Stormy Kromer -ask about sizes

$45.00

Knit Hat - Black

$22.00Out of stock

Knit Hat - Red

$22.00Out of stock
Neck Gaiters

Neck Gaiters

$25.00+

Ruby Print Neck Gaiter Throat Coats. 100% Polyester.

Patch Ruby NoSo Repair

$7.00
T-shirt Longsleeve Lines Logo

T-shirt Longsleeve Lines Logo

$26.00

Sweatshirt, Nelsonville Crewneck

$40.00
Sweatshirt, Hooded Zip White Logo on Black

Sweatshirt, Hooded Zip White Logo on Black

$40.00+

To confirm availability of a size, please call us at 715-544-6139

T-shirt Ruby Ski Trail

$25.00

Nellsonville Winter Skiing Hoodie

$40.00

Ruby Pattern T Shirt

$20.00
Tote, Lines Pattern

Tote, Lines Pattern

$15.00

Ruby Bandana Red

$11.00

Leather Patch Trucker Hat

$26.00
Blue Canoe Ruby Shirt

Blue Canoe Ruby Shirt

$30.00

Drinkware

32oz Miir Wide-Mouth Thermal-Insulated Carafe

$40.00
Can Glass - Ruby White Branded

Can Glass - Ruby White Branded

$11.00Out of stock

Handmade Ruby PKK Coffee Tumbler

$45.00
Miir 12 Ounce Travel Mug

Miir 12 Ounce Travel Mug

$35.00
MUG Waves Mug - White

MUG Waves Mug - White

$20.00

Reusable Stainless Steel Straws

$2.00

Sunset Hill Stoneware Mug (Green)

$30.00

Sunset Hill Stoneware Mug Cinnamon Roll (Brown)

$30.00
WATER BOTTLE Cyclist Style - White and Red

WATER BOTTLE Cyclist Style - White and Red

$11.00Out of stock
Nelsonville 32oz Nalgene - Clementine

Nelsonville 32oz Nalgene - Clementine

$22.00
Nelsonville 32oz Nalgene - Seafoam

Nelsonville 32oz Nalgene - Seafoam

$22.00

Handmade Ruby PKK Coffee Mug

$55.00
Handmade Ruby PKK Tall Coffee Tumbler

Handmade Ruby PKK Tall Coffee Tumbler

$50.00

WATER BOTTLE - Cycling Scene Clear Bottle/Black Cap

$10.00Out of stock
WATER BOTTLE - Cycling Scene White Bottle/Clear Cap

WATER BOTTLE - Cycling Scene White Bottle/Clear Cap

$10.00Out of stock

Skiing Camp Mug

$35.00
Canoeing Cold Cup

Canoeing Cold Cup

$35.00

Honey - Bird & The Bees

B&TB WI Wildflower Raw Honey 18oz

B&TB WI Wildflower Raw Honey 18oz

$11.00

B&TB Sunflower Honey 12oz

$11.00

Instant Coffee

SwiftCup 6-Pack

SwiftCup 6-Pack

$15.00

Brewing Equipment

Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$6.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$9.90
Tea Brewers

Tea Brewers

$20.00

Chemex Coffee Maker - 8 Cup

$45.50+

Aeropress Go

$32.00
Loveramics Pourover Dripper

Loveramics Pourover Dripper

$38.00

The Loveramics pourover dripper & brass holder duo is perfectly crafted with both functionality and design in mind. The dripper is a ceramic cone with a textured pattern designed to create an even and slow airflow during coffee brewing. The brass holder is a separate piece that keeps the cone centered perfectly over your brewing vessel while making the piece a beautiful addition to your kitchen. This design works with any cone shaped filter, like the Hario V60 filters that we have stocked in the cafe and available online.

Hario V60 Filters

$9.00

Chocolates

Alter Eco Mint Blackout Organic Dark 90%

$3.45Out of stock
Cuna de Piedro Comalcalco, Tabasco Mexico 73% Dark with Mexcal Reposado

Cuna de Piedro Comalcalco, Tabasco Mexico 73% Dark with Mexcal Reposado

$11.99
Dick Taylor Dark Fig

Dick Taylor Dark Fig

$9.49Out of stock
Fossa Cascara Tea Chocolate 50%

Fossa Cascara Tea Chocolate 50%

$12.99Out of stock
Fossa Chili Peanut Praline

Fossa Chili Peanut Praline

$12.99Out of stock
French Broad Scorpion Pepper Dark 72%

French Broad Scorpion Pepper Dark 72%

$9.99Out of stock
Fruition Vanilla Bean Toasted White 53%

Fruition Vanilla Bean Toasted White 53%

$9.99Out of stock
Goodio Pure Nacionale 80%

Goodio Pure Nacionale 80%

$6.99Out of stock
Hu- Crunchy Mint Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Hu- Crunchy Mint Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

$5.50Out of stock
Hu- Cashew Butter + Orange Vanilla Dark Chocolate (70% Cacao)

Hu- Cashew Butter + Orange Vanilla Dark Chocolate (70% Cacao)

$5.50Out of stock
Mayana Coconut Dream Bar

Mayana Coconut Dream Bar

$7.99Out of stock
Mayana Heavens to Bacon Bar

Mayana Heavens to Bacon Bar

$7.99
Naive Lemon Liquorice Organic Dark Chocolate 66%

Naive Lemon Liquorice Organic Dark Chocolate 66%

$9.00Out of stock
Pump Street Ecuador Single Farm 85%

Pump Street Ecuador Single Farm 85%

$9.99Out of stock
Pump Street Oat Milk 60%

Pump Street Oat Milk 60%

$9.99Out of stock
Pump Street Sourdough & Sea Salt 66%

Pump Street Sourdough & Sea Salt 66%

$9.99
Single Origin Peru Drinking Chocolate

Single Origin Peru Drinking Chocolate

$15.00Out of stock
Rózsavölgyi Csokoládé Hops and Malt in 73% Dark

Rózsavölgyi Csokoládé Hops and Malt in 73% Dark

$12.99Out of stock
Rózsavölgyi Csokoládé Magic Houdini Hot Paprika Chocolate

Rózsavölgyi Csokoládé Magic Houdini Hot Paprika Chocolate

$12.99

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Chocolate Bar

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Chocolate Bar

$8.00

Cherry Almond Chocolate Bar

$8.00

Mayan Spice Chocolatebar

$8.00

S'More Chocolate Bar

$9.00

Citrus Ginger Chocolate Bar

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Malt Chocolate Bar

$8.00

Maple Syrup

Jay's Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple

Jay's Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple

$20.00

Jay's Maple Syrup Pint

$13.00

Jay's Maple Cream

$11.00
Tapped Cardamom Infused Maple Syrup Pint

Tapped Cardamom Infused Maple Syrup Pint

$18.00

Tapped Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters Cocktail Maple Syrup

$20.00

Tapped Cinnamon Infused Maple Syrup Pint

$18.00

Tapped Hops Infused Maple Syrup Pint

$18.00Out of stock

Tapped Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup 8 Oz

$20.00

Tapped Whiskey Barrel Aged Maple Syrup 8oz

$15.00

Retail Tea

Spirit Tea - Malabar - 40g Box

$12.00
Spirit Tea - Rosella - 40g Box

Spirit Tea - Rosella - 40g Box

$12.00
Spirit Tea - Saigon - 40g Box

Spirit Tea - Saigon - 40g Box

$12.00Out of stock

Spirit Tea - Sunstone 40g

$12.00

Spirit Tea - Thai Silver Tip - 40g Box

$14.00

Siren Shrub

Tart Cherry 16oz Bottle

Tart Cherry 16oz Bottle

$19.00
Maple Ginger 16oz Bottle

Maple Ginger 16oz Bottle

$19.00
Rhubarb 16oz Bottle

Rhubarb 16oz Bottle

$19.00Out of stock
Basil 16oz Bottle

Basil 16oz Bottle

$19.00Out of stock

Honeycrisp Apple 16oz Bottle

$19.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Bottle 16oz

$19.00

Steeped Coffee

Creamery 8 Pack Steeped

$16.00

August Steeped 8 Pack

$16.00

Creamery Steeped Single Pack

$2.15

August Steeped Single Pack

$2.15

Half Gallon Batched Drinks/Gallon sized Hot coffee TOGO

Icebox Cold Brew Concentrate

Icebox Cold Brew Concentrate

$20.00

Available by phone order: (715)-544-6139. Prep times vary. Ruby's custom cold brew blend in full concentrate. Half gallon container.

64oz Cold Brew Honey Latte

64oz Cold Brew Honey Latte

$20.00Out of stock

Available by phone order: (715)-544-6139. Prep times vary. local raw honey, milk, and fresh coffee combined to make for the perfect everyday go-to drink

128oz Hot Black Coffee (Creamery)

128oz Hot Black Coffee (Creamery)

$35.00

Includes cups, lids, sugar, & stir sticks. If you do not require these items, please let us know.

64 Oz Sunstone Tea

$12.00Out of stock

64 Oz Rosella Tea

$12.00Out of stock

GF Banana Bread, Whole Loaf

GF Banana Bread, Whole Loaf

GF Banana Bread, Whole Loaf

$14.50Out of stock

A whole 2 pound loaf of our gluten-free house made chocolate chunk banana bread.

Bottles

Farmhouse Red

$15.00

Farmhouse White

$15.00

Moulin de Gassac Red

$15.00

Moulin de Gassac White

$15.00
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Colorful Coffees

Website

Location

1410 3rd street, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Directions

