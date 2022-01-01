Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Ruby's Southern Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

14207 Old Anapolis Road

Bowie, MD 20720

Order Again

Popular Items

Ralph's Deep Fried Chicken Wings (5)
Fried Catfish
Robert's Mac & Cheese

Made to Order Entrees

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$21.00

Pan roasted 6oz salmon filet with Creole sauce

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$23.00

Pan roasted catfish filet with Creole sauce

Creole Shrimp & Grits

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

You read it, we said it and it’s pretty darn good. roasted corn, crumbled bacon and creole sauce served with house made biscuits. Note: This menu item is ala carte and does not come with additional sides.

Bayou Shrimp Pasta

Bayou Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

Creole shrimp, caramelized onions, tomatoes, collards and bacon crumbles in our creamy parmesan sauce. Note: This menu item is ala carte and does not come with additional sides.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Five Shrimp deep fried and served w. our lemon aioli sauce

Crab Stuffed Salmon

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$29.00

A Maryland Classic, Old bay seasoned

Tyrone's Sweet Potato Waffle & Chicken

Tyrone's Sweet Potato Waffle & Chicken

$17.00

Our twist on a classic, fluffy waffles, creamery butter, salted caramel drizzle. Note: This menu item is ala carte and does not come with additional sides.

Fried Whiting

Fried Whiting

$15.00

What's a fish fry without whiting. Two crispy fillets.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$21.00

A southern staple, Two deep fried fillets

Fried Croaker

Fried Croaker

$22.00

Butterflied and Deep Fried.

Made to Order Protein Only

Fried Whiting 2 Piece

Fried Whiting 2 Piece

$9.00
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$15.00
Fried Catfish 2 Piece

Fried Catfish 2 Piece

$15.00
6 Shrimp Fried

6 Shrimp Fried

$8.00
Crab Stuffed Salmon

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$23.00
Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$16.00
Fried Croaker

Fried Croaker

$16.00Out of stock

Ready to Serve Entrees

Ralph's Deep Fried Chicken Wings (5)

Ralph's Deep Fried Chicken Wings (5)

$19.00

Five Whole Wings, seasoned and deep fried golden brown NOTICE: there is a national price increase on chicken wings that we have no control over. Our pricing is currently reflective of that market pricing. Thank you for your understanding and we're hoping that the supply chain will get better in the upcoming months.

Black Berry Shortribs

Black Berry Shortribs

$31.00Out of stock

Slow cooked shortribs with blackberry demi sauce.

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$15.00

Half chicken au jus.

BBQ WINGS

BBQ WINGS

$19.50

NOTICE: there is a national price increase on chicken wings that we have no control over. Our pricing is currently reflective of that market pricing. Thank you for your understanding and we're hoping that the supply chain will get better in the upcoming months.

3 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner: Thigh, Leg, Wing - No Substitutions

3 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner: Thigh, Leg, Wing - No Substitutions

$15.00

Fried Chicken Dinner (Dark Meat): Thigh, Leg, Wing - No Substitutions

Oxtails Mkt Price

Oxtails Mkt Price

$35.00

BBQ Rib (4 Bones)

$23.00

Ready To Serve Protein Only

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$9.00

Half chicken with au jus.

Whole Wings (1)

Whole Wings (1)

$2.75

NOTICE: there is a national price increase on chicken wings that we have no control over. Our pricing is currently reflective of that market pricing. Thank you for your understanding and we're hoping that the supply chain will get better in the upcoming months.

Whole Wings (1) BBQ

Whole Wings (1) BBQ

$2.95

NOTICE: there is a national price increase on chicken wings that we have no control over. Our pricing is currently reflective of that market pricing. Thank you for your understanding and we're hoping that the supply chain will get better in the upcoming months.

Blackberry Short Ribs

Blackberry Short Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Slow cooked short ribs with blackberry demi sauce.

Oxtails MKT PRICE (Meat Only 1lb)

Oxtails MKT PRICE (Meat Only 1lb)

$29.00

2 Bbq Ribs

$9.00

Quick Bites Entrees

Crispy Fried Okra

Crispy Fried Okra

$7.00

Cornmeal dredged, golden brown, bayou dipping sauce. Eat with your hands.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Lemon pepper and Parmesan coated, soul rolls and buttermilk ranch for dipping. (QTY 5)

Dana's Soul Rolls

Dana's Soul Rolls

$7.00

Two Soul Rolls with smoked turkey, collard greens, and corn creole dip.

Beverages

Ruby's Sips

Ruby's Sips

$2.99

What's a meal without a cool drink?

Bottle Water

$1.50
Pepsi Soda

Pepsi Soda

$2.25

Select a delicious and refreshing Pepsi 16oz soda to complete your meal.

Splurge Worthy Sweets

"Great Dana" Peach Cobbler

"Great Dana" Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Sugar Biscuit Topping.

"Ronnie's Sweet Potato Pie

"Ronnie's Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

The essence of southern charm.

"Ralphs" Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

"Ralphs" Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

$6.00

Salted caramel drizzle.

"Phil's" Banana Pudding

"Phil's" Banana Pudding

$5.00

A southern staple.

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Sides

Aunt Ruth's Greens

Aunt Ruth's Greens

$5.00

Collard, turnip and mustard greens, smoked ham hock.

Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

$4.00

Made with pork.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Rich buttery mashed potatoes and gravy.

Fried Cabbage

Fried Cabbage

$3.50

Caramelized onion.

Hoppin' John

Hoppin' John

$4.00

Black eyed peas, rice, caramelized onion bacon crumbles.

Pan Fried Corn

Pan Fried Corn

$3.00

Rendered bacon, clarified butter, hint of maple syrup.

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Fluffy, buttery, white rice.

Robert's Mac & Cheese

Robert's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Baked till bubbling.

Sauteed Apples

Sauteed Apples

$4.00

Hint of vanilla bean, lemon zest and cinnamon.

Sauteed Green Beans

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.00

Smoked turkey, caramelized onions.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet and sticky with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Baked Beans

$5.00

Extras

1 Biscuit

1 Biscuit

$0.75

Fresh baked.

Add Caramel Sauce

Add Caramel Sauce

$0.75
Add Salmon Sauce In 4oz Cont

Add Salmon Sauce In 4oz Cont

$2.00
Aioli

Aioli

$0.65
Cast Iron Corn Bread

Cast Iron Corn Bread

$1.50
EXTRA GRAVY

EXTRA GRAVY

$0.75
Salad Dressing

Salad Dressing

$0.85
Separate Container

Separate Container

$0.35
Side BBQ Sauce

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Single Box (Sm)

Single Box (Sm)

$0.50
Single Box (Large)

Single Box (Large)

$0.85
Bayou Sauce

Bayou Sauce

$0.75
Short Ribs Gravy

Short Ribs Gravy

$0.75Out of stock
Gravy From Chicken

Gravy From Chicken

$0.35

Scallions

$0.75

Oxtail Gravy

$0.75
Ruby's Southern Kitchen image
Ruby's Southern Kitchen image
Ruby's Southern Kitchen image

