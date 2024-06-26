Ribs, Chicken Wings, Pulled Pork, BBQ, Sandwiches, Ceviche, Dessert
Kluge's Rucken Fidiculous BBQ
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a food boat servicing Crab Island featuring Ribs, Chicken Wings, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Shrimp Ceviche, Rucken Beans, Pineapple Slaw, Cucumber Salad, and Homemade Banana Pudding
Location
1310 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547