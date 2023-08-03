Hot Dogs/Sausages

Plain

Nathan's

$3.00

Glazier's

$3.00

Michigan

Nathan's Michigan

$4.50

Glazier's Michigan

$4.50

Slaw

Nathan's Slaw

$3.75

Glazier's Slaw

$3.75

Sausages

Hot Sausage

Mild Sausage

Fries & Sides

Fries

XSMALL FRIES

$2.99

SMALL FRIES

$3.49

MEDIUM FRIES

$5.39

LARGE FRIES

$7.29

Poutine

XSmall Poutine

$6.59

Small Poutine

$6.99

Medium Poutine

$8.99

Large Poutine

$10.99

Potato Wedges

small wedges

$4.59

medium wedges

$6.79

large wedges

$8.99

Burgers

Regular Burgers

Hamburger

$4.89+

Cheeseburger

$5.39+

Fish Burger

$7.50

Highliner Breaded 5.5 oz wedge Haddok Patty , served with Tartar Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$6.95

Tyson No Antibiotics Ever 4oz Chicken Patty served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Breaded Chicken Burger

$6.95

Quality Tyson Breaded 4 oz Chicken Patty served with lettuce, pickle, and mayo.

Specialty Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.79

1/2 lb burger with bacon and yellow Cheddar on a brioche bun

Swiss Mushroom Melt

$9.25

1/2 lb burger, Swiss cheese, and grilled mushrooms, on brioche bun

Maple Chicken Burger

$8.89

Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, maple dijon sauce, and white Cheddar, on a brioche bun

Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

Large Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and onion

Large Canadian Eh Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, and onion

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onion

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, ham, and pineapple

Large Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Choice of 3 vegetables

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Large Steak & Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.00

Medium Pizza

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

Medium Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and onion

Medium Canadian Eh Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, and onion

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onion

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, ham, and pineapple

Medium Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Choice of 3 vegetables

Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Medium Steak & Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Small Pizza

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

Small Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and onion

Small Canadian Eh Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, and onion

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onion

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, ham, and pineapple

Small Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Choice of 3 vegetables

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Small Steak & Cheese Pizza

$15.00

50/50 Pizza

Large - choose 2 - if adding toppings specify in request which side

Medium - Choose 2 - if adding toppings specify in request which side

Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.89

Meat Lovers Calzone

$11.25

Supreme Calzone

$11.25

Canadian Calzone

$11.25

Buffalo chicken Calzone

$12.99

Wings

Boneless

$10.00+

Bone-In Wings

$15.00+

Subs & Wraps

Subs

Turkey Sub

$5.99+

Ham Sub

$5.99+

BLT Sub

$6.59+

Roast Beef Sub

$6.99+

Pizza Sub

$5.99+

Veggie Sub

$4.99+

Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.59+

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99+

Meatball Sub

$8.89+

Apps/Extras

Apps

Cheese Bread

$10.89

one size - 12 inch dough with a garlic butter base, mozzarella. topped with parmesan shaker and italian spices

Battered Pickle Spears

$7.99+

Lightly Battered Dill Pickle Spears 2 sizes

Buffalo Bites

$6.50

Buffalo Style Breaded Popcorn Chicken one size - 12 oz container

Crunch Rolls 3.89 each

From the "Original Crunch Co." Egg Roll Sized, full of flavor, with an Extra Crunchy Outside Coating. 3 Flavors

Battered Mushrooms

$3.99+

Whole button Mushrooms, lightly coated with butter breading.

Chicken Tenders

$3.99+

Breaded white meat chicken tenders 1 sauce for every 4 pieces extra dips at extra charge

Mozzarella Sticks 6pc

$6.75

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks with 1 marinara One size

Onion Rings

$6.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings, One Shareable Size

Pizza Logs

$3.99+

Chicken

Kids Meals

kids meal Nathans

$5.89

kids meal Glazier

$5.89

kids meal 2 pc chicken tenders

$6.99

kids meal HAMBURGER

$6.89

kids Meal CHEESEBURGER

$7.25

Extra wing sauce

A.BAM

$1.00+

Hot Sauce

$1.00+

Mild Sauce

$1.00+

Honey BBQ

$1.00+

BBQ

$1.00+

House

$1.00+

Garlic Parm

$1.00+

Liquid Gold

$1.00+