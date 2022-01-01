Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heatwaves

543 Lighthouse Ave

Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Pastries

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Lemon Tart

$7.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

House Granola and Yogurt

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Lemon Tart

$7.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Snowball

$6.00

Chocolate Espresso Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Twist

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Scone of the day

$4.00

Fruit Tart

$7.00

Cookies

$3.00

Cake Slice

$7.00

Whole Pie

$35.00

Biscotti (Large)

$3.50

Bread Loaf

$7.00

key lime pie

$7.00

Cake Slice $8

$8.00

Cake Slice $9

$9.00

Cake Slice $10

$10.00

gluten free Muffin

$5.00

Appetizers & Snacks

Side of Meatballs

$12.00

Housemade Meatballs

Burrata plate

$16.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Cheeseboard

$16.00

APP Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$10.00

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Specials

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Short rib and risotto

$33.00

Cannelloni

$27.00

Chicken Parm Over Penne

$24.00

Truffle Gnocchi

$19.00

Fried Polenta Sticks

$8.00

Large- Goat Pesto Salad

$14.00

Small- Goat Pesto Salad

$9.00

Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Reuben Sando

$15.00

Half Rack

$22.00

Full Rack

$39.00

Salad

Organic Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Pear Salad with Chicken

$18.00

Caprese Over Organic Greens

$13.00

Caprese with Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Chefs Salad- Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Avlcado, Egg

$18.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Pear Salad

$12.00

Peach Salad

$12.00

Santa Maria Salad

$16.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Soup And House Salad

$14.00

Panini

Turkey

$13.00

Sliced Turkey, Mayo, Jack, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Cranberry

$14.00

Sliced Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Jack, Arugula, Mayo

Sicilian

$13.00

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Dressing

Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Jack, Sage, Mayo

Meatball Panini

$14.00

Housemade Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Mayo

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Lettuce, Balsamic Dressing

Veggie

$13.00

Grilled Eggplant, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Balsamic Dressing

Tuscan

$14.00

Salami

$14.00

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Special Panini

$15.00

Pastrami

$17.00

Tri-tip

$19.00

Pasta and Ravioli

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$21.00

Fettuccine Alfredo and Chicken

$22.00

Sicilian Lasagne

$23.00

Seasoned Beef, Spinach and Cheese

Spaghetti Carbonara with Fava Beans

$24.00

Penne Bolognese with Crimini Mushrooms

$21.00

Spaghetti Aglio, Olio E Pepe

$18.00

Fettuccine Amatriciana, Mushroom and Prosciutto

$22.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.00

Garlic Brown Butter Sage Sauce

Short Rib Ravioli with Amatriciana Sauce

$26.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$20.00

Puttanesca

$20.00

ARTICHOKE RAVIOLI

$22.00

Fettuccine Melanzane

$17.00

Truffle Rav

$22.00

Four Cheese Rav

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan over Pasta

$24.00

Boneless Short Rib over Risoto

$36.00

Ragu Pasta

$22.00

Milk Braised Bolognese

$24.00

KIDS SPAG WITH MEATBALLS

$17.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI AND MARINARA

$15.00

KIDS BUTTER PASTA

$15.00

trufffle g

$24.00

Burgers

Nino Burger

$18.00

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Gelato

Small 4oz

$6.00

Medium 6oz

$7.00

Pint

$20.00

Single Affogato

$6.75

Doppio Affogato

$7.95

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$7.00

$6 Dessert

$6.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

Breakfast

Bee Pollen

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Heatwaves chicken and waffles

$18.00

Kitchen Sink

$16.00

Vegetarian Omelet

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Benedict

$16.00

Buttermilk Flapjacks

$13.00

Belgian Waffles

$13.00

Coffee

Americano 12oz

$3.25

Americano 16oz

$3.75

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.75

Double Espresso

$4.50

Double Macchiato

$4.75

Extra Espresso Shot

$3.00

Iced Americano

$4.75

Iced Chai

$4.75

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Latte 12oz

$4.25

Latte 16oz

$4.75

Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Mocha 16oz

$4.75

NON-Dairy Milk

$0.75

Single Espresso

$3.00

Single Macchiato

$4.00

Torani Flavored

$1.00

Coffee 12oz

$3.25

Coffee 160z

$3.75

Chai 12oz

$4.25

Chai 16oz

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda

Coca-Cola Classic

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Mexican Pepsi

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Zero, Coke

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Small Pellegrino

$3.50

500 Med Pellegrino

$5.00

750 Large Pellegrino

$7.00

Italian Soda

$4.50

Sweet Tea

Peach Tea

$3.50

Beer

16 oz Beer

$9.00

20 oz Beer

$10.00

Alvarado Sour

$9.00+

Taco Truck Can

$5.00

Draft Pitcher (64 oz.)

$25.00

Domestic Bottled Beer

$6.00

Imported Bottled Beer (Stella, Peroni, Mastri Birrai Umbri)

$7.00

Wine BTG

VENTANA PINOT NOIR

$10.00

Baglio Del Sole Nero d'Avola - GL

$8.00

Kris Pinot Noir - GL

$9.00

Santa Julia Blend -GL

$10.00

Tiamo Organic Chianti -GL

$10.00

Tortoise Creek Cabernet -GL

$9.00

Vinum Pinot Noir -GL

$12.00

Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon - GL

$11.00

Andrew Murray Syrah - GL

$10.50

Le Charmel Pinot Noir - GL

$10.00

HANN Pinot Noir

$16.00

La Fiera Pinot Grigio -GL

$8.00

Clean Slate Riesling -GL

$8.00

Sean Minor Chardonnay -GL

$12.00

Tortoise Creek Sauv. Blanc - GL

$10.50

Hook & Ladder Chardonnay - GL

$15.00

Kris Rose - GL

$8.00

Stella Moscato - GL

$8.00

VENTANA CHARDONNAY

$10.00

Bernardus Chard

$15.00

Wine BTB

Alanera Red Blend

$44.00

Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Baglio Del Sole Nero d'Avola

$32.00

Cantele Primitivo

$39.00

Citra Sangiovese

$32.00

Damilano Barolo

$72.00

Gran Passione Red Blend

$45.00

Kris Pinot Noir

$36.00

Santa Julia Blend

$36.00

Santa Julia Malbec-Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

$40.00

Tiamo Chianti

$34.00

Tortoise Creek Cabernet

$32.00

Vinum Monterey Pinot Noir

$32.00

Zenato Amarone

$92.00

Zenato, Italian Red Blend (Rosso)

$51.00

Andrew Murray Syrah

$42.00

Le Charmel Pinot Noir

$40.00

Cavaliere D'oro Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Hook and Ladder Chardonnay

$40.00

La Fiera Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Clean Slate Riesling

$32.00

Sean Minor Chardonnay

$32.00

Tortoise Creek Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Kris Rose

$32.00

Stella Moscato

$32.00

Sparkling Splits

Prosecco

$11.00

Brut

$11.00

Cava

$11.00

Brut Rose

$11.00

Laurent-Perrier

$22.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

543 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

