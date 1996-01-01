Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ Round Rock

review star

No reviews yet

2400 I-35

Round Rock, TX 78681

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Meat

Brisket

$19.78

Baby Backs

$19.59

Turkey

$16.98

Half Chicken

$7.69

Sausage ½ Link

$3.49

½ Hottie

$3.59

Brisket Moist

$20.58

½ Baby Backs

$10.29

Spicy Chop

$13.98

Prime Rib

$24.78

Sausage Link

$6.79

Whole Hottie

$6.99

Pork Loin

$17.58

St. Louis Ribs

$15.98

Pulled Pork

$13.98

Sample

22oz Drink

$2.29

Rudy’s Soda Cup

$2.69

Trophy Refill

$0.92

$1 Donate

$1.00

Foil Pan Discount

-$1.60

Sides

Pot Salad-SM

$2.59

Cole Slaw-SM

$2.59

Beans-SM

$2.59

Corn-SM

$2.89

New Potato-SM

$2.59

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Pot Salad-Pint

$5.29

Cole Slaw-Pint

$5.29

Beans-Pint

$5.29

Corn-Pint

$5.99

New Potato-Pint

$5.29

Chocolate Pudding

$2.99

Pot Salad-Quart

$9.59

Cole Slaw-Quart

$9.59

Beans-Quart

$9.59

Corn-Quart

$10.89

New Potato-Quart

$9.59

Cookie

$0.99

Pot Salad-1/2 Gallon

$19.18

Cole Slaw-1/2 Gallon

$19.18

Beans-1/2 Gallon

$19.18

Corn-1/2 Gallon

$21.78

New Potato-1/2 Gallon

$19.18

Bun

$0.25

Pot Salad-Gallon

$38.36

Cole Slaw-Gallon

$38.36

Beans-Gallon

$38.36

Corn-Gallon

$43.56

New Potato-Gallon

$38.36

Small Chips

$1.29

Pickle

$0.89

Cheese

$0.80

Jalapeños Whole

$0.50

Peach Cobbler

$2.99

BB Vanilla Cup

$1.00

Banana Pudding Pan

$24.00

Choc pudding pan

$24.00

Drink - Rest

22oz Drink

$2.29

Rudy’s Soda Cup

$2.69

Trophy Refill

$0.92

Tea-Gallon

$4.99

Tea Service 10

$12.99

Fanta Orange LG

$2.99

Mexican Sprite

$3.09

Mexican Coke

$3.09

Mexican Pepsi Bottle 12oz

$2.09

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$1.79

Topo Chico Twist of Lime

$1.79

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$1.79

Boylan Root Beer

$2.19

Boylan Cream

$2.19

Dublin Dr Pepper

$2.09

Coke 8oz

$2.19

A&W Root Beer

$2.19

Sunkist

$2.19

Big Red Btl SM

$2.19

IBC Black Cherry

$2.19

IBC Cherry Lime

$2.19

IBC Cream Soda

$2.19

Diet IBC Cola

$2.19

IBC Root Beer

$2.19

Dasani 20oz

$1.89

Ozarka 20oz

$1.89

Frostie Root Beer

$2.19

Frostie Diet Root Beer

$2.19

Trough Beer

AE Blood Orange Cider Can - Single

$3.49

AE Original DryCider Can - Single

$3.49

AE Pineapple Can - Single

$3.49

AE Single

$3.49

AE Texas Honey Can - Single

$3.49

Austin Amber Single

$3.49

Bud Bottle - Single

$3.25

Bud Lt Bottle - Single

$3.25

Bud Lt Seltzer Strawberry

$3.49

Celis White Can - Single

$3.49

Chupahopra Can - Single

$3.49

Coors Lt Bottle - Single

$3.25

Corona Bottle - Single

$3.49

Crafters Union Brut Rose Bubbles - Can

$7.95

Crafters Union Red Blend - Can

$7.95

Crafters Union Rose - Can

$7.95

Dos XX Btl

$3.69

Heineken Bottle - Single

$3.49

Infamous IPA Single Can

$3.49

KAR Crawford Bock Single

$3.49

Karbach Hopadillo Can - Single

$3.49

Karbach Love Street Single Can

$3.49

Lite Bottle

$3.25

LoneStar Btl

$3.25

Mark West Pinot Noir - Single

$5.75

MGD Bottle

$3.25

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.25

Native Texan 12oz Can – Single

$3.25

Odouls Bottle

$2.95

Pedernales Hef

$3.49

Rahr Texas Red Single Can

$3.49

Saint Archer Gold 12 oz can

$3.49

Shiner Blond Btl Single

$3.49

Shiner Btl

$3.69

Smirnoff Ice Bottle

$3.25

St. Arnolds Lawnmower Can Single

$3.49

Stash IPA Single

$3.49

TXBC Austin Lager Can - Single

$3.49

TXBC Gulf Kolsch 12oz Can - Single

$3.49

TXBC Hye-Biscus Single

$3.25

TXBC Later Days IPA Single

$3.49

TXBC Pitmaster Single

$3.49

TXBC Vienna Lager Single

$3.25

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.49

White Claw Variety Single

$3.49

Woodbridge Cabernet - Single

$4.25

Woodbridge Chardonnay - Single

$3.75

Ziegenbock Btl Single

$3.25

C- Store

Grab & Go Taco

$2.39

Spicy Chop Taco

$2.89

Pig N Blanket

$2.39

Pig W/Cheese

$2.39

Sausage Wrap

$3.45

Jalp Wrap

$3.45

Taco Cheese

$0.50

Coffee Small

$1.69

Coffee Large

$1.99

22oz Drink

$2.29

Rudy’s Soda Cup

$2.69

Trophy Refill

$0.92

Add Jalapeño Diced

$0.50

Spicy Chop Sandwich

$3.99

Small Chips

$1.29

Coffee Caddy

$9.99

Coffee Service 10

$14.99

Tea Service 10

$12.99

Pint Salsa

$3.99

Pint Pico

$3.99

Bag Ice

$2.00

Single Banana

$0.75

$1 Donate

$1.00

Box Ice

$4.00

Tea-Gallon

$4.99

Single Drug Pack

$0.92

Foam Ice Chest 22qt

$7.99

Ozarka - Case

$11.99

Grandmas Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Grandma's PB Cookie

$0.99

Grandma's Oatmeal Cookie

$0.99

Grandmas PB Cremes

$0.99

Grandma's Vanilla Cookie

$0.99

Retail

BBQ Sause 18oz

$7.25

BBQ Sause

$9.95

BBQ Spice

$8.95

Turkey Spice

$8.95

T-Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$15.00

Turkey W/Sauce

$55.95

Turkey No Sauce

$49.95

Koozie

$1.00

Louisiana Hot Sauce

$1.99

Lighter

$0.20

Rudy's Sweatshirt

$22.00

Rudys Mask

$12.00

Candy

Blow Pop

$0.25

Chick O Stick

$0.25

Laffy Taffy Blue Raspberry

$0.15

Laffy Taffy Cherry

$0.15

LaffyTaffy Banana

$0.15

LaffyTaffy Sour Apple

$0.15

Peanut Butter Bar

$0.10

Reeses Cup Ind

$0.25

Super Bubble

$0.10

Tootsie Pops

$0.25

General Store

Mask

$15.00

2lb Raw Bacon

$9.00

3lb Red Potatoes

$4.50

Advil Liquid Gel 120 ct

$10.50

Advil Tablets

$6.29

Armour Vienna Sausage

$1.79

Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almond

$1.59

Bumble Bee Tuna Salad Kit

$1.50

Butter 1lb

$3.00

Campbell Chicken Noodle

$1.89

Campbell Cream of Mushroom

$1.99

Campbell Tomato Soup

$1.19

Captain Crunch

$5.99

Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli

$2.09

Chef Boyardee Spaghetti and Meatballs

$2.49

Chicken Broth

$2.00

Chips Ahoy

$4.59

Cinn Toast Crunch Cereal

$4.99

Coke 8oz bottle 6pk

$7.00

Coke Mexico 24pk

$27.00

Condensed Milk

$2.00

Crest w/Scope Mint

$2.50

Crisco oil

$3.69

Dawn Ultra Liq Detergent

$2.19

Dayquil Liquicaps

$10.59

Del Monte Spinach

$2.19

Dinty Morre Beef Stew

$2.89

Domino Brown Sugar 16 oz

$2.00

Dove White Bar Soap

$2.69

Dr Pepper 8oz bottle 6pk

$8.00

Dry Roasted Peanuts 34 oz

$4.50

Dukes Shorty Sausages

$4.50

Eggs Half Dozen

$2.50

Fanta Mexico 24pk

$27.00

Flour 2lb

$3.00

Flour Tortillas 24 pk

$2.50

French's Yellow Mustard Twin Pack

$4.78

Frito Lay Variety 30 Pack

$13.50

Glacier Clear Distilled Water

$1.99

Glacier Clear Spring Water

$1.99

GS Plate Pack

$3.00

Hand Sanitizer

$10.50

Heinz Ketchup 44 oz

$3.00

Hunt tomato pack

$2.29

IBC Cream Soda 4pk

$3.00

IBC Root Beer 4pk

$3.00

Imperial Cane Sugar

$2.59

Jalapeno 4pk

$1.00

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 48 oz

$5.00

Kendra Scott Earrings

$60.00

Kendra Scott Necklace

$70.00

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$2.29

Lammes Candies

$15.00

Large Eggs

$2.99

Lemon 4pk

$1.00

Lime 4pk

$1.00

Maruchan Noodle cup- Beef

$1.09

Maruchan Noodle cup- Chicken

$1.09

Music Mountain Drinking Water

$2.29

Nabisco Ritz Crackers

$5.29