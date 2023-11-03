Rudy's Soulfood and Catering LLC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Rudy's Soul Food & Catering LLC – a culinary haven where tradition meets innovation and flavor takes center stage. At Rudy's, we are passionate about sharing the heart and soul of Southern cuisine with every bite we serve. Established with a vision to transport your taste buds on a journey through the rich and diverse flavors of authentic soul food, we take pride in crafting dishes that pay homage to our roots while adding a modern twist. Our team of seasoned chefs, rooted in generations of culinary expertise, infuse each dish with love, passion, and an understanding of what makes soul food truly soulful. From succulent fried chicken and tender collard greens to melt-in-your-mouth cornbread and delectable peach cobbler, our menu offers a wide array of classic favorites that define soul food. We source only the finest, freshest ingredients to ensure that every dish we prepare is of the highest quality and bursting with flavor. Join us at Rudy's Soul Food & Catering LLC!
2200 Thrift Road, 1, Charlotte, NC 28208