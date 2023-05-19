Ruffino's on the River 921 Camellia Blvd

Main picView gallery

Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Crabmeat Cheesecake

$16.00

Blue crabmeat, Italian cheeses, Creole meuniere sauce, hollandaise

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp, garlic, black pepper, rosemary,creamy butter sauce, creamy polenta

Seared Tuna

$16.00

Yellofins tuna, soy caviar, micro cilantro, mirliton slay, Himalayan salt block

Seafood Arancini

$13.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp and blue crabmeat, fontina cheese, risotto, Alfredo, Vodka Tomator Cream

Braised Pork Cheeks

$14.00

48-hr braised pork cheeks, Benton's bacon jam, pork jus, butternut squash puree

Duck Fingers

$15.00

Fresh gulf oysters, tasso garlic butter, Romano cheese

Wood Oven Roasted Oysters

$14.00

Cripsy fried duck fingers with roasted garlic cream sauce

Fresh Pulled Mozzarella

$12.00

Handpulled mozzarella cheese, micro basil, crostinis

Taste of Ruffinos

$25.00

Dozen Wood Oven Oysters

$28.00

Soup/Salad

Crab & Corn Bisque

$10.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat, sweet white corn, cream

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese

Wedge

$11.00

Baby iceberg, Italian buttermilk dressing, Benton's bacon, bleu cheese

Sensation

$10.00

Romaine, tangy Gorgonzola vinaigrette, pistachios, crispy prosciutto, roasted tomatoes

Spinach Celebration

$10.00

Spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, candied pecans, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic

Petite Sensation

$5.00

Romaine, tangy Gorgonzola vinaigrette, pistachios, crispy prosciutto, roasted tomatoes

Petite Ceasar

$5.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese

Petite Wedge

$5.00

Baby iceberg, Italian buttermilk dressing, Benton's bacon, bleu cheese

Petite Celebration

$5.00

Spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, candied pecans, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta

Grilled Caprese

$14.00

NC Side Sensation

NC Side Celebration

NC Side Wedge

Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Parmesan, fontina, provolone, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Meat Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, provolone and mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

Suprema Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, provolone, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomato sauce

Steak

8oz Filet

$41.00

8 oz. cut in-house, herb butter, mashed potatoes

12 oz Filet

$52.00

12 oz. cut in-house, herb butter, mashed potatoes

Ribeye

$40.00

16 oz. cut in-house, herb butter, mashed potatoes

Steak Oscar

$51.00

Grilled 8 oz. filet, asparagus, bearnaise, jumbo lump crabmeat

Pork Tchoupitoulas

$31.00

11 oz. center-cut chop, New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp, mashed potatoes

Steakhouse Hamburger

$14.00

Fresh ground tenderloin and ribeye, Benton's bacon jam, truffle mayo, sauteed onions, truffle french fries, ketchup, on an onion roll

12 oz Filet Oscar

$62.00

Grilled 12 oz. filet, asparagus, bearnaise, jumbo lump crabmeat

Warning 12 oz.

Warning 8 oz.

Warning Ribeye

Seafood

Grilled Tuna

$35.00

Blue crabmeat, lemon butter, Broccolini

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, Romano cream, fettuccine

BBQ Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, New Orleans-style BBQ butter, fettuccine

Shrimp Sorrento

$25.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, vodka tomato cream, capellini

Fish Katie

$36.00

Fresh Gulf fish, jumbo lump crabmeat, Creole meuniere, hollandaise, mash potatoes

Cedar Plank Catch

$30.00

Fresh Gulf fish, cedar plank, pesto, tomatoes, balsamic syrup, mashed potatoes

Warning Cedar

Ideal Fish

$18.00

Pasta/Italian

Veal Parmesan

$26.00

Veal medallions, Italian bread crumbs, Ruffino's Red Sauce, provolone cheese, side of capellini

Veal Michael

$32.00

Veal medallions, jumbo lump crabmeat, Imperial sauce, capellini with vodka tomato cream

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Eggplant medallions, Italian bread crumbs, Ruffino's Red Sauce, provolone cheese, side of capellini

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast, Italian bread crumbs, Ruffino's Red Sauce, provolone cheese, side of capellini

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Boneless chicken breast, Romano cream, fettuccine

Lasagna

$19.00

Fresh pasta, meat sauce, provolone, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses, Ruffino's Red Sauce

Pasta W/ Sauce Entrée

$17.00

Choice of pasta and sauce

Dessert

Sin Cake

$8.00

Flourless chocolate cake

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ruffino's famous bread pudding

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy ricotta New York-style cheesecake

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Classic Vanilla Crème Brulee dusted with powdered sugar

White Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

White chocolate brownie topped with chocolate syrup and ice cream with caramel

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy ricotta New York-style cheesecake topped with chocolate, caramel, and candied pecans

Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream scoops

Tiramisu

$8.00

Meyer Lemon Ice Box Pie

$9.00

Sides

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Sauteed Zucchini

$4.00

Haricots Vert

$5.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Reg Fries

$5.00

Polenta

$5.00

One Meatball

$4.00

BBQ Shrimp Side

$10.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Crabmeat

$14.00

Crab Imperial

$14.00

Chicken

$7.00

Bread & Oil

Side Pasta

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Lasagna

$9.00

Fresh pasta, meat sauce, provolone, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses, Ruffino's Red Sauce

Kid Spag and Ball

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, Ruffino's Red Sauce

Kid Pasta w/ Sauce

$6.00

Choice of pasta and sauce

Kid Chick Finger

$10.00

Kids Make Pizza

$11.00

Choice of pizza toppings and sauce

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, Romano cream, fettuccine

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Boneless chicken breast, Romano cream, fettuccine

Kids Shrimp

$14.00

Weekly Features

Oyster Dip

$15.00

Lamb Lollipops

$16.00

Pork Feature

$42.00

Tuna Feature

$42.00

Pizza Feature

$14.00

OTR NA Beverages Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Tonic Water

$1.95

Club Soda

$1.95

Shirly Temple

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coffee

$2.95

Decafe Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cappucino

$4.95

Decafe Cappucino

$4.95

Espresso

$4.95

Double Espresso

$5.96

Milk

$2.00

Decafe Espresso

$4.95

Sparkling water

$5.00

Spring Water

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$3.50

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Pious

$8.00

Luce

$8.00

Lemonade REFILL

Party Menu

Dinner Party Menu

D1 Lasagna

$40.00

D1 Chicken

$40.00

D1 Fish

$40.00

D1 Alfredo

$40.00

D1 Spag and Ball

$40.00

D2 Chicken

$50.00

D2 Fish

$50.00

D2 Filet

$50.00

D2 Lasagna

$50.00

D3 Chicken Parm

$55.00

D3 Ribeye

$55.00

D3 Filet

$55.00

D3 Fish Pecan

$55.00

D4 Nola Ribeye

$60.00

D4 Veal Micheal

$60.00

D4 Fish Katie

$60.00

D4 Filet Imperial

$60.00

D5 Pork Chop

$65.00

D5 Chicken Parm

$65.00

D5 Filet Imperial

$65.00

D5 Fish Katie

$65.00

D5 Veal Micheal

$65.00

D5 Nola Ribeye

$65.00

D6 Lasagna

$74.00

D6 Pork Tchop

$74.00

D6 Chicken Parm

$74.00

D6 Filet Imperial

$74.00

D6 Nola Ribeye

$74.00

D6 Veal Micheal

$74.00

D6 Fish Katie

$74.00

Cocktail Menu Normal

$50.00

Pork Loin Carving

$150.00

Roast Beef Carving

$275.00

Prime Rib Carving

$550.00

Custom Party

$45.00

Lunch Party Menu

Pork Loin Carving

$150.00

Roast Beef Carving

$275.00

Prime Rib Carving

$550.00

Cocktail Menu Normal

$50.00

B1 Lasagna

$25.00

B1 Chicken

$25.00

B2 Fish

$30.00

B2 Chicken

$30.00

B2 Eggs

$30.00

B3 Crab Cake

$35.00

B3 Shrimp & Grits

$35.00

B3 Eggs

$35.00

Brunch Cocktail

$35.00

L1 Lasagna

$25.00

L1 Chicken

$25.00

L2 Lasagna

$30.00

L2 Chicken

$30.00

L2 Fish

$30.00

L3 Lasagna

$35.00

L3 Chicken

$35.00

L3 Fish

$35.00

L3 Pork Chop

$35.00

Lunch Cocktail

$30.00

Hor d'oeuvres

Beef Crostinis

$28.95

Muffaletta

$24.95

Pork Cheeks

$29.95

Lasagna

$24.95

Boudin Balls

$24.95

Crab Cakes

$43.95

Mini Crab Cheesecakes

$43.95

Crab Ravigote

$43.95

Fried Crab Fingers

Redfish Beignets

$29.95

Tuna Cones

$36.95

Angry Shrimp

$43.95

Fried Shrimp

$43.95

Seafood Arancine

$43.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$43.95

Shrimp Corn Dogs

$43.95

Shrimp and Avocado Salsa

$43.95

Shrimp Remoulade

$43.95

Shrimp Toast

$43.95

Artichoke Truffles

$22.95

Bruschetta

$19.95

Caprese Skewers

$22.95

Eggplant Spears

$19.95

Wrapped Asparagus

$26.95

Oven Oysters

$49.95

Fried Oysters

$43.95

Chicken Salad Cones

$24.95

Lobster Salad

$43.95

Oyster Patties

$39.95

Choc Chip Beignets

$19.95

Brownie Bites

$19.95

AV/Room Rental

Screen

$75.00

Projector

$100.00

TV

$100.00

Speakers & Mic

$150.00

Room Charge

$200.00

UM Room Fee

$1.00

Name Tag

$5.00

Catering Menu

Catering Soup

Quart Butternut Bisque

$24.00

1/2 Gallon Butternut

$48.00

Quart Corn and Crab

$32.00

1/2 Gallon Corn and Crab

$64.00

Catering Salad

Half Caesar

$20.00

Full Caesar

$40.00

Half Celebration

$25.00

Full Celebration

$50.00

Half Sensation

$25.00

Full Sensation

$50.00

Catering Entrée

Half Piccata

$60.00

Full Piccata

$120.00

Half Chicken Parm

$60.00

Full Chicken Parm

$120.00

Half Pork Cheeks

$75.00

Full Pork Cheeks

$150.00

3# Prime Rib

$95.00

5# Prime Rib

$150.00

Half Lasagna

$50.00

Full Lasagna

$100.00

Half Shrimp Alfredo

$60.00

Full Shrimp Alfredo

$120.00

Half Chicken Alfredo

$60.00

Full Chicken Alfredo

$120.00

Half BBQ Pasta

$60.00

Full BBQ Pasta

$120.00

Half Spag and Ball

$45.00

Full Spag and Ball

$90.00

Half Eggplant Parm

$40.00

Full Eggplant Parm

$80.00

Half Chicken VTC

$60.00

Full Chicken VTC

$120.00

Half Shrimp VTC

$60.00

Full Shrimp VTC

$120.00

Half Chicken Marinara

$60.00

Full Chicken Marinara

$120.00

Half Shrimp Marinara

$60.00

Half Chicken

$60.00

Full Chicken

$120.00

Catering Sauce

Pint Mar/Ruff

$5.00

Quart Mar/Ruff

$10.00

Pint Alfredo/VTC

$7.00

Quart Alfredo/VTC

$14.00

Catering Appetizers

Half Crab Cheesecake

$60.00

Full Crab Cheesecake

$120.00

50pc. Min Crab Cheesecake

$90.00

Half Bread/Oil

$8.00

Full Bread/Oil

$12.00

50pc. Shrimp

$125.00

100pc. Shrimp

$250.00

Quart Butternut Puree

$25.00

Gallon Butternut Puree

$100.00

Pint Crab Dip

$30.00

Quart Crab Dip

$60.00

1/2 Gal Spin Dip

$40.00

Gal Spin Dip

$80.00

Deviled Eggs

$25.00

Catering Sides

Half Haricots Vert

$30.00

Full Haricots Vert

$60.00

Half Roasted Potatoes

$30.00

Full Roasted Potatoes

$60.00

Half Mashed

$30.00

Full Mashed

$60.00

Half Polenta

$30.00

Full Polenta

$60.00

Half Asparagus

$40.00

Full Asparagus

$80.00

Half Broccolini

$40.00

Full Broccolini

$80.00

Half Pasta w/ Sauce

$30.00

Full Pasta w/ Sauce

$60.00

Catering Desserts

Half Bread Pudding

$40.00

Full Bread Pudding

$80.00

Half Tiramisu

$45.00

Full Tiramisu

$90.00

Cheesecake

$40.00

Sin Cake

$30.00

Brownie Bites

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

921 Camellia Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

