Ruby's Chicken House NEW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lunch & Dinner Home Of The 50 Cent Tender Fresh Vegetables
Location
6459 HIGHWAY 42 SUITE 12, REX, GA 30273
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FoodGazms - 6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101
No Reviews
6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101 Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurant
All In Sports Bar and Lounge - 2330 Mt Zion Pkwy - Morrow, GA 30236
No Reviews
2330 Mt. Zion Parkway Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurant