Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest

252 Reviews

$$

1000 Forestville Rd

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Popular Items

16" Cheese
10 Wings
12" Cheese

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

Buffalo Jalapeno Halves

$10.49

Cheese Breadsticks

$11.99

Guacamole Dip

$9.49

Nachos

$14.99

Soft Pretzels

$9.49

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$8.99Out of stock

Pimento Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Garlic cheese bread

$7.49

Breadsticks

$7.49

Wings

10 Wings

$16.99

20 Wings

$32.99

Boneless

$13.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Fiesta Salad

$13.99

Large Garden Salad

$10.99

Large Spinach Salad

$10.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Superfood Salad

$11.99

Kids Menu

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kid Slice Pizza

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

PBJ

$6.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

CYO Pizza

12" Cheese

$11.99

16" Cheese

$15.99

11"Gluten-Free Cheese

$13.45

Slice Cheese

$0.99

Specialty Pizzas

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.49

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.49

12" Half & Half Specialty

12" Margarita

$17.49

12" Meat Monster

$19.49

12" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$17.49

12" Red Sophia

$17.49

12" Royale

$19.49

12" Super

$19.49

12" Veggie

$17.49

12" White Sophia

$17.49

12" Spicy Parmesan Pepper Steak

$17.49

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.49

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.49

16" Grandma's

$22.49

16" Half & Half Specialty

16" Margarita

$22.49

16" Meat Monster

$25.49

16" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$23.49

16" Red Sophia

$23.49

16" Royale

$25.49

16" Super

$25.49

16" Veggie

$23.49

16" White Sophia

$23.49

16" Spicy Parmesan pepper Steak

$23.49

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.99

Margarita Slice

$3.99

Meat Monster Slice

$5.99

Red Sophia Slice

$3.99

Royale Slice

$4.70

White Sophia Slice

$3.99

Veggie Slice

$3.99

Parm Pepper Chicken

$4.99

Spicy Parm Pepper Steak

$4.99

Parm Pepper Steak

$4.99

Italian Rolls

Classic Roll

$14.99

CYO Roll

$14.99

Veggie Roll

$14.99

Flatbreads

CYO Flatbread

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.99

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Mediterranean Flatbread

$12.99Out of stock

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$12.99

Margarita Flatbread

$12.99

Calzones

Calzone

$12.99

Burgers Or Birds

Classic

$12.99

Pizza

$13.99

Veggie

$12.99

Cali

$13.99

Tuscan

$13.99Out of stock

Grinders

9" BLT

$9.99

9" Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

9" California Club

$9.99

9" Chicken Ranch Club

$9.99

9" Chipotle Chicken

$9.99

9" Club

$9.99

9" Cuban

$9.99

9" French Dip

$9.99

9" Ham Cheese

$9.99

9" Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.99

9" Italian

$9.99

9" Meatball Grinder

$9.99

9" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$9.99

9" Parm Pepper Steak

$9.99

9" Philly Chicken

$9.99

9" Philly Steak

$9.99

9" Pimento BLT

$9.99

9" Pizza Sub

$9.99

9" Roastbeef Grinder

$9.99

9" Spinach Sophia

$9.99

9" Turkey Grinder

$9.99

9" Veggie Grinder

$9.99

18" BLT

$18.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

18" California Club

$18.99

18" Philly Chicken

$18.99

18" Chicken Ranch Club

$18.99

18" Chipotle Chicken

$18.99

18" Club

$18.99

18" Cuban

$18.99

18" French Dip

$18.99

18" Ham

$18.99

18" Honey Mustard Chicken

$18.99

18" Italian

$18.99

18" Meatball Grinder

$18.99

18" Parm Pepper Steak

$18.99

18" Parmesan Pepper Chicken

$18.99

18" Pimiento BLT

$18.99

18" Pizza Sub

$18.99

18" Spinach Sophia

$18.99

18" Philly Steak

$18.99

18" Turkey Grinder

$18.99

18" Veggie Grinder

$18.99

Wraps

Club Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Greek Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Southwestern Wrap

$11.99

Korean BBQ Steak Wrap

$11.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.99

Extras & Sides

+ Ranch

$0.75

SIde of Fries

$2.75

Side of Chips

$0.75

Extra Sauce & Dressings

$0.75

+ Blue Cheese

$0.75

Pita Bread

$1.25

Side of Celery

$2.25

Sde of Guac

$1.25

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of Carrots

$2.25Out of stock

Side of Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.49

Side Of Sweet Potato

$4.99

Side Of Chili

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tortilla Chips

$1.25

Catering

Baked Ziti

$79.99

Baked Ziti w/ Meat

$89.99

Chicken Alfredo

$95.99

Grinder Platter

$74.99

Large Caesar Salad

$45.99

Large Garden Salad

$45.99

Small Caesar Salad

$23.99

Small Garden Salad

$23.99

N/A Beverages

Juicebox

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

1 Gal Unsweet Tea

$4.75Out of stock

1 Gal Sweet Tea

$4.75Out of stock

1 Gal Pink Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

TOGO Bev

$2.39

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

To Go N/A Beverages

To Go 22 Oz Beverage

$2.39

To Go Juicebox

$1.00

To Go Milk

$1.00

To Go 1 Gal Unsweet Tea

$4.75Out of stock

To Go 1 Gal Sweet Tea

$4.75Out of stock

To Go 1 Gal Pink Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

To Go Red Bull

$4.00

To Go Bev

$2.39

To Go Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

To Go Ginger Beer

$5.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

