Ruchi Palace 3128 E Trinity Mills Rd
3128 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Popular Items
Breakfast
Idly (3)
Steamed savory rice cakes served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.
Vada (3)
A popular South-Indian breakfast fritter made with black gram batter, spices, and curry leaves, served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.
Plain dosa
A thin crepe made from a fermented batter of lentils and rice. Served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.
Onion dosa
A thin crepe made from a fermented batter of lentils and rice, layered with finely chopped onions. Served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.
Mysore Masala Dosa
A thin crepe made from a fermented batter of lentils and rice, stuffed with mildly spiced potato mix. Served with a tangy tomato, and a classic coconut relish.
Poori (2)
Whole wheat flat bread, deep-fried till puffed, crisp, and golden.
Chole Bhatura
A tasty meal combo of our chana masala and Bhatura - whole wheat, yogurt leavened flatbread, deep-fried till crisp and golden.
Appetizers (Vegetarian)
Veg samosa (2pcs)
A duo of filo pastry stuffed with gently spiced potato mash, peas, and dry spice mix deep-fried till golden and crisp.
Onion samosa (5pcs)
Triangle-shaped deep-fried pastry dumplings filled with finely chopped onions.
Onion Pakoda
Finely sliced onions dipped in spiced batter and then deep-fried till golden and crisp.
Cut Mirchi
Banana peppers slit and dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried till golden and cut into bite-sized pieces.
Mirchi Bajji
Banana Peppers slit and dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried till golden.
Spinach Pakoda
Chopped spinach leaves dipped in spiced batter and then deep-fried till golden and crisp.
Punugulu - (10pcs)
A deep-fried snack made of fermented split black lentils and rice batter. Served with our house special relish.
Vegetable Manchurian
Spiced batter-fried vegetables, sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, and house special sauces.
Gobi Manchurian
Spiced batter-fried cauliflower, sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, and house special sauces.
Gobi 65
House-spiced fresh cauli flowerets deep-fried and sautéed with chilies, coriander, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
Paneer 65
House-spiced fresh cubes of cottage cheese deep-fried and sautéed with chilies, coriander, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
Chilly Paneer
Fresh cubes of house-spiced cottage cheese sautéed with chilies, peppers, ginger, and garlic in our signature Indo-Chinese chili sauce.
Baby Corn Manchurian
Spiced batter-fried baby corn, sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, and house special sauces.
Chilly Baby Corn
House-spiced baby corn sautéed with chilies, peppers, ginger, and garlic in our signature Indo-Chinese chili sauce.
Appetizers ( Non- Vegetarian)
Chicken 555
House-spiced boneless chicken deep-fried and sautéed with onion slices and green chilies, topped with tangy lime juice.
Chicken 65
House-spiced boneless chicken deep-fried and sautéed with chilies, coriander, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
Chicken Majestic
House-spiced boneless chicken batons are deep-fried and sauteed with ginger-garlic, spiced yogurt, and soy sauce.
Chicken Manchurian
Spiced batter-fried boneless chicken, sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, and house special sauces.
Chicken Pakoda
Bite-sized boneless chicken dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried till golden and crisp.
Chilli Chicken
House-spiced boneless chicken sautéed with chilies, peppers, ginger, and garlic in our signature Indo-Chinese chili sauce.
Fish Fry
House-spiced fish fillet pan-fried to perfection.
Pepper Chicken
Bite-sized chicken pieces sauteed with crushed pepper, onions, curry leaves, and herbs.
Karampodi chicken
Bite-sized boneless chicken sauteed with gunpowder, curry leaves, and herbs.
Karivepaku chicken
Bite-sized boneless chicken sauteed with curry leaves powder, shallots, and herbs.
Goat Pepper Fry
A spicy blend of goat, bell pepper and garlic, this fried mixture has a lingering heat that makes it a delicious snack.
Tandoori Chicken
A smoky chicken appetizer made by roasting a whole spring chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices in a cylindrical clay oven.
Soups
Tomato Soup
Our delicious and creamy tomato soup is made with fresh tomatoes, diced onions, and garlic and seasoned with just a pinch of salt.
Sweetcorn Soup
Our Sweetcorn Soup is a wonderful soup for any occasion. The flavors of sweetcorn and red onion marry with the warmth of chilis, cumin, and coriander to create this classic soup.
Chicken Soup
A flavourful & spicy soup made by simmering chicken in water along with tempered spices and ground herbs.
Veg Fries
Aloo Fries
A savory and delicious dish of sautéed potatoes with bold fragrant spices.
Tindora Fries (Dondakaya)
A savory and delicious dish of sautéed ivy gourd with bold fragrant spices.
Okra Fry( Bendakaya)
A savory and delicious dish of sautéed okra pods with bold fragrant spices.
Veg Curries
Dal Tadka
Slow-cooked yellow lentils, tempered with flash-fried whole spices, garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Dal Makhani
Black lentils, slow cooked till tender and tempered with Indian spices and finished with fresh cream. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Aloo Gobi Masala
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with Indian spices, onions, and tomatoes with mild spices for a wholesome homely taste. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Gutthi Vankaya Masala
Garden fresh eggplants sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, onions, and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Mix Veg Kurma
An assortment of garden-fresh vegetables cooked in a creamy and aromatic gravy of yogurt, coconut, and cashew nuts-based gravy and sautéed with onion and tomato. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Palak Paneer
Cubes of fried cottage cheese studded with blanched spinach in a cream-based gravy with fresh herbs and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Paneer Butter Masala
Chargrilled cottage cheese cubes, cooked to perfection in a tomato cream sauce. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Malai Kofta
Fresh handmade dumplings made of cottage cheese, cauliflower, carrots, cashews, raisins, potatoes, and herbs cooked in rich curry creamy sauce. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Chargrilled cottage cheese cubes cooked in onion tomato-based gravy and aromatic spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Mutter Paneer
Fresh cottage cheese and peas cooked with herbs and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Sambar
A South Indian lentil and vegetable stew made with pigeon pea lentils, tamarind, shallots, and our house special spice blend.
Rasam
A South Indian traditional soup simmered with tamarind, tomatoes, warming spices, and aromatic herbs and spices.
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked in juicy onions, tomatoes, and perfectly grounded spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Bhendi Masala
Diced fresh okra, sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices till crisp. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Navaratan Kurma
A deliciously creamy and luxurious dish made with an assortment of vegetables, nuts, and dry fruits. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Shahi Paneer
A Mughlai dish made with cubes of cottage cheese cooked in a creamy gravy made of onions, yogurt, nuts, and herbs. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Non-Veg Curries
Andhra Chicken Curry
Tender morsels of chicken cooked in a classic brown curry with Indian whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Butter Chicken
Tender chunks of char-grilled tandoori chicken in creamy and deliciously smooth butter, tomato, and cream-based gravy, spiced with ginger, garlic, and aromatic whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chargrilled chicken morsels are slow-cooked in a rich onion and tomato gravy with generous amounts of butter. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Fish Curry
Fish fillet cooked in a classic brown curry with Indian whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Goat Curry
Succulent goat meat is slow-cooked in a classic brown curry. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Goat Korma
Bone-in goat meat cooked in an Awadhi-style curry base made with whole spices, cashew nuts, fried onions, yogurt, and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Lamb Vindaloo
Fiery red Indian curry dish of lamb pieces cooked in vindaloo sauce made from caramelized onions, curry paste, coconut milk, vinegar, ginger, chilies, jalapeno, garlic, chickpeas, lentils, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Gongura Goat
A spicy and slightly sour-tasting dish made with blanched roselle leaves, bone-in goat meat, onion, and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked with onions, tomato, and bell peppers, with delicious gravy. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Kadai Goat
Bone-in goat meat cooked with onions, tomato, and bell peppers, with delicious gravy. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Lamb Curry
Classic brown curry cooked to perfection with tomatoes, yogurt, saffron, whole spices, and succulent chunks of lamb. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Lamb Korma
Lamb pieces cooked in an Awadhi-style curry base made with whole spices, cashew nuts, fried onions, yogurt, and spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Prawn Curry
Tender shrimp cooked in a classic brown curry with Indian whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Goat Vindaloo
Fiery red Indian curry dish of goat pieces cooked in vindaloo sauce made from caramelized onions, curry paste, coconut milk, vinegar, ginger, chilies, jalapeno, garlic, chickpeas, lentils, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Telangana Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked with curry leaves, coconut, and black peppercorn. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Indo-Chinese
Veg Noodles
Stir fried noodles with fresh seasoned mixed vegetables and Indo-Chinese sauces.
Egg Noodles
Stir fried noodles with fried egg, fresh seasoned mixed vegetables, and Indo-Chinese sauces.
Chicken Noodles
Stir fried noodles with chicken chunks, fresh seasoned mixed vegetables, and Indo-Chinese sauces.
Veg Fried Rice
Exotic aromatic rice wok tossed with seasonal fresh vegetables and Indo-Chinese sauces.
Egg Fried Rice
Exotic aromatic rice wok tossed with fried egg, fresh seasonal mixed vegetables, and Indo-Chinese sauces.
Chicken Fried Rice
Exotic aromatic rice wok tossed with chicken, fresh mixed vegetables, and Indo-Chinese sauces.
Biryani
Veg Biryani
Our long grain basmati rice simmered with spices and fresh vegetables in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.
Paneer Biryani
Our long grain basmati rice is simmered with spices and paneer cubes in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.
Egg Biryani
Our long grain basmati rice is simmered with spices and boiled eggs in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.
Chicken Dum Biryani
Our long grain basmati rice simmered with chicken marinated in yogurt and house spices in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.
Chicken 65 Biryani
Our long grain basmati rice simmered in our special biryani masala gravy and layered with chicken 65. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani
Our long grain basmati rice simmered with chicken marinated in yogurt and Andhra special spices in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.
Goat Dum Biryani
Our long grain basmati rice simmered with bone-in goat meat marinated in yogurt and house spices in our special biryani masala gravy. Served with a side of yogurt raita and salan.
Flat Breads
Butter Naan
House-made pulled and leavened dough baked to perfection in an Indian clay oven and smothered with butter.
Garlic Naan
House-made pulled and leavened dough loaded with finely chopped garlic and baked to perfection in an Indian clay oven.
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flatbread baked to perfection in an Indian clay oven.
Plain Naan
House-made pulled and leavened dough baked to perfection in an Indian clay oven.
Bhatura
Whole wheat, yogurt leavened flatbread, deep-fried till crisp and golden.
Beverages
Desserts
Carrot Halwa
Finely shredded carrot slow cooked till soft and creamy in milk and ghee and garnished with chopped nuts.
Double ka Meetha
A delicious Indian bread pudding made with fried bread slices soaked in hot milk with spices including saffron and cardamom.
Rasmalai
Village cheese patties flattened and soaked in milk with whole spices.
Gulab Jamun
Soft cottage cheese dumplings steeped in rose and cardamom syrup.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
3128 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006