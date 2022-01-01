Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Rudyard's British Pub

717 Reviews

$$

2010 Waugh Dr

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional-ISH Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Sausage-ISH Pizza

Plates

Chicken & Dumplings

$15.00

From-scratch chicken soup with buttermilk & chive drop dumplings

Chicken Finger Basket

$14.00

House breaded chicken served with fries, side of honey mustard & Breadman Baking Co. garlic TX toast

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Battered, wild caught cod, curly fries, house-made tartar sauce, powdered malt vinegar

Fish Taco Plate

$15.50

Fried fish taco, Rudz slaw, buttermilk cumin dressing. Side of beans & Jorge’s salsa

Frito Pie

$12.50

Steak Finger Basket

$16.00

An ode to the concession stand at Del-Mar Lanes… made in house & served with fries, TX toast & cream gravy

OG Dog

$16.50
23rd Stree Dog

23rd Stree Dog

$16.50

Garlic Roll Dog

$16.50
TX Chili Dog

TX Chili Dog

$16.50

Burgers

The Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$15.50

2 thin patties, confit onions, pepper jack cheese & remoulade on garlic TX toast

Salad Days

Not-A-Shitty-House-Salad

$12.00

Power greens, pears, minced garlic, shallot, Dairymaids marinated sheep’s milk cheese, toasted pine nuts, chili flake, bad ass house croutons, sherry-thyme vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Heritage romaine, house made caesar, badass house croutons, DOP parm

Witches

BLT Redux

$12.50

Applewood smoked bacon, hydro bib lettuce, tomato, DOP parm, herbed mayo

The Turkey

$13.50

House-smoked turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, hydro bib lettuce, herbed mayo

Gay Fil-A

$13.50

Like the chicken sandwich at that famous place, but without the gay-hate, way more fabulous, and available on Sunday

Clubbin

Clubbin

$16.50

House-smoked turkey, jambon de Paris, bacon, cheddar, hydro bib lettuce, tomato, herbed mayo. Be advised: it’s BIG.

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Provolone, Anjou pears, house-spiced pecans, walnut & basil pesto.

Spaghetti Sandwitch

$12.50

Parmaggedon

$16.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, smoked marinara, brick chz, pickled cherry pepper mayo, double stacked on a garlic Philly roll

Cheesesteak

$16.50

Marinated ribeye, onions, peppers, house made cheese whiz

Buffalo Chix Sub

$13.50

Stacked, fried chicken breasts in house made buffalo sauce with carrot, celery & gorgonzola slaw

Ribeye sandwich

$18.50

Summer Fish Sando

$13.50

Detroit Pizza

Brick Pizza

$15.50

Brick chz, garlic, chili flake, basil, oregano. side of Detroit sauce

Traditional-ISH Pizza

$16.50

Brick chz, natural cased pepperoni, Detroit sauce, fresh oregano, chili flake

Sausage-ISH Pizza

Sausage-ISH Pizza

$16.50

House made sausage, brick chz, fresh basil, Detroit sauce

Hamburglar Pizza

$17.50Out of stock

Seasoned beef, brick cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, onions, pickles & house secret sauce

Compote Pizza

Compote Pizza

$18.50

Bacon, Pure Luck Texas chevre, brick chz, smoked berry compote, spiced pecans

Fiesta-ish Pizza

$18.50Out of stock

Add Side Parmigiano Reggiano

$1.00

Bistro-ISH

$18.50Out of stock

Chicken, spinach & artichoke dip, pepper jack cheese

Philadelphia Experiment

$17.50

Black Gold Chicken

$18.50

Houston pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Mozzarella/provolone

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

Same as above + natural cased pepperoni

Chef Fave Pizza

$15.50

Natural cased pepperoni, mushroom, feta, chili flake

Rudz Margherita Pizza

$15.50

Marinated heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella/provolone, basil

Classico Pizza

$16.50

Sopressata, pepperoni, house made sausage & banana peppers

Gains, BRO Pizza

$18.50

Natural cased pepperoni, house made sausage, bacon

Add Side Parmigiano Reggiano

$1.00

420

$23.00Out of stock

Chili cheese fritos, extra cheese, smokey BBQ sauce.....

Who's The Mac

$18.50

So Extra

Black Beans

$3.00

Bowl of TX Red Chili

$6.00

Chips & Jorge’s Salsa

$5.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Fries Basket

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Rudz Potato Chips

$5.00

Sweet Potatoe Fry Basket

$9.00

Tots Basket

$7.00

Odds + Ends

Burger Patty for a Dog

$5.00

Okra Basket

$7.00

Onion Ring Basket

$7.00

Side Avocado

$2.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Burger Bun

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Fried Egg

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken Strips

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Herb Mayo

$2.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Jalapeño Toast

$1.00Out of stock

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Mayo

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Mustard

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Parm

$1.00

Side Pepperjack Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Queso ( 2oz )

$2.00

Side Queso ( 8oz )

$6.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Reggie Toast

$1.00

Side Remoulade

$2.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Single Meatball

$3.00Out of stock

Side Swiss

$1.00

Side Tartar Sauce

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Turkey

$4.00

DOGS

Dog. Bun. Curry ketchup. Hot Chinese honey mustard.

Plain Ass Horn Dog

$9.00

Dog. Bun. Curry ketchup. Hot Chinese honey mustard.

Horn Dog OG

$10.00

Cream cheese, curry ketchup, Chinese hot honey mustard, grilled onions, crispy onions

TX Chili Dog

TX Chili Dog

$11.00

Texas Red chili, shredded cheddar, white onion, picnic mustard

Baja Dog

Baja Dog

$12.00

Beer battered dog, fresh herb slaw, buttermilk cumin dressing, habanero sauce

23rd St Dog

23rd St Dog

$13.00

Bacon wrapped dog, crema, pepper jack cheese, smoked corn pico de gallo, habanero sauce

Katsu Dog

$14.00Out of stock

Panko battered and fried dog, kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce, nappa cabbage

Monte Cristo Dog

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet battered & fried dog, stacked ham & swiss melt, smoked berry jam

Pizza Parlor Dog

$11.00

Dog with pizza sauce and melted mozzarella and provolone, then topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage and pickled peppers

Garlic Roll Dog

$11.00

Dog wrapped in our house-made dough, baked & brushed with garlic butter & parmesan. Served with cherry pepper mayo & a side of pizza sauce.

NOT DOGS

Lil BB Burger

$7.00

Cheddar, pickle, onion & Size Queen Sauce. Very crushable.

Hot Chicken Sandwhich

$11.00

Everyone else sells one, why shouldn’t we? Also, it has slaw.

Chicken Tendies

$9.00

Brined & breaded in house for optimal snackage.

Drunk Snacks

$10.00

Fried dough balls tossed in garlic butter & served with a copious side of house-made beer cheese for maximum dippage.

Texas Red Chili

$7.00Out of stock

All beef. No beans. All Texas. Yeehaw, y’all!

SIDES

Curly Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Rudyard's image
Rudyard's image
Rudyard's image
Rudyard's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Postino Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
805 Pacific Street Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Anvil Bar
orange star4.0 • 1,008
1424B Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Southern Yankee - Crafthouse on W. Alabama
orange starNo Reviews
1312 W. Alabama Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Montrose Cheese & Wine
orange star4.5 • 38
1618 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Riel Houston - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1927 Fairview Street Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
orange star4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Georgia James
orange star4.5 • 4,889
1100 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Rosie Cannonball
orange star4.5 • 2,866
1620 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
orange star4.4 • 2,543
3111 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
OSTIA
orange star4.5 • 2,440
2032 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Pepper Twins - West Gray
orange star4.6 • 2,242
1915 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston