- Home
- /
- Port Saint Lucie
- /
- Ruffino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 1145 Southeast Port Saint Lucie Boulevard
Ruffino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria 1145 Southeast Port Saint Lucie Boulevard
No reviews yet
1145 Southeast Port Saint Lucie Boulevard
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$9.95
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil, served with toasted Italian bread
- Oreganata$11.95
Stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs
- Casino$11.95
Stuffed with bacon, pimentos, onions & chopped provolone
- F. Calamari$14.95
Fried squid with a side of marinara sauce
- Mozz Sticks$9.95
Served with a side of sauce
- Caprese$13.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, green olives, olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- Mussels Apt$13.95
Whole mussels sautéed with choice of white wine & garlic or marinara sauce
- Clams Apt$16.95
Whole clams sautéed with choice of white wine & garlic or marinara sauce
- Scungilli Salad$17.95
- St Mushrooms$12.95
- Arancini Rice Balls$9.95Out of stock
Rice Ball stuffed with mozzarella cheese, ground beef and peas
Pasta
- Tomato Sauce$13.95
- Marinara$13.95
- Meat Sauce$16.95
- Meatball$15.95
- Sausage$15.95
- 1 MB 1 Saug$15.95
- Garlic & Oil$13.95
- Clam Sauce$20.95
White or red
- Shrp Sauce$20.95
In a pink sauce
- Broc Rab Saug$22.95
- Bolognese$20.95
Meat sauce, garlic, onions, plum tomatoes & green peas
- Vodka$18.95
Chopped onions & vodka in a pink sauce
- Carbonara$20.95
Bacon, onions, heavy cream & parmesan
- Broccoli Sauce$17.95
In garlic & oil with grated cheese
Pasta
Chix/Veal
- Parmigiana$20.95
Breaded cutlet in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella
- Cacciatore$21.95
Sautéed with white wine, green peppers, mushrooms & black olives in a fresh plum tomato sauce
- Francese$21.95
Dipped in flour & egg then sautéed in butter, lemon & white wine
- Marsala$21.95
Sautéed in Marsala sauce with mushrooms & onions
- Scarpariello$22.95
Sautéed with garlic, lemon, white wine, mushrooms & hot pepperoncini
- Galante$23.95
Sautéed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, garlic, lemon & white wine
- Sorrentina$23.95
Sautéed in Marsala sauce with onions & mushrooms, topped with eggplant & melted provolone
- Piccata$21.95
Sautéed in garlic, white wine, lemon & capers
Seafood
- Shp Scampi$23.95
Garlic, lemon, white wine & butter
- Shp Parmigiana$22.95
Breaded shrimp in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella
- Shp Fra Diavolo$28.95
Shrimp, clams, mussels sautéed in spicy marinara sauce
- Shp Marianra$22.95
- Shp Monachina$26.95
Sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce with onions & mushrooms, topped with melted provolone
- Shrimp Francese$25.95
- Clams Dinner$24.95
Whole clams sautéed with choice of marinara or white wine & garlic sauce
- Mussels Dinner$22.95
Whole mussels sautéed with choice of marinara or white wine & garlic sauce
- Calamari Marin$23.95
Squid sautéed in marinara sauce with garlic, basil & olive oil
- Scungilli Marin$27.95
- Flounder Francese$21.95
- Seaf Pescatore$34.95
- Cala & Scung Mix$27.95
Eggplant
Soups & Salads
- Chef Salad$13.95
Rolled Italian cold cuts over lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers
- Sm Salad$4.95
Lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers
- Lg Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers
- Sm Antip$12.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & marinated vegetables, topped with Italian cold cuts
- Lg Antip$15.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & marinated vegetables, topped with Italian cold cuts
- Tort Brodo$7.95
- Cup Soup$5.95
- Bowl Soup$7.95
- Scungilli Salad$17.95
Side Orders
Heros
- Meatball Hero$10.95
- Sausage Parm Hero$10.95
- Steak, Onions & Cheese Hero$11.95
- Chicken Parm Hero$12.95
- Veal Parm Hero$14.95
- Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero$12.95
With onions
- Steak Special Hero$14.95
Mushrooms, peppers, onions & cheese
- Eggplant Parm Hero$11.95
- Italian Combo$11.95
Italian cold cuts, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & hot peppers
Pizza
Build Your Own
Specialty Pizzas
- Primavera$26.95
Large. Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, eggplant & basil
- Hawaiian$21.95
Large. Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
- Meat Lovers$24.95
Large. Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni & ham
- White Pizza$21.95
Large. Ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella
- Margherita$22.95
Large. (No sauce) sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil & mozzarella
- Rustica$28.95
Large. (No sauce) ricotta, sliced tomatoes, spinach & broccoli mixed, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & fresh garlic
- Veggie Lovers$23.95
Large. Peppers, onions, garlic, olives & mushrooms
- Spinach & Broccoli$21.95
Large. (No sauce) spinach & broccoli mixed, garlic & mozzarella
- Half Stuffed Veggie$19.95
(Double crust) spinach, broccoli mix, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella (no sauce)
- Whole Stuffed Veggie$28.95
(Double crust) spinach, broccoli mix, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella (no sauce)
- Half Stuffed Meat$19.95
(Double crust) ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella (no sauce)
- Whole Stuffed Meat$28.95
(Double crust) ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella (no sauce)
- Med Cheese$14.95
- Med Cheese Tuesday Special$10.99
Ruffino's Special
Calzone, Strob, Rolls
Tuesday Pizza Special
Beverages & Beer
Soda
Beer
Wines
Glass Wine
Red Wine Bottle
- Alverdi Sangiovese$28.00
An approachable wine with aromas of violets and mild hint of spice. Alverdi Sangiovese is a dry red filled with ripe plums balanced by light tannins offering a slightly crisp finish.
- Julia James Pinot Noir$35.00
Medium bodied chocolate, ripe raspberry and cherries blend with earthy spices and fine tannins yield a long smooth finish on the palate.
- Fox Brook Cabernet Sauvignon$22.00
Medium bodied, ruby colored, slight hint of oak and touch of tannins to round out this wine.
- Nicolas Cabernet Sauvignon$27.00
Red brick color with a black fruit and blackberry aromas. Toasted notes with a hint of herbs. Smooth and dry tannins.
- Colimoro Montepulciano$32.00
Intense of ruby red wine with the aroma of dried cherries accented with a hint of spice. The medium bodied wine is fruit forward, balanced ny moderate acidity and soft tannins.
- Castle Rock Red Zinfandel$32.00
This medium-bodied wine has outstanding complexity and character with flavors of blackberry, raspberry and plums mixed with notes of pepper, spice and earth.
- Nicolas Estate Merlot$26.00
Light straw color with a simple unassuming bouquet of citrus and vanilla. Liaht and clean with a nice finish.
- Campobello Chianti Riserva$28.00
Brilliant ruby red color with violets and strawberry on the nose, with a dry fruity harmonious taste with a pleasant finish.
- Luiano Chianti Riserva$35.00
Big rich fruit flavor, this wine is well mannered with a bouquet of cherry, rose and pepper.
- Carpineto Chianti Classico$37.00
Aromas of violets, berries and cherries make up this fruity bouquet with a full body.
- Cesari Mara Ripasso$36.00
Dried fruit flavors lead the way to a smooth, velvety finish with hints of cocoa and toasted coffee.
- Villa Rosa Barolo$65.00
A dry full-bodied wine that is very tannic yet well balanced with a long persistent finish.
- Cesari Amerone$70.00
Renowned red wine, full-bodled strong and distinguished. It is dry, noble, with a delicate bouquet. It has a strong flavor and velvety texture with a characteristic vein of bitterness.
White Wine Bottle
- Coastal Vines Chardonnay$25.00
Fruit forward, on the medium-dry side with hints of honey and vanilla on the nose, pear and toasty oak flavors at the finish.
- Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc$25.00
Graceful aromas of honeysuckle, grapefruit, and melons. On the palate, flavors of peaches, apricots and citrus with light vanillin notes, develop into a light, crisp finish.
- Alverdi Pinot Grigio$28.00
A fresh floral bouquet with notes of acacia flowers. This dry white wine is well-balanced with lively white fruit flavors.
- Daniele Reale La Matota$28.00
Light yellow with light bubbles. Light sweet on the nose, peaches, lychees, and apples. Liveliness on the palate with white fruits, stone and tropical notes.
Sparkling
- Moscato d' Asti Villa Rosa$28.00
Mildly fizzy with a fresh, fragrant bouquet composed of aromas of peaches. On the palate, its clean and pleasantly sweet with a crisp refreshing finish.
- Biasiotto Prosecco$36.00
Unfiltered, Zero Sugar, dry, fresh with a harmonious symphony of tastes and a remarkable aromas. Medium/low aromatic intensity, fresh and crisp.
- Caposaldo Processo$26.00
Side Orders
Side Orders (Copy)
Catering Menu
Catering - Half Tray
- Half Tray Baked Ziti$45.00
- Half Tray Chicken$85.00
Any style
- Scungilli - Half Tray
- Half Tray Calamari$70.00
- Half Tray Clams Oreganata$56.00
- Half Tray Clams Casino$56.00
- Half Tray Cold Antipasto$40.00
- Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$45.00
- Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini$60.00
- Half Tray Lasagna$55.00
Meat
- Half Tray Stuffed Shells$55.00
- Half Tray Meatballs$60.00
With sauce
- Half Tray Mussels Marinara$55.00
- Half Tray Mozzarella Caprese$50.00
- Half Tray Penne Bolognese$60.00
- Half Tray Penne Broccoli$50.00
In a garlic & oil
- Half Tray Penne Alla Vodka$60.00
- Half Tray Sausage & Peppers$65.00
- Half Tray Seafood Salad$80.00
- Half Tray Stuffed Mushrooms$50.00
- Half Tray Tossed Salad$30.00
- Half Tray Tray of Garlic Sticks$20.00
Catering - Full Tray
- Full Tray Baked Ziti$90.00
- Full Tray Chicken$170.00
Any style
- Scungilli - Full Tray
- Full Tray Calamari$130.00
- Full Tray Clams Oreganata$125.00
- Full Tray Clams Casino$125.00
- Full Tray Cold Antipasto$85.00
- Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$85.00
- Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini$110.00
- Full Tray Lasagna$120.00
Meat
- Full Tray Stuffed Shells$120.00
- Full Tray Meatballs$120.00
With sauce
- Full Tray Mussels Marinara$105.00
- Full Tray Mozzarella Caprese$100.00
- Full Tray Penne Bolognese$120.00
- Full Tray Penne Broccoli$100.00
In a garlic & oil
- Full Tray Penne Alla Vodka$120.00
- Full Tray Sausage & Peppers$120.00
- Full Tray Seafood Salad$150.00
- Full Tray Stuffed Mushrooms$110.00
- Full Tray Tossed Salad$45.00
- Full Tray Tray of Garlic Sticks$45.00
Catering Stuff
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated 32 Years and counting!
1145 Southeast Port Saint Lucie Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952