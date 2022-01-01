Ruffinos Italian Restaurant imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Seafood

Ruffinos Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1145 Southeast Port St Lucie Blvd

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$7.95

Clams Casino

$9.95

Clams Oreganata

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Zuppa Di Clams RED

$12.95

Zuppa Di Clams WHITE

$12.95

Zuppa Di Mussels RED

$10.95

Zuppa Di Mussels WHITE

$10.95

Pasta

Meat Sauce

$13.95

Sausage

$12.95

Meatballs

$12.95

1 Meatball 1 Sausage

$12.95

Garlic & Oil

$11.95

Lasagna

$13.95

Ravioli

$13.95

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Baked Ziti Sicliana

$15.95

Marinara Sauce

$11.95

Clam Sauce

$16.95

Shrimp Sauce

$17.95

Broccoli Rabe w/Sausage

$19.95

Bolognese

$14.95

Vodka Sauce

$14.95

Carbonara

$14.95

Alfredo

$14.95

Tortellini Da Vinci

$21.95

Broccoli Sauce

$13.95

Build Your Own Pizza

Med 16" Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Lg 18" Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Slice Cheese

$2.50

Slice Sicilian

$2.95

8.99 Pizza Special

$8.99

Specialty Pizzas

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$20.95

White Pizza

$18.95

MD Ruffino's Special

$19.95

LG Ruffino's Special

$21.95

SIC Ruffino Special

$24.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.95

Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Primavera Pizza

$23.95

Rustica Pizza

$25.95

Spinach & Broccoli Pizza

$18.95

1/2 Stuffed Meat Pizza

$17.95

1/2 Stuffed Veggie Pizza

$17.95

Whole St. Meat Pizza

$24.95

Whole St. Veggie Pizza

$24.95

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.95

Chicken Francese

$16.95

Chicken Galante

$19.95

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Chicken Parm

$16.95

Chicken Parm Siciliana

$18.95

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Chicken Scarpariello

$18.95

Chicken Sorrentina

$19.95

Veal Cacciatore

$20.95

Veal Francese

$19.95

Veal Galante

$22.95

Veal Marsala

$19.95

Veal Parm

$19.95

Veal Parm Siciliana

$18.95

Veal Piccata

$19.95

Veal Scarpariello

$21.95

Veal Sorrentina

$22.95

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95

Calzones

Sm Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Med Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Lg Cheese Calzone

$14.95

Strombolis

Stromboli

$10.95

Pepperoni Roll

$9.95

Veggie Roll

$11.95

Sausage Roll

$10.95

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Shrimp Francese

$21.95

Shrimp Marinara

$20.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.95

Shrimp Monachina

$23.95

Zuppa Di Clams White Wine

$21.95

Zuppa Di Clams Marinara

$21.95

Mussels Marinara

$19.95

Mussels White Wine

$19.95

Scungilli White Wine

$24.95

Scungilli Marinara

$24.95

Scungilli/Cal Mix Marinara

$24.95

Scungilli/Cal Mix White Wine

$24.95

Flounder Francese

$17.95

Seafood Pescatote Marinara

$29.95

Seafood Pescatore White Wine

$29.95

Calamari Marinara

$19.95

Calamari White Wine

$19.95

Calamari/Scung Mix Marinara

$24.95

Calamari/Scung Mix White Wine

$24.95

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.95

Small Tossed Salad

$3.95

Large Tossed Salad

$5.95

Small Cold Antipasto Salad

$8.95

Large Cold Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Side Orders

2oz Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

4oz Creamy Italian

$1.00

4oz Italian

$1.00

4oz Parmesan cheese

4oz Ranch

$1.00

Broccoli Rabe Sauteed

$11.95

Broccoli Sauteed

$5.95

Crushed Red Peppers

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$3.95

Garlic Sticks

$2.50

Large Sauce

$2.00

Meatballs

$5.95

Sausage

$5.95

Side of pasta

$3.00

Small Sauce

$1.50

Ricotta

$2.50

Side of Garlic

$2.50

Children's Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kids Penne

$5.95

Kids Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Stuffed Shells

$6.95

Kids Baked Ziti

$6.95

Kids Chicken Parm

$8.95

Kids Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.50

Heros

Meatballs Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Steak, Onion & Cheese Hero

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana Hero

$9.95

Steak Special

$10.95

Veal Parmigiana Hero

$11.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Italian Combo

$8.95

Soups

Tortellini In Brodo

$5.95

Cup Soup

$3.95

Bowl soup

$5.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Limoncello Cake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Tartufo

$5.95

Spumoni

$5.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Catering Menu

1/2 Tray Baked Ziti

$38.00

1/2 Tray Chicken

$65.00

1/2 Tray Scungilli

1/2 Tray Calamari

$65.00

1/2 Tray Clams Oreganata

$50.00

1/2 Tray Clams Casino

$50.00

1/2 Tray Cold Antipasto

$35.00

1/2 Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$40.00

1/2 Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$55.00

1/2 Tray Lasagna (meat)

$50.00

1/2 Tray Stuffed Shells

$45.00

1/2 Tray Meatballs with sauce

$45.00

1/2 Tray Mussels Marinara

$40.00

1/2 Tray Mozzarella Caprese

$40.00

1/2 Tray Penne Bolognese

$45.00

1/2 Tray Penne Broccoli in a garlic & oil

$40.00

1/2 Tray Penne Alla Vodka

$50.00

1/2 Tray Sausage & Peppers

$55.00

1/2 Tray Seafood Salad

$80.00

1/2 Tray Scungilli Salad

1/2 Tray Stuffed Mushroms

$45.00

1/2 Tray Tossed Salad

$20.00

1/2 Tray Tray of Garlic Sticks

$15.00

Tray Baked Ziti

$72.00

Tray Chicken

$120.00

Tray Scungilli

Tray Calamari

$120.00

Tray Clams Oreganata

$90.00

Tray Clams Casino

$90.00

Tray Cold Antipasto

$65.00

Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$70.00

Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$90.00

Tray Lasagna (meat)

$90.00

Tray Stuffed Shells

$90.00

Tray Meatballs with sauce

$85.00

Tray Mussels Marinara

$60.00

Tray Mozzarella Caprese

$85.00

Tray Penne Bolognese

$85.00

Tray Penne Broccoli in a garlic & oil

$75.00

Tray Penne Alla Vodka

$90.00

Tray Sausage & Peppers

$95.00

Tray Seafood Salad

$140.00

Tray Scungilli Salad

Tray Stuffed Mushroms

$85.00

Tray Tossed Salad

$35.00

Tray Tray of Garlic Sticks

$25.00

Bottle - Red

Alverdi Sangiovese

$19.00

Campobello Chianti Riserva

$26.00

Carpineto Chianti Classico

$37.00

Cesari Amarone

$60.00

Cesari Mara Ripasso

$31.00

Collegiato Montepulciano

$27.00

Fox Brook Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Julia James Pinot Noir

$26.00

Luiano Chianti Riserva

$35.00

Peirano Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Peirano Estate Merlot

$26.00

Villa Rosa Barolo

$42.00

Zin 91 Red Zinfandel

$26.00

Glass

Burgundy

$5.95

Cabernet Sauv.

$6.95

Chablis

$5.95

Chardonnay

$6.95

Chianti

$5.95

Merlot

$6.95

Moscato

$6.95

Pinot Noir

$6.95

Pinto Grigio

$6.95

Sangria

$5.95

White Zinfandel

$5.95

GLS Opici Chianti

$5.95

GLS Opici Chablis

$5.95

GLS Opici Burgundy

$5.95

GLS Opici Sangria

$5.95

GLS Opici White Zinfandel

$5.95

GLS Cesari Pinot Grigio

$6.95

GLS Cesari Merlot

$6.95

GLS Cesari Cabernet

$6.95

GLS Cesari Pinot Noir

$6.95

GLS Cesari Chardonnay

$6.95

GLS Cesari Moscato

$6.95

1/2 CRF Opici Chianti

$10.95

1/2 CRF Opici Chablis

$10.95

1/2 CRF Opici Burgundy

$10.95

1/2 CRF Opici Sangria

$10.95

1/2 CRF Opici White Zinfandel

$10.95

1/2 CRF Cesari Pinot Grigio

$12.95

1/2 CRF Cesari Merlot

$12.95

1/2 CRF Cesari Cabernet

$12.95

1/2 CRF Cesari Pinot Noir

$12.95

1/2 CRF Cesari Chardonnay

$12.95

1/2 CRF Cesari Moscato

$12.95

CRF Opici Chianti

$17.95

CRF Opici Chablis

$17.95

CRF Opici Burgundy

$17.95

CRF Opici Sangria

$17.95

CRF Opici White Zinfandel

$17.95

CRF Cesari Pinot Grigio

$21.95

CRF Cesari Merlot

$21.95

CRF Cesari Cabernet

$21.95

CRF Cesari Pinot Noir

$21.95

CRF Cesari Chardonnay

$21.95

CRF Cesari Moscato

$21.95

Bottle - White

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$28.00

El Donato Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Leese Fitch Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Moscato Don Roldolfo

$20.00

Peirano Estate Chardonnay

$24.00

Valckenberg Madonna Riesling

$19.00

Sparkling Wines By the Bottle

Moscato D' Asti Villa Rosa

$21.00

Prosecco Domenico De Bertiol

$26.00

1/2 Carafe

1/2 Carafe Burgundy

$10.95

1/2 Carafe Cabernet Sauv.

$12.95

1/2 Carafe Chablis

$10.95

1/2 Carafe Chardonnay

$12.95

1/2 Carafe Chianti

$10.95

1/2 Carafe Merlot

$12.95

1/2 Carafe Moscato

$12.95

1/2 Carafe Pinot Grigio

$12.95

1/2 Carafe Pinot Noir

$12.95

1/2 Carafe Sangria

$10.95

1/2 Carafe White Zinfandel

$10.95

Full Carafe

Full Carafe Burgundy

$17.95

Full Carafe Cabernet Sauv.

$21.95

Full Carafe Chablis

$17.95

Full Carafe Chardonnay

$17.95

Full Carafe Chianti

$17.95

Full Carafe Merlot

$21.95

Full Carafe Moscato

$21.95

Full Carafe Pinot Grigio

$21.95

Full Carafe Pinot Noir

$21.95

Full Carafe Sangria

$17.95

Full Carafe White Zinfandel

$17.95

Dine - In

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Aqua Panna

$2.50

Pelligrino

$3.50

Apple Juice

$1.95

Milk

$2.50

Choc Milk

$2.50

To-Go Soda

Fountain Drink - To-Go

$1.88

2 Liter - Coke

$3.50

2 Liter - Diet Coke

$3.50

2 Liter - Sprite

$3.50

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Spumoni

$5.95

Tartufo

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Limoncello Cake

$5.95

Pannacotta

$4.95

Coffee

Cappuccino

Coffee

Double Espresso

Espresso

Hot tea

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Espresso

Decaf Cappucino

Decaf Double Espresso

Chicken

Chicken Portofino

$22.95

Chicken Milanese

$18.95

Chicken Verdi

$22.95

Chicken Carrozza

$20.95

Chicken Contadina

$19.95

Stuffed Chicken

$22.95

Veal

Veal and Shrimp Caprichosa

$25.95

Veal Carrozza

$23.95

Veal Chop

$29.95

Veal Chop Valdostana

$32.95

Veal Contadina

$19.95

Veal Milanese

$20.95

Veal Portofino

$25.95

Veal Rollatini

$24.95

Pasta

Penne Caprese

$16.95

Seafood Rigatoni

$28.95

Stuffed Rigatoni

$15.95

Lobster Ravioli

$19.95

Sausage

Sausage and Peppers Dinner

$16.95

Seafood

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$32.05

Lobster Luciano

$33.95

Seafood St. Daniela

$25.95

Stuffed Calamari

$23.95

Grouper Piccata

$22.95

Salmon Livornese

$21.95

Shrimp Sambucca

$24.95

Pork

Pork Chop

$22.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1145 Southeast Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

Directions

Gallery
Ruffinos Italian Restaurant image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Port Saint Lucie

Map
