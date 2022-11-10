Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Edwards Mill

572 Reviews

$$

3101 Edwards Mill Rd

Raleigh, NC 27612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
Classic Roll
10 Wings

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

Buffalo Jalapeno Halves

$10.49

Cheese Breadsticks

$11.99

Guacamole Dip

$9.49

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.49

Nachos

$14.99

Breadsticks

$7.49

Queso Dip

$7.99

Soft Pretzels

$9.49

Calzones

Calzone

$12.99

CYO Pizza

12" Cheese

$11.99

16" Cheese

$15.99

11"Gluten-Free

$14.98

Slice Cheese

$3.25

Dough Ball

$5.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.99

Extras & Sides

+ Ranch

$0.75

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Chips

$1.49

Extra Sauce & Dressings

$0.75

+ Blue Cheese

$0.75

Pita Bread

$1.25

Side of Celery

$2.25

Side of Guac

$2.99

Side of Queso

$2.49

Side of Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.49

Side Of Sweet Potato

$4.99

Side Of Chili

$3.49

Tortilla Chips

$1.49

Side Ceaser Dressing

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Flatbreads

Margarita Flatbread

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.99

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$12.99

Grinders

9" Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

9" California Club

$9.99

9" Philly Chicken

$9.99

9" Chicken Ranch Club

$9.99

9" Chipotle Chicken

$9.99

9" Club

$9.99

9" Cuban

$9.99

9" French Dip

$9.99

9" Ham Cheese

$9.99

9" Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.99

9" Italian

$9.99

9" Ground Beef Grinder

$9.99

9" Parm Pepper Steak

$9.99

9" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$9.99

9" BLT

$9.99

9" Pizza Sub

$9.99

9" Roast Beef

$9.99

9" Spinach Sophia

$9.99

9" Philly Steak

$9.99

9" Turkey Grinder

$9.99

9" Veggie Grinder

$9.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

18" California Club

$18.99

18" Philly Chicken

$18.99

18" Chicken Ranch Club

$18.99

18" Chipotle Chicken

$18.99

18" Club

$18.99

18" Cuban

$18.99

18" French Dip

$18.99

18" Ham

$18.99

18" Honey Mustard Chicken

$18.99

18" Italian

$18.99

18" Ground Beef Grinder

$18.99

18" Parm Pepper Steak

$18.99

18" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$18.99

18" BLT

$18.99

18" Pizza Sub

$18.99

18" Spinach Sophia

$18.99

18" Philly Steak

$18.99

18" Turkey Grinder

$18.99

18" Veggie Grinder

$18.99

18" Roast Beef

$18.99

Italian Rolls

Classic Roll

$14.99

CYO Roll

$14.99

Veggie Roll

$14.99

Kids Menu

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kid Slice Pizza

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

PBJ

$6.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Fiesta Salad

$13.99

Large Garden Salad

$10.99

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Specialty Pizzas

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.49

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.49

12" Half & Half Specialty

12" Margarita

$17.49

12" Meat Monster

$19.49

12" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$17.49

12" Red Sophia

$17.49

12" Spicy Parmesan Pepper Steak

$17.49

12" Royale

$19.49

12" Super

$19.49

12" Veggie

$17.49

12" White Sophia

$17.49

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.49

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.49

16" Grandma's

$22.49

16" Half & Half Specialty

16" Margarita

$22.49

16" Meat Monster

$25.49

16" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$23.49

16" Red Sophia

$23.49

16" Spicy Parmesan Pepper Steak

$23.49

16" Royale

$25.49

16" Super

$25.49

16" Veggie

$23.49

16" White Sophia

$23.49

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.99

Margarita Slice

$3.99

Meat Monster Slice

$5.99

Red Sophia Slice

$3.99

Royale Slice

$5.99

White Sophia Slice

$3.99

Veggie Slice

$3.99

Spicy Parm Pepper Steak Slice

$4.99

Parm Chicken Slice

$4.99

Super Slice

$5.99

11' Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$21.48

11' Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$21.48

11' Gluten Free Margarita

$21.48

11' Gluten Free Meat Monster

$23.48

11' Gluten Free Parm Pepper Chicken

$21.48

11' Gluten Free RED Sophia

$21.48

11' Gluten Free Spicy Parm Pepper Steak

$21.48

11' Gluten Free Royale

$23.48

11' Gluten Free Super

$23.48

11' Gluten Free WHITE Sophia

$21.48

11' Gluten Free Veggie

$21.48

Wings

10 Wings

$16.99

20 Wings

$32.99

Boneless

$13.99

Wraps

Club Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Southwestern Wrap

$11.99

Soup

Soup

$4.49Out of stock

Burgers Or Birds

Classic

$12.99

Pizza

$13.99

Veggie

$12.99

Cali

$13.99

N/A Beverages

TOGO Bev

$2.39

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.75

Grinder Platters

Full 4x18" Grinder Platter

$71.99

Salads

Sm Party Salad

$22.99

Lg Party Salad

$44.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$22.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$44.99

Sm Cobb Salad

$34.99

Lg Cobb Salad

$68.99

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

$29.99

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$59.99

Lasagna

Large Cheese Lasagna

$80.00

Large Lasagna with Meat

$90.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612

Directions

Gallery
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bru's Public House - 5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Glenwood Grill
orange star4.9 • 1,898
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Renaissance Park Place Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
RallyPoint Sport Grill
orange star5.0 • 1
837 Bass Pro Lane Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
kō•mmunity hub
orange star4.6 • 305
2800 Renaissance Park Pl Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Lonerider at Five Points
orange star4.5 • 44
1626 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston