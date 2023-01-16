- Home
Rudy's Smokehouse
2,151 Reviews
$$
2222 South Limestone St
Springfield, OH 45505
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SANDWICHES
PULLED CHICKEN
A classic combination of southwest seasoned white and dark meat oven roasted, shredded, and mixed together. Served with a sandwich bun or naked (no bun), BBQ sauce on the side.
BEEF BRISKET
Sliced Beef Brisket with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark. Served with a bun, or naked (no bun), BBQ sauce on the side
SMOKED TURKEY
Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast. Oooh so tender and juicy! Served with a bun, or naked (no bun), BBQ sauce on the side.
BONE-OUT RIB
Quarter Slab of St. Louis style Ribs, smoked, grilled, and brazed with our Sweet BBQ sauce. So tender the bones just slide right out. Served with a bun. Or ask for it on country toast.
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Our newest and zestiest addition to sandwiches! We deep-fry chicken tenders, tumble them in our spicy garlic sauce, place them on a bun with pickles, topped with our creamy coleslaw and a swirl of spicy ranch for a zip of flavor!
BOURBON CHIX SANDWICH
CHICKEN
BOURBON CHICKEN AND RICE
Hearty chicken breast meat marinated to sweet and savory New Orleans perfection. This mouth watering dish is served on a bed of rice. Taste the flavor of the bayou, it will not disappoint!
1/2 POUND CHICKEN TENDERS
One half pound of our hearty chicken breast tenderloins, crisply fried to perfection and made fresh to your order. Served with your choice of sauce.
1 POUND CHICKEN TENDERS
One pound of our hearty chicken breast tenderloins, crisply fried to perfection and made fresh to your order. Served with your choice of sauce.
2 POUNDS CHICKEN TENDERS
Two pounds of our hearty chicken breast tenderloins, crisply fried to perfection and made fresh to your order. Served with your choice of sauce. Be sure to add some of Rudy’s savory sides to your order to make it a perfect lunch or dinner!
RUDY'S SIDES
ADD TWO SIDES
Your choice of two delicious Rudy’s sides at a price you can’t beat!
APPLESAUCE
100% Apple. 100% Simple, sweet and delish.
BAKED BEANS
Rudys secret recipe... combining a sweet and tangy mixture of southern style beans and Rudy’s barbecue sauce with smoky hints of grandmas molasses baked to perfection... better than grandma used to make. Shh, don’t tell her, just bring her some.
CHILI
This hearty blend of beef brisket, pork, pinto beans and specialty spices simmering in a mouth-watering goodness of rich tomato based broth will leave you satisfied. It’s just is like Momma used to make if Momma lived home, home on the range.
COLESLAW
Made fresh and crispy... crunchy carrots and chopped cabbage make this signature slaw one of a kind, with a touch of tangy spices and a lot of zip!!!
COLLARD GREENS
This southern classic is reborn as a Rudy’s signature dish... savory collard greens with subtle overtones of bacon flavor is a perfect accompaniment to any meat selection.
CORN BREAD
Sweet and savory combine for perfection in this buttery goodness... Rudy’s signature corn bread. The South and the North can unite over this corn bread, bringing together its sweet flakey cake-like texture and a buttery crispy crust on the bottom and sides. The perfect accompaniment to any selection, or perfect on its own!
FRENCH FRIES
Made fresh to order, Idaho’s best Russet potatoes cut into strips and fried to perfection for each order... These fries are not too crispy and not too soft they’re just right... crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
FRESH RUDY'S CHIPS
Made fresh daily... this signature item starts with an Idaho Russet Potato cut thinly into chips, fried and seasoned to perfection with sea salt and spices. The perfect addition to any meal or perfect on their own for a snack!
GREEN BEANS N' BACON
A taste of home... green beans seasoned with secret spices and cooked with mouth watering bacon, makes every bite packed with flavor.
HUSH PUPPIES
A classic taste of the Deep South tradition - deep fried corn bread. Nuff said.
MAC N' CHEESE
Made from scratch in house, this comfort food does not disappoint. Cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta and a blend of imported cheeses, make Rudy’s Mac ‘N Cheese an instant creamy favorite and a meal all its own.
POTATO SALAD
This crowd pleasing southern savory favorite is a must try! We start with diced red skin potatoes, onions, and end with our savory blend of spices and dressing. Simply, put... delicious!
SCALLOPED CORN
*Award winning Southern comfort food at its best, meet our Rudy’s scalloped corn. Savory and sweet meet and pay homage to one of our own dear Momma’s here in Springfield in this super secret recipe of yumminess.
SCALLOPED POTATOES
Prime Idaho russet potatoes thinly sliced, blended with our special blend of cheeses and baked to perfection.
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Plump sweet potatoes, sweetened with brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and baked to perfection and topped with a pecan nut crumble.
4 SIDES "MAKE IT A MEAL"
Build your own meal - choose from any four of our Rudy’s delicious sides and make it a meal!
SIDE SALAD
Crisp Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and shredded cheddar cheese make this a perfect refreshing side salad.
RIBS AND COMBOS
1/4 SLAB
1/4 Slab of our mouth-watering, fall off-the-bone pork ribs, cooked low and slow... (no rushing perfection here!) with our secret blend of spices, served with your choice of sauce.
1/2 SLAB
1/2 Slab of our mouth-watering, fall off-the-bone pork ribs, cooked low and slow... (no rushing perfection here!) with our secret blend of spices, served with your choice of sauce.
FULL SLAB
A Full Slab of our mouth-watering, fall off-the-bone pork ribs, cooked low and slow... (no rushing perfection here!) with our secret blend of spices, served with your choice of bread and sauce.
1/2 SLAB COMBO
1/2 Slab of our mouth-watering, fall off-the-bone pork ribs, served with your choice of additional meat, bread, sauce, and two sides.
2 MEAT COMBO
Choice of two of the following delectable meats: pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked turkey, and beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides.
3 MEAT COMBO
Choice of three of the following delectable meats: pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked turkey, and beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides and sauce.
FISH AND MORE
A LITTLE LESS CATFISH
A beautiful catch of twelve ounces of catfish filets, breaded in corn meal and fried to perfection. Served with Rudy’s coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread.
A LITTLE MORE CATFISH
A bountiful catch of sixteen ounces of prime catfish filets, breaded in corn meal and fried to perfection. Served with Rudy’s coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread.
RUDY'S NATCHO FRIES
Prime Idaho potatoes cut fresh into strips and fried to order, served with your choice of Rudy’s delectable meats - pork, chicken, turkey, brisket or crispy chicken, and covered in warmed cheese and sweet barbecue sauce.
SPICY CHICKEN MAC N' CHEESE BOWL
Made from scratch... we start with Cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta, your choice of meat - brisket or crispy chicken and combine with a blend of imported cheeses, and sweet tangy barbecue sauce for a warm creamy satisfying meal.
BEVERAGES
FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE
ICED TEA
Strong southern black tea, brewed fresh daily.
SWEET TEA
Deep South favorite. Black tea brewed fresh daily, made sweet with pure cane sugar.
LEMONADE
Sweet and tangy and refreshing!!
BOTTLED WATER
Twenty ounces of hydration.
GALLON ICED TEA
A Gallon of strong southern black tea, brewed fresh daily.
GALLON SWEET TEA
A Gallon of this Deep South favorite. Black tea brewed fresh daily, made sweet with pure cane sugar.
GALLON LEMONADE
Bring home a gallon of sweet, tangy refreshing Rudy’s lemonade for your crew’s barbecue!
GALLON ARNOLD PALMER
A gallon of “half and half,” made famous and coined by golf legend Arnold Palmer... half freshly brewed southern black tea (your choice sweet or unsweetened tea) and half sweet lemonade. Swell shot and blend of refreshment, Arnold!
COFFEE
Brewed fresh daily.
BY THE #
POUND BEEF BRISKET
Your choice of pounds of sliced Beef Brisket, tender and juicy with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark.
POUND PULLED CHICKEN
Your choice of pounds of savory combination of southwest seasoned white and dark chicken meat that has been oven roasted, shredded, and mixed together.
POUND SMOKED TURKEY
Your choice of pounds of moist smoked Turkey Breast sliced up to serve. Oooh, so tender and juicy!
1/2 POUND BEEF BRISKET
One half pound of sliced Beef Brisket, tender and juicy with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark.
1/2 POUND PULLED CHICKEN
One half pound of savory combination of southwest seasoned white and dark chicken meat that has been oven roasted, shredded, and mixed together.
1/2 POUND SMOKED TURKEY
One half of pound of moist smoked Turkey Breast sliced up to serve. Oooh, so tender and juicy!
1/2 POUND BURNT ENDS
POUND BURNT ENDS
JUNIORS
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
A child-sized portion of our chicken breast tenderloins, crisply fried to perfection and made fresh to your order. Served with your choice of sauce, and two sides.
KIDS BONELESS WINGS
A child-sized portion of our crunchy, tender and juicy, morsels of meaty chicken breast. Served with your choice of sauce, and two sides.
KIDS SMOKED TURKEY
A child-sized portion of our tender and juicy sliced smoked turkey breast. Served with your choice of bun, sauce, and two sides.
KIDS PULLED PORK
A child-sized portion of our 'pulled' pork shoulder that has been rubbed in our secret blend of spices and smoked low and slow to perfection. Served with your choice of bun, sauce, and two sides.
KIDS PULLED CHICKEN
A child-sized portion of our shredded and seasoned oven roasted chicken served with or without bun, with your choice of sauce, and two sides.
KIDS BEEF BRISKET
A child-sized portion of our sliced beef brisket with a deep smoky flavor and crisp bark, served with your choice of bun, sauce and two sides.
KIDS MAC N CHEESE BOWL
A child-sized portion of this creamy classic comfort food, made in house. Fresh cavatappi “corkscrew” pasta and a blend of imported cheeses, served with your choice of two sides.
Lunch Bourbon Chicken and Rice
FAMILY PACKS
FP1
Have a hungry family, no problem! Our family pack #1 serves approximately 4-6 people (depending on how hungry!). FP1 comes with your choice of: 2 meats (1lb. each), 2 family-size sides (2 lbs. each), 1/2 pint of barbecue sauce, and 1/2 dozen buns.
FP2
Have a large hungry family, no problem! Our family pack #2 serves approximately 8-10 people (depending on how hungry!). FP2 comes with your choice of: 2 meats (1.5 lbs. each), 2 Lrg. family-size sides (3 lbs. each), 1 pint of barbecue sauce, and 1 dozen buns.
BREAD
SANDWICH BUN
Delicious, tender, flaky, buttery goodness to house and hold all that meat!
PIECE OF TEXAS TOAST
Texas-sized thick sliced white bread buttered, toasted and grilled to golden brown perfection with the grill marks to prove it!
DESSERTS
NO BAKE COOKIE
Our famous “cow patty” cookie... made fresh daily, is the perfect blend of peanut buttery goodness with chocolate and oat. Must try!
2 NO BAKE COOKIES
DUTCH APPLE PIE SLICE
A slice of moist, crisp and delicious... warm Granny Smith apple slices, smothered in sweet cinnamon goodness, and nestled under buttery crumbled streusel and surrounded by tender flaky crust, make this classic down home favorite is a superb choice.
PECAN PIE SLICE
A slice of this southern favorite, the perfect combination of sweet and salty... pecans top a sugary goodness of filling that includes butter, eggs, sugar and syrup, cradled in a tender flaky crust... a perfect accompaniment to any meal.
PUMPKIN PIE SLICE
Who says this favorite has to be isolated to one time a year? We give thanks everyday! Enjoy a sweet and savory slice of Rudy’s pumpkin take on this classic pie, great all year round!
BROWNIE
Cheesecake Brownie
Cinnamon Scone
Banana Pudding
MERCHANDISE
BBQ SAUCE JAR
Take home some of Rudy’s saucy goodness with you! Your choice of a pint sized mason jar of your favorite Rudy’s sauce.
T-SHIRT
100% Cotton. 100% Comfort food in clothing! Show your love and support for Rudy’s!
HOODIE
100% Comfort food in clothing! Long sleeved, super soft and fleece lined hoodie. Show your love and support for Rudy’s!
HAT/VISOR
Show your love of Rudy’s... all things good and barbecue while keeping the suns rays at bay.
BBQ Set
Employee Shirts
Rudy's Mug
Employee Hats
Youth Shirts
Travel Mugs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Beef brisket, ribs & other hickory-smoked meats served in a simple BBQ joint with a down-home feel.
2222 South Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45505