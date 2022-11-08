Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4081 Hollis Street

Emeryville, CA 94608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mile High Club
Coffee togo-Large
Cold Tuna Salad Sandwich

Rudy's Breakfast

Rudy's Breakfast

$9.00

2 eggs any style with hash browns and toast

Rudy's Breakfast with bacon

Rudy's Breakfast with bacon

$13.50

Rudy's Breakfast with chicken apple sausage

$13.50

Rudy's Breakfast with ham

$13.50

Rudy's Breakfast with veggie sausage

$13.50
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$13.50

Our famous corned beef hash served with 2 eggs any style and choice of toast

Omelets and Scambles

Basic Omelet

$12.00

Served with hash browns and toast

Basic Scramble

$12.00

Served with hash browns and toast

Green Eggs and Ham

Green Eggs and Ham

$15.75

Honey smoked ham, green onion, pepper jack cheese, drenched in salsa verde

Mediterrean Omelet

$15.75

Tomato, red onion, honey smoked ham and cheddar cheese

Denver Omelet

$15.00

Bell pepper, red onion, honey smoked ham and cheddar cheese

Southwestern Omelet

Southwestern Omelet

$16.75

Chorizo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, drenched in salsa verde

Veggie Sausage Scramble

$13.00

Red onion, mushroom, tomato, MorninStar veggie sausage and swiss cheese

Chilaquiles Scramble

Chilaquiles Scramble

$15.50

Green onion, tomato, jalapeno, crispy tortilla strips, pepper jack cheese, drenched in salsa verde

Tofu Chilaquiles

$15.50

Cubed tofu, green onion, tomato, jalapeno, crispy corn tortilla strips, drenched in salsa verde, served with black beans

Chorizo Scramble

Chorizo Scramble

$15.50

Chorizo, green onion, jalapenos and pepper jack

Off the Griddle

Pancakes full order

$13.25

Served with butter and syrup

Pancakes short stack

$10.50

Served with butter and syrup

One pancake

$5.25

Served with butter and syrup

French toast full order

$14.25

Served with butter and syrup

French toast short stack

$11.50

Served with butter and syrup

One piece French toast

$5.75

Served with butter and syrup

French Toast Deuces Wild

French Toast Deuces Wild

$16.25

2 Piece French Toast with 2 eggs any style and 2 bacon, 2 sausages, or 2 veggie sausage

Pancakes Deuces Wild

$16.25

2 pancakes with 2 eggs any style and 2 bacon, 2 sausages or 2 veggie sausage

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$18.25

Challah bread French toast sandwich with honey smoked ham, smoked turkey, swiss and cheddar chee

Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

Breakfast Specials

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

2 eggs over easy on 2 grilled corn tortilla with pepper jack cheese drenched in salsa verde. With Pico de gallo, sour cream and black beans

Tofu Rancheros

Tofu Rancheros

$13.95

Cubed tofu on 2 grilled corn tortilla drenched in salsa verde with pico de gallo and black beans

Your Private Eyedaho

$9.50

Hash browns covered in melted cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs sunny side up

Popeye’s Eyedaho

$10.50

Hash browns covered in melted cheddar, topped with 2 eggs scrambled with spinach

Tower of Power

$16.50

Hash browns covered in melted pepper jack cheese, grilled tomato, MorningStar veggie sausage, 2 eggs any style and your choice of toast Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito Plate

Breakfast Burrito Plate

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with scramble eggs, pepper jack cheese and hash browns, with black beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Bacon Burrito Plate

Bacon Burrito Plate

$18.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with BACON, scramble eggs, pepper jack cheese and hash browns, with black beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Sausage Burrito Plate

Sausage Burrito Plate

$18.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE, scramble eggs, pepper jack cheese and hash browns, with black beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Veggie Sausage Burrito Plate

Veggie Sausage Burrito Plate

$18.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Morning Star VEGGIE SAUSAGE, scramble eggs, pepper jack cheese and hash browns, with black beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

A la carte Burrito

$10.50

Healthy Start

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast with melted swiss cheese, sliced avocado and sliced tomato with toast and a fresh fruit cup.

Morning Tofu Stir Fry

$14.50

Cubed tofu with mushroom, baby spinach, broccoli, tomato, toasted garlic, sesame oil and soy sauce with fresh fruit cup.

Breakfast Sandwich of the Day

Breakfast Sandwich of the Day

$14.50

Served with hash browns or fries

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted red bell peppers, grilled tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, spinach, yellow squash and green zucchini and swiss on a French roll

Old School Tuna Melt

$17.75

Albacore tuna salad, pepper jack cheese, grilled tomato on grilled sourdough

Classic Rueben

Classic Rueben

$16.50

Sliced corned beef, melted swiss cheese, thousand island and sauerkraut on grilled rye

Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Cheddar and swiss cheese on choice of bread

Grilled Cheese with Avocado

Grilled Cheese with Avocado

$15.25

Cheddar and swiss cheese on choice of bread

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$15.25

Cheddar and swiss cheese on choice of bread

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$16.25

Cheddar and swiss cheese on choice of bread

Grilled Cheese with Turkey

$16.25

Cheddar and swiss cheese on choice of bread

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$16.25

Cheddar and swiss cheese on choice of bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.75

Grilled chicken breast in a buffalo sauce w/ crumbled bleu cheese,bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll.

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$17.75

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a french roll

Starters

Nachos

$15.50

Black beans, pepper jack cheese, green onion, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and sour cream

Machos!

$15.50

Black beans, pepper jack cheese, green onion, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and sour cream

French Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Garlic French Fries

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$13.95

BBQ Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Fried Tofu

$11.00

All served Plain or with Buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks, ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Fried Tofu

$11.00

BBQ Fried Tofu

$11.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$15.00

Served on a hamburger bun w/ lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles. Choice of: Beef patty, chicken breast or homemade black bean/quinoa (vegan) burger

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$19.25

Cheddar cheese, bacon and 1 egg over medium

Western BBQ Burger

Western BBQ Burger

$19.50

BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, grilled onion, mashed avocado and bacon

Chupacabra Burger

$18.25

Bacon and goat cheese

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

BLAT

$16.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, avocado

Breakfast Club

$16.50

Triple decker with 2 over hard eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo cut into quarters.

Mile High Club

$16.50

Triple decker with smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo cut into quarters.

Veggie Club

$14.95

Triple decker with sliced avocado, roasted pepper, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, yellow squash and green zucchini cut into quarters.

Cold Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Chilled albacore tuna salad with celery and onion, lettuce, and tomato. and mayo cut into quarters.

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Baby mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, tomato, cucumber and croutons

Side House Salad

$6.50

Baby mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, tomato, cucumber and croutons

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, home made caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine hearts, home made caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, crumble bleu cheese and spicy buffalo chicken tenders or fried buffalo tofu

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Spinach, red cabbage, carrots, bacon, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, tossed with house vinaigrette.

Side Spinach Salad

$9.00

Spinach, red cabbage, carrots, bacon, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, tossed with house vinaigrette.

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.95

Red and green cabbage, romaine, carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, sliced avocado and sesame seeds tossed with sesame soy vinaigrette with grilled chicken or fried tofu

Asian Tofu Salad

Asian Tofu Salad

$16.95

Red and green cabbage, romaine, carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, sliced avocado and sesame seeds tossed with sesame soy vinaigrette with grilled chicken or fried tofu

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo TOFU Salad

Buffalo TOFU Salad

$16.00

Soups

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.75

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$3.50

Two Eggs

$5.00

4 Piece Side of Bacon

$8.50

2 Piece Side of Bacon

$4.25

One Piece Bacon

$2.25

2 Piece Chicken Apple Sausage

$7.50

Side Thin Sliced Ham

$6.50

Side of Sour Cream

$3.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Cup of Fruit

$4.95

Bowl of Fruit

$6.95

Hash Browns

$4.25

Side of Toast

$4.00

Side of Chorizo

$5.50

One Piece Chicken Apple Sausage

$3.75

Half Sliced Avocado

$4.25

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side Grilled Onions

$2.50

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Side Veggie Sausage Patties

$6.25

Sides

Half Sliced Avocado

$4.25

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Garlicky Broccoli

$5.50Out of stock

Garlicky Broccoli and Carrots

$5.50Out of stock

Side Hamburger Patty

$7.50

Cold Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Vanilla Cola

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.75

Fresh Lemonade

$5.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Aronld Palmer

$4.25

Orange Juice-Large

$5.50

Orange Juice-Small

$4.50

Cranberry Juice-Large

$4.50

Cranberry Juice-Small

$3.50

Tomato Juice-Large

$4.50

Tomato Juice-Small

$3.50

Cold Milk-Large

$3.50

Cold Milk-Small

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Apple Juice-Small

$3.50

Apple Juice-Large

$4.50

Aqua Fresca

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

All kids burgers/sandwiches served with fries, salad or black beans

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

All kids burgers/sandwiches served with fries, salad or black beans

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Rudy's Junior

$6.00

One egg any style with hash browns and choice of toast

French Toast Fingers

$6.00

Served with powdered sugar, fresh fruit and syrup

Kids French Fries

$4.00

Kids Green Salad

$4.00

Kids Fruit cup

$4.00

Kids Sundae

$3.00
Funny Face Pancake

Funny Face Pancake

$6.00

Decorated with fresh fruit and whipped cream

One Eyed Junior with PANCAKE

$6.50

One Eyed Junior with FRENCH TOAST

$6.50

COFFEE AND HOT DRINKS

Oakland Coffee

$3.95

Coffee togo-Large

$3.95

Coffee togo-Small

$2.95

Caffe Latte-Single

$4.50

Caffe Latte-Double

$5.00

Cappuccino-Single

$4.50

Cappucino-Double

$5.00

Caffe Mocha-Single

$4.75

Caffe Mocha-Double

$5.25

Depth Charge

$4.95

Double Depth Charge

$5.95

Macchiato

$3.50

Double Macchiato

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Pot of Hot Tea

$3.95

Chait Tea Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai

$6.75

Americano

$3.25

Double Americano

$4.00

Dessert

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

Oreo Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Espresso Milkshake

$8.00

Chocolate Espresso Milkshake

$8.00
Bacon Milkshake!

Bacon Milkshake!

$8.50

Vanilla Malt

$8.25

Chocolate Malt

$8.25

Strawberry Malt

$8.25

Oreo Malt

$8.25

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$7.50

Pumpkin Pie

$7.50

Ice Cream Scoop-1

$3.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe opened in 2002 in Emeryville, CA. Rudy’s was born from a desire to create a restaurant where people of all walks of life can feel welcome and eat honest food in a fun atmosphere.

Website

Location

4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hometown Heroes East Bay - Hidden Spot
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Adeline Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Patatas Kuche
orange star4.6 • 649
4321 Salem Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.4 • 675
3627 San Pablo Ave. Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Emeryville
orange starNo Reviews
5959 Shellmound Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Shiba Ramen Emeryville - Emeryville
orange star3.0 • 367
5959 shellmound St Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Paradita
orange star3.8 • 685
5959 SHELLMOUND ST Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Emeryville

Namaste Pizza
orange star4.7 • 3,414
5942 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Paradise Park Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,784
6334 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine
orange star4.2 • 1,574
6520 Hollis St Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.4 • 675
3627 San Pablo Ave. Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Patatas Kuche
orange star4.6 • 649
4321 Salem Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Jayna Gyro
orange star4.6 • 339
5959 Shellmound St #14 Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Emeryville
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston