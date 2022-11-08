Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe opened in 2002 in Emeryville, CA. Rudy’s was born from a desire to create a restaurant where people of all walks of life can feel welcome and eat honest food in a fun atmosphere.
Location
4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
