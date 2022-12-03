  • Home
  • /
  • Columbia
  • /
  • Rudy's Mediterranean - 7185 Columbia Gateway Drive - Suite D
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rudy's Mediterranean 7185 Columbia Gateway Drive Suite D

review star

No reviews yet

7185 Columbia Gateway DriveSuite D

Columbia, MD 21046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rudy's Doner Kebab
Grilled Lamb Adana
Ayran

Rudy's Special Combinations

Served with a cup of soup and fries. Substitute salad, 1.25 extra.

Chicken Salad Club

$13.95

Lettuce, tomatoes and bacon

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.95

Tender marinated chicken breast with cheese

St. Louis Chicken Breast

$15.95

Blackened chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms

Turkey Breast Club

$15.95

Fresh turkey, tomatoes, bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Served with side salad instead of french fries

Falafel Sandwich

$12.95

Doner Sandwich

$13.95

HAMBURGER

$15.95

BACON CHZ BURGER

$17.95

Salad

Turkish Salad

$11.95

Cucumbers, tomatoes, green onions, parsley, olive oil dressing

Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.95

Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$22.95

Turkish Salad With Chicken

$17.95

Mediterranean Walnut Salad

$18.95

Fresh greens with walnuts, apples, oranges, cranberries and chicken

Med.walnut w.Falafel

$15.95

Turkish Salad W Doner

$18.95

Wraps

Served with fresh French fries.

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, onions and rice

Turkish Wrap

$15.95

Slices of doner (gyro), lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Turkey Club Wrap

$15.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

Adana Kebab Wrap

$15.95

Skewered minced lamb flavored with spices

Turkish Sides & Lahmacun

Lahmacun

$14.95

Very thin hand-tossed dough with spicy ground lamb, tomatoes and onions

Sucuklu Pide

$16.95

Spicy Turkish sausage, mild pepperoni, a base of kasar cheese, green and red peppers

Eggplant Pide

$14.95

Mashed eggplant, garlic, onions and tomatoes

Chicken Pide

$15.95

Sauteed chicken breast, tomatoes, base of kasar cheese, green and red peppers

Ground Beef Pide

$16.95

Ground beef sautéed with onions and tomatoes

Spinach & Feta Pide

$18.95

Fresh spinach with tomato sauce

Cheese Pide

$12.95

Kusbasi Pide

$16.95

Lunch Entrees

Served with salad, soup and rice or vegetable substitute.

Rudy's Shish Kebab Combo

$23.95

(4) chicken, (4) beef and (4) lamb

Grilled Lamb Adana

$18.95

Lamb seasoned with Mediterranean spices

Rudy's Doner Kebab

$18.95

Very thin slices of vertically-cooked lamb and beef

Beef Kebab

$18.95

Beef Kebab

$18.95

Izgara Kofte

$18.95

Moussaka

$18.95

Baked eggplant, layered with freshly-ground beef

Spinach Pie

$15.95

Chicken Kebab

$16.95

Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya

$23.95

Mediterranean Salmon Filet

$23.95

Shrimp Kebab

$23.95

Lamb Chops

$38.95+

Famous Iskender Kebab

$28.95

Thinly sliced lamb over homemade pita bread, dressed with tomato sauce and homemade garlic yogurt sauce

3-Way Lamb

$39.95

Dessert

Kunefe

$9.00

Homemade special Turkish dessert

Sutlac

$7.75

(Rice Pudding). Famous housemade recipe

Kazan Dibi

$7.75

(Bottom of pan pudding) Special pudding slightly burned on top

Baklava

$9.00

Legendary Turkish dessert

Almond Pudding

$6.75

Chocolate Pudding

$6.75

Turkish Coffee

$3.50

Fistikli Sarma

$8.95

Kadayif

$9.00

Mussel Baklava

$8.95

Kaymak

$5.00

LAMB ENTREES

GRILLED LAMB ADANA

$26.95

IZGARA KOFTE

$25.95

STUFFED BABY EGGPLANT

$20.95

LAMB CHOPS

$38.95+

LAMB SHISH KEBAB

$27.95

INCIK KEBAB

$27.95

3-Way Lamb

$39.95

SEAFOOD ENTREES

MEDITTERANEAN SEA SALMON FILET

$28.95

SHRIMP SHISH KEBAB

$28.95

MEDITERRANEAN SHISH SALMON

$29.95

WHOLE BRONZINI FRESH FROM THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA

$37.95

YOGURT KEBAB

FAMOUS ISKENDER KEBAB

$28.95

LAMB SHISH YOGURT

$27.95

BEEF SHISH YOGURT

$27.95

CHICKEN SHISH YOGURT

$27.95

BEYTI YOGURT

$26.95

CHICKEN ADANA YOGURT

$27.95

LAMB ADANA YOGURT

$28.95

CHICKEN ENTREES

CHICKEN SHISH KEBAB

$19.95

CHICKEN ADANA

$19.95

BEEF ENTREES

TURKISH DONER KEBAB

$28.95

BEEF SHISH KEBAB

$28.95

MOUSSAKA

$22.95

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

SPINACH PIE

$15.95

VEGGIE KEBAB

$16.95

COMBO ENTREES

RUDY'S SHISH KEBAB COMBO

$28.95

SAUTE

LAMB SAUTE

$28.95

BEEF SAUTE

$28.95

CHICKEN SAUTE

$25.95

SHRIMP SAUTE

$29.95

COBAN KAVURMA

$28.95

TURKISH PIDES

LAHMACUN

$14.95

SUCUKLU PIDE

$16.95

EGGPLANT PIDE

$15.95

CHICKEN PIDE

$16.95

GROUND BEEF PIDE

$16.95

SPINACH AND FETA PIDE

$15.95

CHEESE PIDE

$12.95

SALADS

TURKISH SALAD

$12.95

GREEK SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$17.95

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$23.95

JUMBO SHRIMP SALAD

$23.95

TURKISH SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$17.95

MEDITERANEAN WALNUT SALAD

$17.95

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.95+

DESSERT

KUNEFE

$9.00

Sutlac

$7.75

Fistikli Sarma

$8.95

Baklava

$9.00

Kadayif

$9.00

Mussel Baklava

$8.95

Kazan Dibi

$7.75

Chk Pudding

$6.75

Kaymak

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Rudy's Ultimate Margarita

$11.00

Patron Silver, Disaronno, Dekuyper, O3, fresh lime juice and a splash of orange

Turkish Peach Martini

$11.00

Absolut Apeach, Turkish peach juice and peach schnapps. Our signature cocktail!

Cucumber Classic

$11.00

Henrick’s Gin, muddled cucumbers and citrus infused simple syrup. Refreshing and clean

Mint Tulip

$11.00

Maker’s 46 Bourbon, freshly muddled mint, Turkish peach juice and club soda

Black Sea Mule

$11.00

Tito’s, Woodchuck Seasonal Cider and house-made bitters

Old Fashioned Turk

$11.00

Knob Creek S.B., muddled orange and Turkish cherry

Madame Istanbul

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Turkish sour cherry juice and Turkish apricot bitters. Served ‘up’

Apple Tart

$11.00

Absolut Orient Apple, Turkish cherry juice, fresh lemon and citrus infused simple syrup

The Turkish Mark

$11.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Smyrna Raki and house-made bitters. ‘Up’ with a twist

Ottoman Cosmo

$11.00

Absolut Mandarin, splash of cranberry and fresh lime. A Turkish twist on a classic!

'Limon' Drop

$11.00

Ketel One Citroen, fresh lemon and simple syrup. Served with a sugar rim of course

Gin Smash

$11.00

Tanqueray 10, freshly muddled lime and mint leaves, simple syrup and club soda

Turkish Delight

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Vanilla Vodka, Kahlùa and fresh brewed Turkish coffee

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$21.95

Pitcher Bloody Mary

$21.95

Bottled Beer

BTL Efes Pilsner

$7.95

Authentic Turkish beer.

Corona

$7.95

Modelo

$7.95

Guinness

$10.00

Loose Cannon

$10.00

Raki

Raki

$10.00+

Authentic Turkish drink.

Wine

GLS Angora, Red

$10.00

GLS Kavaklidere, Yakut Red

$12.00

GLS Angora, White

$10.00

GLS Kavaklidere, Cankaya White

$12.00

BTL Angora, Red

$37.00

BTL Kavaklidere, Yakut Red

$43.00

BTL Angora, White

$37.00

BTL Kavaklidere, Cankaya White

$43.00

BTL Ancyra Kalecik Kara

$42.00

BTL Cankaya

$43.00

BTL Yakut

$43.00

BTL Egeo Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

BTL Egeo Rose

$42.00

BTL Pendore Syrah

$48.00

BTL Bogazkere

$90.00

BTL Narince

$75.00

BTL Okuzgozu

$75.00

GLS La Marca, Prosecco, Italy

$12.00

GLS Freixenet, Brut, Spain

$10.00

GLS Prophecy, Rose, California

$12.00

GLS Segura Viudas, Brut Rose, Spain

$10.00

GLS Toresella, Prosecco Rose, Spain

$12.00

BTL La Marca, Prosecco, Italy

$40.00

BTL Freixenet, Brut, Spain

$32.00

BTL Prophecy Rose, California

$32.00

BTL Segura Viudas, Brut Rose, Spain

$36.00

BTL Toresella, Prosecco Rose, Spain

$36.00

GLS HobNob, Pinot Noir, France

$10.00

GLS 19 Crimes, Red Blend, California

$10.00

GLS Edna Valley, Merlot, California

$10.00

GLS Alamos, Malbec, Argentina

$10.00

GLS Josh Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$12.00

GLS Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$12.00

GLS 19 Crimes, Red Blend, Australia

$10.00

GLS Line 39, Red Blend, California

$10.00

BTL HobNob, Pinot Noir, France

$32.00

BTL 19 Crimes, Red Blend, California

$32.00

BTL Edna Valley, Merlot, California

$32.00

BTL Alamos, Malbec, Argentina

$32.00

BTL Josh Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$36.00

BTL Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$40.00

BTL 19 Crimes, Red Blend, Australia

$32.00

BTL Line 39, Red Blend, California

$36.00

GLS Ecco Domani, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$9.00

GLS Matua, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$10.00

GLS Hess Shirtail, Chardonnay, California

$10.00

GLS William Hill, Chardonnay, California

$10.00

GLS J. Lohr Bay Mist, Riesling, California

$9.00

Moscato

$10.00

BTL Ecco Domani, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$32.00

BTL Matua, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$36.00

BTL Hess Shirtail, Chardonnay, California

$32.00

BTL William Hill, Chardonnay, California

$36.00

BTL J. Lohr Bay Mist, Riesling, California

$28.00

BTL Estancia, Pinot Noir, California

$48.00

BTL Mark West Monterrey, Pinot Noir, California

$42.00

BTL Goose Ridge G3, Merlot, Washington

$48.00

BTL Stags Leap, Merlot, California

$70.00

BTL Cigar Box, Malbec, Argentina

$36.00

BTL Don Miguel Gason Reserve, Malbec, Argentina

$50.00

BTL J. Lohr, Petite Sirah, California

$60.00

BTL Franciscan Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$62.00

BTL Coppola Directors Cut, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$70.00

BTL BV Napa, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$85.00

BTL Brancaia Tre, Super Tuscan, Italy

$54.00

BTL Querceto, Chianti Classico, Italy

$48.00

BTL Ravens Wood Lodi, Zinfandel, California

$56.00

BTL Clos De Los Siete, Red Blend, Argentina

$58.00

BTL Orin Swift Abstract, Red Blend, California

$99.00

BTL Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$24.00

BTL Santa Margherita. Pinot Grigio, Italy

$60.00

BTL Martin Codax, Albarino, Spain

$42.00

BTL Decoy Rose, California

$60.00

BTL Decoy, Sauvignon Blanc, California

$40.00

BTL Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$48.00

BTL Josh Cellars, Chardonnay, California

$36.00

BTL Hess Select, Chardonnay, California

$40.00

BTL Willamette Valley, Riesling, Oregon

$42.00

BTL Apothic, White Blend, California

$39.00

BTL Bartenura, Moscato, Italy

$30.00

BTL Bella Sera, Moscato, Italy

$24.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Water

$1.99

Ayran

$4.00

Sparkling water

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

uludag Soda

$3.00

Uludag Big Size

$8.00

Kid's Breakfast

Chicolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Pancakes

$7.99

Waffle

$8.99

French Toast

$7.99

Kid's Lunch

Hamburger

$10.99

Pasta Marinara

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chicken Dancer

$9.99

Side

Rice

$4.95

Cacik

$5.95

F.Fries

$4.95

Mix Vegi

$5.95

Pita

$1.50

Wheat Bread

$1.95

White Bread

$1.95

English Muffin

$2.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Breakfast

Pancake Special

$24.95

Waffle Special

$24.95

Fr.Toast Special

$24.95

Two Eggs Any Style

$12.95

Greek Omlet

$15.95

Florantine Omlet

$15.95

Bacon Omlet

$15.95

Ham Omlet

$15.95

Sausage Omlet

$15.95

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

Pancakes

$12.95

Waffle

$12.95

French Toast

$12.95

Meat

$4.00

Easter Dinner

Starters

Entree

$49.00

Dessert

COLD APT.

Babaganoush

$11.95

Hummus

$8.95

Imam Bayildi

$13.95

Patrician Salad

$11.95

Dolma

$12.95

Acili Ezme

$10.95

HOT APT.

Arnavut Ciğeri

$14.95

Calamari

$14.95

Falafel

$12.95

Sigara Boregi

$11.95

Mucver

$11.95

Platter Combo

$31.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fine Turkish cuisine

Location

7185 Columbia Gateway DriveSuite D, Columbia, MD 21046

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nottingham's Tavern
orange star3.0 • 35
8850 Stanford Blvd,Ste 1100 Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Ziza Kabob - 7351 Assateague Drive, Suite #100
orange starNo Reviews
7351 Assateague Drive, Suite #100 Jessup, MD 20794
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD
orange star4.6 • 419
8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Frisco and The Reckless Shepherd Brewpub and Entertainment - 8895 McGaw Road Suite 1A
orange starNo Reviews
8895 McGaw Road Suite 1A Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Maiwand Kabob - Columbia Crossing
orange star4.5 • 3,141
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2 Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli of Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
6250 Columbia Crossing suite C Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Maiwand Kabob - Columbia Crossing
orange star4.5 • 3,141
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2 Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Ale House Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,118
6480 Dobbin Center Way Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,671
8775 Centre Park Dr Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Cazbar
orange star4.6 • 1,093
9400 Snowden River Pkwy Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
orange star4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston