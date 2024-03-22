Rudy's Scratch Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come out and enjoy!
Location
121 80th St, Lubbock, TX 79404
Gallery