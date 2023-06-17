Rudy Alan's Steakhouse 207 Commerce Drive

  • Home
Food

Appetizers

Calf Fries

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Hot Wings

$10.99+

Sidewinders

$9.99

Pickle Fries

$10.99

Pork Rinds

$6.99

Rattlesnake Bites

$9.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99+

Okie Tots

$14.99

Salads

Wedge Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$7.49

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Steaks

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Chopped Steak

$13.99Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$24.99+

Pork Chop

$16.99

Prime Rib

$23.99+

Ribeye

$23.99+

Sirloin

$16.99+

T-Bone 20oz

$29.99

Big John Porterhouse

$49.99

Fish, Chicken & Other

Calf Fry Dinner

$16.99

Fried Catfish Dinner

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Grilled Tilapia

$11.99

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

AUCE Catfish

$12.99

Fish Refill

Side Refill

From the Smoker

Baby Back Ribs

$16.99+

Pork Spare Ribs

$12.99+Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Smoked Brisket

$13.99+

Smoked Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Mexican Flare

Classic Nachos

$6.99+

Fajita 2 Meat Combo

$19.99

Fajita 3 Meat Combo

$21.99

Fajitas

$15.99+

Okie Burrito

$14.99

Okie Nachos

$8.99+

A Taste of Italy

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99+

Fettuccine Alfredo Combo

$17.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burger

$9.99

BBQ Sandwich

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Side Items

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.99

Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Deep Fried Corn

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Grilled Asparagus

$3.99

Jal Corn Muffin

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Mash

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatos

$2.99

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Steamed Vegetables

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Kids Menu

2 Chicken Tenders

$6.99

3 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Corn Dog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Junior Burger

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Mini Steak Bites

$6.99

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$3.99

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cherry Cobbler

$3.99

Lava Cake

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Toffee Cake

$4.99

Ice Cream

$0.99

Specials

T-bone Special

$26.99

A La Carte

Babyback 1/2 Rack

$14.99

Babyback Rack

$24.99

Catfish

$6.99

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Lb. of Brisket

$15.99

Lb. of Pork

$14.99

Rack of Ribs

$22.99

Shrimp

$10.99

Drinks

Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Coffe

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Liquor

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay 7

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay 7

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Mojito

$7.00

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Cpt Morgan

$7.00

Cpt Morgan Black

$7.00

Cruisin 151

$7.00

Cruisin Mango

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Banana

$7.00

Malibu Mango

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum

$7.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Mojito

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$9.00

DBL Cpt Morgan

$9.00

DBL Cpt Morgan Black

$9.00

DBL Cruisin 151

$9.00

DBL Crusin Mango

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Malibu Banana

$9.00

DBL Myers Dark Rum

$9.00

DBL Rum Haven Coconut

$9.00

DBL Rumchata

$9.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00

Herradura

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$7.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$9.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

DBL Julio Blanco

$9.00

DBL Herradura

$9.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$9.00

DBL Hornitos

$9.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Patron

$11.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

360 Chocolate

$6.00

360 Grape

$6.00

360 Huckleberry

$6.00

360 Lemon

$6.00

360 Peach

$6.00

360 Pineapple

$6.00

360 Watermelon

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Watermelon

$7.00

Greygoose

$7.00

Ketle One

$7.00

McCormick Vanilla

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Skky

$7.00

Skky Blood Orange

$7.00

Skky Raspberry

$7.00

Skky Strawberry

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

UV Blue

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL 360 Chocolate

$8.00

DBL 360 Grape

$8.00

DBL 360 Huckleberry

$8.00

DBL 360 Lemon

$8.00

DBL 360 Peach

$8.00

DBL 360 Pineapple

$8.00

DBL 360 Watermelon

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Absolut Watermelon

$9.00

DBL Greygoose

$9.00

DBL Ketle One

$9.00

DBL McCormick Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$8.00

DBL Skky

$9.00

DBL Skky Blood Orange

$9.00

DBL Skky Raspberry

$9.00

DBL Skky Strawberry

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff

$8.00

DBL Titos

$9.00

DBL UV Blue

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Black

$8.00

Crown Bourbon

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Reserve

$9.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00Out of stock

Fireball

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

IW Harper

$8.00

Jack 7

$7.00

Jack Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$7.00

Jim Beam Fire

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Kentucky Deluxe

$7.00

Knobb Creek

$7.00

Makers 46

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Soco

$7.00

Wild Tukey 101

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey Kentucky

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rare

$8.00

Woodford

$8.00

DBL Well Whikey

$8.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$9.00

DBL Crown

$10.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Black

$10.00

DBL Crown Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Crown Salted Caramel

$10.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Crown Reserve

$11.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$10.00

DBL IW Harper

$10.00

DBL Jack 7

$9.00

DBL Jack Apple

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jack Fire

$9.00

DBL Jack Honey

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam Fire

$9.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

DBL Kentucky Deluxe

$9.00

DBL Knobb Creek

$9.00

DBL Makers 46

$9.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Pendleton

$10.00

DBL Seagrams

$9.00

DBL Soco

$9.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

DBL Turkey

$9.00

DBL Turkey Kentucky

$9.00

DBL Turkey Rare

$10.00

DBL Woodford

$10.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Hypnotic

$6.00

Disaranno

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Rumplemints

$7.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$3.75+

Bud Light

$3.50+

Coors Light

$3.50+

Dos Equis

$4.25+

Michelob Amber

$3.50+

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.25+

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.50+

Yuengling

$4.50+

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud Light Platinum

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Fat Tire

$3.75

Heineken

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Sam Adams Boston

$3.75

Shock Top

$3.75

Tecate

$4.50

Cocktails

AMF

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Black Eye Punch

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Captain T's

$8.00

Cherry Lemonade

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

LIT

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita Frozen

$7.00

Margarita Rocks

$6.00

Martini

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pink Barbie

$6.00

Rudy's Tea

$10.00

Some Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Blue Bull

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Watermelon Crawl

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.99+

Chardonnay

$8.99+

Merlot

$8.99+

Moscato

$5.49+

Pinot Grigio

$6.99+

Pinot Noir

$7.99+

Riesling

$5.99+

White Zinfandel

$4.99+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

High end steakhouse with down home atmosphere.

Location

207 Commerce Drive, Wewoka, OK 74884

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

