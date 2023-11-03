Rudy's Hamburger Steak with Gravy

$23.00

At the core of this dish is a generous, perfectly seasoned hamburger steak, expertly crafted to be juicy and tender. Each bite is a symphony of savory flavors, evoking memories of homemade meals shared with loved ones. It's the kind of hearty fare that warms the soul and satisfies your cravings for traditional Southern comfort. To elevate this masterpiece, we generously smother the hamburger steak with a rich and velvety gravy that's both indulgent and savory. The gravy, a labor of love, is made from scratch, infusing the dish with an extra layer of flavor and heartwarming nostalgia. Paired with the hamburger steak is a choice of two delectable sides, all served with the same dedication to quality and taste.