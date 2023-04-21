Main picView gallery

Ruffino's Italian Restaurant 18811 Highland Road

review star

No reviews yet

18811 Highland Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Crabmeat Cheesecake

$16.00

Blue crabmeat, Italian cheeses, Creole meuniere sauce, hollandaise

BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp, garlic, black pepper, rosemary, creamy butter sauce, creamy polenta

Seared Tuna

$16.00

Yellowfin tuna, soy caviar, micro cilantro, mirliton slaw, Himalayan salt block

Seafood Arancini

$14.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp and blue crabmeat, fontina cheese, risotto, Alfredo, Vodka Tomator Cream

Braised Pork Cheeks

$15.00

48-hr braised pork cheeks, Benton's bacon jam, pork jus, butternut squash puree

Duck Fingers

$15.00

Cripsy fried duck fingers with roasted garlic cream sauce

Wood Oven Roasted Oysters

$14.00

Fresh Gulf oysters, tasso garlic butter, Romano cheese

Fresh Pulled Mozzarella

$12.00

Handpulled mozzarella cheese, micro basil, crostinis

Eggplant Mary

$16.00

Cedar Roasted Caprese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic grilled in our wood-burning pizza oven

Taste of Ruffinos

$25.00

A sampler of Ruffino's top selling appetizer; Crabmeat Cheesecake, Pork Cheeks, BBQ Shrimp, & Seafood Arancini

Soup/Salad

Crab & Corn Bisque

$10.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet white corn, cream

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese

Wedge

$11.00

Baby iceberg, Italian buttermilk dressing, Benton's bacon, bleu cheese

Sensation

$10.00

Romaine, Tangy Gorgonzola vinaigrette, pistachios, crispy prosciutto, roasted tomatoes

Spinach Celebration

$10.00

Spinach, Balsamic dressing, candied pecans, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic

Petite Sensation

$7.00

Romaine, Tangy Gorgonzola Vinaigrette, pistachios, crispy prosciutto, roasted tomatoes

Petite Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese

Petite Celebration

$7.00

Spinach, Balsamic dressing, candied pecans, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta

Petite Wedge

$7.00

Baby iceberg, Italian buttermilk dressing, Benton's bacon, bleu cheese

Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Parmesan, fontina, provolone, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Meat Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, provolone and mozzarella, tomato sauce

Suprema Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, provolone and mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Steak

8oz Filet

$42.00

Cut in-house, herb butter, roasted potatoes

12 oz Filet

$54.00

Cut in-house, herb butter, roasted potatoes

Ribeye

$42.00

Cut in-house, herb butter, roasted potatoes

Steak Oscar

$52.00

Grilled 8 oz. filet, asparagus, bernaise, jumbo lump crabmeat

Pork Tchoupitoulas

$31.00

11 oz. center-cut chop, New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp, mashed potatoes

Steakhouse Hamburger

$15.00

Fresh ground tenderloin and ribeye, benton's bacon jam, truffle mayo, sauteed onions, truffle french fries, ketchup, on an onion roll

12 oz Filet Oscar

$64.00

Grilled 12 oz. filet, asparagus, bernaise, jumbo lump crabmeat

Seafood

Grilled Tuna

$35.00

Blue crabmeat, lemon butter, broccolini

Shrimp Alfredo

$27.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, romano cream, fettuccine

BBQ Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, New Orleans-style BBQ butter, fettuccine

Shrimp Sorrento

$27.00

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, vodka tomato cream, capellini

Fish Katie

$36.00

Fresh Gulf fish, jumbo lump crabmeat, Creole meuniere, hollandaise, roasted potatoes

Cedar Plank Catch

$30.00

Fresh Gulf Fish, cedar plank, pesto, tomatoes, balsamic syrup, roasted potatoes

!! Warning Cedar !!

Ideal Fish

$30.00

Pasta/Italian

Veal Parmesan

$27.00

Veal medallions, Italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini with marinara

Veal Michael

$32.00

Veal medallions, jumbo lump crabmeat, imperial sauce, capellini with vodka tomato cream

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Eggplant medallions, italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini with marinara

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast, Italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Boneless chicken breast, romano cream fettuccine

Lasagna

$19.00

Fresh pasta, meat sauce, provolone, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, Ruffino's red sauce

Pasta W/ Sauce Entrée

$17.00

Choice of pasta & sauce

Veal Palermo

$32.00

Dessert

Sin Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Ruffino's Famous bread pudding

Cheesecake

$9.00

Creamy ricotta New York-style cheesecake

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Classic Vanilla Creme Brulee, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh fruit

Brownie with ice cream

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$11.00

Creamy ricotta New York-style cheesecake topped with chocolate, caramel, and candied pecans

Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream scoops

Sides

Steamed Asparagus

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Sauteed Zucchini

$7.00

Haricots Vert

$7.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Hybrid Broccoli

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Oven roasted potatoes with herbs

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

Polenta

$5.00

One Meatball

$3.50

BBQ Shrimp Side

$10.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Crabmeat

$14.00

Crab Imperial

$14.00

Chicken

$7.00

Bread & Oil

Rosemary Garlic oil with balsamic and bread loaf

Side Pasta

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Lasagna

$9.00

Fresh pasta, meat sauce, provolone, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, Ruffino's red sauce

Kid Spag and Ball

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce

Kid Pasta w/ Sauce

$7.00

Choice of pasta & sauce

Kid Chick Finger

$8.00

Kids Make Pizza

$14.00

Choice of pizza toppings, and sauce

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$14.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, Romano cream, fettuccine

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Boneless chicken breast, romano cream fettuccine

Weekly Features

STEAK SALAD

$20.00

WELLINGTON BITES

$20.00

BUTTER STEAK

$60.00

BLACKENED RED SNAPPER

$43.00

Soft Shell Crab

$45.00

DRY AGED RIBEYE

$65.00

RASPBERRY CREPES

$10.00

SPIINACH DIP

$16.00

Catering ToGo Menu

Catering Soup

Quart Butternut Bisque

$24.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp blended with fresh butternut squash and spices

1/2 Gallon Butternut

$48.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp blended with fresh butternut squash and spices

Quart Corn and Crab

$32.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat in a cream soup with white corn

1/2 Corn and Crab

$64.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat in a cream soup with white corn

Catering Salad

Half Caesar

$20.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our classic Caesar dressing, shredded Parmigiano cheese and homemade croutonsn

Full Caesar

$40.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our classic Caesar dressing, shredded Parmigiano cheese and homemade croutons

Half Celebration

$25.00

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette

Full Celebration

$50.00

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette

Half Sensation

$25.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our famous Sensation dressing, oven-dried tomatoes, pistachios and crispy prosciutto

Full Sensation

$50.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our famous Sensation dressing, oven-dried tomatoes, pistachios and crispy prosciutto

Catering Entrée

Half Piccata

$60.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Creole meuniere sauce & capers

Full Piccata

$120.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Creole meuniere sauce & capers

Half Chicken Parm

$60.00

Boneless chicken breast coated with italian breadcrumbs, topped with marinara, parmigiano & provolone cheeses

Full Chicken Parm

$120.00

Boneless chicken breast coated with italian breadcrumbs, topped with marinara, parmigiano & provolone cheeses

Half Pork Cheeks

$75.00

Boneless chicken breast coated with italian breadcrumbs, topped with marinara, parmigiano & provolone cheeses

Full Pork Cheeks

$150.00

Boneless chicken breast coated with italian breadcrumbs, topped with marinara, parmigiano & provolone cheeses

3# Prime Rib

$95.00

Rib-eye cooked low & slow in our custom oven, served with au jus, horseradish sauce, mustard & rolls

5# Prime Rib

$150.00

Rib-eye cooked low & slow in our custom oven, served with au jus, horseradish sauce, mustard & rolls

Half Lasagna

$50.00

Tender fresh pasta sheets layered with meat sauce, ricotta, parmigiano & provolone cheeses, then topped with Ruffino's red sauce

Full Lasagna

$100.00

Tender fresh pasta sheets layered with meat sauce, ricotta, parmigiano & provolone cheeses, then topped with Ruffino's red sauce

Half Shrimp Alfredo

$60.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, romano cream, fettuccine

Full Shrimp Alfredo

$120.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, romano cream, fettuccine

Half Chicken Alfredo

$60.00

Boneless chicken breast, romano cream fettuccine

Full Chicken Alfredo

$120.00

Boneless chicken breast, romano cream fettuccine

Half BBQ Pasta

$60.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, New Orleans-style BBQ butter, fettuccine

Full BBQ Pasta

$120.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, New Orleans-style BBQ butter, fettuccine

Half Spag and Ball

$45.00

Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce

Full Spag and Ball

$90.00

Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce

Half Eggplant Parm

$40.00

Eggplant medallions, italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini with marinara

Full Eggplant Parm

$80.00

Eggplant medallions, italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini with marinara

Half Chicken VTC

$60.00

Our famous vodka tomato cream tossed with pasta & chicken

Full Chicken VTC

$120.00

Our famous vodka tomato cream tossed with pasta & chicken

Half Shrimp VTC

$60.00

Our famous vodka tomato cream tossed with pasta & shrimp

Full Shrimp VTC

$120.00

Our famous vodka tomato cream tossed with pasta & shrimp

Half Chicken Marinara

$60.00

Marinara sauce tossed with pasta & chicken

Full Chicken Marinara

$120.00

Marinara sauce tossed with pasta & chicken

Half Shrimp Marinara

$60.00

Marinara sauce tossed with pasta & shrimp

Half Chicken

$60.00

Grilled or Blackened Chicken

Full Chicken

$120.00

Grilled or Blackened Chicken

Catering Sauce

Pint Mar/Ruff

$5.00

Quart Mar/Ruff

$10.00

Pint Alfredo/VTC

$7.00

Quart Alfredo/VTC

$14.00

Catering Appetizers

Half Crab Cheesecake

$60.00

Savory cheesecake with baked jumbo lump crabmeat and a medley or Italian cheeses

Full Crab Cheesecake

$120.00

Savory cheesecake with baked jumbo lump crabmeat and a medley or Italian cheeses

50pc. Min Crab Cheesecake

$90.00

Savory cheesecake with baked jumbo lump crabmeat and a medley or Italian cheeses

Half Bread/Oil

$8.00

Full Bread/Oil

$12.00

50pc. Shrimp

$125.00

100pc. Shrimp

$250.00

Quart Butternut Puree

$25.00

Gallon Butternut Puree

$100.00

Pint Crab Dip

$30.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat with heavy cream and melted Italian cheeses served with crostini

Quart Crab Dip

$60.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat with heavy cream and melted Italian cheeses served with crostini

1/2 Gal Spin Dip

$40.00

Fresh spinach and artichoke blended with cheeses and served with crackers

Gal Spin Dip

$80.00

Fresh spinach and artichoke blended with cheeses and served with crackers

Deviled Eggs

$25.00

Catering Sides

Half Haricots Vert

$30.00

Full Haricots Vert

$60.00

Half Roasted Potatoes

$30.00

Full Roasted Potatoes

$60.00

Half Mashed

$30.00

Full Mashed

$60.00

Half Polenta

$30.00

Full Polenta

$60.00

Half Asparagus

$40.00

Full Asparagus

$80.00

Half Broccolini

$40.00

Full Broccolini

$80.00

Half Pasta w/ Sauce

Full Pasta w/ Sauce

$60.00

Catering Desserts

Half Bread Pudding

$40.00

Ruffino's Famous bread pudding

Full Bread Pudding

$80.00

Ruffino's Famous bread pudding

Half Tiramisu

$45.00

Our classic tiramisu made with ladyfingers, espresso and mascarpone filling

Full Tiramisu

$90.00

Our classic tiramisu made with ladyfingers, espresso and mascarpone filling

Cheesecake

$40.00

Creamy ricotta New York-style cheesecake

Sin Cake

$30.00

Flourless chocolate cake

Brownie Bites

$30.00

White chocolate brownies

Party Menu

Dinner Party Menu

D1 Lasagna

$40.00

Fresh pasta sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino's Sauce

D1 Chicken

$40.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes

D1 Fish

$40.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Mashed Potatoes

D1 Alfredo

$40.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Romano Cream, Fettuccini

D1 Spag and Ball

$40.00

Homemade Meatballs, Ruffino’s Red Sauce

D2 Chicken

$50.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes

D2 Fish

$50.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Mashed Potatoes

D2 Filet

$50.00

USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Mashed Potatoes

D2 Lasagna

$50.00

Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce

D3 Chicken Parm

$55.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Side of Capellini

D3 Ribeye

$55.00

USDA Choice 16 oz. Ribeye (Cooked Medium), Mashed Potatoes

D3 Filet

$55.00

USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Mashed Potatoes

D3 Fish Pecan

$55.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Creole Meuniere Sauce, Roasted Pecans, Mashed Potatoes

D4 Nola Ribeye

$60.00

USDA Choice 16 oz. Ribeye (Cooked Medium), New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes

D4 Veal Micheal

$60.00

Veal Medallions, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Capellini with Vodka Tomato Cream

D4 Fish Katie

$60.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Creole Meuniere, Hollandaise, Mashed Potatoes

D4 Filet Imperial

$60.00

USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Mashed Potatoes

D5 Pork Chop

$65.00

Center Cut Pork Chop, Creole Meuniere Sauce, Roasted Pecans, Mashed Potatoes

D5 Chicken Parm

$65.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Side of Capellini

D5 Filet Imperial

$65.00

USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Mashed Potatoes

D5 Fish Katie

$65.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Creole Meuniere, Hollandaise, Mashed Potatoes

D5 Veal Micheal

$65.00

Veal Medallions, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Capellini with Vodka Tomato Cream

D5 Nola Ribeye

$65.00

USDA Choice 16 oz. Ribeye (Cooked Medium), New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes

D6 Lasagna

$74.00

Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Red Sauce

D6 Pork Tchop

$74.00

Center Cut Pork Chop, New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes

D6 Chicken Parm

$74.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Side of Capellini

D6 Filet Imperial

$74.00

USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Mashed Potatoes

D6 Nola Ribeye

$74.00

USDA Choice 16 oz. Ribeye (Cooked Medium), New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp Mashed Potatoes

D6 Veal Micheal

$74.00

Veal Medallions, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Capellini with Vodka Tomato Cream

D6 Fish Katie

$74.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Creole Meuniere, Hollandaise, Mashed Potatoes

Cocktail Menu Normal

$50.00

Cocktail Menu Holiday

$55.00

Pork Loin Carving

$150.00

Roast Beef Carving

$275.00

Prime Rib Carving

$550.00

Mitchell Fish

$33.00

Mitchell Chicken

$33.00

Mitchell Ribeye

$42.00

Shep Chicken

$37.00

Shep Spag

$37.00

Shep Fish

$37.00

Banquet Red

$40.00

Banquet White

$40.00

Glass Banquet Red

$10.00

Glass Banquet White

$10.00

Decoy Red

$60.00

Decoy White

$60.00

Lunch Party Menu

Pork Loin Carving

$150.00

Roast Beef Carving

$275.00

Prime Rib Carving

$550.00

Cocktail Menu Normal

$50.00

Cocktail Menu Holiday

$55.00

B1 Lasagna

$25.00

Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce

B1 Chicken

$25.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes

B2 Fish

$30.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Broccolini

B2 Chicken

$30.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes

B2 Eggs

$30.00

Scrambled Eggs, English Muffin, Apple-Smoked Canadian Bacon, Roasted Potatoes

B3 Crab Cake

$30.00

Louisiana Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Onions, Celery, Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, Sweet Corn Sauce

B3 Chicken & Waffle

$30.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Waffle, Maple Syrup

B3 Eggs

$30.00

Scrambled Eggs, English Muffin, Apple-Smoked Canadian Bacon, Roasted Potatoes

Brunch Cocktail

$30.00

L1 Lasagna

$25.00

Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce

L1 Chicken

$25.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes

L2 Lasagna

$30.00

Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce

L2 Chicken

$30.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes

L2 Fish

$30.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Broccolini

L3 Lasagna

$35.00

Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce

L3 Chicken

$35.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Side of Capellini

L3 Fish

$35.00

Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Broccolini

L3 Pork Chop

$35.00

Center Cut Pork Chop, Creole Meuniere Sauce, Roasted Pecans, Mashed Potatoes

Lunch Cocktail

$30.00

Hor d'oeuvres

Beef Crostinis

$30.00

Pork Cheeks

$30.00

48 Hour Braised Pork Cheeks, Butternut Squash Puree, Benton's Bacon Jam

Boudin Balls

$25.00

Homemade Boudin with Popcorn Rice, Served with Spicy Mustard Sauce

Crab Cakes

$45.00

Fresh Louisiana Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Chef's Special Seasoning Blend, Panko Breadcrumbs, Served with Remoulade sauce

Mini Crab Cheesecakes

$45.00

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Baked with a Medley of Italian Cheeses, Topped with Hollandaise

Crab Ravigote

$45.00

Redfish Beignets

$30.00

Savory Beignets with Fresh Redfish Tails, Served with Green Onion Coulis

Tuna Cones

$38.00

Fried Shrimp

$45.00

Jumbo Fried Gulf Shrimp, Served with Tangy Cocktail Sauce

Seafood Arancine

$45.00

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Gulf Shrimp, Fontina and Risotto Cheeses Rolled in Italian Breadcrumbs, Served with Alfredo and Vodka Tomato Cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$45.00

Jumbo Spicy Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Served with Tangy Cocktail Sauce

Artichoke Truffles

$25.00

Artichoke Hearts, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic, Olive Oil

Bruschetta

$20.00

Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil

Caprese Skewers

$30.00

Fresh Cherry Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar

Eggplant Spears

$20.00

Fresh Eggplant Spears Lightly Fried, Served with Marinara

Wrapped Asparagus

$30.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Asparagus, Truffle Aioli

Oven Oysters

$50.00

Fresh Shucked Gulf Oysters, Tasso Butter, Romano Cheese

Fried Oysters

$45.00

Gulf Oysters Lightly Battered and Fried, Served with Marinara

Choc Chip Beignets

$20.00

Brownie Bites

$20.00

Cookies

$20.00

AV/Room Rental

Screen

$50.00

Projector

$100.00

TV

$100.00

Speakers

$100.00

Mic

$50.00

Room Charge

$100.00

UM Room Fee

$1.00

NA Beverages Menu

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Still Water

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.95

Espresso

$4.95

Decaf Espresso

$4.95

Milk

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Pious Mocktail

$8.00

Luce Mocktail

$8.00

Club Soda

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ruffino's is a Steak, Seafood and Italian inspired restaurant that focuses on the Celebration of Life, regardless of the occasion.

Location

18811 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Pork Highland - 18143 Perkins Rd Suite D
orange starNo Reviews
18143 Perkins Rd Suite D Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurantnext
Pimanyoli's Sidewalk Cafe/Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
14241 Airline Highway Suite 105 Baton Rouge, LA 70817
View restaurantnext
New York Bagel Company - Airline Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
13200 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70817
View restaurantnext
On the Half Shell
orange starNo Reviews
37390 Perkins Road Suite A Prairieville, LA 70769
View restaurantnext
Mason's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
13556 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70817
View restaurantnext
Rotolo's Pizzeria - Prairieville, LA
orange star4.3 • 335
17530 Airline Hwy Prairieville, LA 70769
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston