Rudy's Country Store and BBQ Round Rock
2400 I-35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Meat
Brisket
$19.78
Baby Backs
$19.59
Turkey
$16.98
Half Chicken
$7.69
Sausage ½ Link
$3.49
½ Hottie
$3.59
Brisket Moist
$20.58
½ Baby Backs
$10.29
Spicy Chop
$13.98
Prime Rib
$24.78
Sausage Link
$6.79
Whole Hottie
$6.99
Pork Loin
$17.58
St. Louis Ribs
$15.98
Pulled Pork
$13.98
Sample
22oz Drink
$2.29
Rudy’s Soda Cup
$2.69
Trophy Refill
$0.92
$1 Donate
$1.00
Foil Pan Discount
-$1.60
Sides
Pot Salad-SM
$2.59
Cole Slaw-SM
$2.59
Beans-SM
$2.59
Corn-SM
$2.89
New Potato-SM
$2.59
Banana Pudding
$2.99
Pot Salad-Pint
$5.29
Cole Slaw-Pint
$5.29
Beans-Pint
$5.29
Corn-Pint
$5.99
New Potato-Pint
$5.29
Chocolate Pudding
$2.99
Pot Salad-Quart
$9.59
Cole Slaw-Quart
$9.59
Beans-Quart
$9.59
Corn-Quart
$10.89
New Potato-Quart
$9.59
Cookie
$0.99
Pot Salad-1/2 Gallon
$19.18
Cole Slaw-1/2 Gallon
$19.18
Beans-1/2 Gallon
$19.18
Corn-1/2 Gallon
$21.78
New Potato-1/2 Gallon
$19.18
Bun
$0.25
Pot Salad-Gallon
$38.36
Cole Slaw-Gallon
$38.36
Beans-Gallon
$38.36
Corn-Gallon
$43.56
New Potato-Gallon
$38.36
Small Chips
$1.29
Pickle
$0.89
Cheese
$0.80
Jalapeños Whole
$0.50
Peach Cobbler
$2.99
BB Vanilla Cup
$1.00
Banana Pudding Pan
$24.00
Choc pudding pan
$24.00
Tea-Gallon
$4.99
Tea Service 10
$12.99
Fanta Orange LG
$2.99
Mexican Sprite
$3.09
Mexican Coke
$3.09
Mexican Pepsi Bottle 12oz
$2.09
Topo Chico Mineral Water
$1.79
Topo Chico Twist of Lime
$1.79
Topo Chico Grapefruit
$1.79
Boylan Root Beer
$2.19
Boylan Cream
$2.19
Dublin Dr Pepper
$2.09
Coke 8oz
$2.19
A&W Root Beer
$2.19
Sunkist
$2.19
Big Red Btl SM
$2.19
IBC Black Cherry
$2.19
IBC Cherry Lime
$2.19
IBC Cream Soda
$2.19
Diet IBC Cola
$2.19
IBC Root Beer
$2.19
Dasani 20oz
$1.89
Ozarka 20oz
$1.89
Frostie Root Beer
$2.19
Frostie Diet Root Beer
$2.19
Trough Beer
AE Blood Orange Cider Can - Single
$3.49
AE Original DryCider Can - Single
$3.49
AE Pineapple Can - Single
$3.49
AE Single
$3.49
AE Texas Honey Can - Single
$3.49
Austin Amber Single
$3.49
Bud Bottle - Single
$3.25
Bud Lt Bottle - Single
$3.25
Bud Lt Seltzer Strawberry
$3.49
Celis White Can - Single
$3.49
Chupahopra Can - Single
$3.49
Coors Lt Bottle - Single
$3.25
Corona Bottle - Single
$3.49
Crafters Union Brut Rose Bubbles - Can
$7.95
Crafters Union Red Blend - Can
$7.95
Crafters Union Rose - Can
$7.95
Dos XX Btl
$3.69
Heineken Bottle - Single
$3.49
Infamous IPA Single Can
$3.49
KAR Crawford Bock Single
$3.49
Karbach Hopadillo Can - Single
$3.49
Karbach Love Street Single Can
$3.49
Lite Bottle
$3.25
LoneStar Btl
$3.25
Mark West Pinot Noir - Single
$5.75
MGD Bottle
$3.25
Michelob Ultra Btl
$3.25
Native Texan 12oz Can – Single
$3.25
Odouls Bottle
$2.95
Pedernales Hef
$3.49
Rahr Texas Red Single Can
$3.49
Saint Archer Gold 12 oz can
$3.49
Shiner Blond Btl Single
$3.49
Shiner Btl
$3.69
Smirnoff Ice Bottle
$3.25
St. Arnolds Lawnmower Can Single
$3.49
Stash IPA Single
$3.49
TXBC Austin Lager Can - Single
$3.49
TXBC Gulf Kolsch 12oz Can - Single
$3.49
TXBC Hye-Biscus Single
$3.25
TXBC Later Days IPA Single
$3.49
TXBC Pitmaster Single
$3.49
TXBC Vienna Lager Single
$3.25
White Claw Black Cherry
$3.49
White Claw Variety Single
$3.49
Woodbridge Cabernet - Single
$4.25
Woodbridge Chardonnay - Single
$3.75
Ziegenbock Btl Single
$3.25
C- Store
Grab & Go Taco
$2.39
Spicy Chop Taco
$2.89
Pig N Blanket
$2.39
Pig W/Cheese
$2.39
Sausage Wrap
$3.45
Jalp Wrap
$3.45
Taco Cheese
$0.50
Coffee Small
$1.69
Coffee Large
$1.99
Add Jalapeño Diced
$0.50
Spicy Chop Sandwich
$3.99
Small Chips
$1.29
Coffee Caddy
$9.99
Coffee Service 10
$14.99
Tea Service 10
$12.99
Pint Salsa
$3.99
Pint Pico
$3.99
Bag Ice
$2.00
Single Banana
$0.75
$1 Donate
$1.00
Box Ice
$4.00
Tea-Gallon
$4.99
Single Drug Pack
$0.92
Foam Ice Chest 22qt
$7.99
Ozarka - Case
$11.99
Grandmas Chocolate Chip Cookie
$0.99
Grandma's PB Cookie
$0.99
Grandma's Oatmeal Cookie
$0.99
Grandmas PB Cremes
$0.99
Grandma's Vanilla Cookie
$0.99
Retail
Candy
General Store
Mask
$15.00
2lb Raw Bacon
$9.00
3lb Red Potatoes
$4.50
Advil Liquid Gel 120 ct
$10.50
Advil Tablets
$6.29
Armour Vienna Sausage
$1.79
Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almond
$1.59
Bumble Bee Tuna Salad Kit
$1.50
Butter 1lb
$3.00
Campbell Chicken Noodle
$1.89
Campbell Cream of Mushroom
$1.99
Campbell Tomato Soup
$1.19
Captain Crunch
$5.99
Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli
$2.09
Chef Boyardee Spaghetti and Meatballs
$2.49
Chicken Broth
$2.00
Chips Ahoy
$4.59
Cinn Toast Crunch Cereal
$4.99
Coke 8oz bottle 6pk
$7.00
Coke Mexico 24pk
$27.00
Condensed Milk
$2.00
Crest w/Scope Mint
$2.50
Crisco oil
$3.69
Dawn Ultra Liq Detergent
$2.19
Dayquil Liquicaps
$10.59
Del Monte Spinach
$2.19
Dinty Morre Beef Stew
$2.89
Domino Brown Sugar 16 oz
$2.00
Dove White Bar Soap
$2.69
Dr Pepper 8oz bottle 6pk
$8.00
Dry Roasted Peanuts 34 oz
$4.50
Dukes Shorty Sausages
$4.50
Eggs Half Dozen
$2.50
Fanta Mexico 24pk
$27.00
Flour 2lb
$3.00
Flour Tortillas 24 pk
$2.50
French's Yellow Mustard Twin Pack
$4.78
Frito Lay Variety 30 Pack
$13.50
Glacier Clear Distilled Water
$1.99
Glacier Clear Spring Water
$1.99
GS Plate Pack
$3.00
Hand Sanitizer
$10.50
Heinz Ketchup 44 oz
$3.00
Hunt tomato pack
$2.29
IBC Cream Soda 4pk
$3.00
IBC Root Beer 4pk
$3.00
Imperial Cane Sugar
$2.59
Jalapeno 4pk
$1.00
Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 48 oz
$5.00
Kendra Scott Earrings
$60.00
Kendra Scott Necklace
$70.00
Kraft Mac and Cheese
$2.29
Lammes Candies
$15.00
Large Eggs
$2.99
Lemon 4pk
$1.00
Lime 4pk
$1.00
Maruchan Noodle cup- Beef
$1.09
Maruchan Noodle cup- Chicken
$1.09
Music Mountain Drinking Water
$2.29
Nabisco Ritz Crackers
$5.29