Ruby Cafe Stevens Point

Loveramics Pourover Dripper

$38.00

The Loveramics pourover dripper & brass holder duo is perfectly crafted with both functionality and design in mind. The dripper is a ceramic cone with a textured pattern designed to create an even and slow airflow during coffee brewing. The brass holder is a separate piece that keeps the cone centered perfectly over your brewing vessel while making the piece a beautiful addition to your kitchen. This design works with any cone shaped filter, like the Hario V60 filters that we have stocked in the cafe and available online.