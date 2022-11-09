Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Rudy's Little Italy

506 Reviews

$$

2060 Silas Deane Hwy

Rocky Hill, CT 06067

Popular Items

Large Mozzarella
Fried Calamari
Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Appetizers

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Arancini

$11.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Meatballs Calafiore

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$9.00

Eggplant Fries

$10.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

NY Style Calamari

$17.00

Meatballs Alfredo

$10.00

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$6.00

app Lobster Rav

$11.00

Clams Casino

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Buratta&Fig Crosttini

$13.00

Wings

$10.00

Eggplant Rollatini App

$9.00

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

Greek

$10.00

House

$10.00

Meatball Salad

$14.00

Buratta Salad

$13.00

Sicilian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Blt Vedge

$14.00

Pan -Seared Scallops Salad

$20.00

Steak Salad

$21.00

beet Salad

$13.00

Pan -Seared Chicken

$15.00

D Chicken

D Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

D Chicken Parmigiana Alla Vodka

$22.00

D Chicken alla Casa

$22.00

D Chicken & Shrimp

$26.00

D Chicken Picatta

$22.00

D Chicken Francaise

$23.00

D Chicken Cardinale

$24.00

D Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

D Chicken Genovese

$24.00

D Chicken Marsala

$22.00

D Chicken Sorrentino

$23.00

D Chicken Lorenzo

$24.00

D From The Grill

Filet Mignon

$39.00

NY Sirloin

$33.00

NY Sirloin Brioni

$35.00

Chicken Maureen

$25.00

Tenderloin

$30.00

D Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Cheeseburger W Fries

$15.00

D Seafood

Clams& Shrimp

$28.00

D Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

D Sole Francaise

$24.00

D Colossal Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

D Shrimp & Scallops

$30.00

D Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

D Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

D Shrimp Bella Vista

$27.00

D Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

D Linguine with Clam Sauce

$22.00

Baked Stuffed Sole

$24.00

D Salmon Picante

$30.00

D Zuppa Di Pesce

$33.00

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Calamari & Clams Fea Diavolo

$30.00

D Pasta

D Pasta

$15.00

Pasta & Sausage

$18.00

Pasta & Meatballs

$18.00

D Baked Lasagna

$18.00

Baked Ziti

$17.00

D Manicotti

$17.00

D Linguini Alfredo

$19.00

D Tortellini Carbonara

$22.00

D Tortellini Alfredo

$19.00

D Linguini & Broccoli Aglio Olio

$18.00

D Wild Mushroom Ravioli Pomodoro

$21.00

D Gnocchi Bolognese

$23.00

D Stuffed Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

D Braised Beef Ravioli

$22.00

D Pasta Bolognese

$21.00

D Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00

D Eggplant alla Casa

$22.00

D Eggplant Rollatini

$21.00

D Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Pasta Primavera

$20.00

Stuffed Shells

$18.00

Baked Stuffed Rigatoni

$19.00

D Veal

D Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

D Veal alla Casa

$25.00

D Veal Parm Alla Vodka

$25.00

D Veal & Shrimp

$29.00

D Veal Cardinale

$26.00

D Veal Picatta

$25.00

D Veal Francaise

$26.00

D Veal Marsala

$25.00

D Veal Sorrentino

$26.00

D Veal Lorenzo

$25.00

D Veal Genovese

$26.00

Custom Pizza

Small Mozzarella

$13.00

Large Mozzarella

$15.00

Party Tray Sauce and Mozzarella

$22.00

Specialties Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

SM Margarita

$15.00

SM Meat Lovers

$19.00

SM Polio alia Floridiana

$19.00

SM Vegetarian

$17.00

SM White Pizza

$14.00

L Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

L Margarita

$17.00

L Meat Lovers

$22.00

L Polio alia Floridiana

$22.00

L Vegetarian

$20.00

L White Pizza

$17.00

HOT GRINDERS

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.00+

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$8.00+

Veal Parm Grinder

$12.00+

Sausage Grinder

$9.00+

Meatball Grinder

$9.00+

Philly Steak

$12.00+

Pepper & Egg

$9.00+

Chieeseburger grinder

$12.00+

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Burger

$13.00

Ham

$9.00+Out of stock

SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

Side of Meatballs

$7.00

Side Of Sausage

$7.00

Small Salad

$5.00

Soup Sub

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Sauteed Veggies

$7.00

Spinach

$6.00

Side Of Vodka Sauce

$7.00

Side Of Marinara

$6.00

Sun Dried Tomato Dip

$12.00

Meat Sauce

$11.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

2oz. Bread Dip

$1.00

1 Bread

$0.50

2 oz. Parm Cheese

$2.50

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.00

Kids Penne Butter

$6.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$7.00

Kids Penne Vodka

$7.00

Rudy's Food Specials

Ap Baked Stuffed Clams

$12.00

AP Lobster Ravioli

$13.00

Meatballs Calafiore

$11.00

Long Hot Signora Peppers

$13.00Out of stock

Tortelloni Calafore

$28.00

Seafood Castle

$29.00

Potato Crusted Cod

$28.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$21.00

Stuffed Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

4-6 Family Style

Family Style Chicken & Shrimp

$60.00

Family Style Eggplant Parm

$35.00

Family Style Shrimp & Scallops

$75.00

Family Style Chicken Marsala

$50.00

Family Style Veal Marsala

$60.00

Family Style Chicken Parmigiana

$50.00

Family Style Chicken Picatta

$50.00

Family Style Chicken alla Casa

$50.00

Family Style Veal Picatta

$60.00

Family Style Veal Parmigiana

$60.00

Family Style Veal alla Casa

$60.00

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Trilogy

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Pistachio & Ricotta

$7.00

Small

SM Penne

$30.00

SM Ravioli Cheese or Meat

$50.00

SM Penne Alla Vodka

$40.00

SM Meatballs

$45.00

SM Sausage & Pepper

$60.00

SM Eggplant Parm

$45.00

SM Roasted Potatoes

$35.00

SM Broccoli

$35.00

SM Tossed Salad

$25.00

Small Lasagna

$60.00

Large

LG Penne

$50.00

LG Ravioli Cheese or Meat

$80.00

LG Penne Ala Vodka

$70.00

LG Meatballs

$70.00

LG Sausage and Peppers

$100.00

LG Roasted Potatoes

$50.00

LG Broccoli

$50.00

LG Tossed Salad

$40.00

1 Piece Chicken Picatta

$8.00

1 Piece Chicken Francaise

$8.00

1 Piece Chicken Pizzaiola

$8.00

1 Piece Chicken Marsala

$8.00

1 Piece Chicken Parmigiana

$7.00

1 Piece Veal Parmigiana

$10.00

1 Eggplant Rollatini

$7.00

1 PieceStuffed Mushrooms

$2.00

1 PieceCoconut Shrimp

$3.00

Party tray cheese

$20.00

1 PieceFried Mozerella

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are dedicated to everyone who enjoys food at its best, prepared and served with special care. We pride ourselves in obtaining the best ingredients and preparing each dish with individual attention. Please allow time for preparation; your patience will be rewarded. We welcome the opportunity to serve you. If you have any special dietary needs, let us know, and we’ll do our best to accommodate you. If at any time the food or service is below perfection, let us know. When we please you, let us know and tell your friends. We sincerely hope that you will return and bring your friends. Thank You.

2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067

