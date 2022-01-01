Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rubys Recipe

No reviews yet

104 GA-9 N

Dawsonville, GA 30534

Subs & Sandwiches - Regular

Atonement REG

$8.50

Grilled Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Capo Di Tutti Capo REG

$8.00

Prociutto, Salami, Capocollo, Provolone

Chicken Parm REG

$8.50

Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Chuck the Aviator REG

$8.00

Beef Pastrami, Provolone

Eggplant Parm REG

$8.50

Eggplant, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Franco the Prizefighter REG

$8.00

Salami, Soppressata, Mortadella, Provolone

French Dip REG

$8.50

Roast beef, Swiss, Onions, & Served with Au Ju

Full-Blooded Italian (FBI) REG

$9.50

All Italian Meats, Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella

Godfather REG

$8.00

Salami, Ham, Capocollo, Provolone

Gyro

$9.00

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Onion, Feta, Tzatziki Sauce, on a Pita

Jersey Boy

$5.00

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Hard Roll

Meatball Parm REG

$8.50

Meatballs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

NY Deli-Style Sandwich

$18.95

Triple-Decker Tower of Meat, Russian Dressing, Coleslaw, on Toasted Rye Bread (Served with Deli Pickle)

Palombara REG

$8.00

Olive Loaf, Provolone

Paulie the Pig REG

$8.00

Ham, Swiss

Philly Cheese REG

$8.50

Grilled Steak, Peppers & Onions, topped with Provolone

Ruben Sandwich

$10.00

Beef Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing, on Rye Bread

Sausage Parm REG

$8.50

Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Wittness Protection REG

$8.00

Turkey, Swiss

Grande Subs

Atonement GRANDE

$13.75

Grilled Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Capo Di Tutti Capo GRANDE

$13.25

Prociutto, Salami, Capocollo, Provolone

Chicken Parm GRANDE

$13.75

Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Chuck the Aviator GRANDE

$13.25

Beef Pastrami, Provolone

Eggplant Parm GRANDE

$13.75

Eggplant, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Franco the Prizefighter GRANDE

$13.25

Salami, Soppressata, Mortadella, Provolone

French Dip GRANDE

$13.75

Roast beef, Swiss, Onions, & Served with Au Ju

Full-Blooded Italian (FBI) GRANDE

$14.75

All Italian Meats, Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella

Godfather GRANDE

$13.25

Salami, Ham, Capocollo, Provolone

Meatball Parm GRANDE

$13.75

Meatballs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Palombara GRANDE

$13.25

Olive Loaf, Provolone

Paulie the Pig GRANDE

$13.25

Ham, Swiss

Philly Cheese GRANDE

$13.75

Grilled Steak, Peppers & Onions, topped with Provolone

Sausage Parm GRANDE

$13.75

Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Wittness Protection GRANDE

$13.25

Turkey, Swiss

Sub as Salad - NO Bread

Atonement SALAD

$9.50

Grilled Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Capo Di Tutti Capo SALAD

$9.00

Prociutto, Salami, Capocollo, Provolone

Chicken Parm SALAD

$9.50

Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Chuck the Aviator SALAD

$9.00

Beef Pastrami, Provolone

Eggplant Parm SALAD

$9.50

Eggplant, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Franco the Prizefighter SALAD

$9.00

Salami, Soppressata, Mortadella, Provolone

French Dip SALAD

$9.50

Roast beef, Swiss, Onions, & Served with Au Ju

Full-Blooded Italian (FBI) SALAD

$10.50

All Italian Meats, Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella

Godfather SALAD

$9.00

Salami, Ham, Capocollo, Provolone

Meatball Parm SALAD

$9.50

Meatballs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Palombara SALAD

$9.00

Olive Loaf, Provolone

Paulie the Pig SALAD

$9.00

Ham, Swiss

Philly Cheese SALAD

$9.50

Grilled Steak, Peppers & Onions, topped with Provolone

Sausage Parm SALAD

$9.50

Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Sauce

Wittness Protection SALAD

$9.00

Turkey, Swiss

Hot Dogs

Chili Dog

$3.50

Chili, Mustard, Onions

Dawson Dog

$4.00

Spicy Peppers, Onions, Sweet Moonshine Sauce

Italian Dog

$5.00

Peppers, Onions, Potatoes

Regular Dog

$3.00

Ketchup, Mustard

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$4.95

Macaroni Salad Side

$2.50

Potato Salad Side

$2.50

Tortellini Salad Side

$2.50

Meatball Side (per each)

$2.00

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup

$3.75

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Soup of the Day

Antipasto Salad

$14.95

Deli Meats, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing

Greek Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Feta, Greek Dressing

House Salad

$6.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Daily Special

Pasta Lunch

$10.95

Gluten-Free Pizza

GF Pizza

$10.95

Small Pizza

Pizza - Small

$10.50

Small Carnivore Pizza

$17.95

Ham, Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Gyro Meat & Onions

Small Margarita Pizza

$15.95

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

Small Supreme Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni, Meatball, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.95

Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$18.50

Large Carnivore Pizza

$17.95

Ham, Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Gyro Meat & Onions

Large Margarita Pizza

$15.95

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

Large Supreme Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni, Meatball, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms

Large Veggie Pizza

$15.95

Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers

Calzone/Stromboli

Calzone

$13.25

Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese - Add Pizza Toppings

Stromboli

$13.25

Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese - Add Pizza Toppings

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Kids Spaghetti (Plain)

$4.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Kids Pizza (One-Topping)

$4.50

Deli Meats & Cheese

Boars Head Ham (One Pound)

$12.99

Boars Head Capocollo (One Pound)

$11.39

Boars Head Beef Pastrami (One Pound)

$14.99

Boars Head Roast Beef (One Pound)

$14.99

Boars Head Turkey (One Pound)

$13.99

Boars Head Soppressata (One Pound)

$15.59

Boars Head Mortadella (One Pound)

$9.49

Boars Head White American Cheese (One Pound)

$9.29

Boars Head Provolone (One Pound)

$12.19

Boars Head Swiss Cheese (One Pound)

$12.39

Boars Head Salami (One Pound)

$12.69

Boars Head Lebanon Bologna (One Pound)

$9.99

Bakery Items

Whole Cheese Cake

$65.00

Whole Gluten-Free Cheese Cake

$75.00

Banana Pound Cake - Mini Tin

$4.95

Italian Products

Fig Spread

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food that will take you down Memory Lane.

Location

104 GA-9 N, Dawsonville, GA 30534

Directions

