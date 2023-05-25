RUDINO PIZZA & GRINDERS - CAMERON

6 JUMBO Wings

$9.99

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time