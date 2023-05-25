RUDINO PIZZA & GRINDERS - CAMERON
1574 NC-87
Cameron, NC 28326
Popular Items
Kids Chicken Bites
Kid size chicken nuggets.
Drinks
Fountain
Juice
Milk White/Chocolate
Red Bull
Tea Unsweet/Sweet
Food
Appetizers
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
With Sauce.
CHEESE BREAD STICKS
Our homemade dough covered with our three cheese blend, brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with warm marinara for dipping.
FRENCH FRIES
Seasoned.
LOADED CHEESE FRIES
A double order of our delicious, crispy fries topped with bacon, mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of ranch.
POTATO SKINS
Five crispy potato skins topped with mozzarella, cheddar & bacon. Served with sour cream and side of salsa.
QUESADILLA
Your choice of cheese, steak, chicken or pork carnitas with green peppers & onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
CHICKEN FINGERS
4 crispy chicken fingers served with an order of fries. See wing sauces for flavor options.
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Hot creamy artichoke and spinach dip served with toasted pita points.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
A spicy blend of chicken, cream cheese & one famous buffalo sauce. Served hot, topped with blue cheese, cheese & toasted pita points.
Single NACHOS
Crisp tortilla chips covered with our three cheese blend. Topped with pork carnitas, lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, jalopenõs, served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Add side of Guacamole 1.00.
Double NACHOS
Crisp tortilla chips covered with our three cheese blend. Topped with pork carnitas, lettuce,diced tomatoes, black olives, jalopenõs, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.Add side of Guacamole 1.00.
FRIED MOZZARELLA
Fried golden brown. Served with warm marinara for dipping.
SEASONED PICKLE CHIPS
Fried crispy and served with ranch dressing.
SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES
Chicken bites fried to perfection tossed with our famous buffalo sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. (See our wing sauces for other flavor options.)
ITALIAN PIZZA ROLL
Fresh made roll with pepperoni, our three cheese blend, brushed with garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Wings
6 JUMBO Wings
Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time
12 JUMBO Wings
Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time
24 JUMBO Wings
Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time
Salads
CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Your choice of crispy chicken, buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken, or grilled chicken.
VEGETARIAN GARDEN SALAD
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and cheddar cheese.
GREEK SALAD
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, pepperocini, onions, black olives and feta cheese. Add chicken for 1.50/2.50
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan, croutons and marinated strips of chicken.
CHEF SALAD
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, turkey, ham and salami.
TUNA SALAD
Fresh lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and a 3 cheese blend.
SPINACH SALAD
Bed of fresh spinach topped with onions, tomatoes, bacon, feta cheese, almonds and dried cranberries. Add chicken for 1.50/2.50
HOUSE SALAD
COBB SALAD
Burgers
CHEESE BURGER
Fresh lettuce, tomato and pickles.
MUSHROOM BURGER
Sauteéd mushrooms, cheese with a side of au jus.
MEDITERRANEAN BURGER
Feta cheese, black olives, spinach, tomato with side of blue cheese.
JALAPEÑO BACON & CHEDDAR BURGER
Served with side of BBQ sauce.
GUACAMOLE & BACON BURGER
Our homemade Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo topped with our three blend cheese.
HAWAIIAN BURGER
Pineapple, onion, lettuce, tomato, cheese, smothered with Teriyaki.
Pasta
BAKED LASAGNA
Homemade layers of pasta, marinara sauce, seasoned ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
BAKED ZITI
Our handmade sauce mixed with ricotta and our 3 cheese blend, baked over penne noddles.
BAKED SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
A generous portion of spaghetti served with two large meatballs covered with our homemade marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Wraps
SOUTHWEST WRAP
Lettuce, tomato, pork, fresh guacamole, corn and bean mix, jalepeno jack cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo sauce.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Chicken, croutons, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing mix and parmesan cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Chopped fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
VEGGIE GREEK WRAP
Banana peppers, onion, black olives, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato with our three cheese blend. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
TURKEY WRAP
Sliced turkey, lettuce, onion, tomato and our three cheese blend. Served with a side of ranch.
KOREAN BBQ STEAK WRAP
Steak, onion, korean bbq sauce, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro.
Flatbreads
SWEET CHILI CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, onions, pineapple, fresh cilantro, mozzarella-provolone blend.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella and ranch.
STEAK QUESO FLATBREAD
Queso, steak, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese.
KOREAN BBQ PORK FLATBREAD
korean bbq sauce, pork carnitas, onion, jalapenos, cilantro, and mozzarella provolone blend.
MISSY’S FLATBREAD
Queso, pork, corn and black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos, and mozzarella-provolone blend.
Kids
Calzones
SPECIALTY CALZONE
Pizza
SLICE OF PIZZA
CREATE A MASTERPIECE
1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA
RUDINO’S ROYALE
WHITE SOPHIA
BUFFALO CHICKEN
PARMESAN CHICKEN PIZZA
Grinders & Lite Grinders
9'' Half Grinder
9'' ITALIAN (RUDINO’S SPECIALTY)
Ham, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage,lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
9'' SICILIAN
Ham, salami, pepperoni, onions, banana peppers, oil, vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes & oregano.
9'' HAM & CHEESE
Ham, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
9'' TURKEY
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
9'' RUDINO’S CLUB
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
9'' ALL AMERICAN
Ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
9'' FRENCH DIP
Roast beef, sautéed mushrooms & a side of Au Jus.
9'' RUDDER SPECIAL
Roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
9'' BBQ CHICKEN
Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, bacon.
9'' TUNA
Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
9'' HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN
Chicken, honey mustard sauce, lettuce & tomatoes.
9'' BUFFALO CHICKEN
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & chopped celery.
9'' CHICKEN RANCH CLUB
Chicken, ranch dressing, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.
9'' PARMESAN PEPPER
Your choice of chicken or steak with parmesan pepper sauce, lettuce & tomatoes.
9'' PIZZA GRINDER
Our version of a French Bread Pizza with pepperoni & pizza sauce.
9'' SPINACH SOPHIA
Spinach, pizza sauce, feta cheese & cherry tomatoes.
9'' SLICED MEATBALL
Meatballs, marinara sauce, onions, green peppers & banana peppers.
9'' PHILLY
Steak or Chicken, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
9'' CHIPOTLE CHICKEN or STEAK
Chicken or steak, jalapeño jack cheese, chipotle mayo, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
9'' CALIFORNIA CLUB
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with fresh guacamole, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
9'' CUBAN
Ham, pork carnita, mustard, mayo, pickle chips, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
9'' VEGGIE
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cheese.
18'' Whole Grinder
18'' ITALIAN (RUDINO’S SPECIALTY)
Ham, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
18'' SICILIAN
Ham, salami, pepperoni, onions,banana peppers, oil, vinegar, lettuce,tomatoes & oregano.
18'' HAM & CHEESE
Ham, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
18'' TURKEY
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
18'' RUDINO’S CLUB
Ham, turkey, bacon,lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
18'' ALL AMERICAN
Ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce,tomatoes & mayo.
18'' FRENCH DIP
Roast beef, sautéed mushrooms & a side of Au Jus.
18'' RUDDER SPECIAL
Roast beef, onions, green peppers,mushrooms, lettuce,tomatoes & mayo.
18'' BBQ CHICKEN
Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, bacon.
18'' TUNA
Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomatoes& mayo.
18'' HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN
Chicken, honey mustard sauce,lettuce & tomatoes.
18'' BUFFALO CHICKEN
Chicken, buffalo sauce,blue cheese dressing& chopped celery.
18'' CHICKEN RANCH CLUB
Chicken, ranch dressing, bacon,lettuce & tomatoes.
18'' PARMESAN PEPPER
Your choice of chicken or steak withparmesan pepper sauce, lettuce &tomatoes.
18'' PIZZA GRINDER
Our version of a French Bread Pizzawith pepperoni & pizza sauce.
18'' SPINACH SOPHIA
Spinach, pizza sauce, feta cheese& cherry tomatoes.
18'' SLICED MEATBALL
Meatballs, marinara sauce, onions,green peppers & banana peppers.
18'' PHILLY
Steak or Chicken, onions, greenpeppers, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce,tomatoes, mozzarella & provolonecheese.
18'' CHIPOTLE CHICKEN or STEAK
Chicken or steak, jalapeño jackcheese, chipotle mayo, jalapeños,lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
18'' CALIFORNIA CLUB
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes,topped with fresh guacamole,mozzarella & provolone cheese.
18'' CUBAN
Ham, pork carnita, mustard, mayo,pickle chips, mozzarella& provolone cheese.
18'' VEGGIE
Onions, green peppers, black olives,mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes,mayo & cheese.
Lite 9'' Grinder
Lite 18'' Ginder
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rudino’s Pizza & Grinders is a family-owned and operated restaurant specializing in award winning Pizza
1574 NC-87, Cameron, NC 28326