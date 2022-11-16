Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Sandwiches

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Harvest Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102

Raleigh, NC 27615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
12" Cheese
10 Wings

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

Buffalo Jalapeno Halves

$10.49

Cheese Breadsticks

$11.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.49

Guacamole Dip

$9.49

Nachos

$14.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Soft Pretzels

$9.49

Breadsticks

$7.49

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Grinders

9" BLT

$9.99

9" Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

9" California Club

$9.99

9" Chicken Ranch Club

$9.99

9" Chipotle Chicken

$9.99

9" Club

$9.99

9" Cuban

$9.99

9" French Dip

$9.99

9" Ham Cheese

$9.99

9" Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.99

9" Italian

$9.99

9" Meatball

$9.99

9" Parm Pepper Steak

$9.99

9" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$9.99

9" Philly Chicken

$9.99

9" Philly Steak

$9.99

9" Pizza

$9.99

9" Roastbeef

$9.99

9" Spinach Sophia

$9.99

9" Turkey

$9.99

9" Veggie

$9.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

18" California Club

$18.99

18" Chicken Ranch Club

$18.99

18" Chipotle Chicken

$18.99

18" Club

$18.99

18" Cuban

$18.99

18" French Dip

$18.99

18" Ham

$18.99

18" Honey Mustard Chicken

$18.99

18" Italian

$18.99

18" Meatball

$18.99

18" Parm Pepper Steak

$18.99

18" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$18.99

18" Pizza

$18.99

18" Roastbeef

$18.99

18" Spinach Sophia

$18.99

18" Philly Steak

$18.99

18" Philly Chicken

$18.99

18" Turkey

$18.99

18" Veggie

$18.99

CYO Pizza

12" Cheese

$11.99

16" Cheese

$15.99

11' Gluten-Free

$15.98

Slice Cheese

$3.25

Specialty Pizzas

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.49

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.49

12" Margarita

$17.49

12" Meat Monster

$19.49

12" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$17.49

12" Red Sophia

$17.49

12" Royale

$19.49

12" Super

$19.49

12" Veggie

$17.49

12" White Sophia

$17.49

12' Spicy Parmesan Steak Pizza

$17.49

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.49

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.49

16" Grandma's

$22.49

16" Margarita

$22.49

16" Meat Monster

$25.49

16" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$23.49

16" Red Sophia

$23.49

16" Royale

$25.49

16" Super

$25.49

16" Veggie

$23.49

16" White Sophia

$23.49

16' Spicy Parmesan Steak

$23.49

Calzones

Calzone

$12.99

Flatbreads

Margarita Flatbread

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.99

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Bbq Pork Flatbread

$12.99

Italian Rolls

Classic Roll

$14.99

CYO Roll

$14.99

Veggie With A Kick

$14.99

Wings

10 Wings

$16.99

20 Wings

$32.99

Boneless

$13.99

Wraps

Club Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Southwestern Wrap

$11.99

Korean Bbq Steak

$11.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Fiesta Salad

$13.99

Large Garden Salad

$10.99

Large Greek Salad

$10.99

Large Spinach Salad

$10.99

Superfood Salad

$11.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Desserts

Pazookie

$7.99

Ice Creame With Chocolate

$3.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.99

Kids Menu

Mac N Cheese

$7.49

Kid Slice Pizza

$7.49

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.49

PBJ

$7.49

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.49

Burgers Or Birds

Classic

$12.99

Pizza

$13.99

Veggie

$12.99

Cali

$13.99

Sides

SIde of Fries

$3.99

Side of Chips

$2.99

Extra Sauce & Dressings

$0.75

Pita Bread

$1.99

Side of Celery

$2.99

Side of Guac

$1.49

Side of Queso

$1.49

Side of Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.49

Side Of Sweet Potato

$4.99

Side of Salsa

$1.25

N/A Beverages

Medium Drink

$1.99

Medium Sweet Tea

$1.99

Medium Unsweet Tea

$1.99

20oz Bottle

$2.19

Milk

$1.00

JuiceBox

$1.00

2 Liter

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27615

Directions

Gallery
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Hot & Blue - Z-Raleigh, NC
orange starNo Reviews
6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Farina Neighborhood Italian
orange star4.2 • 718
8450 Honeycutt Rd Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 745
1145 Falls River Ave Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurantnext
Bul Box @ North Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Glenwood Grill
orange star4.9 • 1,898
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston