Rudy's Pub & Grill
780 West Williams Street
Apex, NC 27502
Popular Items
12 WINGS
Served plain or tossed in your favorite Rudy's sauce. Includes carrots & celery with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
PUB SALAD
Fresh, local and organic mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese topped with house-made croutons.
SMOKED PORK SANDWICH
House smoked pulled pork topped with cheddar, creamy slaw and our pickled jalapeños on brioche.
FOOD
APPS
FLATBREAD
Garlic glazed Naan topped with our seasoned braised beef, grilled poblanos and onions. Garnished with crumbled goat cheese blend and drizzled with chimichurri sauce. Served with lettuce, pico and sour cream.
PILE 'O CHEESE FRIES
Smothered with house made queso, cheddar jack cheese and crispy bacon. Add jalapeños $.50 Add chili $3
NACHOS
Smothered with queso, cheddar jack cheese, spiced black beans and pickled jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, pico, guacamole and sour cream. Add chili, pork, chicken or brazilian beef +$3
PRETZEL BITES
Bavarian pretzel bites tossed in garlic-parm glaze, salted and served with house made queso. Dijon upon request.
QUESADILLA
Jumbo flour tortilla with your choice of our own chili braised chicken or brazilian beef, black beans and cheddar jack. Served with pico, guac and sour cream on a bed of shredded lettuce.
BACON CHEESE DIP
Smokey, spicy, creamy dip garnished with bacon crumbles, served chilled with veggies and crispy corn chips.
6 WINGS
Served plain or tossed in your favorite Rudy's sauce. Includes carrots & celery with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
12 WINGS
Served plain or tossed in your favorite Rudy's sauce. Includes carrots & celery with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
5 FINGERS
Hand-cut crispy fried tenders served plain or tossed in your favorite sauce.
10 FINGERS
Hand-cut crispy fried tenders served plain or tossed in your favorite sauce.
5 FINGER PLATTER
Hand-cut crispy fried tenders served plain or tossed in your favorite sauce with a side of fries.
FRIED PICKLES
Hand-breaded pickle slices fried and served with house-made ranch.
BUFFALO SHRIMP
Fried or grilled jumbo shrimp tossed in Rudy's buffalo or sauce of your choice. Served with celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese. Also available plain with cocktail sauce and lemon.
SALADS
ASIAN TUNA SALAD
Salt & pepper seared Yellowfin tuna, shredded napa, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, toasted almonds tossed in Soy Ginger vinaigrette. Topped with crispy wonton strips.
BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
Seared blackened salmon atop romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and crumbled bleu cheese tossed in caesar dressing garnished with parmesan cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
CHICKEN COBB SALAD
Fresh greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, boiled egg, cheddar jack, and grilled chicken served with ranch dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, freshly shredded parmesan cheese, house made croutons tossed in Cindy's Caesar dressing.
TURKEY SALAD SALAD
Local greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion with 2 scoops of Tarragon Turkey Salad garnished with house made pickled onions and parmesan. Balsamic Vinaigrette recommended.
SOUTHWEST SALAD
Chili braised chicken atop fresh greens, Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and garnished with pico de gallo. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Guacamole available upon request.
PUB SALAD
Fresh, local and organic mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese topped with house-made croutons.
MEDITERRANEAN STEAK SALAD
Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Greek vinaigrette with feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and a pickled medley of peppers and onions garnished with red onion served with marinated grilled steak.
SANDWICHES
BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP
Blackened chicken breast with pepperjack cheese and grilled poblano peppers, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Also available on a Brioche bun.
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with pesto mayo on sourdough toast, or wrapped in a flour tortilla.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Hand-breaded fried breast tossed in Buffalo or sauce of your choice, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun or wrap.
CUBAN
House smoked pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickled jalapeños, pickles and dijon on griddled pressed ciabatta.
REUBEN
House made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on thick cut swirl rye bread. Also available as a Turkey Reuben aka: the Rachel
RACHEL
Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on thick cut swirl rye bread.
CLUB
Hand sliced turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pesto mayonnaise on toasted thick cut sourdough bread. Also available griddled.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Hand-breaded fried breast tossed in Buffalo or sauce of your choice, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun or wrap.
TURKEY SALAD WRAP
Roast turkey, celery, red onion, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, pickled onion, shredded lettuce, tomato and tarragon aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla.
DIP
Shaved sirloin with provolone cheese and horseradish mayo on toasted ciabatta bread served with a side of au jus.
PHILLY
Chopped sirloin or chicken with grilled onions, poblano peppers, and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese on griddled ciabatta.
SALMON BLT
Citrus honey glazed salmon with crispy bacon on a bed of mixed greens with tomato and pesto mayo on ciabatta.
PO BOY
Fried haddock fillet dusted with Old Bay seasoning on toasted ciabatta, with shredded romaine, sliced tomato, red onion, Tartar remoulade and a lemon wedge. Make it a Shrimp Po'Boy for $2 more!
ASIAN CHICKEN WRAP
Soy Ginger glazed chicken breast tossed with shredded napa cabbage, carrots, red onion, cucumber, toasted almonds and crispy wontons in a flour tortilla. Sub Tuna + $2
VEGGIE WRAP
Our signature blend of zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, sweet peppers and brussels with house-made black beans, goat cheese blend, shredded romaine and pico in a flour tortilla. Served with crispy corn chips and pico.
SMOKED PORK SANDWICH
House smoked pulled pork topped with cheddar, creamy slaw and our pickled jalapeños on brioche.
SIDES
BASKET FRIES
BASKET CHEESE FRIES
BASKET BACON CHEESE FRIES
BASKET CHILI CHEESE FRIES
SIDE CARROTS/CELERY
BASKET TOTS
BASKET CHEESE TOTS
BASKET BACON CHEESE TOTS
BASKET CHILI CHEESE TOTS
SIDE CARROTS
BASKET SWEETS
BASKET ONION RINGS
SIDE CHEFS POTATOES
SIDE CELERY
BASKET SKINNY FRIES
SIDE MAC N CHZ
SIDE SOUTHWEST BEANS
SIDE CAESAR PLATE
SIDE VEGGIES
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE SLAW
SIDE SALAD PLATE
ENTREES
BEEF TACOS
Slow cooked spiced beef on 3 corn tortillas with shredded cheese, Rudy's slaw, pico, red onion, drizzled with chimichurri sauce. Served with chips & queso.
FISH TACOS
3 Corn tortillas with fried or seared Haddock topped with cheddar jack cheese, sweet pepper slaw and diced tomatoes with a drizzle of Zesty ranch. Served alongside a garden or caesar salad. Substitute seared or fried shrimp + $3
FISH 'N CHIPS
Beer battered haddock fried atop a pile of crispy fries, served with coleslaw, house-made remoulade and lemons.
STEAK 'N FRIES
Herb and peppercorn marinated sirloin grilled and finished with garlic butter served with our signature fries and a garden or caesar salad.
RAVIOLI
Herbed garlic butter glazed ravioli garnished with parmesan and fresh basil. Offered with or without house-made Tomato Basil sauce. Side garden or caesar salad and garlic toast included. Add Chicken + $5 - Shrimp + $7 - Steak* + $6
CARIBBEAN TUNA
Pan seared ahi yellowfin tuna with citrus cilantro glaze over seasonal vegetables with sweet pepper slaw.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP
Lightly glazed chicken breast and a skewer of grilled shrimp, finished with herbs over seared veggies and a medley of roasted tomatoes, mushrooms and potatoes.
BLACKBERRY BBQ SALMON
Seared salmon glazed with house made Blackberry Bourbon BBQ and topped with caramelized onion and crumbled goat cheese over grilled sweet potato medallions and seared veggies.
BURGERS
ALL AMERICAN BURGER
American cheese, house-made chili topped with creamy coleslaw.
BISON BOURBON BURGER
Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce and tomato with a house-made Bourbon Blackberry BBQ drizzle.
BYPASS BURGER
Fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
CAROLINA BURGER
Garlic butter, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles.
CLASSIC BURGER
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
DUKE BURGER
Cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.
HURRICANE BURGER
Griddled jalapeños, sautéed onions, pepper jack cheese and chipotle BBQ sauce.
PIRATE BURGER
Blackened burger with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add grilled onions +.25
STANDARD BISON BURGER
With lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Add cheese + 50¢
STANDARD BURGER
Plain hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Add cheese + 50¢
CHICKEN STANDARD
KIDS
DESSERTS
COOKIE SUNDAE
Vanilla ice cream tops a warm and gooey cookie garnished with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.
CHEESECAKE
Locally made fresh, we feature Vanilla and rotate our favorites such as Cookie Dough, Bananas Foster, Limoncello and Peach Bourbon among others.
ICE CREAM SCOOP
LEMON CRM CAKE
Light and airy Lemon cake with an Italian Creme filling dusted with powdered sugar.
MOUSSE CAKE
EXTRAS
1000 ISLAND
BALSAMIC
BLEU CHZ DRESS
CAESAR
ZESTY RANCH
HONEY MUSTARD
RANCH
SOY GINGER
TARTAR
GREEK VIN
BBQ
BUFFALO
CACKY
CHIPOTLE BBQ
GARLIC PARM
HONEY HOT
KBO
LEMON PEP
MIAMI MADNESS
SCORCHER
SPICY BUFF
TERIYAKI
ZESTY RANCH
BERRY BBQ
SPICY GARLIC
SOUR CREAM
GUAC
PICO
QUESO
JALEPENOS
AU JUS
MARINARA
PESTO MAYO
BEVERAGES
SODAS & JUICES
COKE
DIET COKE
COKE ZERO
DR PEPPER
COFFEE
SPRITE
ROOT BEER
FANTA ORANGE
LEMONADE
ORANGE JUICE
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
GINGER ALE
HOT TEA
APPLE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
WATER
RED BULL
SUGAR FREE RED BULL
RED BULL BLUE
CHOCOLATE MILK
MILK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Casual restaurant & bar offering inventive takes on American grub, plus karaoke nights & live music.
780 West Williams Street, Apex, NC 27502
