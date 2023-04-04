Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Ruby's Cafe East Village

review star

No reviews yet

198 East 11th Street

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tuscan Kale Salad
Chicken Avocado Salad
Spicy Italian Sausage

All Day ^

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, American Cheese & Special Sauce on A Potato Bun.

Fried Chicken Burger

Fried Chicken Burger

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.

Bronte

Bronte

$16.00

Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta.

Bondi

Bondi

$15.00

Crumbed Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Mayo, Spicy Chili Sauce & Provolone Cheese On A Sesame Bun.

Blueys

Blueys

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta.

Whaleys

Whaleys

$16.50

Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Beet, Pineapple, Ketchup & A Fried Egg on Toasted Ciabatta.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Beyond Vegetarian Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.

Pasta

Spicy Italian Sausage

Spicy Italian Sausage

$17.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, Rigatoni, Baby Peas, Creamy Tomato Sauce & Parmesan Cheese.

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chilli Flakes, Tomatoes, Arugula, Lemon, Cream & Spicy Breadcrumbs.

Creamy Chicken Pasta

Creamy Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Rigatoni, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Cream & Parmesan.

Spicy Vodka Pasta

Spicy Vodka Pasta

$16.00

Fusili, Vodka Sauce, Parmesan, Basil, Chives

Ruby's Ragu

Ruby's Ragu

$18.00

Slow Braised Beef Short Rib, Pappardelle, Bacon, Pecorino & Burrata. (Please Note - Bacon Is In Sauce).

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Pumpkin Seed Pesto (Nut Free), Spaghetti, Peas, Zucchini, Snap Peas, Kale, Cream & Parmesan Cheese.

Bowls & Salads

Crispy Rice Bowl

Crispy Rice Bowl

$16.00

Crispy Wild Rice, Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Scallion, Cucumber, Pickled Onion Tomato, Haloumi Cheese & A Fried Egg Served Over Spicy Aioli With Ginger Lemon Dressing.

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$15.50

Crispy Chicken Schnitzel, Creamed Corn, Bibb Lettuce, Radish & Chives.

Shrimp Avocado Salad

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$16.50

Grilled Shrimp, Avo, Cherry Tomatoes, Watermelon Radish, Snow Peas, Bibb Lettuce, Arugula, Chives & Mustard Cider-Vinaigrette.

Tuscan Kale Salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

$14.50

Shredded Lacinato Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Pecorino Cheese & Sunflower Seed Tahini.

Chicken Avocado Salad

Chicken Avocado Salad

$16.50

Grilled Chicken, Avoc, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds & Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$15.00

Freekeh, Farro, Avo, Baby Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Snap Peas, Watermelon Radish, Feta Cheese & Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Roasted Pumpkin Salad

Roasted Pumpkin Salad

$14.00

Roasted Pumpkin, Baby Spinach, Pumpkin Seeds, Feta Cheese & Saba (Pomegranate) Dressing.

Malibu Bowl

Malibu Bowl

$15.00

Brown Rice, Poached Egg, Avocado, Broccolini, Edamame, Pea Shoots, Watermelon Radish, Charred Scallion Salsa & Herbs.

Sides

Fries with Truffle Aioli

Fries with Truffle Aioli

$7.50

Our famous shoestring fries with Truffle Aioli and fresh parsley

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

with Sour Cream, Scallion, Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce

Soup of the Day

$11.00Out of stock

Rotating soup of the day made with seasonal vegetables

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.50

with Ginger Dressing and Scallion

Sauteed Greens

Sauteed Greens

$7.00

Tuscan Lacinato Kale, Snow Peas, Baby Spinach, Lemon Vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Bibb lettuce, watermelon radish, chive, lemon vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$6.50

55 Degree Gold Label Smoked Pacific Salmon thin-sliced

Bacon

Bacon

$5.00

Smoked Indiana Bacon

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Herb marinated free range organic chicken breast grilled to order

Side of Crispy Chicken

$7.50

Side of Fried Chicken

$8.00
Side of Sourdough Bread

Side of Sourdough Bread

$3.50

Toasted Bourke St Bakery Sourdough

Side of Ciabatta Bread

$3.50
Roasted Mushrooms

Roasted Mushrooms

$3.50

Roasted Cremini Mushrooms with fresh parsley

Avocado

Avocado

$5.00

Fresh Hass Avocado

Roasted Pumpkin

Roasted Pumpkin

$3.50

Slow roasted Fall Pumpkin

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.50

vegetarian beans in rich tomato sauce

Extra Truffle Aioli

$1.00
Grilled Haloumi

Grilled Haloumi

$5.00

Traditional Grilled Halloumi from Cyprus

Fresh Tomato Side

Fresh Tomato Side

$3.50

Vine-ripened Roma tomatoes.

Roasted Vine Tomatoes

Roasted Vine Tomatoes

$3.50

Blistered Campari tomatoes on the vine

Side of Fruit

$5.50

Extra Bronte Patty

$9.00

Extra Breakfast Sausage Patty

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Flourless Valrhona chocolate cake with Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream

Sticky Date Pudding

Sticky Date Pudding

$9.50

Medjool date batter, homemade caramel sauce, Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$9.00

Our Toasted Homemade Banana Bread, Passionfruit Butter. Does not contain nuts.

Icecream 3 Scoops

$7.50

1 Slice Banana Bread

$5.00

Extras and Sauces

Side of Parmesan

$2.00

Extra Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Extra Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Extra Bondi Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sweet Chili

$1.00

Extra Special Sauce

$1.00

Extra Vegemite

$1.00

Extra Passionfruit Butter

$1.00

Extra Bacon Jam

$1.50

Extra Salsa Verde

$1.50

Extra Maple syrup

$1.00

Extra Nutella

$1.00

Extra Mayo

$0.75

Extra Lemon-Ginger Dressing

$1.50

Extra Scallion Salsa Dressing

$1.50

Extra Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.50

Extra Pomegranate Dressing

$1.50

Extra Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing

$1.50

Extra Mustard Cider Vinaigrette

$1.50

Extra Sunflower Tahini Dressing

$1.50

Drinks ^

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50

Partners Coffee Roasters Flatiron Roast

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Partners Coffee Roasters Brooklyn Roast

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Tea

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.00
Peach Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.00

Red Rose Latte

$6.00

Beer - Draught

Sunday Beer Lager

$6.00

Montauk Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

Bronx Brewery IPA

$7.00

Seasonal Draught (Summer)

$7.00Out of stock

Single Cut Kim

$8.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Coopers Pale Ale

Coopers Pale Ale

$8.00

Aussie Pale Ale. Lemony hops, medium body. Cheers mate.

Lucky Buddha Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Qingdao hops, light, easy-drinking. Cheers mate.

Wine By The Glass

Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00

Cabernet Glass

$14.00Out of stock

Chenin Blanc Glass

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$14.00

Prosecco Glass

$11.00

Rose Glass

$12.00

Malbec Glass

$14.00

Orange Wine Glass

$15.00

Booze

Rubys Spritz

Rubys Spritz

$12.00

Cappelletti Aperitivo Americano Rosso, Prosecco, Valencia Orange

That Watermelon Drink

That Watermelon Drink

$12.00

Vodka, Hand Squeezed Watermelon Juice, Lime, Mint

Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.00

Hand squeezed OJ, Watermelon, or Ruby Red Grapefruit with dry Prosecco

Red Wine Sangria

Red Wine Sangria

$10.00

Dry Red Wine, Valencia Orange, Strawberry, Apple, Bubbles

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka, Sriracha, Chipotle, Tomatillo, Pickles

Aussie Mule

Aussie Mule

$12.00

the classic with Aussie Ginger Beer

Peach Spritz

$9.00

NA Beverages

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Ceremonial-grade Matcha, homemade hand squeezed lemonade.

Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$4.50

Hand Squeezed lemon, cane sugar

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$5.50

Fresh strawberries, homemade lemonade, Italian basil

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Hand squeezed Lemonade, black tea

Coke

Coke

$4.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.50
Aussie Ginger Beer

Aussie Ginger Beer

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50

Fresh strawberries, homemade lemonade, Italian basil

Butterfly Lemonade

$6.00

Housemade Juices

Hand Squeezed OJ

Hand Squeezed OJ

$6.50

Valencia Orange Juice Hand Squeezed every morning

Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

$6.50

Ruby Red Semi-Sweet Grapefruit Juice

Pineappple & Mint

Pineappple & Mint

$7.50

Fresh Pineapple juice flash blended with fragrant mint and crushed ice

Watermelon Juice

Watermelon Juice

$7.50

Hand squeezed watermelon juice, light pulp

Fresh Young Coconut

Fresh Young Coconut

$7.50

Young Thai coconut, cracked fresh to order

Smoothies

Himalayan

Himalayan

$9.50

Coconut, Hazelnuts, Toffee Stevia, Dates, Himalayan Sea Salt

Banana & Date

Banana & Date

$8.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Dates.

Green Machine

Green Machine

$9.50

Pineapple, Kale, Dates Almond Milk & Coconut.

Banana, Strawberry & OJ

Banana, Strawberry & OJ

$8.50

Fresh O.J., Strawberries, Banana.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Ruby's Cafe, Est. 2003

Website

Location

198 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Ruby's Cafe image
Ruby's Cafe image
Main pic

