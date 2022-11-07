A map showing the location of The Rudder Restaurant View gallery

The Rudder Restaurant

73 Rocky Neck Ave

Gloucester, MA 01930

Order Again

Raw Bar

Oysters

$3.50

Littlenecks

$3.00

Urchins

Shrimp

$3.00

Appetizer

Spring Minestra Zuppa

$16.00

Haricot Vert Salad

$16.00

Tuna Nicoise

$19.00

Sformato Parmigiano

$18.00

Beef Tartare

$25.00

Pizza

$18.00

Entree

Salmon

$27.00

Lobster

$45.00

Steak Frites

$36.00

Gnocchettini

$27.00

Duck

$31.00

Clam Chowder

$32.00

Dessert

Profiteroles

$10.00

Marscapone Tart

$10.00

Vanilla Bread Pudding

$10.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

Wine By The Glass

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

GL Burgundy

$17.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

BTL Burgundy

$68.00

GL Bordeaux

$16.00

GL Nebbiolo

$18.00

BTL Bordeaux

$62.00

BTL Nebbiolo

$72.00

GL Nimes Rosé

$15.00

GL Provence Rosé

$17.00

BTL Nimes Rose

$58.00

BTL Provence Rose

$68.00

Vallois Blanc de Blanc

$78.00

Vallois Rosé Brut

$78.00

Bar

Cocktail

$14.00

Reyka

$12.00

Chopin

$16.00

Citadel

$10.00

Plymouth

$11.00

Hendrix

$11.00

Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Mt. Gay

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Old Overholt

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

73 Rocky Neck Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930

