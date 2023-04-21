- Home
Ruffino's Italian Restaurant 18811 Highland Road
18811 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
Crabmeat Cheesecake
Blue crabmeat, Italian cheeses, Creole meuniere sauce, hollandaise
BBQ Shrimp
Jumbo gulf shrimp, garlic, black pepper, rosemary, creamy butter sauce, creamy polenta
Seared Tuna
Yellowfin tuna, soy caviar, micro cilantro, mirliton slaw, Himalayan salt block
Seafood Arancini
Jumbo gulf shrimp and blue crabmeat, fontina cheese, risotto, Alfredo, Vodka Tomator Cream
Braised Pork Cheeks
48-hr braised pork cheeks, Benton's bacon jam, pork jus, butternut squash puree
Duck Fingers
Cripsy fried duck fingers with roasted garlic cream sauce
Wood Oven Roasted Oysters
Fresh Gulf oysters, tasso garlic butter, Romano cheese
Fresh Pulled Mozzarella
Handpulled mozzarella cheese, micro basil, crostinis
Eggplant Mary
Cedar Roasted Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic grilled in our wood-burning pizza oven
Taste of Ruffinos
A sampler of Ruffino's top selling appetizer; Crabmeat Cheesecake, Pork Cheeks, BBQ Shrimp, & Seafood Arancini
Soup/Salad
Crab & Corn Bisque
Jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet white corn, cream
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese
Wedge
Baby iceberg, Italian buttermilk dressing, Benton's bacon, bleu cheese
Sensation
Romaine, Tangy Gorgonzola vinaigrette, pistachios, crispy prosciutto, roasted tomatoes
Spinach Celebration
Spinach, Balsamic dressing, candied pecans, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic
Petite Sensation
Romaine, Tangy Gorgonzola Vinaigrette, pistachios, crispy prosciutto, roasted tomatoes
Petite Caesar
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese
Petite Celebration
Spinach, Balsamic dressing, candied pecans, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta
Petite Wedge
Baby iceberg, Italian buttermilk dressing, Benton's bacon, bleu cheese
Pizza
Four Cheese Pizza
Parmesan, fontina, provolone, mozzarella and tomato sauce
Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, provolone and mozzarella, tomato sauce
Suprema Pizza
Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, provolone and mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Steak
8oz Filet
Cut in-house, herb butter, roasted potatoes
12 oz Filet
Cut in-house, herb butter, roasted potatoes
Ribeye
Cut in-house, herb butter, roasted potatoes
Steak Oscar
Grilled 8 oz. filet, asparagus, bernaise, jumbo lump crabmeat
Pork Tchoupitoulas
11 oz. center-cut chop, New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp, mashed potatoes
Steakhouse Hamburger
Fresh ground tenderloin and ribeye, benton's bacon jam, truffle mayo, sauteed onions, truffle french fries, ketchup, on an onion roll
12 oz Filet Oscar
Grilled 12 oz. filet, asparagus, bernaise, jumbo lump crabmeat
Seafood
Grilled Tuna
Blue crabmeat, lemon butter, broccolini
Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, romano cream, fettuccine
BBQ Shrimp Pasta
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, New Orleans-style BBQ butter, fettuccine
Shrimp Sorrento
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, vodka tomato cream, capellini
Fish Katie
Fresh Gulf fish, jumbo lump crabmeat, Creole meuniere, hollandaise, roasted potatoes
Cedar Plank Catch
Fresh Gulf Fish, cedar plank, pesto, tomatoes, balsamic syrup, roasted potatoes
!! Warning Cedar !!
Ideal Fish
Pasta/Italian
Veal Parmesan
Veal medallions, Italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini with marinara
Veal Michael
Veal medallions, jumbo lump crabmeat, imperial sauce, capellini with vodka tomato cream
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant medallions, italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini with marinara
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless chicken breast, Italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini
Chicken Alfredo
Boneless chicken breast, romano cream fettuccine
Lasagna
Fresh pasta, meat sauce, provolone, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, Ruffino's red sauce
Pasta W/ Sauce Entrée
Choice of pasta & sauce
Veal Palermo
Dessert
Sin Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Bread Pudding
Ruffino's Famous bread pudding
Cheesecake
Creamy ricotta New York-style cheesecake
Crème Brulee
Classic Vanilla Creme Brulee, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh fruit
Brownie with ice cream
Turtle Cheesecake
Creamy ricotta New York-style cheesecake topped with chocolate, caramel, and candied pecans
Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream scoops
Sides
Steamed Asparagus
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Zucchini
Haricots Vert
Broccolini
Hybrid Broccoli
Roasted Potatoes
Oven roasted potatoes with herbs
Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
Truffle Fries
Polenta
One Meatball
BBQ Shrimp Side
Shrimp
Crabmeat
Crab Imperial
Chicken
Bread & Oil
Rosemary Garlic oil with balsamic and bread loaf
Side Pasta
Kid's Menu
Kid Lasagna
Fresh pasta, meat sauce, provolone, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, Ruffino's red sauce
Kid Spag and Ball
Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce
Kid Pasta w/ Sauce
Choice of pasta & sauce
Kid Chick Finger
Kids Make Pizza
Choice of pizza toppings, and sauce
Kids Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, Romano cream, fettuccine
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Boneless chicken breast, romano cream fettuccine
Weekly Features
Catering ToGo Menu
Catering Soup
Quart Butternut Bisque
Jumbo Gulf shrimp blended with fresh butternut squash and spices
1/2 Gallon Butternut
Jumbo Gulf shrimp blended with fresh butternut squash and spices
Quart Corn and Crab
Jumbo lump crabmeat in a cream soup with white corn
1/2 Corn and Crab
Jumbo lump crabmeat in a cream soup with white corn
Catering Salad
Half Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with our classic Caesar dressing, shredded Parmigiano cheese and homemade croutonsn
Full Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with our classic Caesar dressing, shredded Parmigiano cheese and homemade croutons
Half Celebration
Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette
Full Celebration
Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette
Half Sensation
Romaine lettuce tossed with our famous Sensation dressing, oven-dried tomatoes, pistachios and crispy prosciutto
Full Sensation
Romaine lettuce tossed with our famous Sensation dressing, oven-dried tomatoes, pistachios and crispy prosciutto
Catering Entrée
Half Piccata
Grilled chicken breast topped with Creole meuniere sauce & capers
Full Piccata
Grilled chicken breast topped with Creole meuniere sauce & capers
Half Chicken Parm
Boneless chicken breast coated with italian breadcrumbs, topped with marinara, parmigiano & provolone cheeses
Full Chicken Parm
Boneless chicken breast coated with italian breadcrumbs, topped with marinara, parmigiano & provolone cheeses
Half Pork Cheeks
Boneless chicken breast coated with italian breadcrumbs, topped with marinara, parmigiano & provolone cheeses
Full Pork Cheeks
Boneless chicken breast coated with italian breadcrumbs, topped with marinara, parmigiano & provolone cheeses
3# Prime Rib
Rib-eye cooked low & slow in our custom oven, served with au jus, horseradish sauce, mustard & rolls
5# Prime Rib
Rib-eye cooked low & slow in our custom oven, served with au jus, horseradish sauce, mustard & rolls
Half Lasagna
Tender fresh pasta sheets layered with meat sauce, ricotta, parmigiano & provolone cheeses, then topped with Ruffino's red sauce
Full Lasagna
Tender fresh pasta sheets layered with meat sauce, ricotta, parmigiano & provolone cheeses, then topped with Ruffino's red sauce
Half Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, romano cream, fettuccine
Full Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, romano cream, fettuccine
Half Chicken Alfredo
Boneless chicken breast, romano cream fettuccine
Full Chicken Alfredo
Boneless chicken breast, romano cream fettuccine
Half BBQ Pasta
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, New Orleans-style BBQ butter, fettuccine
Full BBQ Pasta
Jumbo Gulf shrimp, New Orleans-style BBQ butter, fettuccine
Half Spag and Ball
Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce
Full Spag and Ball
Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce
Half Eggplant Parm
Eggplant medallions, italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini with marinara
Full Eggplant Parm
Eggplant medallions, italian bread crumbs, marinara, provolone cheese, side of capellini with marinara
Half Chicken VTC
Our famous vodka tomato cream tossed with pasta & chicken
Full Chicken VTC
Our famous vodka tomato cream tossed with pasta & chicken
Half Shrimp VTC
Our famous vodka tomato cream tossed with pasta & shrimp
Full Shrimp VTC
Our famous vodka tomato cream tossed with pasta & shrimp
Half Chicken Marinara
Marinara sauce tossed with pasta & chicken
Full Chicken Marinara
Marinara sauce tossed with pasta & chicken
Half Shrimp Marinara
Marinara sauce tossed with pasta & shrimp
Half Chicken
Grilled or Blackened Chicken
Full Chicken
Grilled or Blackened Chicken
Catering Appetizers
Half Crab Cheesecake
Savory cheesecake with baked jumbo lump crabmeat and a medley or Italian cheeses
Full Crab Cheesecake
Savory cheesecake with baked jumbo lump crabmeat and a medley or Italian cheeses
50pc. Min Crab Cheesecake
Savory cheesecake with baked jumbo lump crabmeat and a medley or Italian cheeses
Half Bread/Oil
Full Bread/Oil
50pc. Shrimp
100pc. Shrimp
Quart Butternut Puree
Gallon Butternut Puree
Pint Crab Dip
Jumbo lump crabmeat with heavy cream and melted Italian cheeses served with crostini
Quart Crab Dip
Jumbo lump crabmeat with heavy cream and melted Italian cheeses served with crostini
1/2 Gal Spin Dip
Fresh spinach and artichoke blended with cheeses and served with crackers
Gal Spin Dip
Fresh spinach and artichoke blended with cheeses and served with crackers
Deviled Eggs
Catering Sides
Catering Desserts
Half Bread Pudding
Ruffino's Famous bread pudding
Full Bread Pudding
Ruffino's Famous bread pudding
Half Tiramisu
Our classic tiramisu made with ladyfingers, espresso and mascarpone filling
Full Tiramisu
Our classic tiramisu made with ladyfingers, espresso and mascarpone filling
Cheesecake
Creamy ricotta New York-style cheesecake
Sin Cake
Flourless chocolate cake
Brownie Bites
White chocolate brownies
Party Menu
Dinner Party Menu
D1 Lasagna
Fresh pasta sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino's Sauce
D1 Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes
D1 Fish
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Mashed Potatoes
D1 Alfredo
Boneless Chicken Breast, Romano Cream, Fettuccini
D1 Spag and Ball
Homemade Meatballs, Ruffino’s Red Sauce
D2 Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes
D2 Fish
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Mashed Potatoes
D2 Filet
USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Mashed Potatoes
D2 Lasagna
Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce
D3 Chicken Parm
Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Side of Capellini
D3 Ribeye
USDA Choice 16 oz. Ribeye (Cooked Medium), Mashed Potatoes
D3 Filet
USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Mashed Potatoes
D3 Fish Pecan
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Creole Meuniere Sauce, Roasted Pecans, Mashed Potatoes
D4 Nola Ribeye
USDA Choice 16 oz. Ribeye (Cooked Medium), New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes
D4 Veal Micheal
Veal Medallions, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Capellini with Vodka Tomato Cream
D4 Fish Katie
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Creole Meuniere, Hollandaise, Mashed Potatoes
D4 Filet Imperial
USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Mashed Potatoes
D5 Pork Chop
Center Cut Pork Chop, Creole Meuniere Sauce, Roasted Pecans, Mashed Potatoes
D5 Chicken Parm
Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Side of Capellini
D5 Filet Imperial
USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Mashed Potatoes
D5 Fish Katie
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Creole Meuniere, Hollandaise, Mashed Potatoes
D5 Veal Micheal
Veal Medallions, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Capellini with Vodka Tomato Cream
D5 Nola Ribeye
USDA Choice 16 oz. Ribeye (Cooked Medium), New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes
D6 Lasagna
Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Red Sauce
D6 Pork Tchop
Center Cut Pork Chop, New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes
D6 Chicken Parm
Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Side of Capellini
D6 Filet Imperial
USDA Choice 8 oz. Filet (Cooked Medium), Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Mashed Potatoes
D6 Nola Ribeye
USDA Choice 16 oz. Ribeye (Cooked Medium), New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp Mashed Potatoes
D6 Veal Micheal
Veal Medallions, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Imperial Sauce, Capellini with Vodka Tomato Cream
D6 Fish Katie
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Creole Meuniere, Hollandaise, Mashed Potatoes
Cocktail Menu Normal
Cocktail Menu Holiday
Pork Loin Carving
Roast Beef Carving
Prime Rib Carving
Mitchell Fish
Mitchell Chicken
Mitchell Ribeye
Shep Chicken
Shep Spag
Shep Fish
Banquet Red
Banquet White
Glass Banquet Red
Glass Banquet White
Decoy Red
Decoy White
Lunch Party Menu
Pork Loin Carving
Roast Beef Carving
Prime Rib Carving
Cocktail Menu Normal
Cocktail Menu Holiday
B1 Lasagna
Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce
B1 Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes
B2 Fish
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Broccolini
B2 Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes
B2 Eggs
Scrambled Eggs, English Muffin, Apple-Smoked Canadian Bacon, Roasted Potatoes
B3 Crab Cake
Louisiana Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Onions, Celery, Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, Sweet Corn Sauce
B3 Chicken & Waffle
Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Waffle, Maple Syrup
B3 Eggs
Scrambled Eggs, English Muffin, Apple-Smoked Canadian Bacon, Roasted Potatoes
Brunch Cocktail
L1 Lasagna
Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce
L1 Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes
L2 Lasagna
Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce
L2 Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes
L2 Fish
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Broccolini
L3 Lasagna
Fresh Pasta Sheets Layered with Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Provolone Cheeses, Ruffino’s Sauce
L3 Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Side of Capellini
L3 Fish
Fresh Gulf Fish of the Day, Lemon Butter Sauce, Broccolini
L3 Pork Chop
Center Cut Pork Chop, Creole Meuniere Sauce, Roasted Pecans, Mashed Potatoes
Lunch Cocktail
Hor d'oeuvres
Beef Crostinis
Pork Cheeks
48 Hour Braised Pork Cheeks, Butternut Squash Puree, Benton's Bacon Jam
Boudin Balls
Homemade Boudin with Popcorn Rice, Served with Spicy Mustard Sauce
Crab Cakes
Fresh Louisiana Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Chef's Special Seasoning Blend, Panko Breadcrumbs, Served with Remoulade sauce
Mini Crab Cheesecakes
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Baked with a Medley of Italian Cheeses, Topped with Hollandaise
Crab Ravigote
Redfish Beignets
Savory Beignets with Fresh Redfish Tails, Served with Green Onion Coulis
Tuna Cones
Fried Shrimp
Jumbo Fried Gulf Shrimp, Served with Tangy Cocktail Sauce
Seafood Arancine
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Gulf Shrimp, Fontina and Risotto Cheeses Rolled in Italian Breadcrumbs, Served with Alfredo and Vodka Tomato Cream
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo Spicy Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Served with Tangy Cocktail Sauce
Artichoke Truffles
Artichoke Hearts, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic, Olive Oil
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil
Caprese Skewers
Fresh Cherry Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar
Eggplant Spears
Fresh Eggplant Spears Lightly Fried, Served with Marinara
Wrapped Asparagus
Prosciutto, Fresh Asparagus, Truffle Aioli
Oven Oysters
Fresh Shucked Gulf Oysters, Tasso Butter, Romano Cheese
Fried Oysters
Gulf Oysters Lightly Battered and Fried, Served with Marinara
Choc Chip Beignets
Brownie Bites
Cookies
AV/Room Rental
NA Beverages Menu
NA Beverages
Soda
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Sparkling Water
Still Water
Hot Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Cappuccino
Decaf Cappuccino
Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Milk
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Bloody Mary
Pious Mocktail
Luce Mocktail
Club Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Ruffino's is a Steak, Seafood and Italian inspired restaurant that focuses on the Celebration of Life, regardless of the occasion.
18811 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809