Rudy's Country Store and BBQ 620

review star

No reviews yet

7709 Ranch Rd 620 N

Austin, TX 78726

Meat

Brisket

$19.78

Baby Backs

$19.59

Turkey

$16.98

Half Chicken

$7.69

Sausage ½ Link

$3.49

½ Hottie

$3.59

Brisket Moist

$20.58

½ Baby Backs

$10.29

Spicy Chop

$13.98

Prime Rib

$24.78

Sausage Link

$6.79

Whole Hottie

$6.99

Pork Loin

$17.58

St. Louis Ribs

$15.98

Pulled Pork

$13.98

Sample

22oz Drink

$2.29

Rudy’s Soda Cup

$2.69

Trophy Refill

$0.92

$1 Donate

$1.00

Foil Pan Discount

-$1.60

Sides

Pot Salad-SM

$2.59

Cole Slaw-SM

$2.59

Beans-SM

$2.59

Corn-SM

$2.89

New Potato-SM

$2.59

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Pot Salad-Pint

$5.29

Cole Slaw-Pint

$5.29

Beans-Pint

$5.29

Corn-Pint

$5.99

New Potato-Pint

$5.29

Chocolate Pudding

$2.99

Pot Salad-Quart

$9.59

Cole Slaw-Quart

$9.59

Beans-Quart

$9.59

Corn-Quart

$10.89

New Potato-Quart

$9.59

Cookie

$0.99

Pot Salad-1/2 Gallon

$19.18

Cole Slaw-1/2 Gallon

$19.18

Beans-1/2 Gallon

$19.18

Corn-1/2 Gallon

$21.78

New Potato-1/2 Gallon

$19.18

Bun

$0.25

Pot Salad-Gallon

$38.36

Cole Slaw-Gallon

$38.36