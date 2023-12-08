- Home
RUBY HQ Cafe
9489 First St
Nelsonville, WI 54458
Coffee Bar
Coffee
- Batch Brew Coffee$3.25+
RUBY batch brew drip coffee.
- Americano$3.00+
RUBY espresso and hot water.
- Red Eye$5.25+
RUBY drip coffee with a double shot of espresso.
- Sparkling Americano$3.00+
Double shot of RUBY espresso with sparkling water over ice. 8 or 12oz.
- Coffee Flight$13.00Out of stock
A flight of 4 seasonally available RUBY coffees.
- Single Cup Pour Over$5.50
12oz single cup brew of select RUBY coffees.
- Cold Brew$4.00
RUBY 16oz cold brew coffee over ice.
- Double Espresso$3.00
~40g double shot of Creamery or single origin RUBY espresso.
Milk Drinks
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
RUBY house made chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- Mocha$5.00+
Double shot of espresso with RUBY house made chocolate sauce, steamed milk and foam. 12oz.
- Cappuccino$3.50
8oz RUBY espresso and milk foam.
- Honey Latte$5.00+
Double shot of RUBY espresso with local honey, steamed milk and foam. 12oz.
- Cold Brew Latte$5.00
16oz RUBY cold brew and milk over ice.
- Cortado$3.50
4oz equal parts RUBY espresso and milk.
- Flat White$3.50
6oz RUBY espresso and steamed milk.
- Maple Latte$5.00+
Our top selling drink! Double shot of RUBY espresso with local maple syrup, steamed milk and foam. 12oz.
- Latte$4.25+
Double shot of RUBY espresso, steamed milk and foam. 12oz.
- Sunny T Latte$4.50
Spirit's "Sunstone" black tea, local Bird & the Bees honey and milk. Iced or hot. 12oz.
- Chai Latte$4.50+
Kilogram Chai and steamed milk.
- Macchiato$3.50
Double shot of RUBY espresso with a splash of foamed milk. 3oz drink.
- Steamer$3.00+
Steamed milk and foam. Add a house made syrup, maple or honey for a sweet treat - great for kids!
- Maple Steamer$3.00+
Steamed milk with Jay's maple syrup.
Seasonal Drinks
- House Made Apple Cider$3.50+Out of stock
House made apple cider with added citrus and fall spices.
- Pumpkin Steamer$3.00+
RUBY house made pumpkin spice syrup, steamed milk and foam.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.75+
Double shot of RUBY espresso, house made pumpkin spice syrup, steamed milk and foam, topped with fall spices. 12oz.
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew$5.25
Tea
- Iced Rosella$3.75Out of stock
Spirit's "Rosella", iced. 12oz.
- Iced Sunstone$4.50Out of stock
- Crescent Green$3.75
Green tea from Spirit.
- Almond Aroma$5.00
Oolong from Spirit.
- Honey Orchid$5.00
Oolong from Spirit
- Sunstone (Hot)$3.75
Black tea from Spirit
- Organic Chamomile$5.00
Organic Chamomile tea from Spirit
- Organic Peppermint$5.00
Organic Peppermint tea from Spirit
Food
Bakery
- GF Cookie, Chocolate Chip$3.00Out of stock
RUBY house made gluten free chocolate chip cookie. *Made in a kitchen that uses gluten.
- GF Cookie, White Chocolate Walnut$3.50Out of stock
RUBY house made gluten free cookie. Weekly feature. Vanilla, candied walnuts, and white chocolate. *Made in a kitchen that uses gluten.
- GF Bread, Chocolate Chunk Banana$3.75Out of stock
- GF Bread, Lemon Poppyseed Poundcake$3.75Out of stock
- GF Tartlet$6.00Out of stock
RUBY house made gluten free tartlet. *Made in a kitchen that uses gluten.
Prepared Food
- Deviled Eggs$9.75
Six piece deviled eggs. Grab and go.
- Potato Sage Quiche$12.00
Mushroom quiche topped with mornay, served with microgreen salad.
- Egg Salad$10.00
Egg salad on a bed of arugula. Grab and go.
- Curried Cranberry Quinoa$10.00
Curried cranberry quinoa salad over arugula.
- Sweet Beet Kale Salad$15.50
Retail Food
Chocolates
- Dick Taylor Chocolate - Brown Butter Nibs and Sea Salt Bar$9.99
- Dick Taylor Chocolate - Peppermint Drinking Chocolate$18.99
- Fruition Chocolate Bars - Brown Butter Milk Chocolate$9.99
- Fruition Chocolate Bars - Colombia Tumaco Dark$9.99
- Fruition Chocolate Bars - Dominican OKO - Caribe Dark$9.99
- Fruition Chocolate Bars - Hudson Bourbon Dark Chocolate$9.99
- Fruition Chocolate Bars - Madagascar Sambirano Dark$9.99
- Fruition Chocolate Bars - Spring Salted Dark Milk Chocolate$9.99
- Mayana Chocolate - Fix Bar$8.99
Market
- Bird and the Bees Honey - Sunflower$14.00
- Bird and the Bees Honey - Wildflower$14.00
- Cranberry Hazelnut Crisps$7.00
- Fed Up Foods - Cranberry Sauce$7.50
- Tapped Maple Syrup - Blueberry Infused$13.00
- Tapped Maple Syrup - Espresso Infused$13.00
- Chai Concentrate - Masala Chai$8.49
- Chai Concentrate - Turmeric Ginger Chai$8.49
- Chai Concentrate - Chaga Chai$8.49
- Rishi Tea Sachets - Matcha Super Green$11.00
- Rishi Tea Sachets - Chamomile Medley$11.00
- Rishi Tea Sachets - Earl Grey$11.00
- Spirit Teas - Sunstone Sachets$12.00
- Spirit Teas - Rosella Sachets$12.00
- Spirit Teas - Honey Orchid Loose Leaf$17.00
- Spirit Teas - Almond Aroma Loose Leaf$17.00
Meats
RUBY Merch
Whole Bean Coffee
RUBY Instant/Coldbrew
RUBY Drinkware
- Sunset Hill Mug - Roastery Brown$28.00
- Sunset Hill Mug - Desert Cactus$28.00
- Nelsonville Bike Bottle - Clear with Black Cap$10.00
- Nelsonville Bike Bottle - White with Clear Cap$10.00
- Roastery Diner Mug$15.00
- Pottery Mug$32.00
- PKK Mug$45.00
- Camelbak Tumbler - Black$28.00
- Camelbak Tumbler - Navy$28.00
- Nalgene Water Bottle - Clementine$22.00
- Nalgene Water Bottle - Seafoam$22.00
- Cold Cup$35.00
- Carter Move Mug$38.00
- Camp Mug - Red$35.00
- Camp Mug - Pink$35.00
- Can Glass$10.00
- Colorful Coffees Waves Mug$20.00
RUBY Activewear
- Bartender Plus Bike Bag$65.00
- RUBY OTW Cycling Jersey - Men's M$130.00
- RUBY OTW Cycling Jersey - Men's XL$130.00
- RUBY OTW Cycling Jersey - Men's XXL$130.00
- Ruby OTW Cycling Bib - Women's S$165.00
- Ruby OTW Cycling Bib - Unisex M$165.00
- Ruby OTW Cycling Bib - Unisex L$165.00
- Original Cycling Jacket$99.00
- Ruby Winter Sports Jacket - S$90.00
- Ruby Winter Sports Jacket - M$90.00
- Reflective Original Bike Jersey - Unisex S$70.00
- Reflective Original Bike Jersey - Unisex M$70.00
- Reflective Original Bike Jersey - Women's M$70.00
- Ski Suit$135.00
- Ski Hat$20.00
- Hip Bag - Plaid and Black$130.00
- Hip Bag - Navy Blue$130.00
- Hip Bag - Tan and Red$130.00Out of stock
RUBY Daily Wear
- Burlap Hoodie - S$50.00
- Burlap Hoodie - M$50.00
- Burlap Hoodie - L$50.00
- Burlap Hoodie - XL$50.00
- Burlap Hoodie - XXL$50.00
- Ruby Capsule Crewneck - S$55.00Out of stock
- Ruby Capsule Crewneck - M$55.00
- Ruby Capsule Crewneck - L$55.00Out of stock
- Ruby Capsule Crewneck - XL$55.00
- Ruby Capsule Crewneck - XXL$55.00
- "R" Crewneck - XS$40.00
- "R" Crewneck - S$40.00
- "R" Crewneck - M$40.00
- Grandma Ruby Longsleeve Tee - S$32.00
- Grandma Ruby Longsleeve Tee - M$32.00
- Grandma Ruby Longsleeve Tee - L$32.00
- Grandma Ruby Longsleeve Tee - XL$32.00
- Grandma Ruby Longsleeve Tee - XXL$32.00
- Capsule Tee - S, Mustard$25.00
- Capsule Tee - S, Navy$25.00
- Capsule Tee - M, Mustard$25.00
- Capsule Tee - M, Navy$25.00
- Capsule Tee - L, Mustard$25.00
- Capsule Tee - L, Navy$25.00
- Capsule Tee - XL, Mustard$25.00
- Capsule Tee - XL, Navy$25.00
- Capsule Tee - XXL, Mustard$25.00
- Capsule Tee - XXL, Navy$25.00
- "R" Crewneck - L$40.00
- "R" Crewneck - XL$30.00
- Camp Hat - Cardinal$30.00
RUBY Small Merch
Other Merch
Brew Equipment
- Aeropress Filters$7.95
- Chemex Coffee Maker - Glass Handle$49.00
- Chemex Coffee Maker - Wood Collar$49.00
- Aeropress Go$39.95
- Mighty Small Glass Carafe$25.00
- Prismo Attachment$30.00
- Stagg EKG Kettle - Black$165.00
- Stagg EKG Kettle - White$165.00
- Hario 02 Cone Filters$9.00
- Simple Brew Teapot$20.00
- Acaia Scale$150.00
- Hario 02 Thermal Server$40.00
- Kalita 185 Dripper$40.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Ruby Coffee Roasters' second cafe located in Nelsonville at RUBY Headquarters, next to our roastery.
