  • Rex
  • Ruby's Chicken House - NEW
Ruby's Chicken House

No reviews yet

6459 HIGHWAY 42 SUITE 12

REX, GA 30273

ICE CREAM

ONE SCOOP CUP

$3.00

TWO SCOOP CUP

$6.00

CAKE CONE

$3.50

WAFFLE CONE

$4.00

HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$1.50

TOPPING

$0.40

BEVERAGE

CAN SODA

$0.50

WATER

$0.50

APPETIZERS

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$7.00

FRIED OKRA BASKET

$7.00

FRIED SQUASH

$7.00

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$7.00

GARDEN BASKET

$12.00

10 HOT HONEY CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

CHEESE STICKS

$7.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.00

VEGETABLE QUESADILLA

$9.00

BEEF TACO

$2.00

CHICKEN TACO

$2.00

PHILLY STEAK FRIES

$10.00

PHILLY CHICKEN FRIES

$10.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.00

ENTREES

6 HOT HONEY WINGS

$12.00

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$10.00

HOTBROWN RYE TOAST

$10.00

SIDES & VEGETABLES

GREEN BEANS

$2.50

COLESLAW

$2.50

GRILLED SQUASH MEDLEY

$2.50

FRIED SQUASH

$2.50

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$2.50

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$2.50

DESSERTS

PEACH COBBLER

$3.00

SANDWICHES

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$10.00

PHILLY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

REUBEN SANDWICH

$10.00

HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$10.00

AMERICAN CHEESE BURGER

$11.00

SWISS CHEESE BURGER

$11.00

BACON AMERICAN CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

BACON SWISS CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

SCORCHER BURGER

$12.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$13.00

JACK DANIELS BURGER

$13.00

PIMENTO CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

DRINKS

CAN SODA

$0.50

WATER

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Lunch & Dinner Home Of The 50 Cent Tender Fresh Vegetables

6459 HIGHWAY 42 SUITE 12, REX, GA 30273

