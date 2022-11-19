Main picView gallery

Ruchi Palace 3128 E Trinity Mills Rd

No reviews yet

3128 E Trinity Mills Rd

Carrollton, TX 75006

Carrot Halwa

Breakfast

Idly (3)

Idly (3)

$5.99Out of stock

Steamed savory rice cakes served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.

Vada (3)

Vada (3)

$6.99Out of stock

A popular South-Indian breakfast fritter made with black gram batter, spices, and curry leaves, served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.

Plain dosa

Plain dosa

$7.49Out of stock

A thin crepe made from a fermented batter of lentils and rice. Served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.

Onion dosa

Onion dosa

$8.49Out of stock

A thin crepe made from a fermented batter of lentils and rice, layered with finely chopped onions. Served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.

Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.99Out of stock

A thin crepe made from a fermented batter of lentils and rice, stuffed with mildly spiced potato mix. Served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.

Poori (2)

Poori (2)

$6.49Out of stock

Whole wheat flat bread, deep-fried till puffed, crisp, and golden.

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhatura

$8.99Out of stock

A tasty meal combo of our chana masala and Bhatura - whole wheat, yogurt leavened flatbread, deep-fried till crisp and golden.

Appetizers (Vegetarian)

Veg samosa (2pcs)

Veg samosa (2pcs)

$3.99

A duo of filo pastry stuffed with gently spiced potato mash, peas, and dry spice mix deep-fried till golden and crisp.

Onion samosa (5pcs)

Onion samosa (5pcs)

$5.49

Triangle-shaped deep-fried pastry dumplings filled with finely chopped onions.

Onion Pakoda

Onion Pakoda

$6.99Out of stock

Finely sliced onions dipped in spiced batter and then deep-fried till golden and crisp.

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$6.49Out of stock

Banana peppers slit and dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried till golden and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Mirchi Bajji

Mirchi Bajji

$6.49Out of stock

Banana Peppers slit and dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried till golden.

Spinach Pakoda

Spinach Pakoda

$7.99Out of stock

Chopped spinach leaves dipped in spiced batter and then deep-fried till golden and crisp.

Punugulu - (10pcs)

Punugulu - (10pcs)

$6.99Out of stock

A deep-fried snack made of fermented split black lentils and rice batter. Served with our house special relish.

Vegetable Manchurian

Vegetable Manchurian

$8.49Out of stock

Spiced batter-fried vegetables, sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, and house special sauces.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$8.49Out of stock

Spiced batter-fried cauliflower, sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, and house special sauces.

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$8.99Out of stock

House-spiced fresh cauli flowerets deep-fried and sautéed with chilies, coriander, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$8.99Out of stock

House-spiced fresh cubes of cottage cheese deep-fried and sautéed with chilies, coriander, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.

Chilly Paneer

Chilly Paneer

$10.49Out of stock

Fresh cubes of house-spiced cottage cheese sautéed with chilies, peppers, ginger, and garlic in our signature Indo-Chinese chili sauce.

Baby Corn Manchurian

Baby Corn Manchurian

$9.99Out of stock

Spiced batter-fried baby corn, sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, and house special sauces.

Chilly Baby Corn

Chilly Baby Corn

$9.99Out of stock

House-spiced baby corn sautéed with chilies, peppers, ginger, and garlic in our signature Indo-Chinese chili sauce.

Appetizers ( Non- Vegetarian)

Chicken 555

Chicken 555

$10.99

House-spiced boneless chicken deep-fried and sautéed with onion slices and green chilies, topped with tangy lime juice.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$10.99

House-spiced boneless chicken deep-fried and sautéed with chilies, coriander, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.

Chicken Majestic

Chicken Majestic

$10.99Out of stock

House-spiced boneless chicken batons are deep-fried and sauteed with ginger-garlic, spiced yogurt, and soy sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$10.99

Spiced batter-fried boneless chicken, sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, and house special sauces.

Chicken Pakoda

Chicken Pakoda

$10.99

Bite-sized boneless chicken dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried till golden and crisp.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$10.99

House-spiced boneless chicken sautéed with chilies, peppers, ginger, and garlic in our signature Indo-Chinese chili sauce.

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$10.99Out of stock

House-spiced fish fillet pan-fried to perfection.

Pepper Chicken

Pepper Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Bite-sized chicken pieces sauteed with crushed pepper, onions, curry leaves, and herbs.

Karampodi chicken

Karampodi chicken

$10.99

Bite-sized boneless chicken sauteed with gunpowder, curry leaves, and herbs.

Karivepaku chicken

Karivepaku chicken

$10.99

Bite-sized boneless chicken sauteed with curry leaves powder, shallots, and herbs.

Goat Pepper Fry

Goat Pepper Fry

$13.99Out of stock

A spicy blend of goat, bell pepper and garlic, this fried mixture has a lingering heat that makes it a delicious snack.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

A smoky chicken appetizer made by roasting a whole spring chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in a cylindrical clay oven.

Soups

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Our delicious and creamy tomato soup is made with fresh tomatoes, diced onions, and garlic and seasoned with just a pinch of salt.

Sweetcorn Soup

Sweetcorn Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Our Sweetcorn Soup is a wonderful soup for any occasion. The flavors of sweetcorn and red onion marry with the warmth of chilis, cumin, and coriander to create this classic soup.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$5.99Out of stock

A flavourful & spicy soup made by simmering chicken in water along with tempered spices and ground herbs.

Veg Fries

Aloo Fries

Aloo Fries

$9.99Out of stock

A savory and delicious dish of sautéed potatoes with bold fragrant spices.

Tindora Fries (Dondakaya)

Tindora Fries (Dondakaya)

$9.99Out of stock

A savory and delicious dish of sautéed ivy gourd with bold fragrant spices.

Okra Fry( Bendakaya)

Okra Fry( Bendakaya)

$9.99Out of stock

A savory and delicious dish of sautéed okra pods with bold fragrant spices.

Veg Curries

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$7.99

Slow-cooked yellow lentils, tempered with flash-fried whole spices, garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$10.99

Black lentils, slow cooked till tender and tempered with Indian spices and finished with fresh cream. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Aloo Gobi Masala

Aloo Gobi Masala

$9.99Out of stock

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with Indian spices, onions, and tomatoes with mild spices for a wholesome homely taste. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Gutthi Vankaya Masala

Gutthi Vankaya Masala

$9.99Out of stock

Garden fresh eggplants sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, onions, and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Mix Veg Kurma

Mix Veg Kurma

$10.99Out of stock

An assortment of garden-fresh vegetables cooked in a creamy and aromatic gravy of yogurt, coconut, and cashew nuts-based gravy and sautéed with onion and tomato. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$11.99

Cubes of fried cottage cheese studded with blanched spinach in a cream-based gravy with fresh herbs and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$11.99

Chargrilled cottage cheese cubes, cooked to perfection in a tomato cream sauce. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$11.99

Fresh handmade dumplings made of cottage cheese, cauliflower, carrots, cashews, raisins, potatoes, and herbs cooked in rich curry creamy sauce. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Chargrilled cottage cheese cubes cooked in onion tomato-based gravy and aromatic spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Mutter Paneer

Mutter Paneer

$11.99

Fresh cottage cheese and peas cooked with herbs and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Sambar

Sambar

$5.99

A South Indian lentil and vegetable stew made with pigeon pea lentils, tamarind, shallots, and our house special spice blend.

Rasam

Rasam

$5.49Out of stock

A South Indian traditional soup simmered with tamarind, tomatoes, warming spices, and aromatic herbs and spices.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$9.99Out of stock

Garbanzo beans cooked in juicy onions, tomatoes, and perfectly grounded spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Bhendi Masala

Bhendi Masala

$9.99

Diced fresh okra, sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices till crisp. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Navaratan Kurma

Navaratan Kurma

$11.99Out of stock

A deliciously creamy and luxurious dish made with an assortment of vegetables, nuts, and dry fruits. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$12.99

A Mughlai dish made with cubes of cottage cheese cooked in a creamy gravy made of onions, yogurt, nuts, and herbs. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Non-Veg Curries

Andhra Chicken Curry

Andhra Chicken Curry

$11.99

Tender morsels of chicken cooked in a classic brown curry with Indian whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Tender chunks of char-grilled tandoori chicken in creamy and deliciously smooth butter, tomato, and cream-based gravy, spiced with ginger, garlic, and aromatic whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99

Chargrilled chicken morsels are slow-cooked in a rich onion and tomato gravy with generous amounts of butter. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$14.99Out of stock

Fish fillet cooked in a classic brown curry with Indian whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$13.99

Succulent goat meat is slow-cooked in a classic brown curry. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Goat Korma

Goat Korma

$13.99

Bone-in goat meat cooked in an Awadhi-style curry base made with whole spices, cashew nuts, fried onions, yogurt, and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$13.99Out of stock

Fiery red Indian curry dish of lamb pieces cooked in vindaloo sauce made from caramelized onions, curry paste, coconut milk, vinegar, ginger, chilies, jalapeno, garlic, chickpeas, lentils, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Gongura Goat

Gongura Goat

$13.99

A spicy and slightly sour-tasting dish made with blanched roselle leaves, bone-in goat meat, onion, and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$12.99

Chicken cooked with onions, tomato, and bell peppers, with delicious gravy. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Kadai Goat

Kadai Goat

$13.99Out of stock

Bone-in goat meat cooked with onions, tomato, and bell peppers, with delicious gravy. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$13.99Out of stock

Classic brown curry cooked to perfection with tomatoes, yogurt, saffron, whole spices, and succulent chunks of lamb. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Lamb Korma

Lamb Korma

$13.99Out of stock

Lamb pieces cooked in an Awadhi-style curry base made with whole spices, cashew nuts, fried onions, yogurt, and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Prawn Curry

Prawn Curry

$14.99Out of stock

Tender shrimp cooked in a classic brown curry with Indian whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Goat Vindaloo

Goat Vindaloo

$13.99Out of stock

Fiery red Indian curry dish of goat pieces cooked in vindaloo sauce made from caramelized onions, curry paste, coconut milk, vinegar, ginger, chilies, jalapeno, garlic, chickpeas, lentils, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Telangana Chicken Curry

Telangana Chicken Curry

$11.99

Chicken cooked with curry leaves, coconut, and black peppercorn. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.

Indo-Chinese

Veg Noodles

Veg Noodles

$11.99Out of stock

Stir fried noodles with fresh seasoned mixed vegetables and Indo-Chinese sauces.

Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$11.99Out of stock

Stir fried noodles with fried egg, fresh seasoned mixed vegetables, and Indo-Chinese sauces.

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodles

$12.99Out of stock

Stir fried noodles with chicken chunks, fresh seasoned mixed vegetables, and Indo-Chinese sauces.

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$10.99Out of stock

Exotic aromatic rice wok tossed with seasonal fresh vegetables and Indo-Chinese sauces.

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$11.49Out of stock

Exotic aromatic rice wok tossed with fried egg, fresh seasonal mixed vegetables, and Indo-Chinese sauces.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99Out of stock

Exotic aromatic rice wok tossed with chicken, fresh mixed vegetables, and Indo-Chinese sauces.

Biryani

Veg Biryani

Veg Biryani

$10.99Out of stock

Our long grain basmati rice simmered with spices and fresh vegetables in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.

Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$11.99

Our long grain basmati rice is simmered with spices and paneer cubes in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$11.49Out of stock

Our long grain basmati rice is simmered with spices and boiled eggs in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$11.99

Our long grain basmati rice simmered with chicken marinated in yogurt and house spices in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.

Chicken 65 Biryani

Chicken 65 Biryani

$13.99

Our long grain basmati rice simmered in our special biryani masala gravy and layered with chicken 65. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Our long grain basmati rice simmered with chicken marinated in yogurt and Andhra special spices in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.

Goat Dum Biryani

Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

Our long grain basmati rice simmered with bone-in goat meat marinated in yogurt and house spices in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.

Flat Breads

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$2.49

House-made pulled and leavened dough baked to perfection in an Indian clay oven and smothered with butter.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$2.99

House-made pulled and leavened dough loaded with finely chopped garlic and baked to perfection in an Indian clay oven.

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$2.49

Whole wheat flatbread baked to perfection in an Indian clay oven.

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$1.99

House-made pulled and leavened dough baked to perfection in an Indian clay oven.

Bhatura

Bhatura

$2.99Out of stock

Whole wheat, yogurt leavened flatbread, deep-fried till crisp and golden.

Beverages

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

A soothing sweetened yogurt drink.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

A soothing yogurt drink made from ripe sweet mangoes, milk, and a dash of cardamom.

Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.99

Pick from our selection of sodas.

White Rice

$2.49

Desserts

Carrot Halwa

Carrot Halwa

$3.99

Finely shredded carrot slow cooked till soft and creamy in milk and ghee and garnished with chopped nuts.

Double ka Meetha

Double ka Meetha

$3.99

A delicious Indian bread pudding made with fried bread slices soaked in hot milk with spices including saffron and cardamom.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$4.49

Village cheese patties flattened and soaked in milk with whole spices.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Soft cottage cheese dumplings steeped in rose and cardamom syrup.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
3128 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

