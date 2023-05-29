Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rudy's Pub & Grill

780 West Williams Street

Apex, NC 27502

Popular Items

12 WINGS

$14.50

Served plain or tossed in your favorite Rudy's sauce. Includes carrots & celery with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

PUB SALAD

$9.00

Fresh, local and organic mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese topped with house-made croutons.

SMOKED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

$13.00

House smoked pulled pork topped with cheddar, creamy slaw and our pickled jalapeños on brioche.

FOOD

APPS

FLATBREAD

$11.00

Garlic glazed Naan topped with our seasoned braised beef, grilled poblanos and onions. Garnished with crumbled goat cheese blend and drizzled with chimichurri sauce. Served with lettuce, pico and sour cream.

PILE 'O CHEESE FRIES

$10.25

Smothered with house made queso, cheddar jack cheese and crispy bacon. Add jalapeños $.50 Add chili $3

NACHOS

$9.50

$9.50

Smothered with queso, cheddar jack cheese, spiced black beans and pickled jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, pico, guacamole and sour cream. Add chili, pork, chicken or brazilian beef +$3

PRETZEL BITES

$7.00

Bavarian pretzel bites tossed in garlic-parm glaze, salted and served with house made queso. Dijon upon request.

QUESADILLA

$11.25

$11.25

Jumbo flour tortilla with your choice of our own chili braised chicken or brazilian beef, black beans and cheddar jack. Served with pico, guac and sour cream on a bed of shredded lettuce.

BACON CHEESE DIP

$8.75

Smokey, spicy, creamy dip garnished with bacon crumbles, served chilled with veggies and crispy corn chips.

6 WINGS

$8.00

Served plain or tossed in your favorite Rudy's sauce. Includes carrots & celery with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

12 WINGS

$14.50

Served plain or tossed in your favorite Rudy's sauce. Includes carrots & celery with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

5 FINGERS

$7.25

$7.25

Hand-cut crispy fried tenders served plain or tossed in your favorite sauce.

10 FINGERS

$12.85

$12.85

Hand-cut crispy fried tenders served plain or tossed in your favorite sauce.

5 FINGER PLATTER

$10.25

Hand-cut crispy fried tenders served plain or tossed in your favorite sauce with a side of fries.

FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

Hand-breaded pickle slices fried and served with house-made ranch.

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.59

Fried or grilled jumbo shrimp tossed in Rudy's buffalo or sauce of your choice. Served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese. Also available plain with cocktail sauce and lemon.

SALADS

ASIAN TUNA SALAD

$13.50

Salt & pepper seared Yellowfin tuna, shredded napa, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, toasted almonds tossed in Soy Ginger vinaigrette. Topped with crispy wonton strips.

BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

$15.64

Seared blackened salmon atop romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and crumbled bleu cheese tossed in caesar dressing garnished with parmesan cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$13.75

Fresh greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, boiled egg, cheddar jack, and grilled chicken served with ranch dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$8.75

Chopped Romaine, freshly shredded parmesan cheese, house made croutons tossed in Cindy's Caesar dressing.

TURKEY SALAD SALAD

$12.75

Local greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion with 2 scoops of Tarragon Turkey Salad garnished with house made pickled onions and parmesan. Balsamic Vinaigrette recommended.

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.79

Chili braised chicken atop fresh greens, Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and garnished with pico de gallo. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Guacamole available upon request.

PUB SALAD

$9.00

Fresh, local and organic mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese topped with house-made croutons.

MEDITERRANEAN STEAK SALAD

$14.90

Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Greek vinaigrette with feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and a pickled medley of peppers and onions garnished with red onion served with marinated grilled steak.

SANDWICHES

BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

Blackened chicken breast with pepperjack cheese and grilled poblano peppers, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Also available on a Brioche bun.

B.L.T.

$10.25

$10.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with pesto mayo on sourdough toast, or wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

Hand-breaded fried breast tossed in Buffalo or sauce of your choice, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun or wrap.

CUBAN

$15.65

House smoked pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickled jalapeños, pickles and dijon on griddled pressed ciabatta.

REUBEN

$14.85

House made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on thick cut swirl rye bread. Also available as a Turkey Reuben aka: the Rachel

RACHEL

$14.85

Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on thick cut swirl rye bread.

CLUB

$13.00

$13.00

Hand sliced turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pesto mayonnaise on toasted thick cut sourdough bread. Also available griddled.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

$12.50

Hand-breaded fried breast tossed in Buffalo or sauce of your choice, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun or wrap.

TURKEY SALAD WRAP

$10.75

Roast turkey, celery, red onion, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, pickled onion, shredded lettuce, tomato and tarragon aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla.

DIP

$15.00

Shaved sirloin with provolone cheese and horseradish mayo on toasted ciabatta bread served with a side of au jus.

PHILLY

$15.95

Chopped sirloin or chicken with grilled onions, poblano peppers, and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese on griddled ciabatta.

SALMON BLT

$16.50

Citrus honey glazed salmon with crispy bacon on a bed of mixed greens with tomato and pesto mayo on ciabatta.

PO BOY

$13.45

Fried haddock fillet dusted with Old Bay seasoning on toasted ciabatta, with shredded romaine, sliced tomato, red onion, Tartar remoulade and a lemon wedge. Make it a Shrimp Po'Boy for $2 more!

ASIAN CHICKEN WRAP

$11.89

Soy Ginger glazed chicken breast tossed with shredded napa cabbage, carrots, red onion, cucumber, toasted almonds and crispy wontons in a flour tortilla. Sub Tuna + $2

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.49

Our signature blend of zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, sweet peppers and brussels with house-made black beans, goat cheese blend, shredded romaine and pico in a flour tortilla. Served with crispy corn chips and pico.

SMOKED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

$13.00

House smoked pulled pork topped with cheddar, creamy slaw and our pickled jalapeños on brioche.

SIDES

BASKET FRIES

$4.00

BASKET CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

BASKET BACON CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

BASKET CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

SIDE CARROTS/CELERY

$1.00

BASKET TOTS

$4.00

BASKET CHEESE TOTS

$5.00

BASKET BACON CHEESE TOTS

$6.00

BASKET CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$8.00

SIDE CARROTS

$1.00

BASKET SWEETS

$4.00

BASKET ONION RINGS

$4.00

SIDE CHEFS POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE CELERY

$1.00

BASKET SKINNY FRIES

$5.00

SIDE MAC N CHZ

$4.00

SIDE SOUTHWEST BEANS

$4.50

SIDE CAESAR PLATE

$4.50

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.50

SIDE FRUIT

$3.50

SIDE SLAW

$4.00

SIDE SALAD PLATE

$4.50

ENTREES

BEEF TACOS

$14.75

Slow cooked spiced beef on 3 corn tortillas with shredded cheese, Rudy's slaw, pico, red onion, drizzled with chimichurri sauce. Served with chips & queso.

FISH TACOS

$14.75

$14.75

3 Corn tortillas with fried or seared Haddock topped with cheddar jack cheese, sweet pepper slaw and diced tomatoes with a drizzle of Zesty ranch. Served alongside a garden or caesar salad. Substitute seared or fried shrimp + $3

FISH 'N CHIPS

$16.25

Beer battered haddock fried atop a pile of crispy fries, served with coleslaw, house-made remoulade and lemons.

STEAK 'N FRIES

$16.85

Herb and peppercorn marinated sirloin grilled and finished with garlic butter served with our signature fries and a garden or caesar salad.

RAVIOLI

$15.50

Herbed garlic butter glazed ravioli garnished with parmesan and fresh basil. Offered with or without house-made Tomato Basil sauce. Side garden or caesar salad and garlic toast included. Add Chicken + $5 - Shrimp + $7 - Steak* + $6

CARIBBEAN TUNA

$16.95

$16.95

Pan seared ahi yellowfin tuna with citrus cilantro glaze over seasonal vegetables with sweet pepper slaw.

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$16.25

$16.25

Lightly glazed chicken breast and a skewer of grilled shrimp, finished with herbs over seared veggies and a medley of roasted tomatoes, mushrooms and potatoes.

BLACKBERRY BBQ SALMON

$16.75

Seared salmon glazed with house made Blackberry Bourbon BBQ and topped with caramelized onion and crumbled goat cheese over grilled sweet potato medallions and seared veggies.

BURGERS

ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$12.75

$12.75

American cheese, house-made chili topped with creamy coleslaw.

BISON BOURBON BURGER

$15.95

$15.95

Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce and tomato with a house-made Bourbon Blackberry BBQ drizzle.

BYPASS BURGER

$13.75

Fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

CAROLINA BURGER

$13.00

Garlic butter, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles.

CLASSIC BURGER

$13.25

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

DUKE BURGER

$12.75

$12.75

Cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.

HURRICANE BURGER

$12.25

Griddled jalapeños, sautéed onions, pepper jack cheese and chipotle BBQ sauce.

PIRATE BURGER

$12.75

Blackened burger with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add grilled onions +.25

STANDARD BISON BURGER

$14.00

With lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Add cheese + 50¢

STANDARD BURGER

$11.75

Plain hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Add cheese + 50¢

CHICKEN STANDARD

$10.75

KIDS

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KID HOT DOG

$6.50

KID FINGERS

$6.50

KID HAM & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.50

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.50

KID MAC 'N CHZ

$6.50

KID SLIDER

$6.50

KID CHEESE SLIDER

$6.50

SOUPS

SOUP/SAND COMBO

CUP SOUP

$5.00

BOWL SOUP

$8.00

CUP CHILI

$5.00

BOWL CHILI

$8.00

SOUP/SALAD COMBO

DESSERTS

COOKIE SUNDAE

$8.00

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream tops a warm and gooey cookie garnished with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Locally made fresh, we feature Vanilla and rotate our favorites such as Cookie Dough, Bananas Foster, Limoncello and Peach Bourbon among others.

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.00

LEMON CRM CAKE

$8.00

Light and airy Lemon cake with an Italian Creme filling dusted with powdered sugar.

MOUSSE CAKE

$8.00

EXTRAS

1000 ISLAND

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

BLEU CHZ DRESS

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

ZESTY RANCH

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SOY GINGER

$0.50

TARTAR

$0.75

GREEK VIN

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

CACKY

$0.50

CHIPOTLE BBQ

$0.50

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

HONEY HOT

$0.50

KBO

$0.50

LEMON PEP

$0.50

MIAMI MADNESS

$0.50

SCORCHER

$0.50

SPICY BUFF

$0.50

TERIYAKI

$0.50

ZESTY RANCH

$0.50

BERRY BBQ

$0.50

SPICY GARLIC

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

GUAC

$1.25

PICO

$1.25

QUESO

$1.25

JALEPENOS

$0.50

AU JUS

$1.00

MARINARA

$1.50

PESTO MAYO

$0.50

BEVERAGES

SODAS & JUICES

COKE

$3.00

$3.00
DIET COKE

$3.00

$3.00
COKE ZERO

$3.00

$3.00
DR PEPPER

$3.00

$3.00
COFFEE

$3.25

$3.25
SPRITE

$3.00

$3.00
ROOT BEER

$3.00

$3.00
FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

$3.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00
SWEET TEA

$3.00

$3.00
UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

$3.00
GINGER ALE

$3.00

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00
CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

$3.00

WATER

RED BULL

$4.00

$4.00
SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00

$4.00
RED BULL BLUE

$4.00

$4.00
CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

$3.00
MILK

$3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Casual restaurant & bar offering inventive takes on American grub, plus karaoke nights & live music.

780 West Williams Street, Apex, NC 27502

