Chicken
Southern
Bars & Lounges

RUDY ROAYLE

654 Reviews

$$

209 East Bay Street

Charleston, SC 29401

HANES T-SHIRT

BELLA+CANVAS ® Unisex Triblend Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee 3.4 oz. Flattering, trendy cut Double-needle stitched for durability Silky smooth luxurious fabric
NAVY BLUE

NAVY BLUE

$22.00

HANES NANO T-SHIRT. CONTEMPORARY STYLING. MODERN FIT. VINTAGE LOOK.

BLACK

$22.00

DEEP FORREST

$22.00

MAROON

$22.00

CHARCOAL GREY

$22.00

HAT

OCEAN BLUE RUDY HAT

OCEAN BLUE RUDY HAT

$30.00

RICHARDSON GARMET WASHED TRUCKER HAT

BLACK HAT, GREY MESH

BLACK HAT, GREY MESH

$30.00

RICHARDSON GARMET WASHED TRUCKER HAT

BLACK/WHITE RUDY HAT

BLACK/WHITE RUDY HAT

$30.00

RICHARDSON GARMET WASHED TRUCKER HAT

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Chicken + Cocktails + Live Fire Grill

Website

Location

209 East Bay Street, Charleston, SC 29401

